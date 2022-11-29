Archero Tier List - All heroes, pets, weapons and abilities ranked
While playing the game, do you often get puzzled while looking for the best characters or items? If that’s the case, our Archero tier list is here to help you choose the best heroes, items and weapons as well.
The title of the game comes from two words, Archer and Heroes. It is developed by Habby, a popular action title for both mobile platforms. Archero’s story revolves around an archer who is all alone in an unknown realm, fighting evil to protect it.
The gameplay is all skills and tactics. By winning every match you can make the game more interesting by unlocking new combos and discovering new items. You can also test their effectiveness as the game lets you face countless monsters. Remember that in the game, skills, items, and weapons are the most important things.
To make things more exciting, you can choose to play from hundreds of maps, each of which has a unique theme. Initially, your character is weak and unequipped. To obtain more items and stats, grinding through levels is the key. To make it easier, you can always redeem some of the Archero promo codes.
As we mentioned above, players must pay close attention to choosing a good hero, weapons, etc. We have categorized all of them into three tiers and their stats are based on the latest patch update.
You will be looking at:
1
Best Heroes Tier List
Out of 17 heroes in Archero, we have listed them by taking their base HP, attack stats and unique ability into consideration. The most important thing which you should consider when picking a hero is how unique and viable their ability is. As it matters a lot when looking to outplay an enemy.
(Image Credits: Archero Wiki)S Tier
- Blazo
- Ryan
- Sylvan
- Melinda
- Helix
- Shade
- Ayana
- Lina
- Shingen
- Ophelia
- Taranis
- Elaine
- Phoren
- Bonnie
- Urasil
- Meowgik
- Onir
- Iris
- Gugu
- Rolla
- Aquea
- Shari
- Atreus
2
Pets Tier List
The pets in Archero come with rarities and also helps you choose a combination of spellbooks and rings.
(Image Credits: Archero Wiki)A Tier
- Laser Bat
- Flaming Ghost
- Noisy Owl
- Elf
- Scythe Mage
- Living Bomb
3
Spellbook Tier List
The game has a total of four spellbooks. The top tier ones are most used and comparatively perform better than the rest. Keep in mind to check the ability of the hero before choosing a spellbook.
(Image Credits: Archero Wiki)A Tier
- Ice Realm
- Enlightenment Spellbook
- Art of Combat Spellbook
- Arcanum of Time
- Arcane Adventure
4
Ring Tier List
Like the others, the Archero rings play an important role in increasing the playability of the heroes because using them will allow you to activate three effects. And they are rare, base and epic effects.
(Image Credits: Archero Wiki)A Tier
- Serpent Ring
- Lion Ring
- Dragon's Ring
- Bull Ring
- Wolf Ring
- Vilebat's Ring
- Falcon Ring
- Bear Ring
5
Ability Tier List
Out of all the other features, abilities play the most important role in Archero. Before you begin your journey with your Archer, assigning them a unique ability is the first step. Usually, the game asks you to complete the steps of assigning one at the beginning of a chapter, so you shouldn't miss it.
(Image Credits: Archero Wiki)A Tier
- Multishot
- Ricochet
- Invincibility Star
- Front Arrow
- Rage
- Wingman
- Extra Life
- Slow Projectile
- Grace
- Dark Touch
- Piercing Shot
- Holy Touch
- Blaze
- Diagonal Arrows
- Bolt
- Spirit Poisoned Touch
- Speed Aura
- Through The Wall
- Crit Plus
- Shield Guard
- Dwarf
- Agility
- Freeze
- Attack Boost
- Smart
- Dodge Master
- Giant
- HP Boost
- Spirit Blaze
- Fury
- Spirit Bolt
- Speed Plus
- HP Gain Aura
- Poison Touch
- Crit Master
- Water Walker
- Strong Heart
- Headshot
- HP Plus
- Spirit Freeze
- Crit Aura
- Attack Speed Boost
- Bouncy Ball
- Attack Plus
- Bolt Star
- Bolt Strike
- Spirit MultiShot
- Bolt Meteor
- Blazing Meteor
- Blazing Star
- Rear Arrow
- Death Bomb
- Death Nova
- Side Arrow
- Swords
- Circles
- Summon OneEyed Bat
- Toxic Meteor
- Fire Strike
- Toxic Strike
- Toxic Star
- Frost Strike
- Chilling Blast
- Spirit Front Arrow
- Frost Star
- Shadow Clown
- Frost Meteor
6
Armour Tier List
There are six types of armour in Archero. These are chosen by looking at the defence stats and base HP of the hero.
(Image Credits: Archero Wiki)A Tier
- Bright Robe
- Shadow Robe
- Vest of Dexterity
- Phantom Cloak
- Golden Chestplate
- Void Robe
7
Lockets Tier List
Similar to Rings, lockets also have rarities. In total, there are six which are base, great, rare, epic, perfect epic and legendary.
A Tier
- Angel Locket
- Counterattack Charm
- Agile Locket
- Piercer Locket
- Bloodthirsty Locket
- Iron Locket
- Bulletproof Locket
8
Bracelet Tier List
Choose among six rarities and make sure to check their effects before using them. Bracelets deal random damage and must be chosen according to the hero to deal extra damage and utilise the effects.
A Tier
- Invincible Bracelet
- Shield Bracelet
- Frozen Bracelet
- Quickshot Bracelet
- Thunder Bracelet
- Blazing Bracelet
- Split Bracelet
9
Weapon Tier List
If there is anything else as important as abilities, then it is the weapons in Archero. There are six primary weapons in the game and the list below contains both primary and co-op weapons.
(Image Credits: Archero Wiki)A Tier
- Antiquated Sword
- Stalker Staff
- Brave Bow
- Gale Force
- Saw Blade
- Brightspear
- Demon Blade
- Tornado
- Death Scythe
- Brave Bow