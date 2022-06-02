Top 25 best JRPGs for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
Taking a turn for the better
There are RPGs, and then there are JRPGs. Japan's take on the West-spawned genre is just as obsessed with hit points and deep fantasy lore, but it applies a unique swagger and sensibility to proceedings.
JRPGs routinely give you outlandish characters, often with spiky hair and amnesia, and perhaps even a ridiculously large sword.
OK, we're just describing Cloud from Final Fantasy VII. But we could also be talking about dozens of other JRPG heroes.
Alongside the seminal (and seemingly interminable) Final Fantasy franchise, several other JRPG IPs have left their mark. Dragon Quest is beloved by many, as are the SaGa and Monster Hunter games.
The great thing is that you can now play all of those big-hitting franchises right here on your iPhone or iPad. And there are a bunch of completely fresh JRPGs to discover too, both on Apple Arcade and the wider App Store.
1
Final Fantasy IX
Often unfairly overlooked, Final Fantasy IX is right up there with Final Fantasy VII as one of the best 3D entries in the series. In fact, when you factor in the quality of this iOS port, it's probably even better.
2
Dragon Quest VIII
Is there a more joyful or beautifully animated JRPG on mobile than Dragon Quest VIII? If there is, we haven't seen it. This port is also notable for switching the orientation to portrait for easier play.
3
Chrono Trigger
One of the finest JRPGs ever made, with a dizzying time-traveling plot and excellent combat. Thanks to a recent upgrade, this is a much better port than it used to be.
4
Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition
Square Enix shook itself out of its port-heavy stupor for this ambitious project, which transplants the epic Final Fantasy XV console game to mobile with an all-new graphics engine and streamlined gameplay.
5
Phantasy Star II
A great Mega Drive/Genesis JRPG that's been given the Sega Forever treatment - which means an improved save system, MFi controller support, and a price tag of precisely £0.
6
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Battle Chasers isn't actually from Japan, but it's very much an ode to the golden era of JRPGS. It takes all the trappings of the JRPG, then strips out much of the repetitive fluff. Oh, and it looks gorgeous too.
7
The World Ends with You: Solo Remix
Possibly the weirdest JRPG on this list, The World Ends with You features a modern-day Tokyo setting, fashion-based equipment, and a unique dual-view battle system.
8
Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth
Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth is a port of one of Square Enix's stranger JRPGs, mixing side-scrolling gameplay with a fresh Norse mythology-inspired story.
9
Fantasian
A genuine and all-to-rare triple-A mobile JRPG original from Mistwalker, helmed by Final Fantasy legend Hironobu Sakaguchi. Fantasian is all the JRPG goodness you could want, but with a stunning hand-crafted world.
10
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact might be made by Chinese developer miHoYo, but its JRPG roots are on display for all to see. Mixing a rich Breath of the Wild-like world with modern gacha mechanics, it's easy to see why it's taken the world by storm.
We have a detailed Genshin Impact character guide for each one you decide to play. Don't miss out on it, it could make a difference between struggling and storming through the game. Of course, you should also redeem the codes for Genshin Impact and get some free goodies, just because you can!
11
Fate/Grand Order
A massive JRPG title with origins set in the anime and manga world, Fate/Grand Order is probably one of the best on the App Store at the moment. It builds upon the original story (if you already know it, you're in for a treat) and it doesn't fail to impress with its character development and player-driven progress. It's absolutely amazing! So amazing that we had to make a Fate Grand Order tier list. Don't worry, it's up to date, as we are constantly adding new characters.
12
Guardian Tales
With hints of classics like Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Tales of Destiny stirred amongst its gacha mechanics and modern humour, Guardian Tales gets the mix of old and new just right.
13
Romancing Saga 3
Something of a lost classic, this 1995 SNES game had never been released in the West until now. Featuring eight selectable perspectives and classic turn-based combat, this new version adds a new dungeon to explore, new scenarios and a new game+ function.
14
Another Eden
Another Eden has considerable pedigree, coming as it does from JRPG legend Masato Kato (who wrote Chrono Trigger and Xenogears). It's a spiritual successor to the former, though it incorporates mobile-friendly Gacha mechanics.
If you want to try out the game, make sure to also check our Another Eden tier list so you'll know which characters to target!
15
Monster Hunter Stories
This 3DS port takes a cuter, more Pokemon-inflect angle than other MH games, but it remains the absorbing action-RPG everyone seems to love right now.
16
Disgaea 1 Complete
A sharp remaster of one of the finest JRPGs of the PS2 era, Disgaea is a formidably deep isometric strategy experience with a quirky storyline. Featuring a nuanced isometric turn-based combat system and a wacky world where every new piece of equipment is a new battlefield, Disgaea is one of a kind.
17
Secret of Mana
Much beloved of the SNES generation, The Secret of Mana is a great little JRPG that bridges the gap between Dragon Quest and Zelda with it's peppy real time combat and verdant world.
18
SaGa Frontier Remastered
OK, it's yet another Square Enix remaster, but SaGa Frontier Remastered is a generous director's cut of a decidedly niche entry into the JRPG pantheon.
19
Final Fantasy VII
One of the most beloved and downright popular JRPGs of all time, Final Fantasy VII continues to charm with its adorable characters and compelling plot. This isn't the best port, but the game's brilliance still shines through.
20
Kingdom of Heroes: Tactics War
Generic name aside, Kingdom of Heroes: Tactics War is a strong turn-based tactical RPG with mechanics that step well beyond the usual gacha sludge. Its hex-grid combat system, in particular, is a delight.
21
Various Daylife
While it's made by the team behind Bravely Default and Octopath Traveller, Various Daylife is no old school JRPG. Rather, it hones in a job system and turn-based battles for a more mobile-friendly experience.
22
Dragalia Lost
Nintendo's gatcha ARPG sees you leading a party of adorable adventurers through swipey real-time battles, with bags of characters to collect. It's casual but highly polished and fun stuff.
23
Lunar: Silver Star Story Touch
A bit of a lost '90s JRPG classic, this. LSSS is a charming, funny adventure with a fresh battle system and an hour of anime-like cutscenes.
24
Fire Emblem: Heroes
A beautiful JRPG with gacha elements, FEH is one of those games that can win you over through its story alone, not to mention the superb gameplay. It's a fine addition to any fan of the genre's library, but it's also a game that will be difficult to put down. If you decide to check it out, don't forget to also take a look at our Fire Emblem: Heroes tier list to help you out.
25
Idola Phantasy Star Saga
A mobile-focused, gacha-fuelled spin on Sega's classic JRPG series, Idola: Phantasy Star Saga is all big swooshy 2D anime graphics and turn-based spectacle, with the franchise's patented swords-'n'-sci-fi aesthetic. JRPG purists need not apply, but the younger and more casual crowd might just dig it.