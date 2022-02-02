F1 Clash guide: Here are a couple of tips on how to win races

Here is our guide on F1 Clash that will help you win

Our F1 Clash guide will teach you the best strategy in the game and give you some tips and tricks that will come in handy in challenging situations. If you are struggling to beat your opponent, don't worry. You are not alone. F1 Clash looks quite simple, but there are many back-end mechanisms that you should know if you want to go on a winning streak.

Gameplay Overview

F1 Clash (previously F1 Manager) from Hutch games is a real-time management game where you go head-to-head against real-time players trying to gather more racing points than your opponents. It's an officially licensed game, which means the game has all the official cars and drivers which you can use. Be it Lewis Hamilton's W12 Mercedes or Max Verstappen's RB16 Redbull. The choice is in your hands.

The game has only one primary game mode, 'Duels,' where you go against another motorsports manager like yourself. The objective is to place your cars ahead of your opponent's. In addition to 'Duel' time and again, the game gets a 'Grand Prix event,' which follows the real-world F1 schedule.

Overall F1 Clash gives you a feel of being a manager of an F1 Team. The game is quite realistic, and the mechanics are the same as the real-world motorsport event; be it the racing, safety car, types, car updates, drivers, or literally anything else.