Top 21 best .io games for mobile phones and tablets
IO you a beating
We know that there are a lot of fans out there, so this list of best .io games for mobile phones and tablets will kick close to home for sure.
It all started with a web browser-based game called Agar.io, made by Brazilian developer Matheus Valadares. In this simplistic massively multiplayer game, players control a circular cell in an endless petri dish and must gobble up smaller cells (controlled by other players) to survive and grow.
Thus was the .io genre born. We've seen a whole flood of imitators since, all playing their own meta-game of survival of the fittest.
These games are typically quite stripped back, and are often playable through a website and on smart devices.
The .io genre has grown to a considerable size, with dozens if not hundreds of games taking up Agar.io's mantle. Along the way, this fledgling genre has spread its wings and adopted a range of other influences and gameplay mechanics.
With that in mind, we thought now would be a good time to round up some of the best and most popular .io games on mobile. Are your favourites missing from our list? Let us know in the comments below.Original post by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
AXES.io
This 3D arena battler sees you chucking axes at your foes as a Viking warrior. Axe.io is far more fleshed out than your average .io game, with multiple modes and a pronounced progression system. It's the .io genre all grown up. In fact, we believe it's one of the best .io games on mobile ever created. Crazy, right?
There's just something about the crazy action going on in this game that is so oddly appealing. That, and the fact that it looks surprisingly good and polished. It's one of the most fun and addictive io games for mobile at the moment, and that's enough to give it a landing spot on our list!Download AXES.io from the Google Play Store or App Store
2
Agar.io
Here's the game that started the whole .io craze off in the first place. Agar.io is all about growing your cell as much as possible, gobbling up the smaller play cells as you go. It looks pretty ropey these days but still plays great. The game is fairly simple down at its core, but oh so enjoyable.
You will quickly fall in love with this colourful mini creation, especially if you want a simple game that you can enjoy on the go or whenever you have some time to play a quick match. You can also read our Agar.io review if you want to learn about our experience playing it!Download Agar.io for Android or iOS
3
Warriors.io
An exciting battle royale with war elements, Warriors.io is simple, yet it does exactly what it aims to - send players into an action-packed battle bonanza with all sorts of weaponry and skills. You will start off by picking one of the beginner characters, but after a couple of games you can get some nifty upgrades to make you stand out among the crowd.
The game is as exciting as you might expect. You have an easy-to-navigate environment, plenty of customisations, and more than enough shooting action to last for a lifetime!Download Warriors.io for Android or iOS
4
Race.io
A fairly simple .io game but with a lot of charm, Race.io is everything one could want from a simple arcade racing game. You will compete with other players on beautiful, winding neon tracks and try to put your name on the leaderboards by winning.
It's a simple platformer-style game, which is extremely fun to anyone with a little but of competitive blood. The one downside is that you cannot customise your car as much as in other racing games, but still - for what it is, it's well-done and tons of fun!Download Race.io for Android or iOS
5
Hexar.io
As you might expect from a game called Hexar.io, it's full of six-sided shapes - hexagons. The gameplay is a little more tactical than usual, too, requiring you to fence off territory using your coloured tail.
The game is fairly similar to Snake and Slither.io, but slightly cleaner and a tad more tactical. It's worth mentioning that you will never run out of ideas once you start playing this. Hexar.io is one of the funniest, most addictive mobile .io games out there, so if you haven't tried your luck hexing your way through yet, give it a shot.Download Hexar.io from the Google Play Store or App Store
6
Surviv.io
The .io genre has always been the bright and breezy brother of the Battle Royale genre, and Surviv.io brings the two even closer. It's essentially a top-down, heavily simplified PUBG. It closely resembles Warriors.io too, but it's far simpler in terms of graphics and approach.
All you really need to look out for when playing this action-packed .io is where your enemies are. As long as your aim is good and your reflexes are on point, you'll rock at Surviv.io.Download Surviv.io from the Google Play Store or App Store
7
Pixel Sword Fish.io
Probably the cutest .io game on the market, Pixel Sword Fish.io is also a little bit different. You're still evolving and growing, but both of those activities are handled with a little more nuance and variety than normal. You have pixelated fish to use as your characters, and a multitude of characters and customisations to keep you looking fresh.
What's even better about this game than you might first expect is the fact that you can team up with your friends and launch fights against other players. That, and the adorable unique characters, more specifically the Ryuk head (all Death Note fans will surely love this one).Download Pixel Sword Fish.io for Android or iOS
8
Paper.io 2
Paper.io 2 isn't particularly original (heck, it's even a sequel), but it is one of the brightest and slickest .io games out there. It's one of those where you must cordon off areas if you want to expand, adding a dose of risk and reward.
Oh, what's that? You haven't played it yet? Then you better make sure to read some Paper.io 2 tips to help you kick your enemies' behinds and show them how to really conquer the territory. After all, you have the modern-day version of the retro-inspired territory-conquering game with a snake.Download Paper.io 2 for Android or iOS
9
Paper.io 3D
We've already featured Paper.io 2 elsewhere on this list, but the initial Paper.io is also worthy of a mention. Paper.io 3D offers the same basic territory-coloring premise, only... wait for it... in 3D.
It's simple, yet fun, challenging and satisfying once you've conquered enough land. This game is more about strategy than it first appears to be, but that's really what is so charming about it. It's also a game that will probably make you a lot more competitive than you already are...Download Paper.io 3D from Google Play Store or App Store
10
warbot.io
Most .io games are not particularly pretty or packed full of detail. Warbot.io is both, with 100 player-controlled 3D robots waging glorious war on one another. In essence, you have an absolutely stunningly-looking bot ready to wreak havoc around the battle arena, with plenty of customisations that can set you up for success.
The best part, however, is the graphics. Like we mentioned, in most .io games you don't encounter such polished visuals. In warbot.io, you will have one of the best-looking io games on mobile that sometimes goes overlooked. Give it a shot, you might end up liking it as much as we did!Download warbot.io for Android or iOS
11
Snowball.io
This wintery take on .io sees you rolling up giant snowballs, then pinging them into your opponent in a bid to send them spinning out of the arena. What's that, you're scared of a little snow?
This game is absolutely lovely. There is nothing else that encompasses the spirit of winter quite like this one. The characters are blocky and super-duper cute, and if there's one thing that you can apply in the game which you've learned from real life, is that you need to keep your distance from the yellow snow (or in this case, every non-white snow).Download Snowball.io for Android or iOS
12
Boas.io
An appealingly chunky, 3D take on the whole multiplayer Snake concept. Slither your creature around an object-filled town, knocking stuff over and fencing rivals in.
It's actually just a blocky snake game (the title also says it, Snake vs City) where you surround the buildings and eat them up. As per usual, you're starting off fairly small, but build your way up to becoming a massive blocky anaconda that will eat the world. Literally.Download Boas.io for Android or iOS
13
Brutal.io
Brutal adds a savagely tactile edge to the .io genre by requiring you to drag a giant spiked ball behind your car, swinging and flinging it into your opponents.
It's a mobile .io game that looks beautiful with its neon approach and minimalistic display. You can really enjoy a good brawl knowing that your car has the biggest, baddest attachment that exists - enough to destroy every other opponent and make you climb the leaderboard like a true hero. What a treat!Download Brutal.io for Android or iOS
14
Slither.io
It's essentially Snake, but multiplayer. Or, if you want to be cooler, a casual version of the Tron bike-maze game. Guide your creature around an arena, attempting to trick your enemies into crashing into your extended tail.
You will build up a massive 3D snake by tricking the other players into jamming into you and then eating their leftovers... that sounds a lot more unappealing than it actually is, in fact. Each player you destroy and whose magic dust you eat will contribute to your growth, and once you manage to get big enough, you'll be the top dog of your ranking. It's quite satisfying! Just check our Slither.io review.Download Slither.io for Android or iOS
15
Hole.io
Hole.io pinched the 'control a hole' premise from Donut County ahead of that game's launch, which was a bit naughty. But it then applied that to the massively multiplayer .io genre, so it's not a total clone. And it's undoubtedly fun.
You are basically a hungry black hole seeking to take over the entire screen - and later on, world - of the game and become the best one out there. Fairly speaking, it's pretty similar to Boas.io, except it swaps out blocky snakes for black holes. There's not much difference, other than the approach you need to take.
If you liked that one, you'll love Hole.io.Download Hole.io for Android or iOS
16
Party.io
Party.io essentially plays out like a wacky wrestling royal rumble, as you pick up your rivals and throw them out of the compact arena. It's so much fun you'll want to throw a party (mind the pun, eh?)!
Also, we've got you covered in terms of strategy. You can find out some useful brawling Party.io tips to help you kick off your opponents and become the last jelly-man standing.
There's nothing quite like a punch-throwing party on a Sunday evening, don't you think?Download Party.io from the Google Play Store or App Store
17
Magica.io
Magica.io is a battle royale game full of magic. There are a bunch of different weapons, spells, and heroes to fight as - as long as you can stay alive. Its blocky, cutesy approach is oh so satisfying, as you are left wandering about in search of an enemy - or shelter from the enemy.
This action-packed .io creation is fun, exciting and it is surprisingly addictive for a game that could only take up to one minute of your time, if you manage to die within the first 60 seconds of starting a match. It's a winner in our book in the io department, so make sure to give it a shot!Download Magica.io for Android or iOS
18
Do Not Fall.io
As the name suggests, Do Not Fall.io is a game where you have one specific goal in mind - to avoid falling. It's set in a suitably low fi .io form, featuring multiplayer games where the last man running is the winner. Of course, since it's a .io game, you will have the typical player vs player brawls, so you need to keep your feet steady on the ground in order to stay in the game.
The cutesy graphics are enhanced by the tons of skins available, which feature characters from popular games such as Among Us, as well as some generic ones. It's an overall fun experience so if you want some cutesy 3D arcade action, give it a shot!Download Do Not Fall.io for Android or iOS
19
looz.io
In a giant, city-themed map, looz.io has you battling with other players from all over the world - grabbing weapon upgrades and trying to survive as you hide between buildings. It features blocky, 3D graphics like the ones we are accustomed to from the other .io titles on this list, except with a tad more detail.
As for the gameplay... there's one thing to keep in mind - everyone should be destroyed! Collect the weapons, load them up, and get ready to fight. It's an exciting action shooting battle royale where you don't need to hold back. It's truly something.Download looz.io from the Google Play Store or App Store
20
Fidget Spinner.io
When it comes to fidget spinners, of course there is a game involving them! Fidget Spinner.io is more traditional in this genre, where you can move around a spinner, collecting dots to grow bigger and then destroying other spinners within the game.
For players that have been captivated by this contemporary invention, the game is the perfect digital alternative to keep entertainment to a maximum.
It's also fairly good-looking, so if you want to smash the other players' fidget spinners in a terrific mobile .io game, this is definitely the one to play!Download Fidget Spinner.io for Android or iOS device
21
Bumper.io
Another entry from casual masters Voodoo, which this time sees you engaging in a potent mash up of bumper cars and sumo wrestling. Barge your online opponents off the edge and eat ice cream to become bigger and stronger.
We've assembled a useful Bumper.io guide to help you bump out all the opponents and be the last man standing - so, when in doubt, make sure to check it out!
This is just a fitting title to wrap up our best .io mobile games list, don't you think? If you have any more suggestions of awesome io games, make sure to share them down in the comments below!Download Bumper.io from the Google Play Store or App Store