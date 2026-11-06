Platformer games are usually an entry genre for the world of gaming. Here are the best platformers for Android that you can play on the go.

Updated on November 6th, 2026

A particularly tiresome strand of gamers used to look down their nose at smartphone gaming. Many still do.

Their argument (or one of them at least) was that you couldn't squeeze classic genres onto tiny touchscreen devices. It was a fair point - right up until it wasn't.

Take the platformer genre, for example. Can there be any better example of traditional gaming? Mario games rely on deft, reliable controls to pull off their varied acrobatics. Sonic games are just too darned fast to be left to the vagaries of touchscreen control.

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But mobile developers found a way to make it work. Through clever adaptation, automation, and enhancement, they started to create platformers that felt like they belonged on an Android device.

We're not going to say that some of the following top games wouldn't work better with a physical set of controls. But even that's an option these days, as it's easy-peasy to pair a Bluetooth controller.

What we're saying is that the best mobile platformers are a joy to play on mobile, and some of them even (whisper it) play better on mobile than they do on console.

Have we left your favourite Android platformer games off our list? Let us know in the comments section below.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Dead Cells

Alongside Super Metroid, this is the title that defined the Metroidvania genre. It's a brilliant, sprawling, ocean-deep action platformer game with absorbing RPG elements. Marvellous. The main character is good old Alucard (it's a simple palindrome, read it backwards), and his whip, a bane of many foes. Now, this is not just a simple platformer; there are even some RPG elements, as you will have an inventory and stats to manage. Quite interesting for something released back in 1997, honestly. You can never really get bored playing this, and the classic, retro vibes make it one of the few platformer games for mobiles that can stand the test of time - even in the face of multiple other titles released more recently. We'd definitely suggest giving it a try, especially if you're a fan of the classical platformer genre.Dead Cells is one of the greatest action platformer games to be launched on mobile in recent years, so the fact that this slick roguelite is available right here on mobile in perfect form (provided you hook up a controller) is wonderful. Make sure to read our review, since it's got some essential details that might convince you that this is one of the must-play platformer games on Android.

Most importantly, here is how you can acquire Cavern key and Gardeners keys, which will be essential on your playthrough!

Traps n' Gemstones

Super Mario Run

Downwell

Oddmar

Unruly Heroes

Mad Dex 2

Ordia

Grimvalor

Levelhead

Reventure

Fancy Pants Adventure

See/saw

Vulture Island

Stumble Guys

Bomb Chicken

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap

Dadish 2

Golf Zero

Suzy Cube

Super Cat Tales: PAWS

Limbo

8bit Doves