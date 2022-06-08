Pokémon Unite tier list: Ranked from best to worst
Looking for the very best one? Check out our Pokémon Unite tier list!
Pokémon Unite is a MOBA that has been released on Switch earlier this year and on mobile in September. If you are looking for a Pokémon Unite tier list, then you have come to the right place.
In this article, we have tried to rank every available Pokémon in the game based on its abilities, stats, and how easy it is to use. So if you are unsure which one you should choose, refer to this tier list to pick the best one.
The game has five different character roles: Attacker, Defender, Speedster, All-Rounder & Support. Therefore, we have divided our Pokémon Unite tier list into five parts, listing the best one role-wise. You can learn more about the roles by going through our Pokémon Unite beginner's guide.Original list by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
Pokémon Unite Attacker tier list
Attacker Pokémon have low health but are capable of dealing massive damage to the opponents. It is a fun role to play and is very crucial at the same time, especially in the early game. As an attacker, you handle the top lane alongside a defender. You should always try to pick up some early kills as an attacker. In the late game, try to stay behind your teammates and deal damage to the enemy. Here are our best picks for an attacker Pokémon:
|Tier
|Pokemon - Attackers
|S
|Delphox, Espeon, Pikachu, Sylveon, Decidueye, Duraludon
|A
|Alolan Ninetales, Cinderace, Gardevoir
|B
|Greninja, Cramorant
|C
|Venusaur
Pokémon Unite Speedster tier list
The speedster is the most fun role to play. You get a crazy movement speed, so use it to dart around the map and help your teammate both in the top lane and the bottom. As a speedster, you are responsible for clearing out the jungle and setting up ambushes. A word of advice will be to avoid going first in the team fight, or you will find yourself in the base after a cooldown time. Here are our best picks for speedster Pokémon:
|Tier
|Pokemon - Speedster
|S
|Zeraora, Gengar
|A
|Talonflame
|B
|Absol
|C
|-
Pokémon Unite All-Rounder tier list
The role is pretty self-explanatory. You go down to the bottom lane alongside the supporter Pokémon. You try to get the kill as well as score points, while the supporter will help you achieve your objective. Just make sure you don't overextend in the early game. Here are our best picks for all-rounder Pokémon:
|Tier
|Pokemon - All-Rounder
|S
|Azumarill, Dragonite, Lucario, Machamp, Tsareena
|A
|Aegislash, Garchomp
|B
|Charizard
|C
|-
Pokémon Unite Defender tier list
As the name itself suggests, as a defender Pokémon your job is to protect your team. You will go head-on into the team fight and absorb all the damage. This is why defenders have high endurance. Here are our best picks for the defender role:
|Tier
|Pokemon - Defender
|S
|Blastoise, Crustle, Trevenant
|A
|Snorlax, Mamoswine, Greedent
|B
|Slowbro
|C
|-
Pokémon Unite Supporter tier list
Support role might seem like a boring role to play, but a good support player can make the difference between a win and a loss. Support players' job is to protect its teammates, provide buffs, healing, etc. Here are our best picks for the Supporter role
|Tier
|Pokemon - Supporter
|S
|Eldegoss, Wigglytuff
|A
|Blissey
|B
|Mr. Mime
|C
|-
With that, we come to our end of the Pokémon Unite tier list. We will update it when balance updates happen, or new Pokémon are added to the game.