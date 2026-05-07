Best mobile sandbox games

Updated on May 7th, 2026 - swapped games

Often when immersing yourself in a video game, you might want somewhere where you can roam freely. Sandbox genres are full of freedom. Players get a massive world to explore around without much direction or time-limited quests. Sandbox games often have a lot of replay value and you can end up investing quite a bit of time into them!

Although it seems like it might be best to explore on PC or console, mobile ones are big in popularity. There are a lot of sandbox-style games on Roblox, which has really driven more to be added to mobile generally. It can be really challenging to find the best of the best when it comes to these sandbox experiences.

So, from open worlds full of realistic plants to fantasy places that you'll never see in real life, we have compiled a list of the top sandbox games for mobile. There are plenty of more challenging ones or those where you can just be as wacky as you want to be. Others are aimed at you carving out your own home and spending as much time as possible exploring absolutely massive maps. You can sit back, relax, and create your own little home in these games, crafting something just for you to relax in.