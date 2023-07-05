How Tos

The best cars in CSR Racing 2, in every tier

By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| CSR Racing 2
Updated with the very best cars to race in 2023

Updated: July 5th, 2023 - Adjusted the tier list

Want to quickly compare stats on all the cars in CSR Racing 2? Then this is the guide for you.

Below, we're listing all the base stats for every car in the game and highlighting which car wins in each category. R stands for Rep Bonus, and F is for Fusion Slots.

Obviously, every car can be completely changed through upgrades and tuning but these starting numbers give you a good indication of that car's overall abilities. It gives you a quick glimpse at the stats, which might just be enough to help you pick out which car to choose to purchase next.

We've put some thoughts on which cars are the best in CSR Racing 2 - both rare imports and ones you can buy with in-game cash - below.

Just click through below to find out the 10 best cars in CSR Racing 2, in every tier.

Original list by Dave Aubrey, updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
The Best Tier 1 Cars

CSR2 Dodge Dart Mopar '13
Name Cost R F BHP Power Grip Shift Weight
MINI Cooper S $31,500 or 130 G - - 164 192 3620 500 2722
Veloster Turbo R Spec 150 G - - 164 201 5000 500 2877
Dodge Dart Mopar '13 Rare Import 6 2 166 160 5000 325 3186
Toyota GT86 $30,000 or 125 G - - 161 197 4250 500 2811
Fiesta ST $28,500 or 120 G - - 163 197 3500 325 2875
Abarth 500 $28,500 or 120 G - - 163 160 4000 500 2469
Golf GTI $30,000 or 125 G - - 163 200 3755 500 2875
Golf GTI MK1 Rare Import 6 8 167 300 4950 500 3750
Mustang Boss 302 $28,500 or 120 G - - 163 290 3500 400 3200
MX-5 Miata N/A - - 163 - - - -
Konduit's Golf GTi Mk1 N/A - - 167 - - - -
Honda Civic 1.5 VTEC N/A - - 167 - - -
Angel's Honda Civic 1.5 VTEC N/A - - 167 - - - -

Many great choices in this category. At first glance it seems like the Golf GTI MK1 is a clear winner in this category, especially as it also has a 6% RP bonus and eight fusion slots. However, it must be won in the Rare Imports lot, which means it's a lot harder to come by.

On top of that, the fastest car so far is the Ford Mustang Boss 302 with e.c level 50. Which means, even though it's not as fast early on, it can make it up in the later stages.

The Veloster Turbo R Spec is also a decent choice, but can only be purchased with (150) Gold.

2
The Best Tier 2 Cars

csr2
Name Cost R F BHP Power Grip Shift Weight
WRX STI $71,000 or 260 G - - 304 305 5410 400 3373
MINI John Cooper Works GP - - - - - - - -
BMW M235i Coupe $75,000 or 275 G - - 304 320 4995 325 2875
Scirocco R 350 G - - 305 276 6000 325 3902
TT RS 370 G - - 305 340 5346 400 3200
Summer's Alfa Romeo 4C "Launch Edition" - - - - - - - -
Focus RS 335 G - - 305 345 6500 325 3273
4C Spider 385 G - - 305 237 7100 325 2315
A 45 AMG Rare Import 6 5 307 355 6000 325 3262
Exige 360 Cup Rare Import 6 15 308 355 5410 400 2491
Range Rover Evoque (Shana) Rare Import - - - - - - -
Hyundai Ark Performance Veloster Rare Import - - - - - - -
F-150 Rare Import 9 15 304 411 8100 400 6016
Exige Sport 350 Roadster 370 G - - 305 345 5505 400 2593
718 Boxster S 755 G - - 305 350 6600 325 2910
Civic Type R Rare Import 9 15 305 306 7100 500 3117
250 GTO Izzy's Respect - - 304 286 3000 400 2205
Exige LF1 Rare Import 6 15 306 345 5505 400 2593
Exige Sport 350 Roadster 370 G - - 305 345 5505 400 2593
Alpine A110 Rare Import - - - - - - -
Golf GTI Rocket Bunny Rare Import 9 15 305 200 5500 500 2300
DB5 Izzy's Respect - - 304 325 2895 400 3130
300 SL Coupé Izzy's Respect - - 304 212 3000 400 2855
KJ's Toyota Rocket Bunny 86 - - - - - - - -

The M235i Coupe is a pretty good car for Tier 2, especially because you can buy it for just $75,000. It's light and has high power, but you'll need to upgrade your tires to bring the grip up.

Potentially , the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupe can be the fastest of the category and by quite a big margin. Not early on though. Same goes for the Ferrari 250 GTO and the Aston Martin DB5.

If you want Tier 2's best vehicle, you'll need to earn the F-150 from the Rare Imports lot.

3
The Best Tier 3 Cars

csr2
Name Cost R F BHP Power Grip Shift Weight
M4 Coupe $200,000 or 700 G - - 401 425 7800 400 3585
RS 5 Coupe $210,000 or 735 G - - 401 450 8200 400 3946
Mustang GT Prem $190,000 or 665 G - - 402 435 7200 400 3665
Corvette Stingray 865 G - - 403 455 7000 325 3300
SRT Hellcat 825 G - - 404 707 9200 325 4439
C 63 AMG 507 Rare Import 9 2 405 507 8275 400 3963
BMW M2 Competition - - - - - - - -
California 30 Season Prize 12 3 405 483 9300 325 2875
BMW M3 Touring (G81) Competition - - - - - - - -
LB SRT Hellcat Rare Import - - 405 707 9200 325 4439
Camaro SS 785 G - - 406 426 8000 400 4040
Nissan Z Proto - - - - - - - -
Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder - - - - - - - -
LB E92 M3 GTS Rare Import 12 18 404 440 8000 325 2998
Silvia (S15) Rare Import 9 18 405 450 6770 325 3800
Honda VARIS Civic Type R - - - - - - - -
Cayman GT4 Rare Import 9 18 401 385 4500 325 3050
LB RS 5 Coupé Rare Import 9 18 402 450 8200 400 3946
BMW Z4 M40i - - - - - - - -
Toyota GR Supra - - - - - - - -
Ashleigh's Mercedes-Benz CLA 45 AMG - - - - - - - -
California Rare Import 12 18 405 483 9300 325 2875
Hyundai Elantra N - - - - - - - -
ACS2 Sport Rare Import 12 18 403 420 5400 325 3516
Ford Mustang GT 2024 - - - - - - - -
Amelia's BMW LB-Works M4 - - - - - - - -
Subaru BRZ Rocket Bunny Rare Import 9 18 401 750 4000 400 2764
Vorsteiner Cayman GT4 V-CS Rare Import 9 18 401 385 4500 325 3050
Corvette (C3) ZR1 Izzy's Respect - - 402 370 3500 400 3665
Rally Fighter Rare Import 9 18 405 430 3500 200 3807
LB M3 GTS Rare Import 12 18 404 440 8000 325 2998
GTO "The Judge" Izzy's Respect - - 403 366 6200 400 3505
Cobra 427 S/C Izzy's Respect - - 402 410 5200 400 2359
M2 Competition Rare Import 9 18 401 410 4500 325 3637
Cayman GT4 'Salzburg' Rare Import 15 25 401 385 3800 325 3050
Chevrolet Label Motorsports Camaro - - - - - - - -
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio - - - - - - - -

The Ferrari California 30 is obviously still one of the best in class - no wonder it's being kept back as a prize.

So if you can't win that, the SRT Hellcat at 825 G is a good choice with its high power, low shift time, and strong grip. If you only have dollars to spend, get the RS 5 Coupe.

At level 50, the Pontiac GTO "The Judge" is the fastest car of this category. The BMW M2 (G87) Coupe "M Performance" is right behind it in the second place. As you would've expect, any variant of the Civic Type R is going to be a fast one! This is one of my favorite categories as we have many good choices available.

4
The Best Tier 4 Cars

GTR premium car
Name Cost R F BHP Power Grip Shift Weight
GT-R (R35) Premium $450,000 or 1500 G - - 499 545 10040 300 3922
Vanquish $475,000 or 1,575 G - - 499 565 7300 325 2875
Viper GTS $430,000 or 1,425 G - - 500 645 7200 300 3390
F-Type Coupe 1,665 G - - 501 550 9500 325 3825
SLS AMG Black Rare Import 12 2 503 622 8800 325 3650
R8 V10 Plus Coupe 1,840 G - - 503 602 9200 325 3715
Corvette Stingray Z06 Rare Import 12 2 503 650 9400 325 3523
Shelby GT350R Rare Import 15 2 503 467 8500 325 3760
Camaro Z28 Rare Import 15 2 506 500 9100 325 3814
AMG GT 1,750 G - - 511 456 7600 325 3395
Viper ACR Rare Import 12 23 503 645 7300 300 3814
Camaro ZL1 Rare Import 12 23 505 650 9100 325 3814
NSX Rare Import 12 23 506 573 8400 500 3803
California T "70th Anniversary" Limited Edition - - 504 553 9500 325 3813
i8 Rare Import 15 23 503 357 6000 400 3392
LB NSX Coming Soon 18 30 507 573 6000 500 3803
2014 R8 V10 plus Coupé 1,840 G - - 503 602 9200 325 3715
Ghibli S Q4 Rare Import 12 23 502 404 9000 400 4123
M4 GTS Rare Import 15 23 501 493 8200 400 3329
C 63 AMG Coupé Black Series Rare Import 12 23 501 510 8280 400 3604
Silvia (S15) Rocket Bunny Rare Import 15 23 501 461 6900 325 2646
2017 GT-R (R35) Rare Import 12 23 500 573 8400 500 3803
Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Rare Import 12 23 506 573 8400 500 3803
F40 Rare Import 15 23 501 478 4250 325 2425
Aston Martin Vantage Rare Import 12 23 501 503 8200 325 3379
Bentayga Rare Import - - 502 600 8999 325 6500
HEMI Cuda Izzy's Respect - - 499 350 3800 300 3757
ASC Camaro Z28 Rare Import 15 23 507 505 4100 325 3814

The GT-R (R35) Premium looks like a pretty good vehicle for this tier. Not only is it affordable, but it has amazing grip (too high, perhaps?!) and a low shift time. You'll need to work on power, and lowering the weight with a lighter body.

The Viper ACR is another good option: it has great power for the tier, a low shift time, and 23 Fusion Slots.

As of 2018, the Rocket Bunny is looking more attractive than ever, but the big Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is tempting too.

5
The Best Tier 5 Cars

csr2
Name Cost R F BHP Power Grip Shift Weight
F12berlinetta $1,050,000 or 3,150 G - - 602 730 9205 400 3593
McLaren 570S $950,000 or 2,850 G - - 602 562 9200 325 2875
Huracan LP 610-4 $1,000,000 or 3,000 G - - 602 602 9900 325 3134
McLaren 650S 3,325 G - - 604 641 9290 325 3150
Aventador LP 700-4 3,675 G - - 604 690 9600 325 3582
488 Spider 3,500 G - - 604 661 9986 325 3020
Huayra Rare Import 12 2 606 720 9980 400 2976
458 Speciale Rare Import 12 2 606 597 9200 325 3075
Continental GT3-R Rare Import 12 2 606 572 9800 325 5115
McLaren P1 Rare Import 15 2 607 903 9999 325 3075
LaFerrari Rare Import 15 2 607 949 9999 400 2875
Bugatti Veyron Rare Import 15 2 607 1000 15000 325 4545
Aventador LP 750-4 Rare Import 12 2 607 740 7500 325 3362
Venom GT Rare Import 12 2 607 1244 9999 325 2875
One:1 Rare Import 15 2 608 1360 14000 325 2998
Vorsteiner R8 VRS Rare Import 15 32 602 601 9000 325 3664
Camaro ZL1 1LE Season Prize 15 39 602 650 9200 400 3823
Huracán Performante Rare Import 15 32 603 630 6500 325 3550
AMG GT R Coming Soon 15 39 606 585 7800 325 3593
Aston Martin DB11 Rare Import 12 32 602 600 9700 325 4080
McLaren 570-VX Rare Import 12 32 602 562 9100 325 2875
812 Superfast Rare Import 15 32 603 789 8600 400 3593
F12tdf Rare Import 15 32 603 769 5900 400 3351
911 Turbo S Rare Import 12 32 604 580 7500 500 3020
911 R Rare Import 12 32 604 500 7500 500 3020
Ford GT Rare Import 12 32 604 600 9250 325 3100
599 GTO Rare Import 12 32 604 661 10100 325 3538
Liberty Walk 650S Rare Import 15 32 605 641 9290 325 3150
Continental GT Speed 3,850 G - - 605 625 9750 325 5115
McLaren 675LT Spider Rare Import 12 32 606 666 10500 325 3020
McLaren 720S Rare Import 15 32 605 720 9100 325 2907
911 GT3 RS Rare Import 12 32 606 500 8950 500 3296
Lykan Hypersport Rare Import 12 32 606 602 9900 325 3134
LB Huracán LP 610-4 Rare Import 15 32 606 602 9900 325 3134
Huayra BC Rare Import 15 32 607 789 9990 400 2645
Huarya Roadster Rare Import 15 32 607 753 9990 400 2822
Regera "CSR Edition" Rare Import 15 32 608 1500 5500 325 3505
Venom GT Spyder Rare Import 15 32 608 1244 9999 325 2905
Bugatti Chiron Rare Import 15 32 608 1479 15000 325 4400
McLaren P1 GTR Rare Import 15 32 608 1000 10002 225 3175
FXX K Rare Import 15 32 609 1036 10000 400 2766
918 Spyder Rare Import 15 32 609 887 9900 500 4189
GTC 4 Lusso 70th A Limited Edition - - 600 680 6000 400 4232
Corvette ZR1 Rare Import 15 32 602 755 5500 325 3560
C-X75 Season Prize 18 39 603 850 9500 325 2976
LaFerrari Aperta 70th A Limited Edition - - 606 949 5700 400 2875
Fenyr Supersport Coming Soon 18 39 607 800 8800 325 3042
F12berlinetta 70th A Limited Edition - - 602 730 9220 400 3593
2016 R8 V10 plus Coupé Rare Import 12 32 602 610 9000 325 3664
911 GT3 Rare Import 12 32 602 475 7200 500 3153
C10 "Tiffany" Rare Import 15 32 602 1000 9000 400 3234
Durty 30 Rare Import 15 32 603 998 9250 325 3100
HS Customs "Under Pressure" Rare Import 15 32 603 1225 9500 400 3823
BAC Mono Rare Import 15 32 603 305 8000 400 1190
'Cuda "TorC" Weaver Customs Rare Import 15 32 603 1500 13090 300 3390
Viper ACR Extreme Aero Rare Import 12 32 603 645 7500 300 3393
488 GTB 70th A Limited Edition - - 604 661 9989 325 3020
One-77 Rare Import 15 32 604 700 9500 325 3307
488 Spider 70th A Limited Edition - - 605 661 9989 325 3362
Vulcan Rare Import 15 32 607 820 7300 325 2998
Ferrari Portofino Season Prize 15 39 602 600 6000 325 3668
911 GT3 RS "Weissach Package" Rare Import - - 605 520 4500 500 3296
Murciélago LP670-4 SuperVeloce Rare Import 12 32 606 670 5000 325 3450
LB Aventador Coupé Rare Import 15 32 602 690 7500 325 3472
Huracan Coupé $1,000,000 or 3,000G - - 602 602 9900 325 3134
Agera RS Rare Import 15 32 609 1360 10000 325 3075
GTC4Lusso Rare Import 12 32 600 680 6000 400 4232
DBS Superleggera Coming Soon 15 39 603 715 9500 325 3732
600LT Season Prize 18 39 603 592 6556 325 2989
FXX K Evo Rare Import 15 32 609 1036 7000 400 2766
Quintin Brothers Camaro Rare Import 15 32 601 820 9000 400 3190
XJ220 Izzy's Respect - - 602 542 4500 400 2976
Carrera GT Izzy's Respect - - 602 612 5220 400 3040
S1 Rare Import 12 32 602 450 4200 400 2685
EB110 SS Izzy's Respect - - 602 552 9900 400 3567
Exorcist Rare Import 15 32 603 1000 6900 400 3823
F1 Izzy's Respect - - 603 627 6000 400 2509
X-BOW R Rare Import 12 32 603 300 4000 325 1741
F-TYPE SVR Coupé Rare Import 12 32 603 567 6000 325 3759
S7 Twin Turbo Izzy's Respect - - 603 550 5500 400 2976
Continental GT3-R Rare Import 12 32 606 572 9800 325 5115
TS1 GT Rare Import 15 32 604 1163 7500 325 3483

At this point CSR Racing 2 has some amazing cars to use, and the latest releases push performance to the limits. The Bugatti Chiron is a fantastic choice, as is the FXX K, but launch cars such as the Bugatti Veyron and One:1 are still great.

If you don't want to rely on Rare Import lot wins, the Aventador LP 700-4 is a good bet with its high power, strong grip, and relatively lightweight.

Regardless though, there's no doubt you'll have fun with new vehicles like the 'Cuda "TorC" in CSR2.

Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.