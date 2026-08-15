Farlight codes are pretty rare and hard to find. But if you have been looking for the latest working Farlight 84 redeem codes, aka CDKeys, you are in for a treat. We have compiled a list of all the working Farlight codes you can use to get coins, diamonds and sometimes even rare weapons and hero skins (but they are time-limited).

Like our other code articles, we will keep this Farlight 84 redeem code list up-to-date by adding new codes as they arrive, and we'll kick out any that have expired, too. So, bookmark this page and check back often to get new codes. Also, do share this post with your friends so that they can also enjoy some in-game freebies.

And if you're the type to play multiple mobile games at once, you can use these Soul Land codes, or Ever Legion codes to snag some freebies in those as well.

ACTIVE FARLIGHT 84 REDEEM CODES

vd7vt6pchm - rewards

rewards uv74rw7h96 - rewards

- rewards uvaftwqbfg - rewards

- rewards u4npst5ms3 - rewards

- rewards 2025happy - rewards

rewards thankyou2024 - rewards

rewards yqjiahybrz - rewards

rewards yqbn63w8qd - rewards

rewards yqhip83i83 rewards

rewards snatchpawsgift - rewards

rewards farlight84anniversary - 20 diamonds + 1999 gold

- 20 diamonds + 1999 gold farlight84birthday - 20 diamonds + 1999 gold

- 20 diamonds + 1999 gold farlight84celebration - 20 diamonds + 1999 gold

- 20 diamonds + 1999 gold happyholidays - 20 Diamonds and 999 Gold

- 20 Diamonds and 999 Gold 2023googleplaybest - 20 Diamonds and 999 Gold

- 20 Diamonds and 999 Gold Sb19farlight84maychelle - 20 Diamonds + 600 Gold

- 20 Diamonds + 600 Gold fl84ytb100k - 2000 Gold

- 2000 Gold 0824warmup - 1k coins

- 1k coins ig100kfollowers - 1K coins

- 1K coins FARLIGHT84BR

GAMEFORFUN - 100 gold

- 100 gold fb100kfollowers - 1000 coins

- 1000 coins tt150kfollowers - 1000 coins

- 1000 coins tt100kfollowers - 1000 coins

Farlight 84 redeem codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible, or they might expire.

Expired codes

FWVDAY26 - rewards (expires February 28th)

farlight84halloween

c8kk9uv6a7 – 20 diamonds + 1999 gold (Valid till March 5)

c8i5stzx9m – 20 diamonds + 1999 gold (Valid till March 5)

c8fifwjut9 – 20 diamonds + 1999 gold (Valid till March 5)

2024valentine

bcmv595xya - 20 diamonds + 1999 gold coins (Valid till February 17)

ajk8t2wmfv - 20 Diamonds + 1999 Gold (Valid till January 23)

ajy3aaifxu - 20 Diamonds + 1999 Gold (Valid till January 23)

ajnfij73wd - 20 Diamonds + 1999 Gold (Valid till January 23)

9m6bgmkvvy

9mjij2jwfj

9m5mgknxss

farlight84shehyee - 20 Diamonds + 600 Gold

farlight84ghostwrecker - 20 Diamonds + 600 Gold

farlight84roadfill - 20 Diamonds + 600 Gold

farlight84annmateo - 10 Diamonds + 500 Gold

LILITH10TH - Jetpack, hero, weapon skins and more

duckythegamer - 500 coins and ten diamonds

wynsanity - 500 coins and ten diamonds

imow - 500 coins and ten diamonds

HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN FARLIGHT 84?

Step 1 : Launch Farlight 84 on your device and click on the menu button located next to the settings button in the top left corner of the screen

: Launch Farlight 84 on your device and click on the menu button located next to the settings button in the top left corner of the screen Step 2 : From the options, choose CDKey

: From the options, choose CDKey Step 3 : Copy any of the active Farlight 84 redeem codes from our list above and paste them into the redemption box

: Copy any of the active Farlight 84 redeem codes from our list above and paste them into the redemption box Step 4: Click on the OK button, and the reward will immediately pop up on your screen.

Nabbing Farlight 84 redeem codes is quite easy, but we appreciate that not all of you will be aware of the redemption process. Don’t worry, though - here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes in Farlight 84: