You can espouse the status of video games as art all you like. The fact remains, some of the best examples are all about blasting or smashing things to pieces. And we wouldn't have it any other way.
Such games are often loosely bundled together under the somewhat vague 'action game' header. On the one hand, this really isn't very helpful at all. What common ground does a first person shooter have with a side-scrolling roguelite?
On the other hand, you simply know an action game when you see one - or rather, play one. They're joined by a shared sensibility that finds great delight in virtual violence. We're talking properly cathartic button-mashing mayhem.
Which is why we've assembled a ragtag group of disparate iOS games under the 'action game' moniker. Whatever genre you're partial to, all of these games will give you that distinctly video-gamey thrill.
Dead Cells is a roguelite platformer that doesn't let its clever procedurally generated algorithms get in the way of what it does best - quicksilver combat. Whether you're hammering baddies with a giant sword or pinning them with a powerful multi shot bow, it never feels less than deliciously tactile.
Steredenn might look like an old skool bullet hell shmup, but it's so much more than that. Roguelike elements and a highly customisable weapon system make this far more interesting than your average blaster.
Imagine a top-down action RPG like the classic Zelda games, but with the emphasis very much on the 'action' part of the equation. That's Hyper Light Drifter, which features hyper-kinetic sword fighting and pinpoint gunplay in a breathtakingly beautiful fantasy-sci-fi world.
Beat Hazard 2 is a bullet hell shmup - and a darned pretty one at that - with one almighty twist. Its levels and bosses bop along to the beat of your own tunes. This rhythm-action influence makes for one of the most distinctive shooters on the App Store.
You are an anthropomorphic jelly bean. You must raise your gun and blast another anthropomorphic jelly bean in the face. Now repeat the process. Gumslinger takes a basic duelling premise and raises it to near perfection with daft sound effects, tight physics and gorgeously springy visuals.
Neon Chrome feels like a proper, fully fleshed out console shooter right here in the palm of your hands. It's a twin-stick shooter with a moody story, heaps of weapons, formidable bosses and a rollicking sci-fi story.
Making meaty melee combat work on a touchscreen has proven to difficult for many developers, but Bleak Sword cracks it. A series of holds and swipes will see your little pixel-art warrior meting out bloody justice in splendidly tactile fashion.
