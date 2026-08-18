Updated with the very best cars to race in 2026

Updated on August 18th, 2026 - Version: 6.6.1

Want to quickly compare stats on all the cars in CSR Racing 2? Then this is the guide for you.

Below, we've listed all the base stats for every car and highlighted which wins in each category. R stands for Rep Bonus, and F is for Fusion Slots.

Obviously, every car can be completely changed through upgrades and tuning, but these starting numbers give you a good indication of that car's overall abilities. It provides a quick glimpse at the stats, which might just be enough to help you pick out which car to choose to purchase next.

We've also included some thoughts on which are the best cars in CSR Racing 2 - both rare imports and those you can buy with in-game cash.

Just click through below to find out the fastest cars in every tier.