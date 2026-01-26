Stickman Go codes - because free resources are always welcome! (January 2026)

You can use Stickman GO codes to nab free resources like gold and diamonds - just because it's idle doesn't mean extra goodies won't come in handy.

Stickman Go is an idle RPG in which you battle everything from mythical creatures and ancient gods to clowns and circus performers. It's crucial that you continually upgrade your character companions and equipment so you can go toe to toe against increasingly challenging foes.

Luckily, you can use Stickman GO codes to nab free resources like gold and diamonds, helping you level up even faster. With these, you can also get a variety of free upgrade resources, such as Yellow Patterned Holy Stones and Ice Arrow Grass, used to level up your Elf and Mount, respectively.

Active:

VIP666 – 100 Blue Diamonds, 50K gold, 10 Mount EXP Fruit, 2 Ice Arrow Grass

– 100 Blue Diamonds, 50K gold, 10 Mount EXP Fruit, 2 Ice Arrow Grass VIP777 -100 Blue Diamonds, 50k gold, 10 Elf Essence, 2 Yellow Pattern Holy Stone

-100 Blue Diamonds, 50k gold, 10 Elf Essence, 2 Yellow Pattern Holy Stone VIP888 – 100 Blue Diamonds, 50k gold, 10 Backwear Essence, 2 Sacred Phoenix Feather

– 100 Blue Diamonds, 50k gold, 10 Backwear Essence, 2 Sacred Phoenix Feather VIP999- 100 Blue Diamonds, 2 Red Fire Magic Stone, 50k gold, 10 Artifact Essence

Expired:

BOKGEN

CKV666

CKV888

DOLCMJ

DDG666

DXVASZ

FQNYEQ

GT666

GT888

HGFAJP

KJYQDS

NCTZYW

PJSATP

QSD666

RAGFTQ

RLHDVQ

SBDHGM

SAJDOD

STICKMANGO

STMG1M

STMHWK

TA666

TA888

XWBNFG

ZMVCRT

How to redeem Stickman Go codes

Step 1: Tap the Make Friends icon in the upper left corner

Step 2: Select Game Bonus

Step 3: Type a gift code into the text box and tap claim

Step 4: Back on the main screen, tap Social in the lower left of the screen

Step 5: Tap mail

Step 6: Open the redemption reward sent mail

Step 7: Tap claim to receive your rewards

Follow these simple steps:

Bear in mind that not all icons will show when you first start your journey. If you’re not seeing the Make Friends and Social icons on screen, you’ll need to progress further to unlock them. But worry not - it shouldn’t take you very long to unlock access to the entire experience.

Be sure to check back often, as you never know when a new one will be released. And if you enjoyed our list of Stickman GO codes, you may want to take a look at our list of Dragon Traveler codes and Eternal Sword Pact codes, too!