25 essential multiplayer games to start your iOS collection

Updated on February 1, 2022: New iOS multiplayer games added to the list

Games are great. But as is the case with most things in life, they can be a lot more fun with other people. Whether you're stalking strangers online (wait, that sounds weird) in a tense Battle Royale, clobbering your buddies in a local multiplayer brawler, or teaming up on the same device for an RPG adventure , playing with others takes things to the next level. That's why we've come together as a team to create this, a list of the top 25 best mobile multiplayer games for your iPhone or iPad.

As that last paragraph suggests, multiplayer games aren't a genre in themselves. Rather, they incorporate all other genres. But they all draw on the desire to congregate in virtual worlds and share our love for our common hobby. Or, y'know, blast a bunch of dummies into smithereens. Whatever floats your boat.

Best Multiplayer iPhone and iPad games

The following list of iOS multiplayer games is an eclectic thing. We dare say there's something for everyone to enjoy, regardless of how social - or antisocial - you're feeling. From smashing towns to smashing balls into the back of a net, we're sure you'll find something for you.

Is your favourite iPhone multiplayer title nowhere to be seen? Sorry. There are too many shining examples out there. But you can let us all know about it in the comments below.

Anyway, without further delay, click on the button below to check out our list of the 25 best iOS multiplayer games available for iPhone and iPad.

Original article by Jon Mundy, updated by PocketGamer staff.