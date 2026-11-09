Updated November 11th, 2026
There used to be a time when you had to go to a murky arcade parlour if you wanted to play a full-blooded racing game. Now you just need an iPhone or iPad.
Dashing around a virtual track has always been a hoot, but the genre has expanded greatly on mobile. You still get your graphically lush arcade racers, but there are also console-style kart racers, hardcore simulators, racing management games, and loads of weird spliced efforts that exist in the spaces in between.
There are a number of loosely affiliated titles that don't quite fit the description of 'racing games,' even if they still involve commandeering a vehicle. That's why we've also specified 'driving games' on this list.
We've included a bit of everything here in our top round-up. We're also aware that we've left an awful lot of very good titles out, so if your favourite is nowhere to be found, let us know in the comments section below.
Even if you don't consider yourself a driving game fan, we're pretty sure you'll find something to love among our recommendations. As we said, it's about a lot more than just driving around a track these days.
GRID Autosport
Possibly the best racing game on iOS, GRID Autosport offers a startlingly faithful premium console racer experience with some truly stunning 3D graphics. The visuals are some of the best we've ever seen, and the gameplay is astounding as well. The entire gameplay revolves around races, but also about managing your own team, with a small twist. You can reverse time! It does sound a bit like cheating, but it's not. Since the physics are realistic, every crash can damage your car significantly. And you can use time reverse to get back a few seconds to try to brake or steer your car differently. The number of cars and circuits is impressive, so you will definitely enjoy driving here. For those of you eager to learn more about it, we have a GRID Autosport review
for you. If you're a fan of core racers with some of the best graphics out there, go for it.
Rush Rally 3
A brilliantly balanced racer that combines authentic muck-specked simulation with intuitive arcade racing. The graphics are not exactly as good as in GRID Autosport, but they're good enough to give you a detailed perspective on the track. In fact, they feel a tad bit less science fiction and more realistic. The overall experience when playing Rush Rally 3 is a really nice one, and you'll be thrilled to drive some of your favourite cars in the environments present. You'll have a day/night cycle, various time conditions, and you can even change the perspective to make it feel more genuine.
Reckless Racing 3
Reckless Racing 3 is all about churning through dirt, elbowing your opponents out of the way with your steering wheel on the opposite lock. It's gleeful, messy fun that you can enjoy in solo campaign mode or together with your friends. Furthermore, Reckless Racing 3 has another feature that is going to appeal to a lot of players - highly customisable touch controls. We all know just how annoying some touch controls can get, clogging up the screen and whatnot, but here, that won't be the case. If this was not enough to convince you to try it, we have a Reckless Racing 3 review
with additional information.
CSR Racing 2
Definitely the one that will keep you glued to your device for hours, CSR Racing 2 is one of the titles that never seems to get outdone. This stunning racer that does it all features all customisable cars, super intuitive controls and much, much more. Many players turned to this sequel after winning race after race on the first one without regrets. If you decide to give it a spin (pun intended), we recommend you take a look at our CSR Racing 2 tier list
, which will help you pick the fastest car to race with.
Motorsport Manager 3
You don't actually race any cars in Motorsport Manager Mobile 3. But your job as a manager - hiring and firing racers, choosing tires, and investing in sponsors - is just as important. Of course, this is still all about race cars, but think of it as doing it from your 'desk office' instead of the racetrack. Motorsport Manager 3 is as great as one might imagine, so if you're looking for one of the best iOS racing games but don't quite fancy hectic driving and spur-of-the-moment decisions, this has all the ideal elements for you.
Race Master 3D
Most of the racers are graphically demanding, and they assume that you have a good phone. This one is completely the opposite - you can even play it on low-end devices. Another valid reason for its popularity is the fact that the developers are very active and they are always adding new stages, levels and challenges for players to overcome. Besides, Race Master 3D is completely free, with skins and details being the only things you can buy. So, no one can just purchase any form of advantage - skill and driving experience are most important. As for the technical bits and gameplay, they are quite simple to grasp. Graphics are cartoony with a lot of vivid colours, and races are usually short. They can be held in very unusual places with obstacles like sports balls, crates and other things that you'll have to avoid to even get a chance to end up with a winning trophy.
Blocky Roads
If you're a Minecraft fan, this is an unusual racer in a similar blocky art style - a deceptively accomplished, finely honed take on the Trials template. Get your blocky car to the finish line by scaling hills, dips, and improbably large chasms. Unlike other iOS racing games here, this one's actually got some pretty fun-looking graphics, and - wait for it - a farm! It also leaves room for a lot of creativity when creating your own car, since you can build it block by block.
Asphalt 9: Legends
Physics and gravity are purely optional when it comes to Asphalt 9, a riotously OTT arcade racer that can make your adrenaline go into overdrive. It's easy peasy to get into, and boy, does it look pretty. If you haven't had the chance to dive into the other Asphalt titles, give Asphalt 9: Legends a shot. It might become your next favourite franchise.
Need for Speed: Most Wanted
Probably the most popular racing franchise that's familiar even to players who aren't fans of the genre. Most Wanted brought back some of the older, but very desirable and interesting mechanics to the standard racing mode of NFS - police chases. There are over 40 cars that you can completely customise, and make some wacky and cool combinations. Cars unlock as you progress, and they are very destructive, although the whole thing is arcade-y in essence. Even though it's an older title, the graphics still shine. And ever since Underground, the NFS franchise has had a very interesting choice of music performers, and more than once, you'll catch yourself humming or singing a certain tune.
Carnage: Battle Arena
This one is unlike any other featured in this list. Carnage: Battle Arena is basically a battle royale-meets-racer that combines fully destructible cars and the environment. It is super fun, competitive, and it is, simply put, unforgiving. You can try various modes, such as survival, a battle arena, and many more. The gameplay is simple: choose one from more than 80 fantastic cars and destroy your opponents on different awesome maps.
Data Wing
Imagine a top-down racer with Lunar Lander spaceships in place of cars, and you'll begin to grasp the basics of this ingenious racer. It relies mostly on physics and requires a lot of skill, even though it looks pretty simple. You can immerse yourself in the simplistic graphics and racing elements, but there is also a really great narrative that drives (no pun intended) it further. Oh, and if you play it with sounds on, its background music feels spot-on.
Kartrider Rush+
Those who were left a little underwhelmed by Mario Kart's mobile showing will be thrilled with KartRider Rush+. And perhaps a little annoyed with Nintendo. This is how you cram a premium karting experience onto a tiny pocket device. And we have to make a special note about the graphics - it's very modern and looks so polished, it's incredible. You have tons of collectables (cars and characters), more than enough modes, and really well-done touch controls. It hits all the right spots and easily deserves a place amongst the top iOS racing games.
REKT
An intriguing combination of Rocket League and True Skate, this 3D racer adds stunts, tricks, ramps, and loop-de-loops to the usual dash to the line. This highly colourful title makes a great addition to every enthusiast's collection because it's super simple and focuses solely on actual races. There are several cars to collect and tracks to conquer, and it's one of those racers where you'll never feel like you missed out on something if you don't check it on a daily basis.
Battle Racing Stars
A fun online side-scrolling platform-racer from the legendary Halfbrick Studios, in which characters from Jetpack Joyride, Fruit Ninja, and Dan the Man face off against one another. It's highly competitive, and if you're familiar with the other titles from the developer, you'll know that it's something that's common to their portfolio. The only difference is that in Battle Racing Stars, you can really focus on the racing part more than anything else. It's even better with your friends in the Friendly Race mode!
Rebel Racing
Hutch Games turns its attention to pure 3D arcade racing in Rebel Racing, with gloriously slick results. Stunning graphics and greatly streamlined controls make this shine on mobile. It is quite realistic, and you can drive your dream car, whatever that might be. You've got everything from trucks to luxurious cars, and they are all highly customisable. Rebel Racing is one of the greatest in the niche to dive into these days, and since it's free, you can try it yourself.
Riptide GP: Renegade
This grittier, more spectacular brother of Riptide GP 2 proves that racing games don't have to have wheels and roads. This splishy splashy jet ski sim trades pavement for water, and lets you do massive stunts in mid-air to gain boosts. You can customise your own hydro jet and boost it to win all the water races. Riptide GP: Renegade doesn't care about typical races. It gives you a lot of freedom to explore its futuristic world and to truly immerse yourself in the thrill of the competition.
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo's signature kart racer screeches onto mobile. And while it's far from perfect, and perhaps a little too casual and 'freemium' for Nintendo die-hards, there's no doubting that its one-finger controls still feel like Mario Kart. It is exceptionally fun, and if you're familiar with the series, you probably know that it's one of the best racing games for iOS. This is a favourite among many iOS players, considering it a classic - together with a few other titles. If you haven't played it yet though, make sure to give it a try! We have a special surprise for fans too, as we have created a tier list of the best drivers in Mario Kart Tour
, as well as a list of best karts in MKT
.
Pako Forever
As the name suggests, Pako Forever takes the series' automotive carnage and applies it to an endless mode. This is about stamina and manoeuvrability rather than speed. But, there is something else that makes it incredibly compelling and fun - there are secret spots where you can unlock various cars and boosts, and you'll want to discover them all! Want a racing title without fancy-looking graphics and some crazy free exploration modes? Pako Forever can be that for you.
Asphalt Xtreme
Asphalt Xtreme is another racer in the list which allows you to drive off-road cars of various classes, which include buggies, pickups, and monster trucks. Plus, all vehicles in Asphalt Xtreme exist in the real world, so here you will see names such as Jeep, Ford, Dodge, and others. In addition to five modes, hundreds of career events, and challenges, it has multiplayer, which allows you to play with up to seven other players. If you are looking for a racing romp to play with friends, Asphalt Xtreme is one of the best options.
Need for Speed: No Limits
I remember playing NFS Underground as a kid thinking it can't get any better than this. Years later, a similar racer is available on mobile! This one was cooked in the kitchen of the same developers who worked on Real Racing 3, so you just know that quality will burst from every pore without me mentioning it. You'll race the streets running from the cops, challenging your opponents and customising your rig to the tiniest detail. The publisher says there are over 2.5 million combinations, and we couldn't count them all, so we'll just have to take their word for it. What we really love is the selection of supercars. You'll have to unlock them through blueprints, but there's no fun in having all you can get from the beginning, right?
Tofu Drifter
A brilliantly bizarre drifting game that sees you producing wobbly bean curd products through the medium of pinpoint car drifting. Don't ask why. Just slide. Even though it has pretty simple and unremarkable graphics, the drifting here is pure pleasure. And now on to the real purpose of the whole thing - tofu delivery. You're basically speeding your way through the mountains, hills and deserts to deliver the best tofu ever! That should be enough to make you want to try this little heart-pumping title for yourself.
F1 Clash
You'll take on the role of an F1 manager who handles everything from recruiting and handling drivers to making deep strategic choices during the race. You can tell your drivers to get aggressive from the very beginning, or you can tell them to wait for the right moment and attack at the end of the race. And if you need some help managing the stress, have a look at our guide for F1 Clash
for some nifty tips.
Motorsport Manager 4
Motorsport Manager 4 is part of a lovely franchise where, similar to F1 Clash, you won't be taking the role of a driver, but rather a team manager. To be fair, not all who like cars and racing are into driving said cars, and it's a different approach, which I am a fan of. You'll hire drivers and steer them (no pun intended) towards the path to victory. Team strategies are all in your hands. Would you like to make more pit stops and drive as riskily as possible, or slow and steady wins the race for you? You'll also have to adapt to conditions, including weather and track accidents, to win.
Traffic Rider
Traffic Rider is a great first-person motorcycle racer that once appeared at the top of the best apps in the App Store. You will receive extra time or points for successful collision avoidance with cars and trucks. And the more dangerous manoeuvres you complete, the greater the bonus you will receive. You can spend the points on improving your motorcycle or buying a new one. There is a plethora of quests and challenges available in the solo career and many other modes. And with this, we are closing off our list of the best racing games for iOS. We hope that you've found your adrenaline fix somewhere above!