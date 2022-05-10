Top 13 best 2 player mobile games

Everything is nicer in pairs

- Added new videos and links, and altered the article.

We have seen many awesome 2 player mobile games and the best thing about them is that you can bring them with you, wherever you go so if you find yourself waiting around with your friend for the bus to come or awkwardly unsure of what to talk about, there is a game to play to keep your mind off things.

When it comes to playing video games, it’s often more fun to share the experience with someone else. Whether you're both working together or fighting against each other, there is something so fun about being able to share an experience with your friend and spend the time together playing it.

Most of these titles are very simple to play and easy to pick up and learn, as that is what makes a great 2-player game stand out from the crowd. You probably won’t want to explain an entire game to your friend and spend time going over rules in hopes that there is time left to play them! We also made a list of the best mobile multiplayer games in case 2 player games are not the only subgenre you are interested in!

Without further adieu, let’s get into the best mobile 2-player games out there, right now!

Original article by Jupiter Hadley, latest update by Pocket Gamer Staff.