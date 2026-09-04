T3 Arena tier list - Heroes ranked from best to worst
Do you want to know the best heroes in T3 Arena? Then you are in the right place. Today, we will share our T3 Arena tier list with you. In it, we have ranked each available hero from best to worst.
About T3 ArenaT3 Arena is a fast-paced 3v3 multiplayer shooter, which is available on both iOS and Android.
In T3 Arena, you take part in 3v3 battles, with each lasting three minutes. There are various game modes, such as team deathmatch, where you have to get 20 kills collectively before the other team to score a win. There is also a free-for-all, where the first person to reach 12 kills wins and many more different modes.
T3 Arena has been developed by XD Entertainment, the makers of Flash Party. It's a fantastic shooter, which I am already in love with. There are over 30 heroes available in T3 Arena to choose from before jumping into the action.
When you start playing, you will initially begin with just one hero, but as you progress, accumulate trophies, and unlock rewards, you will get more. Each hero has different weapons, stats, and active, passive and ultimate abilities. So it becomes pretty tough to decide which heroes are the best. But don't worry. This is where our T3 Arena tier list comes to the rescue.
T3 Arena tier listWe have categorised our T3 Arena tier list into four tiers - S, A, B, and C. Heroes in the S tier are the best options, and you should try to choose them while avoiding heroes in tier C.
In the future, more heroes will be added and balance changes will be made, improving some heroes and vice versa. But don't worry. We will keep updating this post so that this tier list remains accurate.Original article by Sumant Meena. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
Tier S
- Neon
- Iris
- Daimon
- Gloria
- Victor
- Labula
- Fort
Iris, Victor and Labula are undoubtedly the strongest heroes available in T3 Arena. You might be shocked to see Iris at rank one, as she is more of a support hero. But trust us, in the right hands, she is unbeatable. Whether it's Crystal Assault or FFA, Iris performs excellently thanks to her abilities. Her active skills can literally be spammed, which will keep healing her and her allies, making it difficult for enemies to take your team down.
Victor, on the other hand, is a perfect pick for anyone who likes to play aggressively. He has a massive HP pool of 5500 and a shield of 3500 at its default level. If you upgrade it, the stats go crazy. Victor performs really well in close-range battles. He also has the ability to stun the enemies for a couple of seconds.
2
Tier A
- Cristina
- Kelvin
- Hua Ling
- Shell
- Gatlyn
- Mark
- Skadi
- Lucia
- Ono
- Ossas
- Vincent
- Judex
- Yaa
- Fade
Cristina is an easy hero with simple abilities and controls. She is a perfect hero for anyone who likes to play passively. If you want to take your time, take cover, and pick your battles, she will suit your playstyle. Her active ability allows you to place sticky bombs around the corners to damage enemies when they walk near them. You can put down up to three sticky bombs in the same place, which means most enemy heroes will directly die if they are unfortunate enough to step within their radius. An easy kill for you.
You can also plant these sticky bombs on one side of the map and then take out enemies on the other side. If an enemy tries to approach from an area where sticky bombs are placed, you will know when it explodes as you get a mark on your screen, giving you some potentially useful information.
Cristina's ultimate ability is also insane; it can instantly kill the entire enemy team if they fall within the range of the mines. However, it takes a couple of seconds before the mine explodes, so the timing is crucial.
3
Tier B
- Zero-Kelvin
- Johnny Jet
- Chemist
- Sindri
- Diggy
- Ruby
- Hunter
Skadi is the hero that you unlock when you start playing T3 Arena. She is a decent hero for a beginner, being easy to use and learn. If you are a casual player and use the auto-fire option, then Skadi is a great hero to pick. Her primary weapon, the Kraken heavy pistol, works excellently with this enabled, and her abilities are also easy to use. When playing Skadi, you can make aggressive calls and then get out of fights using your active ability. On top of that, her ultimate can go through walls.
Gloria is somewhat similar to Skadi. Again, she is a great beginner's hero. However, compared to Skadi, she is much more versatile as she has different weapons for long and short-range targets. If you have played many shooters in the past, such as PUBG Mobile or COD Mobile, you will love Gloria, as the mechanics of this hero are somewhat similar.
4
Tier C
- Aleta
- Kazama
- Jabali
It would be best to avoid picking up heroes listed in tier C, unless you are going for something fun. Though these heroes can do just fine in some instances, such as Jabali, who is good at close-range fights, overall, these heroes are weak.
Jabali's active ability allows you to create an energy barrier that blocks incoming damage, but T3 Arena is a fast-paced shooter; within a second, three heroes will be attacking you from different directions. It makes no sense to protect bullets from one side. And also, you can't shoot when the energy barrier is in effect. Its ultimate is excellent for taking down enemies that have low HP, but what if you have heroes like Victor in the opponent team? You will hardly cause a dent to his HP.
With this, we come to the end of our T3 Arena tier list. For more tips and guides, stay tuned with us.
- Also, check out our list of the finest shooting games for Android phones and tablets.