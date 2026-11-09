These are the essential racing games to start your iOS collection

Updated November 11th, 2026

There used to be a time when you had to go to a murky arcade parlour if you wanted to play a full-blooded racing game. Now you just need an iPhone or iPad.

Dashing around a virtual track has always been a hoot, but the genre has expanded greatly on mobile. You still get your graphically lush arcade racers, but there are also console-style kart racers, hardcore simulators, racing management games, and loads of weird spliced efforts that exist in the spaces in between.

If you own an Android device, here are some of the best racers for Android instead!

There are a number of loosely affiliated titles that don't quite fit the description of 'racing games,' even if they still involve commandeering a vehicle. That's why we've also specified 'driving games' on this list.

We've included a bit of everything here in our top round-up. We're also aware that we've left an awful lot of very good titles out, so if your favourite is nowhere to be found, let us know in the comments section below.

Even if you don't consider yourself a driving game fan, we're pretty sure you'll find something to love among our recommendations. As we said, it's about a lot more than just driving around a track these days.

GRID Autosport

Rush Rally 3

Reckless Racing 3

CSR Racing 2

Motorsport Manager 3

Race Master 3D

Blocky Roads

Asphalt 9: Legends

Need for Speed: Most Wanted

Carnage: Battle Arena

Data Wing

Kartrider Rush+

REKT

Battle Racing Stars

Rebel Racing

Riptide GP: Renegade

Mario Kart Tour

Pako Forever

Asphalt Xtreme

Need for Speed: No Limits

Tofu Drifter

F1 Clash

Motorsport Manager 4

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