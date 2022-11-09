Whether you prefer managing a small business, a conglomerate or even a country, one of these management games for Android will suit you nicely.

It would help if you always had more time to do everything you wanted, which is why organisation and management are so important. Even for those who struggle with it, there are games that provide a platform to practice. Management is both an active and passive field, which is why it works well for a number of mobile games. It's possible to fit a lot of concepts and mechanics across various screens to challenge how much you track and manage effectively. It's most commonly experienced in business with the objective of growing, expanding, hiring, and providing a functional environment for your employees and any clients.

For those of you that prefer simulations:

A strength of management games is how they incorporate idle elements. When you're not adding anything new or upgrading your current operation, the game will still follow your lead. Some include story elements that involve becoming the biggest and most successful in your field to take down competitors using shady practices to stay on top. You can choose to run a huge corporation or stick to running a small business with big dreams. Either way, you'll face challenges revolving around allocating profits, risky ventures, and having a direct hand in employee performance. To experience this, it's worth trying out one of these high-quality mobile management games.