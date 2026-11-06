Platformer games are usually an entry genre for the world of gaming. Here are the best platformers for Android that you can play on the go.
Updated on November 6th, 2026
A particularly tiresome strand of gamers used to look down their nose at smartphone gaming. Many still do.
Their argument (or one of them at least) was that you couldn't squeeze classic genres onto tiny touchscreen devices. It was a fair point - right up until it wasn't.
Take the platformer genre, for example. Can there be any better example of traditional gaming? Mario games rely on deft, reliable controls to pull off their varied acrobatics. Sonic games are just too darned fast to be left to the vagaries of touchscreen control.
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But mobile developers found a way to make it work. Through clever adaptation, automation, and enhancement, they started to create platformers that felt like they belonged on an Android device.
We're not going to say that some of the following top games wouldn't work better with a physical set of controls. But even that's an option these days, as it's easy-peasy to pair a Bluetooth controller.
What we're saying is that the best mobile platformers are a joy to play on mobile, and some of them even (whisper it) play better on mobile than they do on console.
Have we left your favourite Android platformer games off our list? Let us know in the comments section below.
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
Alongside Super Metroid, this is the title that defined the Metroidvania genre. It's a brilliant, sprawling, ocean-deep action platformer game with absorbing RPG elements. Marvellous. The main character is good old Alucard (it's a simple palindrome, read it backwards), and his whip, a bane of many foes. Now, this is not just a simple platformer; there are even some RPG elements, as you will have an inventory and stats to manage. Quite interesting for something released back in 1997, honestly. You can never really get bored playing this, and the classic, retro vibes make it one of the few platformer games for mobiles that can stand the test of time - even in the face of multiple other titles released more recently. We'd definitely suggest giving it a try, especially if you're a fan of the classical platformer genre.
Dead Cells
Dead Cells is one of the greatest action platformer games to be launched on mobile in recent years, so the fact that this slick roguelite is available right here on mobile in perfect form (provided you hook up a controller) is wonderful. Make sure to read our review, since it's got some essential details that might convince you that this is one of the must-play platformer games on Android.
Most importantly, here is how you can acquire Cavern key and Gardeners keys, which will be essential on your playthrough!
Traps n' Gemstones
A rare Metroidvania on the Google Play Store. This one lets you explore a massive great pyramid as you unlock new tools, uncover secrets, and generally just get lost for hours. Essentially, it's a platformer with an Indiana Jones-ish character that wants to explore and collect all kinds of treasures. It's fun! If you're not that excited about its slight retro approach, you can try out some of the other titles we've prepared for you on this list of best platformer games on Android. Keep reading.
Super Mario Run
We never thought we'd see the day, but Nintendo has made a Mario game for mobile - and it's brilliant. Super Mario Run takes the one-button mechanic of your average endless runner and an app that you can never get enough of. From saving Princess Peace from the odd situation she found herself in, to collecting those 'shrooms, you're all over everything. Super Mario Run is probably one of the best platformer games on mobiles of all time - but it would be a blasphemy to say it tops a good old classical Mario! If you've just started your journey, you'd better check out these Super Mario Run tips and tricks
.
Downwell
You generally want to avoid falling down holes in platformers, but Downwell demands that you do the opposite. Plunge down a well, shooting baddies with your gun boots and generally marvelling at the uber-elegant rogue-lite design. Downwell is like no other in the sense that it's more vertical than horizontal (which is the typical platformer game). Don't let that fool you, though; it is not an easy game. Quite the opposite, actually. It's an intense blood-shedding creation that will leave you wondering 'how did I end up playing it, and why am I loving it so much?'. Trust us - we've been there, and done that. What you can do to ease the pain is read these Downwell tips
to help you get a better grip of this madness.
Oddmar
One of the most beautiful games on Google Play, Oddmar's Viking-flavoured 2D platformer is an uber-polished delight. We praised it a lot in our review
, so if you're eager to learn more about one of the best platformers for Android from the last years, check it out. We loved the slightly goofy approach of Oddmar, too, as well as the characters and interactions. It's a heartwarming adventure that will put a smile on your face - even if it has its challenges. You'll fill your pants when you encounter a Troll for the first time, and your little Viking will feel the same!
Unruly Heroes
A truly top-notch title made by some of the talents behind Rayman Legends, and beautifully inspired by the classic Journey to the West. It is a beautiful hand-drawn adventure filled with kung-fu action every step of the way, as well as mystery. You have some characters and sequences that make it resemble a 'down the rabbit hole' adventure, which is never going to end. You can read more about that in our Unruly Heroes review
, where we mentioned all about those unique perks.
Mad Dex 2
Have you ever heard of a platformer game called Super Meat Boy? If you enjoy the gameplay and graphics of Super Meat Boy, you will definitely like Mad Dex 2. It is a hardcore platformer with a fantastic story and fast gameplay. You will have to complete 75 levels, each with its own secrets. Unlock new abilities and skills for your character and destroy many dangerous bosses. Sometimes you do not have enough time to think because the game is fast, and you need to move immediately. But if you are looking for a challenge, Mad Dex 2 won't disappoint you.
Ordia
Ordia earns its self-appointed "one-finger platformer" game with an Angry Birds-like control system that sends your one-eyed ball of goop careening between hook points. It helps that the mechanics are super tight and the cartoon graphics are beautiful, too. You'll probably love Ordia even more if you like platformer games where dexterity and well-timed moves can make or break the level.
Grimvalor
Grimvalor owes a huge debt to Dark Souls with its weighty, unforgiving combat and dark fantasy world. But it's also a fine 2D title in its own right. It will also remind you a lot of Castlevania since the gameplay and setting are very similar, but also much smoother. I mean, 20+ years are separating them; of course, we expect an upgrade. Our Grimvalor review
should give you all the details you need to get started on this absolutely stunning action platformer. We loved everything from its realistic graphics to smooth controls, and if you dive a little deeper and try to understand the plot, you'll soon find that it's also something to behold.
Levelhead
In Levelhead, developer Butterscotch Shenanigans has given mobile gamers their very own Super Mario Maker. It's a cute 2D platformer for Android that comes with the tools to craft your own distinct levels - and it works beautifully. We don't have a dedicated Levelhead review, but we did ask our App Army friends to tell us their opinions about it and whether or not it's one of the must-have Android platformers
.
Reventure
Reventure soon reveals itself to be much more than a basic 8-bit platformer, with a semi-open-world structure, central Groundhog Day time loop gimmick, and 100 different endings. It's absolutely fantastic from every single point of view. Looking for something open-world? Check. Want a challenging game? Double-check. Easter eggs and hidden secrets within the game are your bread and butter? Triple-check! It's a title that will make you want to play and re-play it until you've stripped it down to the bare bones. That's how fun and immersive Reventure is. Oh, and if pixelated graphics are to your liking, then you'll definitely love it as much as we did.
Fancy Pants Adventure
Super Fancy Pants Adventure might look a little sketchy, but it's the real deal. No other platformer has such a thrilling sense of weight and momentum, and the fact that it uses all that energy not to focus on visuals, but on experience, landed it a spot on our list of finest platformer games on Android. You're essentially tasked to run, jump, kick, and kill itty-bitty monsters, and collect various... collectables. It's simple, yet so much fun. You can also read our Super Fancy Pants Adventure review
if you're curious to learn more.
See/saw
Run left, run right. Those are all the controls you need to worry about in this brutal, bite-sized experience, which takes N++ and Super Meat Boy and strips them back to the bare essentials. See/saw is the ideal minimalist game, where everything is extremely streamlined and made up of one single colour. It's quite relaxing, albeit a tad challenging. You won't mind it, though, because you'll be immersed in these beautiful yet simple visuals. You can read more about its gameplay in our See/saw review
!
Vulture Island
It looks a lot like the 8-bit Super Mario Bros. games we used to love, but Vulture Island is a lot more ambitious than it seems. It's a non-linear adventure where the overworld map is a genuine guide to a surprisingly open experience. You can expect the gameplay to be equal parts challenging and fun - you have tons of puzzles to solve and worlds to explore, and if you tend to tilt each time you fail, Vulture Island has come up with a brilliant solution - if you fail, you won't lose your progress, but instead, be sent back to where you left off. It's the perfect Android platformer for clumsy people and those who tend to run around, not paying much attention to their surroundings!
Stumble Guys
Imagine a hundred colourful and wacky characters put together and released in a world filled with one goal: to reach the finish line before the others, no matter what it takes! Well, that's a short premise of Stumble Guys, a multiplayer platformer that has a pinch of battle royale added to it. Over a hundred million players tried it, and they love it, apparently. I can say that I first tested it on my brother's phone, then it got installed on mine, and the rest is history. There's no tutorial; all you have to do is run and jump, at the right place and at the right time. If you fail, you'll go again. There are various terrains and obstacles that you'll encounter and try to cross, whether it's a snowy field where you'll slide a lot, a wooden raft on the sea, or a space station with wacky gravity. It will take some time to master them all, but learning is especially fun here!
Bomb Chicken
Bomb Chicken sees you guiding the titular clicker to higher ground by laying explosives. But really, all you need to know is that this is a premium-priced Nitrome puzzle platformer. Buy, you fools. It's worth every single penny. The challenges and action-packed combat make this a blurb of explosive feathers worth adding to every enthusiast's collection. You simply can't replicate the pixelated eggs-celent
action of the battles in this one.
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
A wonderful reinvention of the classic adventure platformer, with beautiful hand-drawn graphics and an orchestral soundtrack. Yes, it's a port with non-optimal virtual controls, but the underlying game is fabulous. The cartoonish graphics make it so much more fun and give it a somewhat lighthearted
approach, when in fact, it's a super hyped, story-driven arcade Android platformer that will leave you wanting more. It's brilliant, and it even lets you play on 3 difficulties (from <noob
to expert
). So, there's surely something there for you!
Dadish 2
Your famous radish dad is back in action. Seems that radishes aren't that good at keeping the kids safe, since this one will go on an adventure across the world and beyond to save his kids. As a real dad should! Evil doughnuts, pizzas and other unhealthy food will try to ruin your day constantly and stop the noble quest, but our garden hero must overcome all of the obstacles. I mean, not much is at stake, just his children! Jokes aside, Dadish 3 is also out, and it has the same premise: kids are gone, so if you like this one, you can jump right to the next one.
Golf Zero
Take Super Meat Boy, mix in some crazy golf and a satisfying time-dilating mechanic, and you have Golf Zero. It's a hardcore platformer with a deliciously sporty payoff. However, it's not exactly a mobile sports game per se - it's more of a tactical platformer than anything else since you have to carefully plan each move. If you're looking for some sports titles instead, you can check some of our best sports games on Android
! If you've decided to stick with Golf Zero, you can expect it to be as exciting as Feist and Gunbrick, to name a few.
Suzy Cube
Suzy Cube is like a little slice of Super Mario 3D Land in your pocket. It's 3D done well on mobile - who'd have thought? The blocky approach makes it rather cute, but you shouldn't let that fool you - it's rather challenging trying to meet every objective and discover all the best routes, and even more so in 3D. If you're used to side-scrolling platformers, or even vertical ones (like Super Fowlst and Downwell), you might find the controls for Suzy Cube a tad complicated. However, if you look past that and give yourself time to adjust, it'll be a terrific game to enjoy. We even have a Suzy Cube review
for your reading pleasure, so make sure to check it out!
Super Cat Tales: PAWS
Similar to another pixelated platform game from this list - Daddish, Super Cat Tales: PAWS is a wonderful new game in the series. It has won the Best Mobile Platform Game award recently by audience votes, and this really says a lot about it on its own. Cute cats that you'll steer will run, slide and jump to overcome many obstacles and different bosses and mini-bosses. They can also drive trucks and helicopters, so we would say it's as close to the real thing as it can get. Okay, maybe not, but take a look at how their little paws slide when you change the moving direction and tell us it's not the cutest thing ever! I dare you!
Limbo
Limbo is a 2D title that sees you running from left to right and jumping over things. That's about where the similarities with Mario end in this stunningly bleak, brutal, monochrome adventure. It has been atop the lists for many years - pretty much since its official release. It's a well-deserved spot, though, since there is a lot that makes it more of an experience, rather than a mindless game. Limbo has a story that's worth immersing into, albeit a little dark. If you haven't tried it yet, you can also check out the free demo version and decide for yourself.
8bit Doves
8bit Doves' 2D pixelated adventuring might not feel particularly fresh or mechanically interesting, but it's exactly what any platformer enthusiast will feel most accustomed to. It looks like the original Game Boy Mario, and even years down the line, it's still one of the best platformer games on Android! We love the story of 8bit Doves, which - you guessed it - revolves around doves, or fancy pigeons! It has multiple game modes, and it feels absolutely at home on any smartphone.