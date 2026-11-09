A list of the finest racing games that you can play on Android in 2026 to satisfy that need for speed.

Updated on November 11th, 2026

Do you love playing racing games, but don't want to waste time reading through every review there is to pick the right one? Read on - you are in for a treat!

Remember when you had to pump a bunch of coins into a giant arcade cabinet if you wanted to play the latest and greatest titles? Now all you need is an Android phone, and it doesn't even have to be an expensive one.

Modern phones are a marvel, and they offer access to a vast and eclectic roster of racing and driving titles.

Why do we distinguish between racing and driving? It's simple, really - not all titles in which you control a vehicle are about dashing to the finish line. There's just way more variety out there these days.

Yes, you still get your arcade games on the Google Play Store. But there are also karts, simulators, management games, and weird little genre mash-ups that don't involve racing at all.

The following list of the best racing games for Android is a lot more diverse than one that covers console titles, then. The old cliche that there's something for everyone has never been truer.

GRID Autosport

Comfortably the finest pure racing experience, GRID Autosport offers a startlingly faithful premium console experience with some truly stunning 3D graphics. It feels as good as it would on a console, and the touch controls are nothing short of amazing.

So, what differentiates GRID from the rest on this list? Besides the exceptional gameplay and realistic physics, it has a unique feature. You can turn back time! It's important because a crash here can leave your car broken, so you can reverse time for a few seconds and continue driving without making the same mistake again, hopefully. Of course, it has a limited number of uses; otherwise, it would just be plain old cheating.

Asphalt Champions

Hill Climb Racing

Reckless Racing 3

Asphalt Champions is meant to be a no-frills racing game, where you need to take on a highly competitive, PvE race (or can take on more laid-back experiences racing around realistic-feeling tracks). There are 16 different cars, 12 different tracks, and 3 different PoVs among other features. You can even play splitscreen with another player.Not everyone likes realistic graphics and gameplay that resemble real life, as that doesn't feel like an escape. You'll take on the role of Bill, a dude willing to climb the moon (literally) with his car just to have some fun. In his cartoonish world, this is legit. On his journey, mostly up, he'll drive different vehicles. He'll start with jeeps and limousines, and end up riding monstrous Carantula! What's that? Well, a mix of a car and a tarantula, of course! The graphics are 2D, and the whole thing relies on physics, but it doesn't really follow it to the letter. You'll quickly catch how it works - oh, and you can play it offline as soon as you download it, so that's a big plus.

Racing doesn't have to be constrained to the tarmac. Indeed, Reckless Racing 3 revels in the slidey delights that come from removing friction from the equation. It's a stunning title that prides itself on several reasons, including the smooth controls and spot-on genre touches.

You will find over twenty awesome vehicles, more than thirty unique routes, and fantastic modes, such as arcade, career, and others. While it's not as conventional as the other first-person car sliding titles out there, it will leave you wanting more. More speed, that is. Just read our review of Reckless Racing 3 - the dirt, drift, and obstacles are a must.

Asphalt 9: Legends

Physics and gravity are purely optional when it comes to Asphalt 9, a riotously OTT arcade game that can't help but make you smile. It's easy peasy to get into, and boy, does it look pretty. It's the successor to one of the best racing games for Android of all time - Asphalt 8!

From shiny cars to expensive yet extremely rewarding tuning features, there's something for everyone. When you compare the graphics with the rest on this list, Asphalt will probably win by a small margin. Just read our Asphalt 9 review - it'll give you everything you need to get you started on this crazy and fast racer.

Horizon Chase - Arcade Racing

Horizon Chase enthusiastically subscribes to Sega's OutRun vision of arcade racing. If you've never encountered that before, think of bright blue skies, long sweeping bends, and plenty of improbable drifting. You can unlock more than 20 cars here and test them on approximately 100 exceptional maps - isn't that awesome?

Every old-school gamer might just get nostalgic the moment they touch Horizon Chase, as it will certainly bring up some of the best memories. Did you know we have a review of Horizon Chase? Make sure to check it out if you want to know why this blocky, colourful title is something that you need to play today!

Motorsport Manager 3

Data Wing

Blocky Roads

You don't drive any cars in Motorsport Manager 3, but it's still a brilliant title for fans of the genre. You play the part of a team manager, hiring and firing drivers, choosing tyres, and investing in sponsors. You can instruct drivers to slow down or play aggressively during the race, but you can't really impact the end result directly. To increase your winning chances, feel free to check our Motorsport Manager 3 tips and tricks that will help you learn about the most fundamental aspects of the gameplay. Do you normally enjoy sims? If you love racing but don't quite have the reflexes to keep yourself on the track while speeding 200 or 300 km/h, then this would most likely be something up your alley.It might not look like any similar title you've ever played, but Data Wing is a thrilling example of the genre. Imagine a top-down racer with Lunar Lander spaceships in place of cars, and you'll begin to grasp the basics of this ingenious entry. With a stunning, minimalistic approach, Data Wing offers a wholesome experience without the typical cars. Do you fancy the thrill of the race but want something slightly different? Try this one out.

It looks like Minecraft, but Blocky Roads builds its own physics racer universe with considerable style. Drive to the end of each track, keeping your car as upright and fuelled up as possible. Fair warning: it's more challenging than it first looks.

Ride this stunning blocky title into oblivion and pull out all the stunts you've got up your sleeve. If you think you've got what it takes, take it for a spin! Oh, and before you do that, read our review of Blocky Roads. You'll find all the answers you've been looking for over there.

CSR Racing 2

CSR famously removes steering from the equation and focuses on going really fast in a straight line through well-timed gear shifts. In modern times, we call it drag racing! With less attention on the road, it can also focus on making its cars look amazing.

In our CSR Racing 2 tier list, we've shared some extremely important intelon the cars, which are the major head-turning point. They're absolutely stunning and realistic, so if you love a neat-looking Mustang or AMG, you bet you can find them here.

Rebel Racing

Grand Mountain Adventure

Kartrider Rush+

Need for Speed: No Limits

Traffic Rider

F1 Clash

Hutch Games turns its attention to a pure 3D arcade racer in Rebel Racing, with gloriously slick results. Stunning graphics and greatly streamlined controls make this shine on mobile, despite it being a lot like many of the other racers on the list. Collect beautiful cars that you can find in the real world and make them your own. Tune them up and take on other players with insane-looking drifts and epic overtakes. There's nothing quite like it, and as a free-to-play, it looks and feels perfect.Proving you don't need cars to make a popular racing game, this beautiful free-roaming skiing sim places you into a seamless succession of twisty downhill point-to-point dashes. After all, whoever said this genre should be restricted to car-only? Grand Mountain Adventure is a skiing experience that lets you enjoy sliding down the snow-covered mountains and around the trees, aiming to get the best-looking tricks out there. It is more of an open-world adventure with racing elements, but nonetheless, an exceptional one.Those who were left a little underwhelmed by Mario Kart's mobile showing will be thrilled with KartRider Rush+. And perhaps a little annoyed with Nintendo. This is how you cram a premium karting experience onto a tiny pocket device. Plenty of drivers, karts, pets and collectables will drive you to catch 'em all, and that's only part of the fun. The other comes from the ever-so-satisfying races that leave you wanting more and more. It's a finely tuned adrenaline rush!When something boasts that it has more than 2.5 million custom car designs that you can apply, you can tell that the developers put a lot of thought and work into it. NFS: No Limits continues the path of their most popular title - Underground. You'll be able to drive some of the most expensive cars ever made, including Pagani, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, McLaren, and many others. Prepare to run away from cops, play some drag races against other players and have fun in general. Car models look realistic, and it's easy to recognise one from another if you're a car enthusiast. The gameplay is a bit arcade-ish, as with most NFS titles, but it's all about having fun. Note that No Limits has plenty of pay-to-get mechanics, which might turn the F2P players away.There are a few crucial differences between Traffic Rider and the rest of the entries on this list. First of all, it features bikes instead of cars. Second, the camera is in first-person, which is rather unusual when it comes to mobile titles. Still, we're featuring it because it's simply exceptional. You'll be able to pick around 30 motorbikes, each with its own perks, and for bike enthusiasts, all the motor sounds are recorded with real bikes! An exciting feature that's sure to crank up the atmosphere. There are more than 70 campaign missions available at the moment, and more than 30 achievements that you can unlock. You'll be able to thoroughly enjoy this driving game for a while.

F1 Clash is a technically brilliant representation of elite-level motor racing, but with welcome accessibility. If you love your F1, you'll love being able to partake in one (or more). F1 Clash does just that, but does it brilliantly.

You'll be able to compete with some of your favourite drivers, from Hamilton to Vettel and Bottas, and compete against players from all around the world. It's exciting if you love professional races, and in case you need some help, use this guide for F1 Clash.

The developers are adding new content every once in a while, so all of the teams and drivers that are present in the F1 are featured.

Top Drives

Rush Rally 3

Top Drives is a bit of an unusual mobile racer. Its gameplay doesn't rely upon your quick reflexes and eye-hand coordination, but rather tactics. You'll actually be playing with cards! If you think that's a boring concept, think again. You don't have to drive the car yourself to feel the adrenaline rush! This features almost two thousand (yes, you read that right) cars that you can collect, and each one looks stunning because the images are picked up from one of the biggest car magazines. This makes it a one-of-a-kind motorsport manager experience. You'll find different modes, tracks, and roads, and of course, PVP is an integral part of it.

A brilliantly balanced title that combines authentic muck-specked simulation with intuitive arcade racing. It looks fab, the touch controls are...good (for what could be considered touch controls), and the overall competitive element is there. You can build your garage and collect and upgrade many different cars as well.

We loved playing it so much that we even made a Rush Rally 3 review. It deserves a spot on this list of the best Android racing games, and it might deserve one in your pocket too!

Battle Racing Stars

A fun online side-scrolling platform-racer from the legendary Halfbrick Studios, in which characters from Jetpack Joyride, Fruit Ninja, and Dan the Man face off against one another. If you need fun gameplay to enjoy together with friends, it is probably one of the best options, with many races, character upgrades, and exciting weekly events.

It's a breath of fresh air from the four-wheel racers that we've overwhelmed this list with, so if you are looking for a competitive title that doesn't require fancy-looking fast cars to shine, check it out.

Rally Horizon

MudRunner

Beach Buggy Racing

Need for Speed: Most Wanted

Mario Kart Tour

In a slew of car racing and driving games on Android, one rally game rises above them all...Rally Horizon! The first thing that we have to note is that you can play it offline, which is great for road trips and places where internet connection is a rare commodity. Now, this lets you drive a lot of different cars, from jaw-dropping supercar models to buggies that are meant for dirtier roads. You'll ride through snow, dry weather or even mud, where vehicles will behave differently. There's also a Stunt mode that's very arcade-y, in case you enjoy something a bit different!It's more of a driving simulator than a racing one, but if you prefer your automotive action to be down and dirty, MudRunner is here for you. It's a largely feature-complete console port, with some of the best driving physics around. It's the perfect sim to test your driving skills because you will have to deal with some truly problematic locations, especially for driving. It also has some massive monster trucks that you will love dragging through the mud - we're sure of it. It's a wholesome off-road experience that is worth its price point.Fans of Crash Team Racing and Mario Kart will feel right at home with this one, even though it's leaning a bit more towards CTR gameplay-wise. In case you haven't heard of either of these titles, they are wonderfully competitive racers where driving is as important as using abilities you find throughout the race. It's the same with Beach Buggy Racing. Its graphics are reminiscent of early PS1 titles, and gameplay is very easy to learn, but mastering the abilities with racing also in mind will take a bit of practice. You'll drive your car in the third person, as there is also a strong focus on drivers. Cars are cartoonish, making them suitable for both younger and older audiences. We recommend using a controller for this one, as steering and aiming will be much easier.If you've played the console or PC version prior to the mobile one, you'll notice that the free roam mode is missing. Still, this doesn't take away the enjoyable feeling of driving around 40 different cars that you can customise, because it wouldn't be an NFS without customisations. Jokes aside, controls are as crispy and responsive, although it has a somewhat limited choice of controllers. Another thing to note is that NFS: Most Wanted doesn't have a cloud-saving option, so if you decide to play it on different devices, you won't be able to continue your progress, which can hinder your progress. Not a big deal if you're playing on one phone anyway.

Nintendo's signature kart racer screeches onto mobile. While it's far from perfect, and perhaps a little too casual and 'freemium' for Nintendo die-hards, there's no doubt that its one-finger controls still feel like Mario Kart. And yes, it's a serious racer even though it looks cartoonish.

It's one of our favourites, even with the old-school phone and joypad doom - no one can count how many devices died because of the turtle that caught them up right before they were about to cross the finish line.

If you're interested already, our tier list of the best Mario Kart karts and best drivers in Mario Kart Tour will both come in handy.

Tofu Drifter

NASCAR Manager