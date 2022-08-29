An updated list of Punishing Gray Raven codes that you can redeem

- Checked for new PGR codes

Are you seeking the latest Punishing: Gray Raven codes? Then look no further, because we've got all the latest gift codes listed below, as well as how to redeem them. We're constantly updating this list, so make sure to check it often if you want to stay up-to-date with the latest gift codes released. Don't forget to take a peek at our PGR tier list too! It was just updated!

With its global launch, PGR also gathered a lot of players interested in trying out this amazing iOS RPG for themselves. And here we are, sharing all the latest in-game gift codes so you can also enjoy some free constructs and resources!

All active Punishing: Gray Raven codes

We'll keep you updated though, so make sure to check back regularly!

You can use the following PGR codes for the Taiwan server, and the first two can be redeemed on the Global server!

1stanniversary0g - New!

wearegrayraven0g - New!

pgrhappybirthday0g - New!

Expired

rbhegkd0g

pbnia6p0g

pb26ji40g

pb5dj6s0g

pbmw3z30g

pbsz5dd0g

GR777

aitecteb

kximntpnhsry0g

C2b83fm30g

pb8msjg0g

Cobbd2fpb0g

rbybk3k0g

rbsbvgd0g

rbdw5ju0g

rbifabp0g

How to redeem Punishing: Gray Raven gift codes?

Step 1 : Complete the tutorial and head on to the main (home) screen in the game

: Complete the tutorial and head on to the main (home) screen in the game Step 2 : Tap on the notifications icon on the left side of the screen

: Tap on the notifications icon on the left side of the screen Step 3: On the bottom right side of the screen you will see a box where you can input your code Type the gift code there, and then redeem it

In order to redeem these PGR codes, simply follow the steps below. It should be the same for both iOS and Android users, but if anything changes, do let us know!

That's it! Simple enough, right?

When it comes to the active Punishing Gray Raven codes, however, things are a little bit different. In the Global version, we didn't actually have any live and working codes. Lately, developers decided to help us out and instead of dropping gifts for Taiwan only, the rest of us are getting some love and free gifts too!

How to get more PGR gift codes?