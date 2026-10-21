If you find single-player games boring, take a close peek at the list of the finest multiplayer games on iOS that you can play with friends or random players.

Updated by Jupiter Hadley on October 21st, 2026

Games are great. But as is the case with most things in life, they can be a lot more fun with other people. Whether you're stalking strangers online (wait, that sounds weird) in a tense Battle Royale, clobbering your buddies in a local multiplayer brawler, or teaming up on the same device for an RPG adventure , playing with others takes things to the next level. That's why we've come together as a team to create this list of the best mobile multiplayer games for your iPhone or iPad.

As that last paragraph suggests, multiplayer games aren't a genre in themselves. Rather, they incorporate all other genres. But they all draw on the desire to congregate in virtual worlds and share our love for our common hobby. Or, y'know, blast a bunch of dummies into smithereens. Whatever floats your boat.

Best Multiplayer iPhone and iPad games

The following list of iOS multiplayer games is an eclectic thing. We dare say there's something for everyone to enjoy, regardless of how social - or antisocial - you're feeling. From smashing towns to smashing balls into the back of a net, we're sure you'll find something for you.

Is your favourite iPhone multiplayer title nowhere to be seen? Sorry. There are too many shining examples out there. But you can let us all know about it in the comments below.

Anyway, without further delay, check out our list of the best iOS multiplayer games available for iPhone and iPad.

Hearthstone

Yes, Hearthstone is a great CCG. The best, even. It is simple to learn, get into, and then challenging to master, which is always what I look for in a strategy card game. In each round, you will be able to play minions, use spells to attack heroes, and take on other opponents to see if you have the upper hand. Hearthstone is a turn-based card game where you need to rely on the amount of energy you have to play cards each turn. There are also lots of options to gain more cards and build your own custom decks to support your playing style! The choice of the hero does come with different abilities to really change the round. If you're heavy into card games, make sure you give this one a try. There is never a shortage of things to learn and new opponents to beat, so it's an amazing pick to kick off our list!

League of Legends: Wild Rift

With a few million players already part of the game and thousands online at any given time, Wild Rift is a solid name for the online multiplayer mobile genre. This MOBA is highly competitive, with a set strategy in mind from the get-go. Capture the enemy Nexus before they do yours. Sounds pretty simple, right? Well, it's a lot more complicated than that. You'll be teamed up with 4 other players, and you'll have to each pick a champion and team up for the ultimate task. It's fun, it's competitive, and you'll never have the same round twice in a row.

Among Us

A killer is walking free among us. That's right - it is the epitome of a multiplayer game that has fun as an element, down to its core. It can only be played in multiplayer mode, meaning you'll need anywhere from 4 to 10 people joining in. Then, one or more get picked as the killer, while the rest have to figure them out. Of course, there is always some foul play involved, and you cannot straight up tell the others that you actually ARE the killer. They might suspect it, but it's all down to the final vote. Definitely make sure to check out Among Us!

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile kicked off the whole Battle Royale craze on mobile, and it's surprisingly faithful to the source. Whether you're flying solo or riding shotgun with a crew of four, this is a brilliant multiplayer shooter. The player base is immense, as you might imagine with the genre. And if you hop into it together with your friends, it'll only make it even more fun. Of course, you can also play against completely random people online, and hop into the voice chat for better coordination. It's exactly what one will need from one of the best multiplayer games for iPhone and iPad.

Death Squared

Death Squared is a slick 3D puzzler that's been designed for cooperative play. One of you takes control of a blue block and the other a red block as you flip switches, block lasers, and more. The best part about this Death Squared, though, is not the gameplay - it must be the characters! The adorable cube-headed critter bots that you control are by far the best element. Then come the puzzles. Since it has been designed with cooperative play at its core, it's definitely worth trying out with at least another friend. It will challenge you to complete some of the most mind-bending puzzles out there.

Stumble Guys

Stumble Guys is one of the most popular online titles among the users of the PG website. It was nominated for the best multiplayer mobile game at the Pocket Gamer Awards 2022 and won! Of course, that is not particularly surprising, as it took the world by storm with its simplicity and yet challenging gameplay, definitely deserving this victory. You will have to compete with other players in various tasks and make your way to victory. Stumble Guys is extremely addictive and funny. You should give it a chance.

Diablo Immortal

The latest multiplayer experience comes from Blizzard. We know it's a controversial pick with everything that happened in the last few years, but we can't ignore the great cooperation and delight that Diablo Immortal can provide. You can play it solo, but teaming up with others gives you the best experience. Even if your friends can't (or don't want to) play, there are thousands of players to match with through various methods. You can create teams, Warbands, Clans, and of course, ask around through the general chat if anyone would team up with you.

Brawl Stars

If you've got 2 other friends with iPhones or iPads, make sure you ask them to download Brawl Stars. Then, hop in together and demolish another 3-player team. This 3v3 battle royale is the ultimate challenge that is guaranteed to give you and your friends a run for your money. There are multiple game modes that have different objectives in mind - that means you will never get bored with the same setting. The fun characters combined with fast-paced, chaotic brawls make this one of the best multiplayer games on iOS right now.

Minecraft

Children yearn for the mines, as one meme once said. Dark jokes aside, Minecraft has taken the world by storm once it got out, and it still hasn't lost much of that popularity. In this blocky world, you'll be able to dig, create all kinds of structures, furniture and machinery, and even recreate historic monuments, castles and whatnot if you're artistic enough. The world is huge, and you'll always have something to create or work on, explore and just strategise on your next move. However, you can also encounter enemies, so you have to be prepared for whatever comes your way. Of course, this is all much easier if you have friends or random players to encounter, as the fun will literally soar up to the sky and beyond. Lovely multiplayer game that stands the test of time.

Call of Duty Mobile

A team-based online FPS that makes a series of ingenious concessions for mobile play. That includes a crisp, colourful palette and a hefty dash of Clash Royale's mobile MOBA structure. With all of these elements, one could also argue that it has taken over the internet (more or less). What's surprising is just how beautiful this multiplayer shooter looks and plays on mobile. It's always a joy to hop in! Furthermore, this title never has a shortage of players online, so it will be a piece of cake to find a new round any time, any day, any hour. It's fun, competitive, creative, and easily one of the finest multiplayer games.

Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders 2

Take to the skies and blow the opposition away in a series of visually opulent dogfights. Storm Raiders 2's generous multiplayer options really help it sing, and the strategic fights always come with a boom. You also have great graphics to keep this title up high, and the realistic missiles add a touch of wow to the game. If you've never tried any of the Sky Gamblers titles, all you need to know is that in this one, you'll be basically piloting a WWII aeroplane and aiming at enemy craft in a very realistic way.

Love Letter

This amazing card title easily deserves a spot on the list. It is, by far, one of the best multiplayer games for iOS devices and no devices at all (by using the physical Love Letter deck). It's a contest where you have to guess the other players' cards or take it to the last round, where the one with the highest number wins. The actual goal would be delivering the love letter to the Princess. It's much more exciting when actually playing it, especially if you have 3 other friends to join in on the fun. The rounds are short, but there is a lot of replay potential!

PGA Golf Tour Shootout

It treads the fine line between arcade accessibility and sim-like precision; PGA Golf Tour Shootout makes for a brilliant online putt-off. And it's online that this game's true heart is, which means you'll challenge opponents from all across the world in stylish and realistic golf tournaments. PGA Golf Tour Shootout is the closest it could get to a real-life sports title that you can play on your handy pocket device. So, if you're as much of a golf enthusiast as you are a mobile games enthusiast, make sure you give this one a try.

Monster Hunter Now

Monster Hunter Now is a mobile, location-based game where you are looking to battle monsters roaming the land. These monsters are from the Monster Hunter franchise, with tons of different attacks and difficulties when it comes to fighting. Though you could play Monster Hunter Now as a single-player game, once you start to see high-ranking monsters, you will need some help! Players can also collect monsters through markings and then share those markings with other hunters to group up.

Pokemon GO

Pokémon Go is designed to be a game that's played with friends - and with that in mind, there are lots of multiplayer features! Though it's all about catching Pokémon that you can see in the real world, you also need to fight raids, place in gyms, take on others in PVP, and even send gifts to your friends! Pokémon Go also does an amazing job of connecting communities together, with its built-in app Campfire, where you can join local groups and meet up together for special events. If you are looking to join a community around catching Pokémon, Pokémon Go is always ready to connect friends to play together.

Clash Royale

Part MOBA, part CCG, all brilliant. There's simply no other PvP strategy on iOS that's as intuitive yet tactically rewarding as Clash Royale. You have to use your strategic thinking brain as much as your PvP skills in order to take down the opponent's units, and then their base. It's intuitive, easy to play (but not that easy to master!), and it makes for a really fun multiplayer game. Even better when you have a couple of friends to challenge! Find out why it has been played by more than 100 million players since it got out!

Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is the ultimate freemium world-building on mobile, but it's also a fantastic iOS multiplayer game. You can forge allegiances with other players, but the main appeal is in the well-calibrated matchmaking and battle system. Bonus points if you are a creative individual and figure out some never-before-seen setups that will leave your enemies powerless. It's truly fun and rewards strategic thinking and time spent fighting opponents. It's also got a pretty massive player base, so you'll never run out of new challenges!

Genshin Impact

Let's just say that this is the best mobile game of 2020, according to the players' vote on the Mobile Game Awards. If you aren't convinced, we can say that Genshin Impact is, in fact, one of the best multiplayer games that you can play these days. The graphics are absolutely stunning, the gameplay is crisp, clean, and it's easy to get gripped by its fantasy world. What we didn't mention is that this is an MMO, where you can lead up to four characters, but one at a time. Character transition will allow you to make some wonderful combos. Of course, you can join in and play with friends too, which is much more interesting.

Standoff 2

The next one on the list is a great multiplayer shooter for your smartphone. Standoff 2 has some extremely dynamic gameplay, more than 20 weapons, and many exciting maps. You and your friends can create a clan and join the battlefield together. Also, you can use many different skins for your weapons to make your character look unique. If you are a fan of action shooters like Counter-Strike, Standoff 2 is definitely one of the most suitable options for you. Moreover, we have a list of every active Standoff 2 promo code you can use to get some nice rewards.

Clue/Cluedo

This mystery murder guessing game is the ideal choice, no matter if you choose to go local or online. Cluedo takes advantage of multiple characters that get tangled up in a murder. You will use cards as well as dice, and you'll have to use very specific strategies to figure out who the actual murderer is. Cluedo has been one of the best iOS multiplayer games for a long time, and if this is the first time hearing about it, make sure to get it and play a round. We guarantee you'll be eager to play it again and again!

Mucho Party

The developer of Mucho Party, GlobZ, understands what makes a great same-handset game. It's a series of one-on-one mini-games that utilise the touchscreen brilliantly - and will probably have you fighting your opponent here in the real world too. It is designed for 2 players (that means 1v1), but it also features a whole array of different games with more player options that you can hop onto any time. From tic-tac-toe (2-player) to HotSeat and League (up to 8 players), you can get your dose of iOS multiplayer games all from a single Mucho Party!

Kings and Assassins

A brilliant asynchronous board game with an irresistible cat-and-mouse structure. Whether you're on the royal team or that of the assassins, what follows is an intricate dance of death. It's a two-player title at its core, which is cleverly adapted to mobile platforms. If you are looking for deception, tactics, and strategy more so than anything else, you should definitely check this one out. It's available to play both with friends or online against a random player, so there's never a shortage of options.

Pokémon Unite

It would be a mistake to go into Pokémon Unite expecting the typical turn-based monster-catching experience. Pokémon Unite is actually a MOBA, or multiplayer online battle arena. Two teams of five players compete for the highest score by knocking out the opposing team's Pokémon and capturing wild Pokémon, accessing stronger Pokémon as the game races toward the finish line. It's fast-paced, gorgeous to look at, and lots of fun. If you're looking to dip your toe into the MOBA genre but you're intimidated by League of Legends, this is a great place to start. At the moment, there are more than 50 playable Pokémon available, with more being added all the time. The best part is that Pokémon Unite supports both cross-progression and crossplay, meaning you can compete with friends whether you're playing on iOS, Android, or Nintendo Switch, and even continue playing on the same account across systems. If you're looking for the best character to play, refer to our Pokemon Unite tier list

Dragon Raja

This stunning-looking MMORPG definitely deserves a spot on the list. The graphics alone will land it in a tier of its own, but when it comes to gameplay, there are a lot of elements that bring it to the top. It's got room for playing with your friends, designing your own houses, and - why not - even marriage. There are plenty of quests to explore, and the various paths that you can take will shape your character in unique ways. It's definitely one of the iOS multiplayer games that will keep you playing for a very long time.

We hope that you have found something you'll hang onto in our list of best multiplayer games for iPhone and iPad! We have more similar lists, so feel free to check them out through the search bar!