T3 Arena tier list - Heroes ranked from best to worst

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Do you want to know the best heroes in T3 Arena? Then you are in the right place. Today, we will share our T3 Arena tier list with you. In it, we have ranked each available hero from best to worst.

About T3 Arena

T3 Arena is a fast-paced 3v3 multiplayer shooter, which is available on both iOS and Android.

In T3 Arena, you take part in 3v3 battles, with each lasting three minutes. There are various game modes, such as team deathmatch, where you have to get 20 kills collectively before the other team to score a win. There is also a free-for-all, where the first person to reach 12 kills wins and many more different modes.

T3 Arena has been developed by XD Entertainment, the makers of Flash Party. It's a fantastic shooter, which I am already in love with. There are over 30 heroes available in T3 Arena to choose from before jumping into the action.

When you start playing, you will initially begin with just one hero, but as you progress, accumulate trophies, and unlock rewards, you will get more. Each hero has different weapons, stats, and active, passive and ultimate abilities. So it becomes pretty tough to decide which heroes are the best. But don't worry. This is where our T3 Arena tier list comes to the rescue.

T3 Arena tier list

We have categorised ourinto four tiers - S, A, B, and C. Heroes in the S tier are the best options, and you should try to choose them while avoiding heroes in tier C.

In the future, more heroes will be added and balance changes will be made, improving some heroes and vice versa. But don't worry. We will keep updating this post so that this tier list remains accurate.

Original article by Sumant Meena. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.