Updated September 29, 2020: New entries added

Racing games scratch a very particular itch that no other genre can quite reach.

Sometimes you just want to switch your brain to neutral and hare around a track. In such situations, a match-three puzzler or a twin stick shooter just aren't going to cut it.

That's a rather simplistic, slightly dismissive take on an increasingly diverse genre, however. These days, on mobile, we've also got driving simulators and management games, which offer a far more cerebral experience.

The following list covers all these bases. Don't worry, though - there's plenty of room for the kart and arcade racers out there. The bread and butter of the racing genre is well served on Android.

