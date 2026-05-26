Top Eleven adds Superstar World Gallery event with licensed players in latest update

A whole new trading system for you

Top Eleven introduces Superstar World Gallery event

Features officially licensed players via FIFPRO

Card trading system lets you complete collections faster

Top Eleven has a new event running through July 11th, and this one at least does something a bit more interesting than just throwing another badge at you. The Superstar World Gallery is built around officially licensed players through FIFPRO, so you’re collecting real names rather than whatever filler the system can usually get away with.

You’re filling out a gallery of player cards from different nations. Packs drop through tournaments, daily play, and the usual bits in between. Nothing flashy there. It’s something that’ll either grab you straight away or leave you completely unmoved, depending on how much you care about football cards in the first place.

The trading system is the part that gives it a bit more bite. If you’re missing one specific player to finish off a set, you can swap cards with other managers instead of waiting for the game to cough it up. That helps. A lot, probably more than the event itself wants to admit. Whether people actually use it properly is another question.

There’s a final reward for finishing the whole gallery, which means the experience is still expecting you to push through the usual event grind at some point. You can speed that up a little through the exclusive offers if you want, though that’s where these things tend to get a bit less generous.

Outside of the event, Top Eleven is still Top Eleven. Matches, training, squad building, all carrying on as normal while this sits on top of it. If you’re already in the habit of checking in regularly, it gives you something extra to chase without turning the whole thing into a second job.

If you’re jumping in for the event, grab the latest Top Eleven codes before you start. A few extra bits never hurt when you’re trying to finish a full collection.