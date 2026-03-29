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MU Dark Awakening codes (March 2026) - Eliminate those Yetis and Golems with ease

Use these MU Dark Awakening codes to snag some freebies and make the most of those large-scale PvP battles and mythical mounts!

MU Dark Awakening codes (March 2026) - Eliminate those Yetis and Golems with ease
By Jack Brassell
|
iOS + Android
| MU: Dark Awakening
Updated on March 29th, 2026 - checked for codes   Who wouldn't love an extra Grimoire Fragment or two? MU: Dark Awakening is a mobile MMORPG in which you’ll join hundreds of other players in massive battles. You’ll need to level up your abilities and augment your gear if you’re to survive against bosses like the Ice Queen.   Luckily, you can snag free resources such as Offline AFK Passes and Basic Dark Crystals by redeeming MU Dark Awakening codes. You’ll dart around on your trusty unicorn mount, waging war against any Yetis, Golems, or other nefarious creatures that cross your path. code redemption screen

Active MU Dark Awakening codes:

  • S0X9CF05 - Jewel of Excellence, ATK Soulgem (Basic) x5, Offline AFK Pass x2
  • MU4OPEN - Grimoire Fragment x4, Jewel of Bless x3, HP Soulvessel Talent Book x2, Basic Dark Crystal x10

Expired:

  • Awakening
  • CMYLPXTN
  • Enjoy2026New
  • GM41U0I0
  • KBJB2CLW
  • P7UFD5VL
  • QGWBG0WB
  • SweetDay2026
  • U41ADAYL

How to redeem your rewards:

  • Step 1: Launch the game
  • Step 2: Just under your profile icon in the upper-left corner, tap Benefits. (it looks like a treasure chest)
  • Step 3: Scroll down and select Other
  • Step 4: Type or copy and paste a code into the text box and tap Exchange
  • Step 5: Return to the main game screen
  • Step 6: Tap the mail icon in the upper-right corner
  • Step 7: From your inbox, select the email that says Pack Rewards and tap claim

If you’re new to MU: Dark Awakening, note you won’t see the Benefit icon right away. You’ll need to progress far enough through the main story, at which point you’ll likely be around level 50, before it appears on screen. To avoid typos, it’s recommended that you copy and paste the code directly from this page. mail box with pack rewards email open MU Dark Awakening codes are released periodically, usually coinciding with major updates. Just bookmark this article and check back often, as we regularly update our lists.   Now, if you love mobile adventures as much as we do, you might want to check out our lists of The Cozy Florist codes and Skull Up codes too!  

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Jack Brassell
Jack Brassell
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Jack Brassell is a self-proclaimed nerd with a lifelong passion for storytelling. An aspiring author, Jack writes mostly horror and young adult fantasy. She is currently working to attain an associates degree in game design.
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