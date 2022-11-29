Archero Tier List - All heroes, pets, weapons and abilities ranked

While playing the game, do you often get puzzled while looking for the best characters or items? If that’s the case, our Archero tier list is here to help you choose the best heroes, items and weapons as well.

The title of the game comes from two words, Archer and Heroes. It is developed by Habby, a popular action title for both mobile platforms. Archero’s story revolves around an archer who is all alone in an unknown realm, fighting evil to protect it.

The gameplay is all skills and tactics. By winning every match you can make the game more interesting by unlocking new combos and discovering new items. You can also test their effectiveness as the game lets you face countless monsters. Remember that in the game, skills, items, and weapons are the most important things.

To make things more exciting, you can choose to play from hundreds of maps, each of which has a unique theme. Initially, your character is weak and unequipped. To obtain more items and stats, grinding through levels is the key. To make it easier, you can always redeem some of the Archero promo codes.

As we mentioned above, players must pay close attention to choosing a good hero, weapons, etc. We have categorized all of them into three tiers and their stats are based on the latest patch update.

You will be looking at:

Original list by Suchit Mohanty, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.