Wartune Ultra codes (February 2026) - A few more Sacks of Gold and gem packs can't hurt

While mastering your resource management and strategising battles might seem overwhelming at first, fret not - our Wartune Ultra codes are here to lend you a hand.

Wartune Ultra is a turn-based RPG based on the web game Wartune. In this strategy role-playing experience, you take on the role of a lord who must build his city while also battling the evil forces of the Void Legion.

Of course, building your city and army takes a great deal of resources. Luckily, developer 7road International regularly releases new Wartune Ultra codes, entitling you to freebies such as Sacks of Gold and gem packs. New codes are usually only valid for a week or two, so it’s a good idea to redeem them as soon as possible.

Active Wartune Ultra codes

WTL-CANIVA26 – Stargazing Giftpack, Sky Secret Medicine, White Iron Lucky Bag x2

– Stargazing Giftpack, Sky Secret Medicine, White Iron Lucky Bag x2 WTL-LOVE2 - Fashion Core x1, Rosy Heart x20, Heart of Eternity x10, Rose x10 (active through Feb. 27th,)

- Fashion Core x1, Rosy Heart x20, Heart of Eternity x10, Rose x10 (active through Feb. 27th,) WTL-SMILE51 – Fate Stone x10, Sack of Gold x3, Level 1-5 Gem Pack x2 (active through Feb 19th)

– Fate Stone x10, Sack of Gold x3, Level 1-5 Gem Pack x2 (active through Feb 19th) WTL-V777 – Sack of Gold x1, Enhanced Bounty Scroll x 5

– Sack of Gold x1, Enhanced Bounty Scroll x 5 WTL-V888 – Sack of Gold x1, Lv. 5 Luck Stone x5

– Sack of Gold x1, Lv. 5 Luck Stone x5 WTL-V999 – Bound Balens x100, Sack of Gold x1

Expired

WTL-SMILE50

WTL-SMILE49

WTL-SMILE48

WTL-SMILE47

WTL-SMILE46

WTL-XMAS26

WTL-YEAR26

WTL-GIVE6

WTL-2024

WTL-2023

How to redeem Wartune Ultra codes

Step 1: Launch the game

Launch the game Step 2: Tap benefits

Tap benefits Step 3: Select Event Prizes

Select Event Prizes Step 4: Type the desired code into the text box

Type the desired code into the text box Step 5: Tap redeem

Tap redeem Step 6: From the main game screen, open your mailbox

From the main game screen, open your mailbox Step 7: Tap on the code redemption email, then tap claim

To redeem your rewards, simply follow these steps:

It’s worth noting that you won’t be able to access the benefits screen until you reach level 15. If you have trouble getting a code to work, double-check for typos and make sure you enter it exactly as it appears here. The best way to avoid issues is to just copy and paste them directly from this article.

Now, if you’re as big a fan of freebies as we are, you may want to check out our Tavern Tale codes and Uncharted Waters Origin codes too to cover all your bases!