25 essential racing games to start your iOS collection

Updated on June 8th, 2022: New entries added, one link added

Time was you had to go to a murky arcade parlor if you wanted to play a full-blooded racing game. Now you just need an iPhone or iPad.

Dashing around a virtual track has always been a hoot, but the genre has expanded greatly on mobile. You still get your graphically lush arcade racers, but there are also console-style kart racers, hardcore simulators, racing management games, and loads of weird spliced efforts that exist in the spaces in between.

Indeed, there are a number of loosely affiliated games that don't quite fit the description of 'racing games,' even if they still involve commandeering a vehicle. That's why we've also specified 'driving games' on this list.

We've included a bit of everything here in our top 25 round-up. We're also aware that we've left an awful lot of very good games out, so if your favourite is nowhere to be found, let us know in the comments section below.

Even if you don't consider yourself a driving game fan, we're pretty sure you'll find something to love among our recommendations. As we said, it's about a lot more than just haring around a track these days.