Stickman Go codes - because free resources are always welcome! (January 2026)
You can use Stickman GO codes to nab free resources like gold and diamonds - just because it's idle doesn't mean extra goodies won't come in handy.
Stickman Go is an idle RPG in which you battle everything from mythical creatures and ancient gods to clowns and circus performers. It's crucial that you continually upgrade your character companions and equipment so you can go toe to toe against increasingly challenging foes.
Luckily, you can use Stickman GO codes to nab free resources like gold and diamonds, helping you level up even faster. With these, you can also get a variety of free upgrade resources, such as Yellow Patterned Holy Stones and Ice Arrow Grass, used to level up your Elf and Mount, respectively.
Active:
- VIP666 – 100 Blue Diamonds, 50K gold, 10 Mount EXP Fruit, 2 Ice Arrow Grass
- VIP777 -100 Blue Diamonds, 50k gold, 10 Elf Essence, 2 Yellow Pattern Holy Stone
- VIP888 – 100 Blue Diamonds, 50k gold, 10 Backwear Essence, 2 Sacred Phoenix Feather
- VIP999- 100 Blue Diamonds, 2 Red Fire Magic Stone, 50k gold, 10 Artifact Essence
Expired:
- BOKGEN
- CKV666
- CKV888
- DOLCMJ
- DDG666
- DXVASZ
- FQNYEQ
- GT666
- GT888
- HGFAJP
- KJYQDS
- NCTZYW
- PJSATP
- QSD666
- RAGFTQ
- RLHDVQ
- SBDHGM
- SAJDOD
- STICKMANGO
- STMG1M
- STMHWK
- TA666
- TA888
- XWBNFG
- ZMVCRT
How to redeem Stickman Go codesFollow these simple steps:
- Step 1: Tap the Make Friends icon in the upper left corner
- Step 2: Select Game Bonus
- Step 3: Type a gift code into the text box and tap claim
- Step 4: Back on the main screen, tap Social in the lower left of the screen
- Step 5: Tap mail
- Step 6: Open the redemption reward sent mail
- Step 7: Tap claim to receive your rewards
Bear in mind that not all icons will show when you first start your journey. If you’re not seeing the Make Friends and Social icons on screen, you’ll need to progress further to unlock them. But worry not - it shouldn’t take you very long to unlock access to the entire experience.
Be sure to check back often, as you never know when a new one will be released. And if you enjoyed our list of Stickman GO codes, you may want to take a look at our list of Dragon Traveler codes and Eternal Sword Pact codes, too!
