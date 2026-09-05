Archero tier list - All heroes, pets, weapons and abilities ranked
Updated on September 5th, 2026 - Version: 8.1.1 - Latest Additions: Athena's Spear, Golden Gauntlets, Azure Dragon, Demon Scythe, Parthenon Pillar, Olive Branch
While playing, do you often get puzzled while looking for the best characters or items? If that’s the case, our Archero tier list is here to help you choose the best heroes, items and weapons.
The game's name comes from two words, Archer and Hero. Developed by Habby, this is a popular action game on mobile. The story revolves around an archer who is all alone in an unknown realm, fighting evil to protect it.
- Check out our Punishing Gray Raven tier list, MLBB tier list, and FEH Heroes tier list!
The gameplay is all skills and tactics. By winning every match, you can make it more interesting by unlocking new combos and discovering new items. You can also test their effectiveness by facing countless monsters. Remember that skills, items, and weapons are the most important things.
To make things more exciting, you can choose to play on hundreds of maps, each with its own theme. Initially, your character is weak and underprepared. To obtain more items and stats, grinding through levels is the key. To make it easier, you can always redeem some of these Archero promo codes.
As mentioned above, you should pay close attention to choosing a good hero, weapons, and gear. We have categorised all of them into three tiers, and their stats are based on the latest patch update.
You will be looking at:
- Heroes Tier List
- Pets Tier List
- Spell Book Tier List
- Ring Tier List
- Ability Tier List
- Armour Tier List
- Lockets Tier List
- Bracelet Tier List
- Weapon Tier List
1
Best Heroes Tier List
Out of all heroes in Archero, we have listed them by taking their base HP, attack stats and ability into consideration. The most important thing you should consider when picking a hero is how viable their ability is. As it matters a lot when looking to outplay an enemy.
(Image Credits: Archero Wiki)S Tier
- Athena
- Wukong
- Dragon Girl
- Blazo
- Ryan
- Sylvan
- Melinda
- Helix
- Shade
- Bobo
- Raidara
- Ayana
- Lina
- King Arthur: Arise
- Zeus
- Shingen
- Ophelia
- Taiga
- Taranis
- Elaine
- Phoren
- Stella
- Bonnie
- Urasil
- Meowgik
- Onir
- Iris
- Gugu
- Rolla
- Aquea
- Shari
- Atreus
2
Pets Tier List
The pets in Archero come with different rarities and also help you choose a combination of spellbooks and rings.
S
- Starfire Fox
- Firebask Phoenix
- Azure Dragon
- Firebask Phoenix
- Polar Penguin King
- Laser Bat
- Flaming Ghost
- Auspicious Mistarion
- Noisy Owl
- Elf
- Scythe Mage
- Living Bomb
3
Spellbook Tier List
The game has a total of four spellbooks. The top-tier ones are most used and comparatively perform better than the rest. Keep in mind to check the ability of the hero before choosing a spellbook.
A Tier
- Ice Realm
- Enlightenment Spellbook
- Art of Combat Spellbook
- Arcanum of Time
- Arcane Adventure
4
Ring Tier List
Like the others, the Archero rings play an important role in increasing the playability of the heroes because using them will allow you to activate three effects. And they have rare, base and epic effects.
A Tier
- Serpent Ring
- Lion Ring
- Demon King Ring
- Dragon's Ring
- Bull Ring
- Wolf Ring
- Vilebat's Ring
- Falcon Ring
- Bear Ring
5
Ability Tier List
Out of all the other features, abilities play the most important role in Archero. Before you begin your journey with your Archer, assigning them a unique ability is the first step. Usually, the game asks you to complete the steps of assigning one at the beginning of a chapter, so you shouldn't miss it.
A Tier
- Multishot
- Ricochet
- Invincibility Star
- Front Arrow
- Rage
- Wingman
- Extra Life
- Slow Projectile
- Grace
- Dark Touch
- Piercing Shot
- Holy Touch
- Blaze
- Diagonal Arrows
- Bolt
- Spirit Poisoned Touch
- Speed Aura
- Through The Wall
- Crit Plus
- Shield Guard
- Dwarf
- Agility
- Freeze
- Attack Boost
- Smart
- Dodge Master
- Giant
- HP Boost
- Spirit Blaze
- Fury
- Spirit Bolt
- Speed Plus
- HP Gain Aura
- Poison Touch
- Crit Master
- Water Walker
- Strong Heart
- Headshot
- HP Plus
- Spirit Freeze
- Crit Aura
- Attack Speed Boost
- Bouncy Ball
- Attack Plus
- Bolt Star
- Bolt Strike
- Spirit MultiShot
- Bolt Meteor
- Blazing Meteor
- Blazing Star
- Rear Arrow
- Death Bomb
- Death Nova
- Side Arrow
- Swords
- Circles
- Summon OneEyed Bat
- Toxic Meteor
- Fire Strike
- Toxic Strike
- Toxic Star
- Frost Strike
- Chilling Blast
- Spirit Front Arrow
- Frost Star
- Shadow Clown
- Frost Meteor
6
Armour Tier List
There are multiple types of armour in Archero. These are chosen by looking at the defence stats and base HP of the hero.
S Tier
- Divine Insight: Warplate
- Golden Gauntlets
- Demonic
- Celestial Plate
- Bright Robe
- Shadow Robe
- Demon King Warplate
- Vest of Dexterity
- Parthenon Pillar
- Olive Branch
- Phantom Cloak
- Golden Chestplate
- Void Robe
7
Lockets Tier List
Similar to Rings, lockets also have rarities. In total, there are six which are base, great, rare, epic, perfect epic and legendary.
A Tier
- Angel Locket
- Counterattack Charm
- Agile Locket
- Piercer Locket
- Bloodthirsty Locket
- Iron Locket
- Bulletproof Locket
8
Bracelet Tier List
Choose among six rarities and make sure to check their effects before using them. Bracelets deal random damage and must be chosen according to the hero to deal extra damage and utilise the effects properly.
A Tier
- Demon King Bracelet
- Invincible Bracelet
- Shield Bracelet
- Frozen Bracelet
- Quickshot Bracelet
- Thunder Bracelet
- Blazing Bracelet
- Split Bracelet
9
Weapon Tier List
If there is anything else as important as abilities, then it is the weapons in Archero. There are six primary weapons in the game and the list below contains both primary and co-op weapons.
S Tier
- Athena's Spear
- Trident
- Demon King spear-shield
- Antiquated Sword
- Stalker Staff
- Celestial Might
- Brave Bow
- Gale Force
- Saw Blade
- Brightspear
- Demon Blade
- Sovereign Fist (Expedition Fist)
- Sovereign Fist (Expedition Bow)
- Gale Force
- Tornado
- Death Scythe
- Stalker Staff
- Death Scythe
- Brave Bow