The best cars in CSR Racing 2, in every tier
Updated with the very best cars to race in 2023
Want to quickly compare stats on all the cars in CSR Racing 2? Then this is the guide for you.
Below, we're listing all the base stats for every car in the game and highlighting which car wins in each category. R stands for Rep Bonus, and F is for Fusion Slots.
Obviously, every car can be completely changed through upgrades and tuning but these starting numbers give you a good indication of that car's overall abilities. It gives you a quick glimpse at the stats, which might just be enough to help you pick out which car to choose to purchase next.
We've put some thoughts on which cars are the best in CSR Racing 2 - both rare imports and ones you can buy with in-game cash - below.
Just click through below to find out the 10 best cars in CSR Racing 2, in every tier.
1
The Best Tier 1 Cars
|Name
|Cost
|R
|F
|BHP
|Power
|Grip
|Shift
|Weight
|MINI Cooper S
|$31,500 or 130 G
|-
|-
|164
|192
|3620
|500
|2722
|Veloster Turbo R Spec
|150 G
|-
|-
|164
|201
|5000
|500
|2877
|Dodge Dart Mopar '13
|Rare Import
|6
|2
|166
|160
|5000
|325
|3186
|Toyota GT86
|$30,000 or 125 G
|-
|-
|161
|197
|4250
|500
|2811
|Fiesta ST
|$28,500 or 120 G
|-
|-
|163
|197
|3500
|325
|2875
|Abarth 500
|$28,500 or 120 G
|-
|-
|163
|160
|4000
|500
|2469
|Golf GTI
|$30,000 or 125 G
|-
|-
|163
|200
|3755
|500
|2875
|Golf GTI MK1
|Rare Import
|6
|8
|167
|300
|4950
|500
|3750
|Mustang Boss 302
|$28,500 or 120 G
|-
|-
|163
|290
|3500
|400
|3200
|MX-5 Miata
|N/A
|-
|-
|163
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Konduit's Golf GTi Mk1
|N/A
|-
|-
|167
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Honda Civic 1.5 VTEC
|N/A
|-
|-
|167
|-
|-
|-
|Angel's Honda Civic 1.5 VTEC
|N/A
|-
|-
|167
|-
|-
|-
|-
Many great choices in this category. At first glance it seems like the Golf GTI MK1 is a clear winner in this category, especially as it also has a 6% RP bonus and eight fusion slots. However, it must be won in the Rare Imports lot, which means it's a lot harder to come by.
On top of that, the fastest car so far is the Ford Mustang Boss 302 with e.c level 50. Which means, even though it's not as fast early on, it can make it up in the later stages.
The Veloster Turbo R Spec is also a decent choice, but can only be purchased with (150) Gold.
2
The Best Tier 2 Cars
|Name
|Cost
|R
|F
|BHP
|Power
|Grip
|Shift
|Weight
|WRX STI
|$71,000 or 260 G
|-
|-
|304
|305
|5410
|400
|3373
|MINI John Cooper Works GP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|BMW M235i Coupe
|$75,000 or 275 G
|-
|-
|304
|320
|4995
|325
|2875
|Scirocco R
|350 G
|-
|-
|305
|276
|6000
|325
|3902
|TT RS
|370 G
|-
|-
|305
|340
|5346
|400
|3200
|Summer's Alfa Romeo 4C "Launch Edition"
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Focus RS
|335 G
|-
|-
|305
|345
|6500
|325
|3273
|4C Spider
|385 G
|-
|-
|305
|237
|7100
|325
|2315
|A 45 AMG
|Rare Import
|6
|5
|307
|355
|6000
|325
|3262
|Exige 360 Cup
|Rare Import
|6
|15
|308
|355
|5410
|400
|2491
|Range Rover Evoque (Shana)
|Rare Import
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hyundai Ark Performance Veloster
|Rare Import
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F-150
|Rare Import
|9
|15
|304
|411
|8100
|400
|6016
|Exige Sport 350 Roadster
|370 G
|-
|-
|305
|345
|5505
|400
|2593
|718 Boxster S
|755 G
|-
|-
|305
|350
|6600
|325
|2910
|Civic Type R
|Rare Import
|9
|15
|305
|306
|7100
|500
|3117
|250 GTO
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|304
|286
|3000
|400
|2205
|Exige LF1
|Rare Import
|6
|15
|306
|345
|5505
|400
|2593
|Exige Sport 350 Roadster
|370 G
|-
|-
|305
|345
|5505
|400
|2593
|Alpine A110
|Rare Import
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Golf GTI Rocket Bunny
|Rare Import
|9
|15
|305
|200
|5500
|500
|2300
|DB5
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|304
|325
|2895
|400
|3130
|300 SL Coupé
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|304
|212
|3000
|400
|2855
|KJ's Toyota Rocket Bunny 86
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
The M235i Coupe is a pretty good car for Tier 2, especially because you can buy it for just $75,000. It's light and has high power, but you'll need to upgrade your tires to bring the grip up.
Potentially , the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupe can be the fastest of the category and by quite a big margin. Not early on though. Same goes for the Ferrari 250 GTO and the Aston Martin DB5.
If you want Tier 2's best vehicle, you'll need to earn the F-150 from the Rare Imports lot.
3
The Best Tier 3 Cars
|Name
|Cost
|R
|F
|BHP
|Power
|Grip
|Shift
|Weight
|M4 Coupe
|$200,000 or 700 G
|-
|-
|401
|425
|7800
|400
|3585
|RS 5 Coupe
|$210,000 or 735 G
|-
|-
|401
|450
|8200
|400
|3946
|Mustang GT Prem
|$190,000 or 665 G
|-
|-
|402
|435
|7200
|400
|3665
|Corvette Stingray
|865 G
|-
|-
|403
|455
|7000
|325
|3300
|SRT Hellcat
|825 G
|-
|-
|404
|707
|9200
|325
|4439
|C 63 AMG 507
|Rare Import
|9
|2
|405
|507
|8275
|400
|3963
|BMW M2 Competition
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|California 30
|Season Prize
|12
|3
|405
|483
|9300
|325
|2875
|BMW M3 Touring (G81) Competition
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LB SRT Hellcat
|Rare Import
|-
|-
|405
|707
|9200
|325
|4439
|Camaro SS
|785 G
|-
|-
|406
|426
|8000
|400
|4040
|Nissan Z Proto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LB E92 M3 GTS
|Rare Import
|12
|18
|404
|440
|8000
|325
|2998
|Silvia (S15)
|Rare Import
|9
|18
|405
|450
|6770
|325
|3800
|Honda VARIS Civic Type R
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cayman GT4
|Rare Import
|9
|18
|401
|385
|4500
|325
|3050
|LB RS 5 Coupé
|Rare Import
|9
|18
|402
|450
|8200
|400
|3946
|BMW Z4 M40i
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Toyota GR Supra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ashleigh's Mercedes-Benz CLA 45 AMG
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|California
|Rare Import
|12
|18
|405
|483
|9300
|325
|2875
|Hyundai Elantra N
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ACS2 Sport
|Rare Import
|12
|18
|403
|420
|5400
|325
|3516
|Ford Mustang GT 2024
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Amelia's BMW LB-Works M4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Subaru BRZ Rocket Bunny
|Rare Import
|9
|18
|401
|750
|4000
|400
|2764
|Vorsteiner Cayman GT4 V-CS
|Rare Import
|9
|18
|401
|385
|4500
|325
|3050
|Corvette (C3) ZR1
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|402
|370
|3500
|400
|3665
|Rally Fighter
|Rare Import
|9
|18
|405
|430
|3500
|200
|3807
|LB M3 GTS
|Rare Import
|12
|18
|404
|440
|8000
|325
|2998
|GTO "The Judge"
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|403
|366
|6200
|400
|3505
|Cobra 427 S/C
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|402
|410
|5200
|400
|2359
|M2 Competition
|Rare Import
|9
|18
|401
|410
|4500
|325
|3637
|Cayman GT4 'Salzburg'
|Rare Import
|15
|25
|401
|385
|3800
|325
|3050
|Chevrolet Label Motorsports Camaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
The Ferrari California 30 is obviously still one of the best in class - no wonder it's being kept back as a prize.
So if you can't win that, the SRT Hellcat at 825 G is a good choice with its high power, low shift time, and strong grip. If you only have dollars to spend, get the RS 5 Coupe.
At level 50, the Pontiac GTO "The Judge" is the fastest car of this category. The BMW M2 (G87) Coupe "M Performance" is right behind it in the second place. As you would've expect, any variant of the Civic Type R is going to be a fast one! This is one of my favorite categories as we have many good choices available.
4
The Best Tier 4 Cars
|Name
|Cost
|R
|F
|BHP
|Power
|Grip
|Shift
|Weight
|GT-R (R35) Premium
|$450,000 or 1500 G
|-
|-
|499
|545
|10040
|300
|3922
|Vanquish
|$475,000 or 1,575 G
|-
|-
|499
|565
|7300
|325
|2875
|Viper GTS
|$430,000 or 1,425 G
|-
|-
|500
|645
|7200
|300
|3390
|F-Type Coupe
|1,665 G
|-
|-
|501
|550
|9500
|325
|3825
|SLS AMG Black
|Rare Import
|12
|2
|503
|622
|8800
|325
|3650
|R8 V10 Plus Coupe
|1,840 G
|-
|-
|503
|602
|9200
|325
|3715
|Corvette Stingray Z06
|Rare Import
|12
|2
|503
|650
|9400
|325
|3523
|Shelby GT350R
|Rare Import
|15
|2
|503
|467
|8500
|325
|3760
|Camaro Z28
|Rare Import
|15
|2
|506
|500
|9100
|325
|3814
|AMG GT
|1,750 G
|-
|-
|511
|456
|7600
|325
|3395
|Viper ACR
|Rare Import
|12
|23
|503
|645
|7300
|300
|3814
|Camaro ZL1
|Rare Import
|12
|23
|505
|650
|9100
|325
|3814
|NSX
|Rare Import
|12
|23
|506
|573
|8400
|500
|3803
|California T "70th Anniversary"
|Limited Edition
|-
|-
|504
|553
|9500
|325
|3813
|i8
|Rare Import
|15
|23
|503
|357
|6000
|400
|3392
|LB NSX
|Coming Soon
|18
|30
|507
|573
|6000
|500
|3803
|2014 R8 V10 plus Coupé
|1,840 G
|-
|-
|503
|602
|9200
|325
|3715
|Ghibli S Q4
|Rare Import
|12
|23
|502
|404
|9000
|400
|4123
|M4 GTS
|Rare Import
|15
|23
|501
|493
|8200
|400
|3329
|C 63 AMG Coupé Black Series
|Rare Import
|12
|23
|501
|510
|8280
|400
|3604
|Silvia (S15) Rocket Bunny
|Rare Import
|15
|23
|501
|461
|6900
|325
|2646
|2017 GT-R (R35)
|Rare Import
|12
|23
|500
|573
|8400
|500
|3803
|Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
|Rare Import
|12
|23
|506
|573
|8400
|500
|3803
|F40
|Rare Import
|15
|23
|501
|478
|4250
|325
|2425
|Aston Martin Vantage
|Rare Import
|12
|23
|501
|503
|8200
|325
|3379
|Bentayga
|Rare Import
|-
|-
|502
|600
|8999
|325
|6500
|HEMI Cuda
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|499
|350
|3800
|300
|3757
|ASC Camaro Z28
|Rare Import
|15
|23
|507
|505
|4100
|325
|3814
The GT-R (R35) Premium looks like a pretty good vehicle for this tier. Not only is it affordable, but it has amazing grip (too high, perhaps?!) and a low shift time. You'll need to work on power, and lowering the weight with a lighter body.
The Viper ACR is another good option: it has great power for the tier, a low shift time, and 23 Fusion Slots.
As of 2018, the Rocket Bunny is looking more attractive than ever, but the big Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is tempting too.
5
The Best Tier 5 Cars
|Name
|Cost
|R
|F
|BHP
|Power
|Grip
|Shift
|Weight
|F12berlinetta
|$1,050,000 or 3,150 G
|-
|-
|602
|730
|9205
|400
|3593
|McLaren 570S
|$950,000 or 2,850 G
|-
|-
|602
|562
|9200
|325
|2875
|Huracan LP 610-4
|$1,000,000 or 3,000 G
|-
|-
|602
|602
|9900
|325
|3134
|McLaren 650S
|3,325 G
|-
|-
|604
|641
|9290
|325
|3150
|Aventador LP 700-4
|3,675 G
|-
|-
|604
|690
|9600
|325
|3582
|488 Spider
|3,500 G
|-
|-
|604
|661
|9986
|325
|3020
|Huayra
|Rare Import
|12
|2
|606
|720
|9980
|400
|2976
|458 Speciale
|Rare Import
|12
|2
|606
|597
|9200
|325
|3075
|Continental GT3-R
|Rare Import
|12
|2
|606
|572
|9800
|325
|5115
|McLaren P1
|Rare Import
|15
|2
|607
|903
|9999
|325
|3075
|LaFerrari
|Rare Import
|15
|2
|607
|949
|9999
|400
|2875
|Bugatti Veyron
|Rare Import
|15
|2
|607
|1000
|15000
|325
|4545
|Aventador LP 750-4
|Rare Import
|12
|2
|607
|740
|7500
|325
|3362
|Venom GT
|Rare Import
|12
|2
|607
|1244
|9999
|325
|2875
|One:1
|Rare Import
|15
|2
|608
|1360
|14000
|325
|2998
|Vorsteiner R8 VRS
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|602
|601
|9000
|325
|3664
|Camaro ZL1 1LE
|Season Prize
|15
|39
|602
|650
|9200
|400
|3823
|Huracán Performante
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|603
|630
|6500
|325
|3550
|AMG GT R
|Coming Soon
|15
|39
|606
|585
|7800
|325
|3593
|Aston Martin DB11
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|602
|600
|9700
|325
|4080
|McLaren 570-VX
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|602
|562
|9100
|325
|2875
|812 Superfast
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|603
|789
|8600
|400
|3593
|F12tdf
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|603
|769
|5900
|400
|3351
|911 Turbo S
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|604
|580
|7500
|500
|3020
|911 R
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|604
|500
|7500
|500
|3020
|Ford GT
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|604
|600
|9250
|325
|3100
|599 GTO
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|604
|661
|10100
|325
|3538
|Liberty Walk 650S
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|605
|641
|9290
|325
|3150
|Continental GT Speed
|3,850 G
|-
|-
|605
|625
|9750
|325
|5115
|McLaren 675LT Spider
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|606
|666
|10500
|325
|3020
|McLaren 720S
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|605
|720
|9100
|325
|2907
|911 GT3 RS
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|606
|500
|8950
|500
|3296
|Lykan Hypersport
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|606
|602
|9900
|325
|3134
|LB Huracán LP 610-4
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|606
|602
|9900
|325
|3134
|Huayra BC
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|607
|789
|9990
|400
|2645
|Huarya Roadster
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|607
|753
|9990
|400
|2822
|Regera "CSR Edition"
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|608
|1500
|5500
|325
|3505
|Venom GT Spyder
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|608
|1244
|9999
|325
|2905
|Bugatti Chiron
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|608
|1479
|15000
|325
|4400
|McLaren P1 GTR
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|608
|1000
|10002
|225
|3175
|FXX K
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|609
|1036
|10000
|400
|2766
|918 Spyder
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|609
|887
|9900
|500
|4189
|GTC 4 Lusso 70th A
|Limited Edition
|-
|-
|600
|680
|6000
|400
|4232
|Corvette ZR1
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|602
|755
|5500
|325
|3560
|C-X75
|Season Prize
|18
|39
|603
|850
|9500
|325
|2976
|LaFerrari Aperta 70th A
|Limited Edition
|-
|-
|606
|949
|5700
|400
|2875
|Fenyr Supersport
|Coming Soon
|18
|39
|607
|800
|8800
|325
|3042
|F12berlinetta 70th A
|Limited Edition
|-
|-
|602
|730
|9220
|400
|3593
|2016 R8 V10 plus Coupé
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|602
|610
|9000
|325
|3664
|911 GT3
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|602
|475
|7200
|500
|3153
|C10 "Tiffany"
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|602
|1000
|9000
|400
|3234
|Durty 30
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|603
|998
|9250
|325
|3100
|HS Customs "Under Pressure"
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|603
|1225
|9500
|400
|3823
|BAC Mono
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|603
|305
|8000
|400
|1190
|'Cuda "TorC" Weaver Customs
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|603
|1500
|13090
|300
|3390
|Viper ACR Extreme Aero
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|603
|645
|7500
|300
|3393
|488 GTB 70th A
|Limited Edition
|-
|-
|604
|661
|9989
|325
|3020
|One-77
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|604
|700
|9500
|325
|3307
|488 Spider 70th A
|Limited Edition
|-
|-
|605
|661
|9989
|325
|3362
|Vulcan
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|607
|820
|7300
|325
|2998
|Ferrari Portofino
|Season Prize
|15
|39
|602
|600
|6000
|325
|3668
|911 GT3 RS "Weissach Package"
|Rare Import
|-
|-
|605
|520
|4500
|500
|3296
|Murciélago LP670-4 SuperVeloce
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|606
|670
|5000
|325
|3450
|LB Aventador Coupé
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|602
|690
|7500
|325
|3472
|Huracan Coupé
|$1,000,000 or 3,000G
|-
|-
|602
|602
|9900
|325
|3134
|Agera RS
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|609
|1360
|10000
|325
|3075
|GTC4Lusso
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|600
|680
|6000
|400
|4232
|DBS Superleggera
|Coming Soon
|15
|39
|603
|715
|9500
|325
|3732
|600LT
|Season Prize
|18
|39
|603
|592
|6556
|325
|2989
|FXX K Evo
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|609
|1036
|7000
|400
|2766
|Quintin Brothers Camaro
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|601
|820
|9000
|400
|3190
|XJ220
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|602
|542
|4500
|400
|2976
|Carrera GT
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|602
|612
|5220
|400
|3040
|S1
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|602
|450
|4200
|400
|2685
|EB110 SS
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|602
|552
|9900
|400
|3567
|Exorcist
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|603
|1000
|6900
|400
|3823
|F1
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|603
|627
|6000
|400
|2509
|X-BOW R
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|603
|300
|4000
|325
|1741
|F-TYPE SVR Coupé
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|603
|567
|6000
|325
|3759
|S7 Twin Turbo
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|603
|550
|5500
|400
|2976
|Continental GT3-R
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|606
|572
|9800
|325
|5115
|TS1 GT
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|604
|1163
|7500
|325
|3483
At this point CSR Racing 2 has some amazing cars to use, and the latest releases push performance to the limits. The Bugatti Chiron is a fantastic choice, as is the FXX K, but launch cars such as the Bugatti Veyron and One:1 are still great.
If you don't want to rely on Rare Import lot wins, the Aventador LP 700-4 is a good bet with its high power, strong grip, and relatively lightweight.
Regardless though, there's no doubt you'll have fun with new vehicles like the 'Cuda "TorC" in CSR2.