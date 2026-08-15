Farlight 84 redeem codes (August 2026)
| Farlight 84
Farlight codes are pretty rare and hard to find. But if you have been looking for the latest working Farlight 84 redeem codes, aka CDKeys, you are in for a treat. We have compiled a list of all the working Farlight codes you can use to get coins, diamonds and sometimes even rare weapons and hero skins (but they are time-limited).
Like our other code articles, we will keep this Farlight 84 redeem code list up-to-date by adding new codes as they arrive, and we'll kick out any that have expired, too. So, bookmark this page and check back often to get new codes. Also, do share this post with your friends so that they can also enjoy some in-game freebies.
And if you're the type to play multiple mobile games at once, you can use these Soul Land codes, or Ever Legion codes to snag some freebies in those as well.
ACTIVE FARLIGHT 84 REDEEM CODES
- vd7vt6pchm - rewards
- uv74rw7h96 - rewards
- uvaftwqbfg - rewards
- u4npst5ms3 - rewards
- 2025happy - rewards
- thankyou2024 - rewards
- yqjiahybrz - rewards
- yqbn63w8qd - rewards
- yqhip83i83rewards
- snatchpawsgift - rewards
- farlight84anniversary - 20 diamonds + 1999 gold
- farlight84birthday - 20 diamonds + 1999 gold
- farlight84celebration - 20 diamonds + 1999 gold
- happyholidays - 20 Diamonds and 999 Gold
- 2023googleplaybest - 20 Diamonds and 999 Gold
- Sb19farlight84maychelle - 20 Diamonds + 600 Gold
- fl84ytb100k - 2000 Gold
- 0824warmup - 1k coins
- ig100kfollowers - 1K coins
- FARLIGHT84BR
- GAMEFORFUN - 100 gold
- fb100kfollowers - 1000 coins
- tt150kfollowers - 1000 coins
- tt100kfollowers - 1000 coins
Farlight 84 redeem codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible, or they might expire.
Expired codes
- FWVDAY26 - rewards (expires February 28th)
- farlight84halloween
- c8kk9uv6a7 – 20 diamonds + 1999 gold (Valid till March 5)
- c8i5stzx9m – 20 diamonds + 1999 gold (Valid till March 5)
- c8fifwjut9 – 20 diamonds + 1999 gold (Valid till March 5)
- 2024valentine
- bcmv595xya - 20 diamonds + 1999 gold coins (Valid till February 17)
- ajk8t2wmfv - 20 Diamonds + 1999 Gold (Valid till January 23)
- ajy3aaifxu - 20 Diamonds + 1999 Gold (Valid till January 23)
- ajnfij73wd - 20 Diamonds + 1999 Gold (Valid till January 23)
- 9m6bgmkvvy
- 9mjij2jwfj
- 9m5mgknxss
- farlight84shehyee - 20 Diamonds + 600 Gold
- farlight84ghostwrecker - 20 Diamonds + 600 Gold
- farlight84roadfill - 20 Diamonds + 600 Gold
- farlight84annmateo - 10 Diamonds + 500 Gold
- LILITH10TH - Jetpack, hero, weapon skins and more
- duckythegamer - 500 coins and ten diamonds
- wynsanity - 500 coins and ten diamonds
- imow - 500 coins and ten diamonds
HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN FARLIGHT 84?Nabbing Farlight 84 redeem codes is quite easy, but we appreciate that not all of you will be aware of the redemption process. Don’t worry, though - here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes in Farlight 84:
- Step 1: Launch Farlight 84 on your device and click on the menu button located next to the settings button in the top left corner of the screen
- Step 2: From the options, choose CDKey
- Step 3: Copy any of the active Farlight 84 redeem codes from our list above and paste them into the redemption box
- Step 4: Click on the OK button, and the reward will immediately pop up on your screen.
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