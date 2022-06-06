Top 25 best platformers for Android phones and tablets
25 essential Platformer games to start your Android collection
Updated on June 6, 2022: New platform games added
A particularly tiresome strand of gamers used to look down their nose at smartphone gaming. Many still do.
Their argument (or one of them at least) was that you couldn't squeeze classic genres only tiny touchscreen devices. It was a fair point - right up until it wasn't.
Take the platformer genre, for example. Can there be any better example of traditional gaming? Mario games rely on deft, reliable controls to pull off their varied acrobatics. Sonic games are just too darned fast to be left to the vagueries of touchscreen control.
But mobile developers found a way to make it work. Through clever adaptation, automation, and enhancement, they started to create platformers that felt like they belonged on an Android device.
We're not going to say that some of the following 25 games wouldn't work better with a physical set of controls. But even that's an option these days, as it's easy peasy to pair a Bluetooth controller.
What we're saying is that the best mobile platformers are a joy to play on mobile, and some of them even (whisper it) play better on mobile than they do on console.
Have we left your favourite Android platformer off our list? Let us know in the comments section below.Original list by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
Alongside Super Metroid, this is the title that defined the Metroidvania genre. It's a brilliant, sprawling, ocean-deep action-platformer with absorbing RPG elements. Marvelous.
You can never really get bored playing this, and the classic, retro vibes make it one of the few platform games that can stand the test of time - even in the face of multiple other games released more recently. We'd definitely suggest giving it a try, especially if you're a fan of the classical platformer genre.Download Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
2
Dead Cells
Dead Cells is one of the greatest action platformers to be launched on any platform in recent years, so the fact that this slick roguelite is available right here on mobile in perfect form (provided you hook up a controller) is wonderful.
Make sure to read our review, since it's got some essential details that make it a must-play Android platform game. Most importantly, here is how you can acquire Cavern key and Gardeners keys, which will be essential on your playthrough!Download Dead Cells
3
Traps n' Gemstones
A rare Metroidvania on the Google Play Store. This one lets you explore a massive great pyramid as you unlock new tools, uncover secrets, and generally just get lost for hours. Essentially, it's a platformer with an Indiana Jones-ish character that wants to explore and collect all kinds of treasures. It's fun!
If you're not that excited about its slight retro approach, you can try out some of the other titles we've prepared for you on this best Android platformers list. Keep reading.Download Traps n' Gemstones
4
Rayman Adventures
Rayman Adventures will put you in the shoes of one of the most famous and beloved characters in the platformer universe. You'll lead your character over astoundingly looking areas, and if you're a fan of the cartoonish graphics as much as we are, you'll be delighted. Rayman is not a harmless little smush, he'll swing his detached arms and legs to beat any creature that dares stand in front of you into a pulp.
We can strongly recommend you to use the controller, as the touch controls might be a bit strange at first if you haven't played this sort of game before. In case you did, this is the ideal Android platform game for you.Rayman Adventures
5
Super Mario Run
We never thought we'd see the day, but Nintendo has made a Mario game for mobile - and it's brilliant. Super Mario Run takes the one-button mechanic of your average endless runner and app that you can never get enough of. From saving Princess Peace from the odd situation she found herself in, to collecting those 'shrooms, you're all over everything.
Super Mario Run is probably the best Android platformer game of all time - we might even go as far as to say it tops classical Mario! And if you're just getting started in your journey, you better check out these Super Mario Run tips and tricks.Download Super Mario Run
6
Downwell
You generally want to avoid falling down holes in platformers, but Downwell demands that you do the opposite. Plunge down a well, shooting baddies with your gunboots and generally marvelling at the uber elegant rogue-lite design. This platformer is like no other, in the sense that it's more vertical than horizontal (which is the typical platformer game).
Don't let that fool you though, it is not an easy game. Quite the opposite, actually. It's an intense blood-shedding creation that will leave you wondering 'how did I end up playing it, and why am I loving it so much?'. Trust us - we've been there, and done that. What you can do to ease the pain is read these Downwell tips and tricks to help you get a better grip of this madness.Download Downwell
7
Oddmar
One of the most beautiful games on the Google Play Store, Oddmar's viking-flavoured 2D platformer is an uber-polished delight. We praised it a lot in our review, so if you're eager to learn more about one of the best platformers for Android from the last years, check it out.
We loved the slightly goofy approach of Oddmar too, as well as the characters and interactions. It's a heartwarming adventure platformer that will put a smile on your face - even if it has its challenges.Download Oddmar
8
Unruly Heroes
A truly top-notch platformer made by some of the talents behind Rayman Legends, and beautifully inspired by the classic Journey to the West. It is a beautiful hand-drawn adventure filled with kung-fu action every step of the way, as well as mystery.
You have some characters and sequences that make it resemble a 'down the rabbit hole' adventure which is never going to end. You can read more about that in our Unruly Heroes review, where we mentioned all about those unique perks.Download Unruly Heroes
9
Ordia
Ordia earns its self-appointed "one-finger platformer" title with an Angry Birds-like control system that sends your one-eyed ball of goop careening between hook points. It helps that the mechanics are super tight and the cartoon graphics are beautiful, too.
You'll probably love Ordia even more if you like platformers where dexterity and well-timed moves can make or break the level.Download Ordia
10
Grimvalor
Grimvalor owes a huge debt to Dark Souls with its weighty, unforgiving combat and dark fantasy world. But it's also a fine 2D platformer in its own right. You will truly enjoy this platformer on Android.
Our Grimvalor review should give you all the details you need to get started on this absolutely stunning ARPG. We loved everything from its realistic graphics to smooth controls, and if you dive a little deeper and try to understand the plot, you'll soon find that it's also something to behold.Download Grimvalor
11
Levelhead
In Levelhead, developer Butterscotch Shenanigans have given mobile gamers their very own Super Mario Maker. It's a cute 2D Android platformer that comes accompanied by the tools to craft your own distinct levels - and it works beautifully across platforms.
We don't have a dedicated Levelhead review, but we did ask our App Army friends to tell us their opinions about it and whether or not it's a must-have Android platformer. If you're curious about it, make sure to check it out.Download Levelhead
12
Reventure
Reventure soon reveals itself to be much more than a basic 8-bit platformer, with a semi-open-world structure, central Groundhog Day time loop gimmick, and 100 different endings. It's absolutely fantastic from every single point of view. Looking for an open-world platformer? Check. Want a challenging game? Double-check. Easter eggs and hidden secrets within the game are your bread and butter? Triple-check!
It's a title that will make you want to play and re-play it until you've stripped it down to the bare bone. That's how fun and immersive Reventure is. Oh, and if pixelated graphics are to your liking, then you'll definitely love it as much as we did.
Download Reventure or Reventure (free version)
13
Super Fancy Pants Adventure
Super Fancy Pants Adventure might look a little sketchy, but it's the real deal. No other platformer has such a thrilling sense of weight and momentum, and the fact that it uses all that energy not to focus on visuals, but on experience, landed it a spot on our best Android platformers list.
You're essentially tasked to run, jump, kick, and kill itty-bitty monsters, and collect various... collectibles. It's simple, yet so much fun. You can also read our Super Fancy Pants Adventure review if you're curious about the gameplay.
Download Super Fancy Pants Adventure
14
See/saw
Run left, run right. Those are all the controls you need to worry about in this brutal bite-sized platformer, which takes N++ and Super Meat Boy and strips them back to the bare essentials.
See/saw is the ideal minimalist game, where everything is extremely streamlined and made up of one single colour. It's quite relaxing, albeit a tad challenging. You won't mind it though, because you'll probably be immersed in these beautiful yet simple visuals. You can read more about its gameplay in our See/saw review!
15
Vulture Island
It looks a lot like the 8-bit Super Mario Bros. games we used to love, but Vulture Island is a lot more ambitious than it seems. It's a non-linear adventure where the overworld map is a genuine guide to a surprisingly open experience.
You can expect the gameplay to be equal parts challenging and fun - you have tons of puzzles to solve and worlds to explore, and if you tend to tilt each time you fail, Vulture Island has come up with a brilliant solution - if you fail, you won't lose your progress, but instead be sent back to where you left off. It's the perfect Android platformer for clumsy people and those who tend to run around not paying much attention to their surroundings!
16
Feist
There are definite shades of Limbo and Badland to Feist, but it throws in enough distinctive environmental flourishes to make for a surprisingly fresh platformer.
It has beautiful graphics that are only enhanced by the actual gameplay, which is as smooth and beautiful as you can expect them to be. You'll almost certainly find yourself wandering around a few times just exploring your surroundings because let's be honest - with such a beautiful environment, it's hard not to.
You can also read our Feist review if you're eager to read more about this stunning platformer.
17
Pixboy
A true retro platformer with a visual style and bleepy graphics that evokes Nintendo's original GameBoy, and even its Game & Watch series of stand-alones. Pixboy looks great from that perspective, but this cutesy approach is only the prologue to a masterfully crafted game.
We have 10 reasons why you should play Pixboy, so if you're not easily convinced by what we mentioned above, make sure to read that article. It's a game with secrets, challenges and charm, like no other featured on this list.
18
Bomb Chicken
Bomb Chicken sees you guiding the titular clicker to higher ground by laying explosives. But really, all you need to know is that this is a premium-priced Nitrome puzzle-platformer. Buy, you fools. It's worth every single penny.
The challenges and action-packed combat makes this a blurb of explosive feathers worth adding to every platformer enthusiast's collection. You simply can't replicate the pixelated eggs-celent action of the battles in this one.
19
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
A wonderful reinvention of the classic adventure platformer, with beautiful hand-drawn graphics and an orchestral soundtrack. Yes, it's a port with non-optimal virtual controls, but the underlying game is fabulous.
The cartoonish graphics make it so much more fun and give it a somewhat lighthearted approach, when in fact, it's a super hyped, story-driven arcade platformer that will leave you wanting for more. It's brilliant, and it even lets you play on 3 difficulties (from <noob to expert). So, there's surely something there for you!
Download Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
20
Super Fowlst 2
While it looks like a traditional platformer, Super Fowlst 2 really messes with the formula. Instead of going horizontally, you move vertically, and instead of bumping away from enemies, you hop into the air and into them. It's great, and it's super challenging.
You never have time to get bored playing Super Fowlst 2, and if you're looking to get better at the game, you should read some of our Super Fowlst 2 tips and tricks! They'll surely come in handy.
21
Golf Zero
Take Super Meat Boy, mix in some crazy golf and a satisfying time-dilating mechanic, and you have Golf Zero. It's a hardcore platformer with a deliciously sporty payoff. However, it's not exactly a mobile sports game per se - it's more of a tactical platformer than anything else since you have to carefully plan each and every move.
If you're looking for some sports titles instead, you can check some of our best sports games on Android! If you've decided to stick with Golf Zero, you can expect it to be as exciting as Feist and Gunbrick, to name a few.
22
Suzy Cube
Suzy Cube is like a little slice of Super Mario 3D Land in your pocket. It's the 3D platformer done well on mobile - who'd a thunk it?
The blocky approach makes it rather cute, but you shouldn't let that fool you - it's rather challenging trying to meet every objective and discover all the best routes, and even more so in 3D. If you're used to side-scrolling platformers, or even vertical ones (like Super Fowlst and Downwell), you might find the controls for Suzy Cube a tad complicated.
However, if you look past that and give yourself time to adjust, it'll be a terrific game to enjoy. We even have a Suzy Cube review for your reading pleasure, so make sure to check it out!
23
OCO (2019)
It's more about the adventure and the mystery than pulling off tricky jumps, but this Martian epic will still challenge your ability to navigate tricky terrain with your jetpack. Plus, this essential game doesn't fit neatly on any other list.
You should read our OCO review if you're eager to learn more about this beautiful and unique platformer before you dive into the actual game. It's a bit challenging to get used to, but after you got it down and you start understanding the rhythm, it'll be a delight.
24
Limbo
Limbo is a 2D platformer that sees you running from left to right and jumping over things. That's about where the similarities with Mario end in this stunningly bleak, brutal, monochrome adventure. It has been atop the lists for many years - pretty much since its official release.
It's a well-deserving title though since there is a lot that makes it more of an experience, rather than a mindless game. Limbo has a story that's worth immersing into, albeit a liiiiittle dark. If you haven't tried it yet, you can also check out the free demo version and decide for yourself.
25
8bit Doves
8bit Doves' 2D pixelated adventuring might not feel particularly fresh or mechanically interesting, but it's exactly what any platformer enthusiast will feel most accustomed to. It looks like the original GameBoy Mario, and even years down the line, it's still one of the best platformers on Android!
We love the story of 8bit Doves, which - you guessed it - revolves around doves, or fancy pigeons! It has multiple game modes, and it feels absolutely at home on any smartphone. It's definitely worth a try if you haven't played it yet.