Attacker Pokémon have low health but are capable of dealing massive damage to their opponents. It is a fun role to play and is very crucial at the same time, especially in the early game. As an attacker, you handle the top lane alongside a defender. It would be best if you always tried to pick up some early kills as an attacker. In the late game, try to stay behind your teammates and deal damage to the enemy.

Tier Pokemon - Attackers S Toxtricity, Skeledirge, Typhlosion, Zapdos, Latios, Alolan Raichu, Greninja, Cinderace, Gardevoir, Glaceon, Mew, Sylveon, Delphox, Armarouge, Darkrai, Morpeko A Falinks, Inteleon, Alolan Ninetales, Pikachu, Decidueye, Chandelure, Miraidon B Dragapult, Espeon, Meowscarada C Cramorant, Venusaur, Duraludon

- For a ranged Attacker, Sylveon is not among the squishiest. It can scale well and if the teammates know how to work around it and set up the battlefield, Sylveon can easily roll all the damage needed to finish off the entire enemy team.- As a ranged Attacker, Cinderace is a great carry, especially after building a couple of items.- A highly agile character that can perform really well in many scenarios. It doesn't have the highest flat attack in the game, but it can engage and disengage at will and makes for a great jungler.- Greninja is a top-tier jungler who can sneak up on enemies using stealth, and when combined with its powerful kit and high attack damage, it will be an asset to any team.- Is a powerful Attacker who can be played by beginners as well, with a little bit of practice. Its passive ability that prevents crowd control can be crucial towards evading a sneak attack.- Gardevoir is a top-tier attacker who can deal high AoE damage, as well as some crowd control in the form of stun and slow. Their kit is heavily reliant on the player's skill and, therefore, is not the easiest character to play as a beginner.- Delphox is one of the best team-fighting Pokemon who excels in the late game (especially in late-game team fights). It has a fairly weak early game, therefore, it's crucial to learn how to play it well in order to get to that late-game power spike.