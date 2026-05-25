The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross celebrates 7th anniversary with Nemesis Meliodas

Lots of summons as expected

Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross marks seven years with the Perfect 7 update

Meliodas returns as Nemesis Meliodas, a new UR hero

New chapter, Tower of Trials, and anniversary events expand content

Seven years for Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. Pretty neat, huh? Netmarble is marking the anniversary with the Perfect 7 anniversary update, which comes with a bit of everything, whether you wanted it or not.

Nemesis Meliodas is the new UR hero, taken from the final battle against the Demon King in the anime. He shifts between offence and defence depending on how you handle his Talent, which is a nice change from the usual setup. Trigger it, and he goes into Assault Mode for a turn.

Leave it, and he sits in a more defensive stance with counters and damage suppression. How much you get out of him depends on what your roster already looks like, so it might be worth checking our Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross tier list before you start throwing resources at him.

You pick him up through the 7th Anniversary Legend Poll Draw, which pulls from a community-voted lineup of seven UR heroes and 39 SSR heroes. Mileage rewards are still doing their thing in the background, with 900 mileage handing over Nemesis Meliodas himself. That's a lot of summoning, obviously, but when have gacha games ever handed out things for free?

The rest of the update is doing plenty too. Chapter Five of Four Knights of the Apocalypse is here, alongside a 77-floor Tower of Trials and a new PvE mode called Supreme Deity Battle. Events are stacked around that with login bonuses, special missions, boss parades, Diamond payback, and an in-game party venue with minigames.

A daily lucky draw is running as well, handing out anywhere between 7 and 100 summon tickets a day. It sounds generous until you start counting what a meaningful pull actually takes. There’s also a personalised recap feature called My Sweet Gluttony that pulls up your gameplay history.

If you’re jumping in for the anniversary, grab the latest Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross codes before you start pulling.