MU Dark Awakening codes (March 2026) - Eliminate those Yetis and Golems with ease
Use these MU Dark Awakening codes to snag some freebies and make the most of those large-scale PvP battles and mythical mounts!
| MU: Dark Awakening
Active MU Dark Awakening codes:
- S0X9CF05 - Jewel of Excellence, ATK Soulgem (Basic) x5, Offline AFK Pass x2
- MU4OPEN - Grimoire Fragment x4, Jewel of Bless x3, HP Soulvessel Talent Book x2, Basic Dark Crystal x10
Expired:
- Awakening
- CMYLPXTN
- Enjoy2026New
- GM41U0I0
- KBJB2CLW
- P7UFD5VL
- QGWBG0WB
- SweetDay2026
- U41ADAYL
How to redeem your rewards:
- Step 1: Launch the game
- Step 2: Just under your profile icon in the upper-left corner, tap Benefits. (it looks like a treasure chest)
- Step 3: Scroll down and select Other
- Step 4: Type or copy and paste a code into the text box and tap Exchange
- Step 5: Return to the main game screen
- Step 6: Tap the mail icon in the upper-right corner
- Step 7: From your inbox, select the email that says Pack Rewards and tap claim
If you’re new to MU: Dark Awakening, note you won’t see the Benefit icon right away. You’ll need to progress far enough through the main story, at which point you’ll likely be around level 50, before it appears on screen. To avoid typos, it’s recommended that you copy and paste the code directly from this page. MU Dark Awakening codes are released periodically, usually coinciding with major updates. Just bookmark this article and check back often, as we regularly update our lists. Now, if you love mobile adventures as much as we do, you might want to check out our lists of The Cozy Florist codes and Skull Up codes too!
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