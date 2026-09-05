Archero Tier List - All heroes, pets, weapons and abilities ranked

Updated on September 5th, 2026 - Version: 8.1.1 - Latest Additions: Athena's Spear, Golden Gauntlets, Azure Dragon, Demon Scythe, Parthenon Pillar, Olive Branch

While playing, do you often get puzzled while looking for the best characters or items? If that’s the case, our Archero tier list is here to help you choose the best heroes, items and weapons.

The game's name comes from two words, Archer and Hero. Developed by Habby, this is a popular action game on mobile. The story revolves around an archer who is all alone in an unknown realm, fighting evil to protect it.

The gameplay is all skills and tactics. By winning every match, you can make it more interesting by unlocking new combos and discovering new items. You can also test their effectiveness by facing countless monsters. Remember that skills, items, and weapons are the most important things.

To make things more exciting, you can choose to play on hundreds of maps, each with its own theme. Initially, your character is weak and underprepared. To obtain more items and stats, grinding through levels is the key. To make it easier, you can always redeem some of these Archero promo codes.

As mentioned above, you should pay close attention to choosing a good hero, weapons, and gear. We have categorised all of them into three tiers, and their stats are based on the latest patch update.

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