Updated on October 12th, 2026 - Reformatted and checked list.
There are RPGs, and then there are JRPGs. Japan's take on the West-spawned genre is just as obsessed with hit points and deep fantasy lore, but it applies a unique swagger and sensibility to proceedings.
JRPGs routinely give you outlandish characters, often with spiky hair and amnesia, and perhaps even a ridiculously large sword.
OK, we're just describing Cloud from Final Fantasy VII. But we could also be talking about dozens of other JRPG heroes.
Alongside the seminal (and seemingly interminable) Final Fantasy franchise, several other JRPG IPs have left their mark. Dragon Quest is beloved by many, as are the SaGa and Monster Hunter games.
The great thing is that you can now play all of those big-hitting franchises right here on your iPhone or iPad. And there are a bunch of completely fresh JRPGs to discover, too, both on Apple Arcade and the wider App Store.
We've had to leave a whole bunch of iOS JRPGs off the following list, so do let us know about your own personal favourites in the comments section below.
Final Fantasy IX
Often unfairly overlooked, Final Fantasy IX is right up there with Final Fantasy VII as one of the best 3D entries in the series. You will be following the adventures of Zidane, who is working with the previously captured princess in her quest to return home. The quality of this mobile port is top tier, so if you haven't dived into Final Fantasy yet or are looking to get into it, here's a great starting point.
Endless Grades: Pixel Saga
Endless Grades: Pixel Saga is an RPG that takes inspiration from older games, with a pixel-art style that feels retro. You will be spending your time collecting heroes, crafting weapons, and taking on layers of dungeons. There are lots of things to like in this game, from crafting mechanics to an auto-battler that can play for you if you need a little bit of help. It's quite fun watching your heroes zip around and gather resources before upgrading your items!
Dragon Quest VIII
Is there a more joyful or beautifully animated JRPG on mobile than Dragon Quest VIII? If there is, we haven't seen it. This port is also notable for switching the orientation to portrait for easier play. The story itself is around an ancient sceptre, which had previously been sealed, but a magician who doesn't have the world's best interests at heart has awakened the relic and is looking to curse the entire town into a deep slumber. It's up to you to save your home.
Chrono Trigger
One of the finest JRPGs ever made, with a dizzying time-travelling plot and excellent combat. Thanks to a recent upgrade, this is a much better port than it used to be. This game has a story that focuses on different eras throughout time, going through the Middle Ages, the present, the future, and even exploring ancient times. Your goal is simple: to save the planet's future.
Dragon Takers
In Dragon Takers, you take on the role of Helio, a young man from the village of Haven who nearly died in a dragon attack. In your near-death experience, you have gained an ability, becoming the Skill Taker. This makes you a hero, and you now need to stop Drake Emperor Tiberius and his army to save your town from this dark force. As you likely have probably guessed, being a Skill Taker allows you to take skills from your enemies and use them against them! This gives you lots of options when it comes to the tactical battles within the game.
Sword of Convallaria
Sword of Convallaria is a rare pixel art addition to this list! This game is turn-based in combat, having you send out your team and decide how they dominate the field. Beyond the combat element, there are choices that need to be made, which change your town, and the story itself changes. You'll need to ensure you are creating new relationships, upgrading skills, and exploring the mineral-rich country of Iria.
Bleach: Brave Souls
We know that it's more of an action RPG than a JRPG, but we had to include Bleach: Brave Souls, based on one of the most popular anime and manga series ever! It has a great co-op system, so you can relive the story with your buddies, and there is a great arena mode to test your skills against other players.
Coromon
Coromon, if you haven't guessed by the title, is a monster-taming JRPG, where you need to battle against invaders who have used these creatures to take over the city of Velua. You are able to tame various creatures that you can find throughout the world. Turn-based battles have you taking on monsters, solving puzzles and exploring the world around you. It's got some beautiful graphics too!
Fantasian
A genuine and all-too-rare triple-A mobile JRPG original from Mistwalker, helmed by Final Fantasy legend Hironobu Sakaguchi. Fantasian is all the JRPG goodness you could want, but with a stunning hand-crafted world.
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact might be made by Chinese developer miHoYo, but its JRPG roots are on display for all to see. Mixing a rich Breath of the Wild-like world with modern gacha mechanics, it's easy to see why it's taken the world by storm. We have a detailed Genshin Impact character guide
for each one you decide to play. Don't miss out on it; it could make a difference between struggling and storming through the game. Of course, you should also redeem the codes for Genshin Impact
and get some free goodies, just because you can!
Fate/Grand Order
A massive JRPG title with origins set in the anime and manga world, Fate/Grand Order is probably one of the best on the App Store at the moment. It builds upon the original story (if you already know it, you're in for a treat), and it doesn't fail to impress with its character development and player-driven progress. It's absolutely amazing! So amazing that we had to make a Fate Grand Order tier list
. Don't worry, it's up to date, as we are constantly adding new characters.
Guardian Tales
With hints of classics like Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Tales of Destiny stirred amongst its gacha mechanics and modern humour, Guardian Tales gets the mix of old and new just right. We have created the Guardian Tales tier list
where we have ranked every character available, but that's not all. There are also codes for Guardian Tales
that we are featuring, and we have to brag a bit - they are being regularly updated, so you can check them at any time and they will both be fresh and relevant.
Romancing SaGa 3
Something of a lost classic, this 1995 SNES game had never been released in the West until now. Featuring eight selectable perspectives and classic turn-based combat, this new version adds a new dungeon to explore, new scenarios and a new game+ function.
Another Eden
Another Eden has considerable pedigree, coming as it does from JRPG legend Masato Kato (who wrote Chrono Trigger and Xenogears). It's a spiritual successor to the former, though it incorporates mobile-friendly Gacha mechanics. If you want to try out the game, make sure to also check our Another Eden tier list
so you'll know which characters to target!
Monster Hunter Stories
This 3DS port takes a cuter, more Pokémon-inflected angle than other MH games, but it remains the absorbing action RPG everyone seems to love right now. You don't have to fight the monsters in this game, but can actually raise them, tame them, and use them to fly around the world.
Disgaea 1 Complete
A sharp remaster of one of the finest JRPGs of the PS2 era, Disgaea is a formidably deep isometric strategy experience with a quirky storyline. Featuring a nuanced isometric turn-based combat system and a wacky world where every new piece of equipment is a new battlefield, Disgaea is one of a kind.
Secret of Mana
Much beloved of the SNES generation, The Secret of Mana is a great little JRPG that bridges the gap between Dragon Quest and Zelda with its peppy real-time combat and verdant world. It's a remake of a classic, but it's a fan favourite for a reason. It's a fun adventure.
SaGa Frontier Remastered
OK, it's yet another Square Enix remaster, but SaGa Frontier Remastered is a generous director's cut of a decidedly niche entry into the JRPG pantheon. Each of the characters in SaGa Frontier has their own storylines and their own path to follow, giving a lot of replay value as well.
Final Fantasy VII
One of the most beloved and downright popular JRPGs of all time, Final Fantasy VII continues to charm with its adorable characters and compelling plot. This isn't the best port, but the game's brilliance still shines through.
Tower of Fantasy
It is a cyberpunk open-world game with many unique anime characters, powerful weapons, and dangerous enemies. The game has high-quality graphics, therefore, you can enjoy beautiful fights and a lovely world full of adventures.
Honkai: Star Rail
Honkai: Star Rail is a fantastic JRPG and a great adventure game. It's one of the most modern-looking titles, with breathtaking animations and characters that you'll remember for a while, even when you stop playing it. Don't expect the Genshin Impact gameplay, even though it was made by the same developer; this one is turn-based.
Lunar: Silver Star Story Touch
A bit of a lost '90s JRPG classic, this. LSSS is a charming, funny adventure with a fresh battle system and an hour of anime-like cutscenes.
Merge Match March
Merge Match March takes the classic JRPG formula but adds a merging twist. You will be commanding a massive troop, using your hero's abilities to affect battles, but also merging a bunch of different resources at the bottom of the screen, creating matches to gain items. It's just a neat twist that can keep you more engaged, as you need to watch your battle and your resource pool.
Spirit Valor
Spirit Valor is a bit unique in that you are playing as a Spirit that has attached itself to a warrior named Richard. Being attached to a human is needed in this world, as otherwise your spirit will turn into a demon! With the help of your human, you need to take on an evil overlord, using spells you learn along the way to ensure you are up for the challenge. Spirit Valor is a classic JRPG with a new story.