Top 25 best racing games for Android phones and tablets
Updated on May 16, 2022: New entries added. Original list by Jon Mundy, updated by PocketGamer staff.
You love playing Android racing games, but you don't want to waste time reading through every review there is to pick the right one? Read on, you are in for a treat!
Remember when you had to pump a bunch of coins into a giant arcade cabinet if you wanted to play the latest and greatest titles? Now all you need is an Android phone, and it doesn't even have to be an expensive one.
Modern phones are a marvel, and they offer access to a vast and eclectic roster of racing and driving titles.
Why do we distinguish between racing and driving? It's simple really - not all titles in which you control a vehicle are about dashing to the finish line. There's just way more variety out there these days.
Yes, you still get your arcade racers on the Google Play Store. But there are also kart racers, simulators, management games, and weird little genre mash-ups that don't involve racing at all.
The following list of the best racing games for Android is a lot more diverse than one that covers console racers, then. The old cliche that there's something for everyone has never been more true
1
GRID Autosport
Comfortably the best pure racing experience on Android, GRID Autosport offers a startlingly faithful premium console racer experience with some truly stunning 3D graphics. It feels as good as it would on a console, and the touch controls are nothing short of amazing.
It's a good start to the best Android racing games, don't you think? Many might wonder why it is such a highly praised title, and if you want to find the answer to that, you best check our GRID Autosport review. We've covered everything there is to know about this wholesome experience, so you best not miss it!
2
Gear.Club
As close to a true console racer as mobile gaming gets, Gear Club is a technically stunning, content-packed title from a company with genuine console pedigree. Great car physics, top graphics, and a large roster of authentic hardware pushes Gear Club up to P1. We have a Gear Club review if you want to find out why we enjoy it so much, so make sure to check it out. It's a genuine breath of fresh air when it comes to racing games for Android.
3
Reckless Racing 3
Racing doesn't have to be constrained to the tarmac. Indeed, Reckless Racing 3 revels in the slidey delights that come from removing friction from the equation. It's a stunning title that prides itself for a number of reasons, the smooth controls and spot-on genre touches included.
While it's not as conventional as the other first-person car sliding titles out there, it will leave you wanting more. More speed, that is. Just read our Reckless Racing 3 review - the dirt, drift, and obstacles are a must.
4
Asphalt 9: Legends
Physics and gravity are purely optional when it comes to Asphalt 9, a riotously OTT arcade racer that can't help but make you smile. It's easy peasy to get into, and boy does it look pretty. It's a successor of one of the best racing games for Android of all times - Asphalt 8! From shiny cars to expensive yet extremely rewarding tuning features, there's something for everyone. Just read our Asphalt 9 review- it'll give you everything you need to get you started in this crazy and fast racer.
5
Horizon Chase - World Tour
Horizon Chase enthusiastically subscribes to Sega's OutRun vision of arcade racing. If you've never encountered that before, think bright blue skies, long sweeping bends, and plenty of improbable drifting. Every old-school gamer will become nostalgic the moment they touch Horizon Chase, as it will certainly bring up some of the best memories.
Did you know we have a Horizon Chase review? Make sure to check it out if you want to know why this blocky, colourful title is something that you need to play today!
6
Motorsport Manager 3
You don't actually race any cars in Motorsport Manager 3, but it's still a brilliant title for fans of the genre. You play the part of a team manager, hiring and firing racers, choosing tires, and investing in sponsors. Do you normally enjoy simulation games? If you normally love racing but don't quite have the reflexes to keep yourself on the track while speeding 200 or 300 km/h, then a sim would most likely be something up your alley.
7
Data Wing
It might not look like any similar title you've ever played, but Data Wing is a thrilling example of the genre. Imagine a top-down racer with Lunar Lander spaceships in place of cars, and you'll begin to grasp the basics of this ingenious title. With a stunning minimalistic approach, Data Wing offers a wholesome experience without the typical cars. Do you fancy Android racing games but want something slightly different? Try this one out.
8
Blocky Roads
It looks like Minecraft, but Blocky Roads builds its own physics racer universe with considerable style. Drive to the end of each track, keeping your car as upright and fuelled up as possible. Fair warning: it's more challenging than it first looks.
Ride this stunning blocky racer into oblivion and pull out all the stunts you've got up your sleeve. If you think you've got what it takes, take it for a spin! Oh, and before you do that, read our Blocky Roads review. You'll find all the answers you've been looking for over there.
9
CSR Racing 2
CSR famously removes steering from the equation and focuses on going really fast in a straight line through well-timed gear shifts. With less attention on the road, it can also focus on making its cars look amazing. In our CSR Racing 2 tier list we've shared some extremely important intelon the cars, which are the major head-turning point. They're absolutely stunning and realistic, so if you love a neat-looking Mustang or AMG, you bet you can find them here.
10
Rebel Racing
Hutch Games turns its attention to the pure 3D arcade racer in Rebel Racing, with gloriously slick results. Stunning graphics and greatly streamlined controls make this title shine on mobile, despite it being a lot like many of the other titles on the list.
Collect beautiful cars that you can find in the real world and make them your own. Tune them up and take on other players with insane-looking drifts and epic overtakes. There's nothing quite like it, and as a free-to-play, it looks and feels perfect. Make sure to give it a try.
11
Grand Mountain Adventure
Proving you don't need cars to make a popular Android racing game, this beautiful free-roaming skiing sim places you into a seamless succession of twisty downhill point-to-point dashes. After all, whoever said this genre should be restricted to car-only?
Grand Mountain Adventure is a skiing experience that lets you enjoy sloping down the snow-covered mountains and around the trees, aiming to get the best-looking tricks out there. It is more of an open-world adventure with racing elements rather than one of the intense titles we've featured on this list, but nonetheless, an exceptional one.
12
Kartrider Rush+
Those who were left a little underwhelmed by Mario Kart's mobile showing will be thrilled with KartRider Rush+. And perhaps a little annoyed with Nintendo. THIS is how you cram a premium karting experience onto a tiny pocket device.
A large number of racers, karts, pets and many other collectables will drive you to essentially catch'em all and that's only part of the fun. The other comes from the ever-so-satisfying races that leave you wanting more and more. It's a finely tuned adrenaline rush!
13
Need for Speed: No Limits
When the game brags it has more than 2.5 million custom car designs that you can apply, you can tell that the developers put a lot of thought and work into it. NFS: No Limits continues the path of their most popular title - Underground. You'll be able to drive some of the most expensive cars ever made, including Pagani, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, McLaren, and a lot of others.
Prepare to run away from cops, play some drag races against other players and have fun in general. Car models look realistic and it's easy to recognise one from another if you're a car enthusiast. The gameplay is a bit arcade-ish as with most NFS titles, but it's all about having fun. Note that No Limits has plenty of pay-to-get mechanics, which might turn the f2p players away.
14
Traffic Rider
There are a few crucial differences between the Traffic Rider and the rest of the Android racing games. First of all, it's featuring bikes instead of cars. Second, the camera is first person, which is rather unusual when it comes to mobile titles. Still, we are not featuring it for being unique and different, but because it's exceptional. You'll be able to pick around 30 different motorbikes, each one having its own perks and for the bike enthusiasts - all of the motor sounds are recorded with the real bikes! An interesting feature that's sure to crank up the atmosphere.
There are more than 70 campaign missions available at the moment and more than 30 achievements that you can unlock, you'll be able to thoroughly enjoy this racer for a while.
15
F1 Clash
F1 Clash is a technically brilliant representation of elite-level motor racing, but with welcome accessibility. If you love your F1, you'll love being able to partake in one (or more). F1 Clash does just that but does it brilliantly.
You'll be able to meet some of your favourite drivers, from Hamilton to Vettel and Bottas, and race against players from all around the world. It's exciting if you love professional races, and in case you need some help check out our F1 Clash guide.
The developers are adding new content every once in a while, so all of the teams and drivers that are present in the F1 are featured.
16
Top Drives
Top Drives is a bit unusual mobile racer. Its gameplay doesn't rely upon your quick reflexes and eye-hand coordination, but rather tactics. You'll be actually playing with cards! If you think that's a boring concept, think again. This is one of the most popular racing games for Android at the moment for a good reason!
Featuring over 1900 cars that you can collect, that look stunning because the images are picked up from one of the biggest car magazines, it's a great motorsport manager experience. You'll find different race modes, tracks, roads and of course, PVP is an integral part of the experience.
17
Rush Rally 3
A brilliantly balanced racer that combines authentic muck-specked simulation with intuitive arcade racing. It looks good, the touch controls are... good (for what could be considered touch controls) and the overall competitive element is there, and it's strong. We've loved playing the Rush Rally 3 so much, that we even got a Rush Rally 3 review, that passed out inquiries with flying colours. Make sure to check it out, it deserves the spot on the list of best Android racing games, it might deserve one in your pocket too!
18
Battle Racing Stars
A fun online side-scrolling platform-racer from the legendary Halfbrick Studios, in which characters from Jetpack Joyride, Fruit Ninja, and Dan the Man face off against one another. It's a fresh breather from the four-wheel racers that we've overwhelmed this list with, so if you are looking for a competitive title that doesn't require fancy-looking fast cars to shine, check it out.
19
Retro Racing
If you pine for the racing games of old, here's a delightfully nostalgic effort from a developer who made two of the finest Amiga racers ever. Retro Racing is striking in its challenge, portrait orientation, and level of nuance. We absolutely love this mash of old-school elements, so make sure to read our Retro Racing review- it's one of those retro gems that will appeal to you if you aren't a fan of the contemporary scene.
20
MudRunner
It's more of a driving simulator than a racing one, but if you prefer your automotive action to be down and dirty, MudRunner is here for you. It's a largely feature-complete console port, with some of the best driving physics around. It also has some massive monster cars that you will love dragging through the mud - we're sure of it. It's a wholesome offroad experience that is worth its price point. If you love that kind of driving game, that is.
21
Jet Car Stunts 2
A barmy mix of daredevil stunt driving and retro platforming, Jet Car Stunts 2 leaves reality at the door and floors it into the precariously ramp-laden horizon. Just like the name suggests, it's a title that you need to master. You cannot just up and start doing all sorts of stunts flawlessly. You'll need quick reflexes and tons of practice for it, so if you think you got what it takes, try it out. Just make sure to check our Jet Car Stunts 2 review beforehand.
22
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo's signature kart racer screeches onto mobile. And while it's far from perfect, and perhaps a little too casual and 'freemium' for Nintendo die-hards, there's no doubting that its one-finger controls still feel like Mario Kart. And yes, it's a serious racing game for Android, even though it looks cartoonish.
One of our favourites, and the old school phone and joypad doom - no one can count how many devices died because of the turtle that caught them up right before they were about to cross the finish line.
If you're interested already, our tier list of best karts and best drivers in Mario Kart Tour will both come in handy.
23
Need for Speed Most Wanted (2005 edition)
Another NFS title that we are featuring, but this time it's a premium racing game for Android. If you've played the console or PC version prior to the mobile, you'll notice that the free roam mode is missing. Still, this doesn't take away the enjoying feeling of driving around 40 different cars that you can customise, because it wouldn't be an NFS without customisations.
Jokes aside, controls as crispy and responsive, although it has a somewhat limited choice of controllers. Another thing to note is that the game doesn't have a cloud saving option, so if you decide to play it on different devices, you won't be able to continue your progress.
24
Tofu Drifter
A brilliantly bizarre drifting game that sees you producing wobbly bean curd product through the medium of pinpoint car drifting. Don't ask why. Just slide. It's a beautiful ode to Initial D, the anime which started off with the character delivering tofu to restaurants without damaging it.
Tofu Drifter is, essentially, that, but with a rather 3D approach where you get to take in the beautiful scenery within. If you haven't heard of Initial D (the anime) but love everything related to the genre, make sure to check it out. It'll leave you thinking about Tofu Drifter non-stop.
25
Table Top Racing: World Tour - Nitro Edition
Remember the old Micro Machines from the '90s? Table Top Racing is like those, with races set across various domestic scenes. The key difference is that the view has been zoomed right in like the polished modern racer it is. It's a title worth checking out if you're into the racing scene and retro motors.
With this one, we are closing out our list of best racing games for Android. We hope that you found something to satisfy your thirst for speed!