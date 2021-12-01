Top 21 best .io games for mobile phones and tablets

IO you a beating

New entries added, updated with download links

We know that there are a lot of fans out there, so this list of best .io games for mobile phones and tablets will kick close to home for sure.

It all started with a web browser-based game called Agar.io, made by Brazilian developer Matheus Valadares. In this simplistic massively multiplayer game, players control a circular cell in an endless petri dish and must gobble up smaller cells (controlled by other players) to survive and grow.

Thus was the .io genre born. We've seen a whole flood of imitators since, all playing their own meta-game of survival of the fittest.

These games are typically quite stripped back, and are often playable through a website and on smart devices.

The .io genre has grown to a considerable size, with dozens if not hundreds of games taking up Agar.io's mantle. Along the way, this fledgling genre has spread its wings and adopted a range of other influences and gameplay mechanics.

With that in mind, we thought now would be a good time to round up some of the best and most popular .io games on mobile. Are your favourites missing from our list? Let us know in the comments below.

Original post by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.