Wartune Ultra codes (February 2026) - A few more Sacks of Gold and gem packs can't hurt
While mastering your resource management and strategising battles might seem overwhelming at first, fret not - our Wartune Ultra codes are here to lend you a hand.
| Wartune Ultra
Wartune Ultra is a turn-based RPG based on the web game Wartune. In this strategy role-playing experience, you take on the role of a lord who must build his city while also battling the evil forces of the Void Legion.
Of course, building your city and army takes a great deal of resources. Luckily, developer 7road International regularly releases new Wartune Ultra codes, entitling you to freebies such as Sacks of Gold and gem packs. New codes are usually only valid for a week or two, so it’s a good idea to redeem them as soon as possible.
Active Wartune Ultra codes
- WTL-CANIVA26 – Stargazing Giftpack, Sky Secret Medicine, White Iron Lucky Bag x2
- WTL-LOVE2 - Fashion Core x1, Rosy Heart x20, Heart of Eternity x10, Rose x10 (active through Feb. 27th,)
- WTL-SMILE51 – Fate Stone x10, Sack of Gold x3, Level 1-5 Gem Pack x2 (active through Feb 19th)
- WTL-V777 – Sack of Gold x1, Enhanced Bounty Scroll x 5
- WTL-V888 – Sack of Gold x1, Lv. 5 Luck Stone x5
- WTL-V999 – Bound Balens x100, Sack of Gold x1
Expired
- WTL-SMILE50
- WTL-SMILE49
- WTL-SMILE48
- WTL-SMILE47
- WTL-SMILE46
- WTL-XMAS26
- WTL-YEAR26
- WTL-GIVE6
- WTL-2024
- WTL-2023
How to redeem Wartune Ultra codesTo redeem your rewards, simply follow these steps:
- Step 1: Launch the game
- Step 2: Tap benefits
- Step 3: Select Event Prizes
- Step 4: Type the desired code into the text box
- Step 5: Tap redeem
- Step 6: From the main game screen, open your mailbox
- Step 7: Tap on the code redemption email, then tap claim
It’s worth noting that you won’t be able to access the benefits screen until you reach level 15. If you have trouble getting a code to work, double-check for typos and make sure you enter it exactly as it appears here. The best way to avoid issues is to just copy and paste them directly from this article.
