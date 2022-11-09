Top 10 best management games for Android
Whether you prefer managing a small business, a conglomerate or even a country, one of these management games for Android will suit you nicely.
It would help if you always had more time to do everything you wanted, which is why organisation and management are so important. Even for those who struggle with it, there are games that provide a platform to practice. Management is both an active and passive field, which is why it works well for a number of mobile games. It's possible to fit a lot of concepts and mechanics across various screens to challenge how much you track and manage effectively. It's most commonly experienced in business with the objective of growing, expanding, hiring, and providing a functional environment for your employees and any clients.
For those of you that prefer simulations:
A strength of management games is how they incorporate idle elements. When you're not adding anything new or upgrading your current operation, the game will still follow your lead. Some include story elements that involve becoming the biggest and most successful in your field to take down competitors using shady practices to stay on top. You can choose to run a huge corporation or stick to running a small business with big dreams. Either way, you'll face challenges revolving around allocating profits, risky ventures, and having a direct hand in employee performance. To experience this, it's worth trying out one of these high-quality mobile management games.
1
AdVenture Capitalist!
Capitalism dominates the world and it's unlikely to go away any time soon. So, a way to cope is to just embrace it, and try to create something big and successful. Hyper Hippo presents a way to experience this with AdVenture Capitalist. You start out from a small lemonade stand, and it's up to you to grow it into a thriving business that makes millions by the minute. In order to do this, you'll need to do a lot of clicking to get the ball rolling, but you'll soon be able to move into bigger quarters and hire employees. The more you have, the more you can sit back as the game idly makes money for you.
2
Weed Inc.
No matter whether they're legal or illegal, the drug trade remains profitable with weed being a valued cash crop in many areas. Some people run small shops out of their homes, while others try to turn weed into an enterprise. Metamoki gives your virtual self the option to quit your job to start at Weed Inc. You'll begin with some space in a grow house and some pots to grow different strains, which will require attention to yield the best growth. Sell it through whatever channels you can to earn a profit, expand your farm, and make your weed business more functional and legitimate.
3
Kitty Cat Tycoon
If memes have taught us anything, it's that cats fit very neatly into a business environment. They have shown to be focused and intense when needed - qualities that are useful in the corporate world. So, why not have an entire empire composed of cats? This is Kitty Cat Tycoon by mafgames. The setup is that you're trying to build a successful furniture business from crafting to shipping. Your employees are all cats who serve every specific function without the risk of scratching up whatever they make. Collect as many colourful cats as you can, employ them, and watch your business grow.
4
Game Dev Tycoon
Video games are one of the most difficult products to create with teams of hundreds working countless hours to get them made. As such, it requires a lot of management and organisation to keep everyone on schedule while preventing them from getting burned out. So, you have Game Dev Tycoon by Greenheart Games to simulate those challenges. Starting off as a lone dev in your garage, all you have is a computer and time. Put in enough effort and you'll earn enough money to expand and hire additional teammates. However, you'll need to remember that quality comes first to ensure continued success.
5
RollerCoaster Tycoon
Before there were all the business and management games, there was the idea of running a theme park. Although this attraction revolves around fun, it also requires maintenance and new attractions to keep people coming back. Relive the original experience of doing this with RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic from Atari. With access to a huge empty lot and a fair amount of resources, you'll build rides, amusements, and other facilities to draw crowds. Make sure each visitor remains happy and satisfied until they leave, then test your strategies in other locations.
6
Idle Death Tycoon
Death and taxes are certain, but that doesn't mean that business ends in death. The Grim Reaper has made numerous gaming appearances and it's reasonable to picture him wanting to make some cash. Thus, there's Idle Death Tycoon by Viva Games Studios. As Death, you decide to take on a different role in the afterlife: serving food. Starting from a simple stand, you'll cook up some recipes to earn cash and turn your little eatery into a franchise. Earn more recipes to expand your menu, draw in new customers, and get new mini-games to play.
7
Tiny Tower
When it comes to urban development, it's normal to build up rather than out to save space. Because of this, cities end up with towering skyscrapers that have so many floors they could serve as their own worlds. This takes a very literal form in Tiny Tower by Nimble Bit LLC. Tasked with growing and maintaining a single tower, each floor serves a very specific purpose. You've got a floor for residents, another for physical activity, and then countless others for a variety of shops and businesses. Keep earning so you can continue growing your tower higher than any other.
8
Foodpia Tycoon
People need food, so it's a solid foundation for a business while also being quite risky. Still, it's possible to go the fast and cheap route to provide options for people on the go. See just how many you can set up with Foodpia Tycoon by Storm X. The goal is to open as many eateries as possible that cater to as many different types of cuisines as you can. It's all fast food, which means the potential for growth is also fast - but it's not that simple. You need to make sure that your restaurants are run well with chefs that know what they're doing as you expand worldwide. If you've always wanted to run your own restaurant or a food stand, this is one of the best management games on Android that you can try.
9
Idle Casino Manager
It's nearly impossible to make a career as a gambler and just as impossible to win big even once, but casinos thrive on those who think they can beat the odds. Despite what they do, casinos can be quite honest about the odds, so it's all about flair and showmanship. You can see this in Idle Casino Manager by Cold Fire Games GmbH. When you get your first casino, you need to decorate it with as many games as possible to get all the customers you can. Upgrade your games, expand your space, open more casinos, and do what you can to keep your players interested.
10
Rent Please!
One of the most volatile markets is real estate, and that's why so many people are seeking to rent rather than buy. This means that landlords are able to make a lot of money under the right circumstances, but what kind of landlord would you be? Find out with Rent Please by Shimmer Games. You begin as a landlord with a fair amount of money who decides to put that towards an apartment building. By refurbishing and building new apartments, you can attract the tenants that you want and those who will reliably pay on time. Take their rent to improve accommodations and facilities, or take some time to bond with them.
At the end of the list of top management games for Android, you'll notice that we have included a lot of tycoon games for Android on the list. It's because they're pretty similar in terms of gameplay, so give them a go!