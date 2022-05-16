Updated on May 16, 2022: New entries added. Original list by Jon Mundy, updated by PocketGamer staff.

You love playing, but you don't want to waste time reading through every review there is to pick the right one? Read on, you are in for a treat!

Remember when you had to pump a bunch of coins into a giant arcade cabinet if you wanted to play the latest and greatest titles? Now all you need is an Android phone, and it doesn't even have to be an expensive one.

Modern phones are a marvel, and they offer access to a vast and eclectic roster of racing and driving titles.

Why do we distinguish between racing and driving? It's simple really - not all titles in which you control a vehicle are about dashing to the finish line. There's just way more variety out there these days.

Yes, you still get your arcade racers on the Google Play Store. But there are also kart racers, simulators, management games, and weird little genre mash-ups that don't involve racing at all.

The following list of the best racing games for Android is a lot more diverse than one that covers console racers, then. The old cliche that there's something for everyone has never been more true

