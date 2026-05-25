MapleStory: Idle RPG adds new Chaos difficulty in latest update

It's gonna be a slow rollout

MapleStory: Idle RPG introduces Chaos difficulty to Party Quests

New Exploration system automates runs in the background

Three Legendary Artifacts add new build options and trade-offs

MapleStory: Idle RPG has just dropped a new update which is adding the Chaos difficulty to Party Quests. This isn’t going to be a big content drop all at once, though. They’re spacing it out over a few weeks.

First Time Together is live now, Dimensional Crack arrives May 28th, and Remnant of the Goddess turns up on June 4th. Each one hands out a different reward, ring first, then necklace, then face accessory. Equipment drop rates go up for a week after each quest opens too, which is a decent enough reason to actually bother with them while the event's running.

The new bit that I found interesting is the Exploration system. It lets Party Quests run automatically in the background while you're doing something else, so you're not sitting there grinding the same content over and over.

You get one ticket a week, good for two hours of exploration. It’s not a huge amount of time but it's better than nothing. Takes some of the manual work out of it, at least. If you're just starting out, you might want to check out our MapleStory: Idle RPG guide too to further optimise your loop.

Furthermore, we’re getting three new Legendary Artifacts added to the mix. Alliance Badge boosts attack for the whole party by 10%, and if multiple people equip it the effects stack. This one has pretty good potential if added to the right setup. Horn Flute increases damage by 10% when you've got companions out, doubles during Chapter Boss fights.

Cursed Doll gives you +15 Accuracy and 7% more damage, but if an attack misses the damage bonus drops off for five seconds. Bit riskier, that one, but the accuracy triples when the damage effect isn't active, so there's a trade-off.

If you're jumping back in for this, grab the latest MapleStory: Idle RPG codes before you start.