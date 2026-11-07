Pokémon Unite tier list: characters ranked by role
| Pokémon Unite
Updated on November 7th, 2026 - Version: 1.24.1.1 - Latest Additions: Toxtricity, Morpeko, Solgaleo
For four years, we have been updating our Pokemon Unite tier list with new characters based on their role. These are their rankings at the moment.
We have tried to rank every available Pokémon in the game based on its abilities, stats, and how easy it is to use. So if you are unsure which one you should choose, refer to this tier list to pick the best one.
The game has five different character roles: Attacker, Defender, Speedster, All-Rounder & Support. Therefore, we have divided our Pokémon Unite tier list into five parts, listing the best one role-wise.
1
Attacker tier list
Attacker Pokémon have low health but are capable of dealing massive damage to their opponents. It is a fun role to play and is very crucial at the same time, especially in the early game. As an attacker, you handle the top lane alongside a defender. It would be best if you always tried to pick up some early kills as an attacker. In the late game, try to stay behind your teammates and deal damage to the enemy.
|Tier
|Pokemon - Attackers
|S
|Toxtricity, Skeledirge, Typhlosion, Zapdos, Latios, Alolan Raichu, Greninja, Cinderace, Gardevoir, Glaceon, Mew, Sylveon, Delphox, Armarouge, Darkrai, Morpeko
|A
|Falinks, Inteleon, Alolan Ninetales, Pikachu, Decidueye, Chandelure, Miraidon
|B
|Dragapult, Espeon, Meowscarada
|C
|Cramorant, Venusaur, Duraludon
2
Speedster tier list
The speedster is the most fun role to play. You get a crazy movement speed, so use it to dart around the map and help your teammate both in the top lane and the bottom. As a speedster, you are responsible for clearing out the jungle and setting up ambushes. A word of advice will be to avoid going first in the team fight, or you will find yourself in the base after a cooldown time.
|Tier
|Pokemon - Speedster
|S
|Morpeko, Gengar, Dodrio, Leafeon, Galarian Rapidash
|A
|Talonflame, Absol
|B
|Zoroark, Zeraora
|C
|-
3
All-Rounder tier list
The role is pretty self-explanatory. You go down to the bottom lane alongside the supporter Pokémon. You try to get the kill as well as score points, while the supporter will help you achieve your objective. Just make sure you don't overextend in the early game.
|Tier
|Pokemon - All-Rounder
|Mega Charizard Y
|SS
|Quaquaval
|S
|Moltres, Mega Charizard X, Suicune, Tinkaton , Ceruledge , Mega Mewtwo X, Urshifu, Scizor (Scyther), Azumarill, Lucario, Machamp, Tsareena, Mimikyu, Metagross, Mega Lucario, Dhelmise, Mega Gyarados
|A
|Sirfetch'd, Guardian Style: Urshifu, Zacian, Buzzwole, Aegislash, Garchomp, Dragonite, Tyranitar, Blaziken, Solgaleo
|B
|Charizard, Gyarados/Magikarp, Feraligatr
|C
|-
4
Defender tier list
As the name itself suggests, as a defender Pokémon your job is to protect your team. You will go head-on into the team fight and absorb all the damage. This is why defenders have high endurance. Here are our best picks for the defender role.
|Tier
|Pokemon - Defender
|S
|Articuno, Vaporeon, Ho-Oh, Umbreon, Greedent, Mamoswine, Slowbro, Snorlax
|A
|Goodra, Crustle, Lapras
|B
|Blastoise, Trevenant
|C
|-
5
Supporter tier list
The Support role might seem boring to play, but a good support player can make the difference between a win and a loss. Support players' job is to protect their teammates, provide buffs, healing, etc. Here are our best picks for the Support role.
|Tier
|Pokemon - Supporter
|S
|Latias, Alcremie , Comfey, Sableye, Mr. Mime, Blissey, Eldegoss, Psyduck
|A
|Clefable, Meganium
|B
|Wigglytuff
|C
|Hoopa
With that, we come to the end of Pokémon Unite tier list. We will update it when balance updates happen or when new Pokémon are added to the game.
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