But the exciting thing about Android multiplayer games is that we can draw from all of those genres.
Not to mention the fact that there are a number of different forms of multiplayer. You've got shared-handset, local multi-handset, and online multiplayer. You could probably assemble a separate list for each of these.
All of which is to say that this list has been an exercise in whittling down a broadly eclectic list of games to just 28. We can't hope to be comprehensive. What we can offer, however, is a rounded overview of the Android multiplayer games scene.
The only rule that we're setting for ourselves is that the games feature social play as a core component. Oh, and that that they're really good. Obviously. You are one blue button away from the list of best multiplayer games for Android, just click on it and let's start!
Original post by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff
Among Us is hands-down one of the most popular multiplayer games for Android that you can get your hands on nowadays, and also one of the most fun. There are no two identical games, and with millions of players tuning in daily, rest assured there is nothing sus about it!
Hearthstone is pretty much the undisputed CCG champ on any platform. But beyond that it's just a superb Android multiplayer game, inviting you to engage in a constant stream of tactical turn-based battles against real-life opponents.
Clash Royale effectively reset the rules for online multiplayer mobile games, offering deeply strategic real-time competitive matches that could be blasted through in minutes. It's a little bit MOBA, a little but CCG, but all brilliant.
All the League of Legends fans and MOBA enthusiasts alike log in every day on this stunning mobile MOBA. There is nothing quite like a 5 versus 5 brawl in the Rift in order to conquer the enemy team's Nexus! You can find a lot of Wild Rift content on our pages including the complete champion guides and the tier list of champions that are in meta at the moment. Note that the list is being updated with each patch release.
The biggest mobile MOBA of them all, Vainglory is a much trickier beast to play than Call of Champions. However, that means that it has the crucial hardcore vote, which means you won't be short of strong online competition to play against.
We're not quite sure how to categories Dreii, other than 'a really good co-operative multiplayer puzzler'. You must drag a bunch of shapes into position using your little craft, but many instances require the assistance of passing strangers.
Old School RuneScape is a title that some will agree with, and some will be completely against it - those who like it, love it, and those who don't, want to keep as far away from this game as possible. Although OSRS is not on par with the graphics we see nowadays on mobile, you can't argue that once you get into it, its graphics will be the last thing on your mind!
Many will argue that this is the best MMO and one of the best multiplayer games for Android and other platforms, but that's just a matter of opinion.
You might think of Clash of Clans as a casual city builder, but above all it's a great Abdroid multiplayer game. Its well-calibrated matchmaking and battle system, and the ability to form allegiances, are all key to its enduring appeal.
The game that kicked off the whole Battle Royale craze comes to mobile, and it's surprisingly faithful to the source. Whether you're flying solo or riding shotgun with a crew of four, this is a brilliant Android multiplayer shooter.
Tencent's take on Auto Chess makes the important addition of Turbo Mode, which makes the usually drawn-out tactical gameplay much better suited to mobile. Add in co-op, and you have a brilliant multiplayer offering.
Few people expected a Call of Duty: Mobile to actually feel like proper Call of Duty. But that's precisely how it turned out. This is a slick, polished, tactile multiplayer FPS that's devilishly hard to put down.
You all know about Fortnite by now. It's the Battle Royale game that's taken over the internet. What's surprising is just how beautifully this multiplayer arena shooter-builder looks and plays on mobile.
There are plenty of .io games on the App Store, but few are as polished or as gleefully tactile as Axe.io. Guide your viking warrior around a compact arena, lobbing axes at all the other players whilst getting steadily stronger.
Now this is how you make a great same-handset multiplayer title. Mucho Party's one-on-one mini-games utilise the touchscreen brilliantly, and will probably have you fighting your opponent here in the real world too.
You can play Minecraft in single player, of course. But the spirit of the game lies very much in freeform creative collaboration, as you join your fellow players in building something wonderful (and blocky).
If you like PvP-heavy games, then Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is another great title to add to your list. This MOBA has millions of players worldwide, similar to Wild Rift, and the best part? There are plenty of events and minigames within the actual game, so you can choose exactly what you want to play! At the moment it is one of the most popular multiplayer games for Android phones and tablets that doesn't seem it could drop anytime soon. Even with other MOBAs appearing every now and then, it stays firmly at the top, having a true competition in only a few other titles.
Teamfight Tactics is an auto-chess type of game that will test your strategic thinking (and luck, if you may). With more than just a few possible combinations, you'll have to deploy units in order to become the last (Little) Legend standing! You think you've got what it takes?
EVE was, is, and will probably continue being one of the most amazing MMORPG set in outer space. EVE Echoes takes that entire experience on mobile devices, and it couldn't be better. You can build, farm, and destroy other players' ships or become the most well-renowned trader in the entire galaxy.
We are closing up the list of best multiplayer games for Android with Eve Echoes. Hopefully, you found a game or two to play with your friends, or random online folks!