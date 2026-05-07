Best mobile sandbox games
Updated on May 7th, 2026 - swapped games
Often when immersing yourself in a video game, you might want somewhere where you can roam freely. Sandbox genres are full of freedom. Players get a massive world to explore around without much direction or time-limited quests. Sandbox games often have a lot of replay value and you can end up investing quite a bit of time into them!
Although it seems like it might be best to explore on PC or console, mobile ones are big in popularity. There are a lot of sandbox-style games on Roblox, which has really driven more to be added to mobile generally. It can be really challenging to find the best of the best when it comes to these sandbox experiences.
So, from open worlds full of realistic plants to fantasy places that you'll never see in real life, we have compiled a list of the top sandbox games for mobile. There are plenty of more challenging ones or those where you can just be as wacky as you want to be. Others are aimed at you carving out your own home and spending as much time as possible exploring absolutely massive maps. You can sit back, relax, and create your own little home in these games, crafting something just for you to relax in.
1
Minecraft
If you haven't heard of Minecraft, I am not sure where you have been. Minecraft is a massive sandbox game where you can explore biomes, go underground, fight monsters, trade with villagers and so much more. Minecraft is updated often, adding new creatures, enemies, and resources for you to discover. They even started adding in these themed packs, so you can visit SpongeBob within the game if you'd like to explore a world like that.
If you are looking for a fantastic, open world that's easy to explore, Minecraft is worth diving into. Since we were awed by some of the Minecraft castles, we had to collect them in one spot. I'm sure you'll be amazed by their artistic beauty as well!
2
Dark and Light Mobile
A more fantasy-focused survival sandbox game, Dark and Light Mobile has you exploring a massive world full of mythical creatures. You can tame them and use them to fight or fly around the world. You'll need to beat massive bosses, build up your home and store your items, and research your technology so that you can find new ways to create. Flying around on a giant dragon and seeing the people below is really a fantastic experience.
3
Melon Sandbox
Melon Sandbox is a chaotic, thriller sandbox game where you've got lots of realistic ragdoll physics to mess around with! There isn't any rules or big guidance as you move around this completely open world, building maps and creating destruction. This game has a lot of violence, when it comes to weapons and explosions, so it's full of action.
4
Uncharted Waters Origin
Uncharted Waters Origin is a pirate-themed, sandbox RPG that transports you back to the 16th century. You can set sail wherever you want, trying to make your own journey. The map itself is massive, giving you plenty of worlds to explore; plus, there is an entire weather system, changing the scenes around you. There are various villages to pillage, battlegrounds to take on, and historical figures you can find and bring onto your quest.
5
Goat Simulator
Goat Simulator is a wacky sandbox game where you can be a goat, but a goat that acts like a human. As a goat, you can drive cars, fly across the sky, explode TNT, and mess with humans. It's a strange game full of different secrets and easter eggs that you can find. It's a game that does well with people who have a lot of humour and want to do chaotic, random things in a world as a goat.
6
The Escapists 2
The Escapists 2 has a bit less freedom than other games on this list, as you are attempting to break out of prison. You do need to follow a schedule, showing up at specific places at specific times; however, there are a lot of chances to do whatever you want in between. Gathering your items to make a big escape is the aim of the game if you want to follow that end goal. You actually have a lot of options when it comes to getting your cellmates to help you, exploring different areas of the prison, and taking the time to figure out how to best use the items you have gathered.
7
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Totally Reliable Delivery Service is another wacky and chaotic game. You can focus on delivering packages, giving you a bit of a goal, but you can also just explore the massive world while gripping onto aeroplanes, riding boats across the water, and exploding. This game has a massive world to explore with lots of fun things to discover. You aren't able to really build out your own home, but you will find yourself having a lot of fun, especially if you play with friends.
8
Terraria
Terraria is much like 2D Minecraft, with a massive world to explore. There are lots of dangerous monsters that come at night, so you'll often find yourself exploring underground and building a sort of home base that you spend a lot of your resources on. Terraria has been around for quite some time, so there are tons of different guides and ways to tackle it! We have gathered some of the Terraria mods that will expand your interest in it even further.
9
Don't Starve: Pocket Edition
Don't Starve is a challenging sandbox survival game where your goal is to have enough food to survive. Nighttime and the dark are deadly, and each playthrough has different biomes and creatures to interact with. There is a multiplayer expansion to make the game a little less challenging, but Don't Starve is meant to be a challenge, and surviving the darkness and madness is the real goal. If you're up to the task, then you can dive right into this twisted world.
10
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley is a very relaxing sandbox game where you can carve out your own farm, grow resources and help the town you live in. There is a lot of freedom each day in how you spend your energy and what you do, though the world itself isn't as big as other games in the genre. This farming simulator is one that people spend hours and hours playing in, creating their own little slice of the world. There are a lot of Android mods for Stardew Valley to spice up the vanilla version, if you ever get bored of it.