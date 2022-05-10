T3 Arena tier list - Heroes ranked from best to worst
Do you want to know the best heroes in T3 Arena? Then you are in the right place. We will share our T3 Arena tier list in this post, where we have ranked each hero available in-game from best to worst.
BackgroundT3 Arena is an upcoming fast-paced 3v3 multiplayer shooter. It is a TapTap exclusive and is available in early access for Android. The iOS version is scheduled to launch soon. T3 Arena will not be available to download on Google Play, so if you are confused about where to get it, check out our T3 Arena download guide.
In T3 Arena, you take part in 3v3 battles, with each lasting three minutes. There are various game modes, such as team deathmatch, where you have to get 20 kills collectively before the other team to win. There is also free-for-all, where the first player to reach 12 kills wins and many more different modes.
T3 Arena has been developed by XD Entertainment, the makers of Flash Party. It's a fantastic shooter, which I am already in love with. There are 17 heroes available in T3 Arena that you can choose before jumping into action.
When you start playing, you will initially begin with just one hero, but as you progress, accumulate trophies and unlock rewards, you will get more. Each hero has different weapons, stats, active, passive and ultimate abilities. So it becomes pretty tough deciding which heroes are the best. But don't worry. This is where our T3 Arena tier list comes to the rescue.
T3 Arena tier listWe have categorized our T3 Arena tier list into four tiers - S, A, B, and C. Heroes in the S tier are the best options, and you should try to choose them, while you should avoid heroes in tier C.
In the future, more heroes will be added and balance changes will be made, making some heroes better and vice-versa. But don't worry. We will keep updating this post so that this tier list remains accurate.
1
Tier S
- Iris
- Victor
- Labula
Iris, Victor and Labula are undoubtedly the strongest heroes available in T3 Arena. You might be shocked to see Iris at rank one, as she is more of a support hero. But trust us, in the right hands, Iris is unbeatable. Whether it's Crystal Assault or FFA, Iris performs excellently because of her abilities. Her active skills can literally be spammed, which will keep healing her and her allies, making it difficult for enemies to take your team down.
Victor, on the hand, is a perfect pick for anyone who likes to play aggressively. He has a massive HP of 5500 and a shield of 3500 at its default level. If you upgrade it, the stats go crazy. Victor performs really well in close-ranged battles. He also has the ability to stun the enemies for a couple of seconds.
2
Tier A
- Cristina
- Shell
- Mark
- Ossas
- Judex
Cristina is an easy hero with simple abilities and controls. She is a perfect hero for anyone who likes to play passively. If you want to take your time, cover, and battle, she is a perfect hero for your playstyle. Her active ability allows you to place sticky bombs and place them around the corners to damage enemies when they walk near it. You can place up to 3 sticky bombs in the same place, which means most enemy heroes will directly die if they walk around the area with the bombs. An easy kill for you.
You can also plant these sticky bombs on one side of the map and then take on enemies on the other side. If an enemy tries to approach from the area where sticky bombs are placed, you will know when the stick bombs explode as you get a mark on your screen.
Cristian's ultimate ability is also insane; it can instantly kill the entire enemy team if they fall within the range of the mines. However, it takes a couple of seconds before the mine starts exploding.
3
Tier B
- Skadi
- Gloria
- Jhonny Jet
- Sindri
- Ruby
- Hunter
Skadi is the hero that you unlock when you start playing T3 Arena. She is a decent hero for a beginner. She is easy to use and learn. If you are a casual player and use the auto-fire option, then Skadi is a great hero to pick. Her primary weapon, the Kraken heavy pistol, works excellently with the auto-fire option, and her abilities are also easy to use. When playing Skadi, you can take aggressive calls and then get out of fights using your active ability. Also, don't forget that Skadi's ultimate can go through walls.
Gloria is somewhat similar to Skadi. Again she is a great beginner's hero. However, compared to Skadi, she is much more versatile as she has different weapons for long and short-range targets. If you have played many shooters in the past, such as PUBG Mobile or COD Mobile, you will love Gloria, as the mechanics of this hero are somewhat similar.
4
Tier C
- Aleta
- Kazama
- Jabali
It would be best to avoid picking up heroes mentioned in tier C, unless you are going for something fun. Though these heroes can do just fine in some instances, such as Jabali, who is good at close range fights, but overall these heroes are weak.
For instance, Jabali's active ability allows you to create an energy barrier that blocks incoming damage, but T3 Arena is a fast paced shooter; within a second, three heroes will be shooting you from three directions. It makes no sense to protect bullets from one side. And also, you can't shoot when the energy barrier is in effect. Its ultimate is excellent to take down enemies that have low HP, but what if you have heroes like Victor in the opponent team? You will hardly cause a dent to his HP.
With this, we come to the end of our T3 Arena tier list. For more tips and guides, stay tuned with us.
