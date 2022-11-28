Use these Starlight Isle redeem codes to get free gems and more

If you are an avid player of Starlight Isle and are looking for new working Starlight Isle redeem codes that you can use to get free rewards like diamonds, mount pri fruit, and the offline botting card, your search ends here. In this post, we will share a list of all working codes. Let's begin.

List of all active Starlight Isle redeem codes

Currently, there are no active Starlight Isle redeem codes

We will keep updating this post with new Starlight Isle redeem codes as and when they are released. So, don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new working codes.

How to redeem Starlight Isle codes?

Open the game and click on the 'benefit hall' button

Now click on the 'benefit' button

Click on the redeem section and enter any of the working Starlight Isle redeem codes from above in the text area and click on claim

As soon as you click on the claim button, you will be rewarded immediately in-game

About the game

Starlight Isle is a recently released 3D fantasy-themed MMORPG offered by Eyougame(USS). In Starlight Isle, you embark on an epic adventure, taking out the demons from another world that have invaded yours.

Starlight Isle is available to download on Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play and the App Store.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.