Top 25 best iOS multiplayer games for iPhone and iPad
25 essential multiplayer games to start your iOS collection
Updated on February 1, 2022: New iOS multiplayer games added to the list
Games are great. But as is the case with most things in life, they can be a lot more fun with other people. Whether you're stalking strangers online (wait, that sounds weird) in a tense Battle Royale, clobbering your buddies in a local multiplayer brawler, or teaming up on the same device for an RPG adventure, playing with others takes things to the next level. That's why we've come together as a team to create this, a list of the top 25 best mobile multiplayer games for your iPhone or iPad.
As that last paragraph suggests, multiplayer games aren't a genre in themselves. Rather, they incorporate all other genres. But they all draw on the desire to congregate in virtual worlds and share our love for our common hobby. Or, y'know, blast a bunch of dummies into smithereens. Whatever floats your boat.
Best Multiplayer iPhone and iPad gamesThe following list of iOS multiplayer games is an eclectic thing. We dare say there's something for everyone to enjoy, regardless of how social - or antisocial - you're feeling. From smashing towns to smashing balls into the back of a net, we're sure you'll find something for you.
Is your favourite iPhone multiplayer title nowhere to be seen? Sorry. There are too many shining examples out there. But you can let us all know about it in the comments below.
Anyway, without further delay, click on the button below to check out our list of the 25 best iOS multiplayer games available for iPhone and iPad.
Original article by Jon Mundy, updated by PocketGamer staff.
1
Hearthstone
Yes, Hearthstone is a great CCG. The best, even. But moving beyond that, it's a superb title, as you engage endless real life opponents in tactical turn-based battle. Hearthstone is so great, in fact, that there are actual pro-player competitions with hefty prizes!
If you're heavy into card games, make sure you give this one a try. There is never a shortage of things to learn and new opponents to beat, so it's an amazing pick to kick off our list!Download Hearthstone
2
League of Legends: Wild Rift
With a few million players already part of the game and thousands online at any given time, Wild Rift is a solid name for the online multiplayer mobile genre. This MOBA is highly competitive and with a set strategy in mind from the get-go. Capture the enemy Nexus before they do yours. Sounds pretty simple, right? Well, it's a lot more complicated than that.
You'll be teamed up with 4 other players and you'll have to each pick a champion and team up for the ultimate task. It's fun, it's competitive, and you'll never have the same round twice in a row.Download League of Legends: Wild Rift
3
Among Us
A killer is walking free among us. That's right - it is the epitome of a multiplayer game that has fun as an element, down to its core. It can only be played in multiplayer mode, meaning you'll need anywhere from 4 to 10 people joining in. Then, one or more gets picked as the killer, while the rest have to figure him out.
Of course, there is always some foul play involved, and you cannot straight up tell the others that you actually ARE the killer. They might suspect it, but it's all down to the final vote. Definitely make sure to check out Among Us!Download Among Us
4
PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile kicked off the whole Battle Royale craze comes to mobile, and it's surprisingly faithful to the source. Whether you're flying solo or riding shotgun with a crew of four, this is a brilliant multiplayer shooter. The player base is immense, as you might imagine with the genre. And if you hop into it together with your friends, it'll only make it even more fun.
Of course, you can also play against complete random people online, and hop into the voice chat for better coordination. It's exactly what one will need from one of the best multiplayer games for iPhones.Download PUBG Mobile
5
Death Squared
Death Squared is a slick 3D puzzler that's been designed for cooperative play. One of you takes control of a blue block and the other a red block as you flip switches, block lasers, and more. The best part about this Death Squared, though, is not the gameplay - it must be the characters! The adorable cube-headed critter bots that you control are by far the best element. Then come the puzzles.
Since it has been designed with cooperative play at its core, it's definitely worth trying out with at least another friend. It will challenge you to complete some of the most mind-bending puzzles out there.Download Death Squared
6
Spaceteam
There's no multiplayer experience quite like Spaceteam. It turns four Bluetooth-linked iOS devices into the malfunctioning control panels of a doomed spaceship, and you must cooperate with your friends to fly the thing. It's plenty of fun and there is no other title quite like it.
You'll also need a hot cup of tea afterward because you might end up shouting at your teammates more than you might expect. Oh, the confusion. If playing with friends is what you seek, Spaceteam will deliver. So, get it right now!Download Spaceteam
7
Brawl Stars
If you've got 2 other friends with iPhones or iPads, make sure you ask them to download Brawl Stars. Then, hop in together and demolish another 3-player team. This 3v3 battle royale is the ultimate challenge, that is guaranteed to give you and your friends a run for your money.
There are multiple game modes that have different objectives in mind - that means, you will never get bored with the same setting. The fun characters combined with fast-paced chaotic brawls make this one of the best multiplayer games for iOS right now.Download Brawn Stars
8
Antihero - Digital Board Game
Antihero is one of the slickest, most immediately entertaining digital board games on mobile. That it can also be played with others locally or online in casual or ranked PvP is a massive bonus.
In other words, it pretty much combines strategy, role-playing, exploration, and action into a single board game. That sounds like a massive clutter of undefined genres but makes Antihero, in fact, a super fun creation. It's just a tad bit more tedious until you figure out the basics. Afterwards, you can only praise it.Download Antihero
9
Call of Duty Mobile (2019)
A team-based online FPS that makes a series of ingenious concessions for mobile play. That includes a crisp, colourful palette and a hefty dash of Clash Royale's mobile MOBA structure. With all of these elements, one could also argue that it has taken over the internet (more or less). What's surprising is just how beautiful this multiplayer shooter looks and plays on mobile. It's always a joy to hop in!
Furthermore, this title never has a shortage of players online, so it will be a piece of cake to find a new round any time, any day, any hour. It's fun, competitive, creative, and easily one of the best iOS multiplayer games.Download Call of Duty Mobile
10
Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders 2
Take to the skies and blow the opposition away in a series of visually opulent dogfights. Storm Raiders 2's generous multiplayer options really help it sing, and the strategic fights always come with a boom. You also have great graphics to keep this title up high, and the realistic missiles add a touch of wow to the game.
If you've never tried any of the Sky Gamblers titles, all you need to know is that in this one you'll be basically piloting a WWII airplane and aiming at enemy crafts in a very realistic way.Download Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders 2
11
Love Letter
This amazing card title easily deserves a spot on the list. It is, by far, one of the best multiplayer games for iOS devices and no devices at all (by using the physical Love Letter deck). It's a contest where you have to guess the other players' cards or take it to the last round, where the one with the highest number card wins.
The actual goal would be delivering the love letter to the Princess. It's much more exciting when actually playing it, especially if you have 3 other friends to join in on the fun. The rounds are short, but there is a lot of replay potential!Download Love Letter
12
PGA Golf Tour Shootout
It treads the fine line between arcade accessibility and sim-like precision, PGA Golf Tour Shootout makes for a brilliant online putt-off. And it's online that this game's true heart is, which means you'll challenge opponents from all across the world in stylish and realistic golf tournaments.
PGA Golf Tour Shootout is the closest it could get to a real-life sports title that you can play on your handy pocket device. So, if you're as much a golf enthusiast as you are mobile games, make sure you give this one a try.Download PGA Golf Tour Shootout from the App Store.
13
Clash Royale
Part MOBA, part CCG, all brilliant. There's simply no other PvP strategy on iOS that's as intuitive yet tactically rewarding as Clash Royale. You have to use your strategic thinking brain as much as your PvP skills in order to take down the opponent's units, and then their base.
It's intuitive, easy to play (but not that easy to master!) and it makes for a really fun iPhone multiplayer game. Even better when you have a couple of friends to challenge!Download Clash Royale
14
Cat Quest II
The second slice of charming action-RPG romping comes with the potential for couch co-op multiplayer. Needless to say, it's even more fun with two people. Cat Quest II is as charming as ever, and the catventure is only better with another mate to hop on.
While we'd recommend playing on iPads, the slightly smaller screen of the iPhone doesn't exactly reduce the game's quality by much. So no worries - you and your friends will thoroughly enjoy this fluffy adventure.Download Cat Quest II
15
Dreii
Dreii is a beguilingly odd game that gives you a range of physics puzzles that must be solved by dragging around a bunch of shapes behind your little craft. Many of these puzzles will need the silent assistance of other players, who will be scooting around the same levels.
For two players who love their puzzle games, this is a great choice that allows for plenty of creativity and room for error (more or less). That's exactly what makes it such a fun multiplayer game for iPhone and iPad.Download Dreii
16
Clash of Clans
Clash of Clans is the ultimate freemium world-building on mobile, but it's also a fantastic iOS multiplayer game. You can forge allegiances with other players, but the main appeal is in the well-calibrated matchmaking and battle system.
Bonus points if you are a creative individual and figure out some never-before-seen setups that will deem your enemies powerless. It's truly fun, rewards strategic thinking and time spent fighting opponents. It's also got a pretty massive player base, so you'll never run out of new challenges!Download Clash of Clans
17
Battleship
Battleship takes the old paperback to the digital handheld devices in a very clever and fun way. You and another player will place down battleships of various sizes onto the checkered board while trying to guess where your opponents' are. The player who sinks all the battleships of the other player wins. Pretty simple, right?
Well, it's a great title that you can pull out on a casual Sunday morning with a cup of coffee or even while taking a break at work or school. It's fun, fairly quick, and makes for a great iOS multiplayer game.Download Battleship
18
LEGO Brawls
Smash Bros-tinged casual violence, but with little toy figures in place of Nintendo stars and a 4v4 team-based structure. Great fun for you and your buddies. Bricky-looking characters from the LEGO series will make you go FATALITY! in your friends' faces more than you might want to admit.
It's plenty of fun and addictive, and you definitely want to challenge your friends. It's unlike any other on the list.Download LEGO Brawls
19
Butter Royale
Apple Arcade gets its own Battle Royale. Butter Royale lightens things up with a simple top-down control scheme and compact, colourful arenas. Much like every other battle royale and PvP on this list, Butter Royale is a game that you'll have lots of fun playing.
It is as challenging as you need a title belonging to the genre to be, and queueing up with your friends will only make it better.Download Butter Royale
20
Cluedo (iPhone)
This mystery murder guessing game is the ideal choice, no matter if you choose to go local or online. Cluedo takes advantage of multiple characters that get tangled up in a murder. You will use cards as well as dice, and you'll have to use very specific strategies to figure out who the actual murderer is.
Cluedo has been one of the best iOS multiplayer games for a long time, and if this is the first time hearing about it, make sure to get it and play a round. We guarantee you'll be eager to play it again and again!Download Cluedo
21
Mucho Party
The developer of Mucho Party, GlobZ, understands what makes a great same-handset title. It's a series of one-on-one mini-games that utilize the touchscreen brilliantly - and will probably have you fighting your opponent here in the real world too.
It is designed for 2 players (that means 1v1), but it also features a whole array of different games with more player options that you can hop onto anytime. From tic-tac-toe (2-player) to HotSeat and League (up to 8 players), you can get your dose of iOS multiplayer games all from a single Mucho Party!Download Mucho Party
22
Kings and Assassins
A brilliant asynchronous board game with an irresistible cat and mouse structure. Whether you're on the royal team or that of the assassins, what follows is an intricate dance of death. It's a two-player title at its core, which is cleverly adapted to the mobile platforms.
If you are looking for deception, tactics, and strategy more so than anything else, you should definitely check this one out. It's available to play both with friends or online against a random player, so there's never a shortage of options.Download Kings and Assassins
23
Garena Free Fire
Another mobile survival shooter effort, Garena Free Fire is especially popular for its quick and swift games that are ever-so-unforgiving. There are many elements that make it resemble other popular titles on this list but don't let that fool you. Garena Free Fire is a standalone experience that will keep you looking for the next match every 10-15 minutes.
It's a fun survival battle royale with constant updates, new items, and collectibles (weapon skins, fashions and so much more), and if you haven't tried it out yet, make sure you do so.Download Garena Free Fire
24
Dead by Daylight Mobile
This fantastic survival horror is similar in a way to Among Us - except... it's a lot bloodier and the killer will clearly stand out among the crowd. The best part about the game would be playing with your friends. The fact that you can spook your friends out in such creative ways makes Dead by Daylight much more worth it (especially for a game night)!
The other great elements that make Dead by Daylight one of the best multiplayer game for iPads are the randomly generated maps and custom characters. These two reasons alone will make it ever-so-changing and a truly creepy (and fun - let's be honest) experience.Download Dead by Daylight
25
Dragon Raja
This stunningly-looking MMORPG definitely deserves a spot on the list. The graphics alone will land it in a tier of its own, but when it comes to gameplay, there are a lot of elements that bring it to the top. It's got room for playing with your friends, designing your own houses, and - why not - even marriage.
There are plenty of quests to explore, and the various paths that you can take will shape up your character in unique ways. It's definitely one of the iOS multiplayer games that will keep you playing for a very long time.Download Dragon Raja
Hey, we hope that you have found something you'll hang onto in our list of best multiplayer games for iPhone and iPad! We have more similar lists, so feel free to check them out through the search bar!