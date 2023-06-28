Top 12 best phone games to play with friends far away
This list contains the best Android and iOS games to play with long-distance friends while you're stuck at home.
Coronavirus has got to us. COVID-19. The big bad. People are acting like it's the end of the world, but here's the good news: it really, probably, is not. But it was a big annoyance for a while.
We have learned that we can play games with people and connect with them over long distances if we had no other option. And it worked, just fine! Still, the fact is we all need friends and colleagues in life, and without them, well, things can get difficult and frustrating.
With these multiplayer games for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch, you'll be able to keep in contact with all of your loved ones no matter how far away they are.
And hey, while it's not a game, if you're desperate to communicate with loved ones and spend some more casual time with them, why not jump into a chat on Discord, Skype, PSN, Xbox Live, or whatever, and then watch Netflix or YouTube together? Just share videos in the chat, and count yourselves in to press play.
Just take a look below for a mix of premium and free-to-play games that you can play with your far-away friends on Android, and iOS!
PUBG Mobile/COD Mobile/Fortnite
These are the obvious choices, in my eyes. Fortnite is especially perfect honestly, since you can play with friends regardless of whether they're on Android, Nintendo Switch, iPhone, iPad, PC, PS4, Xbox One… You are literally spoilt for choice, and it pretty much guarantees your friends will have a capable device somewhere.
PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile are also fine choices, though of course are restricted to your mobile devices. Still, if you want to get together with friends and enjoy one another's voices, this is the perfect option.
Download PUBG Mobile for Android or iOS
Download COD Mobile for Android or iOSDownload Fortnite for Android
Phobies
Phobies has a rather unique approach to the game world, but it's not hard to get a good grasp of it. In essence, it is CCG, but your cards are quite unusual, you'll play with fears and, as the title suggests, phobias! Sounds horrifying, but there is a fine layer that will let you sleep at night without wetting your bed - the artwork is cartoonish and inexplicably cute.
Asynchronous battles allow players to play multiple matches simultaneously, and on top of that, you can invite some of your friends and give them a good bash!Download Phobies for Android or iOS
Sid Meier's Civilization VI
Fair warning to anyone that's about to dive into Civilization game for the first time: it's addictive. Oh God, it's addictive. Being an asynchronous multiplayer strategy means that you can play with your friends over long distances without the annoying waiting for them to complete their turn. For those of you that are not familiar with the concept, you take control over one present or historic nation and try to lead it to its golden age, and ahead of the others in various categories.
It's one of the rare titles where you don't need to win through military might, as you can do it through cultural, scientific and other achievements. Note that the conversion from PC to mobile wasn't that smooth, so you can expect a few bugs here and there.Download Sid Meier's Civilization VI for Android or iOS
UNO!
This is self-explanatory, right? It is UNO. UNO is a game people like, and it's about as simple and accessible as games get…
UNO! is actually free to play on both Android and iOS, so you should be able to freely play with your friends. It does have in-app purchases, but of course, you can decide for yourself what you need.Download UNO! for Android or iOS
Minecraft
Minecraft! Again, it's basically available on every platform, and has wide-reaching cross-platform play as of late last year, when the PS4 version became the final version of the game to adopt the cross-platform play that we saw with Minecraft's Bedrock update. There were even mentions of adding Copper Golem to Minecraft.
As of the Bedrock update, you can play on mobile devices with people on a console, PC, or whatever, meaning you can also explore and create worlds together, talk with one another, and have adventures. That's what multiplayer gaming is all about, right?Download Minecraft for Android or iOS
Words With Friends Classic
Words With Friends is basically the game that plays multiple Scrabble games at once, with your friends. Need I say more? It's Scrabble. With anyone in the world. That's the sales pitch, and it's a good one, right?
But if Scrabble isn't your speed, then tell your friends to download Chess With Friends, Hanging With Friends, Gems With Friends, Match With Friends… The Zynga With Friends series has always been great for keeping up with your grandparents, and now you can use it to keep up with your friends and colleagues too.Download Words With Friends Classic for Android or iOS
Black Desert Mobile
Black Desert Mobile is a mobile version of the famous MMORPG Black Desert. The main advantages of this game are high-quality graphics and fantastic gameplay. This game might be a great choice to play together with your friends. Black Desert Mobile has an extremely beautiful world with tons of enemies and quests. Create your character, choose your class and experience the adventures with your friends. Get to the top and challenge the strongest players. This mobile game might be the best option for those who like Black Desert PC version.Download Black Desert Mobile for Android or iOS
Clash of Clans
Clash of Clans is one of the most popular mobile strategy games. In this game, you will have to develop your own village and defend it from enemies. Moreover, you will have to hire troops and heroes to attack the other settlements. With the development of your settlement, you will have to join a clan, and the confrontation between two people will replace the wars of entire clans. Play with your friends or find new ones in the game. Challenges, upgrades, wars, and battles with players are just a small part of Clash of Clans.
If you're looking for games like Clash of Clans, because you've already played it, we have good news.Download Clash of Clans for Android or iOS
Shadowgun Legends
Another good shooter in the list of online phone games that you can play together with your friends is Shadowgun Legends. Shadowgun Legends is a good combination of the best aspects of single-player and online entertainment. A cool story and dynamic multiplayer with various game modes won't let you get bored. Any fighters tired of battles can relax in a shelter for all players. Chatting and going to virtual bars or parties has never been so interesting online. This game might be a great new option if you are tired of PUBG and Fortnite.Download Shadowgun Legends for Android or iOS
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is definitely one of the best MOBA games for mobile devices. It has everything that a good MOBA game should have: colorful graphics, charismatic characters with unique abilities, various artifacts, options for different tactics, and teamwork. The matches in this game are fast and intense.
The average time of the battle is approximately 10 minutes. You can play alone or with friends. Different game modes allow you to play against real players or bots. If you decide to try it out, we have created an MLBB tier list that will assist you in picking the meta characters.Download Mobile Legends: Bang Bang for Android or iOS
Brawl Stars
If you are looking for a dynamic battle royale game to play with your friends, Brawl Stars is your best pick! It is a pretty addictive game where you have to fight against other players in 3v3 battles. You can collect fighters and upgrade them to get new abilities and gear. One of the best multiplayer features here is an option to create your club and compete with the other teams in competitive events.
We've created the Brawl Stars tier list to help you pick the most powerful character in the game. On top of that, we have many other Brawl Stars guides on our website, make sure to check them out!Download Brawl Stars for Android or iOS
Brawlhalla
Brawlhalla is another fighting game that is worth your attention. The gameplay here is straightforward, pick the character and join the battlefield. However, the combat system is dynamic, and the fights in this game are pretty exciting. You can also play with your friends in multiplayer mode, where you have to destroy the other team. In other words, this is a perfect option if you are looking for a competitive multiplayer game.
Do you want to know what characters are the best in the game? If so, feel free to check our Brawlhalla tier list. Also, we've got Brawlhalla codes that you can use to get free rewards.
These are the perfect apps to play with faraway friends or the ones that are close, but you can't hang out with because of social distancing.Download Brawlhalla for Android or iOS