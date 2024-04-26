Solo dev launches two new games Bad Roads and MultiGuys

Test your driving skills or enjoy non-stop arcade action with these two new titles.

Solo dev Laurent Bakowski launches two new mobile games

MultiGuys is an action-packed arcade game

Protect your caged ducks in Bad Roads

Solo developer Laurent Bakowski recently launched two new games on mobile. MultiGuys is a new arcade game featuring a vibrant coloor scheme while Bad Roads is a casual driving title. Both games are free to download.

MultiGuys provides you with non-stop action as you endlessly move forward. Every so many seconds, your character and the environment change, meaning you need to stay vigilant to last long in this game. From running and jumping from platform to platform to taking down baddies below the sea, you’ll encounter tons of fun and wacky environments.

Of course, the simplistic arcade title gets its name from the way you seamlessly switch between characters. You’ll transition from a run-of-the-mill guy with a gun to more adventurous characters, like one who rides a magic carpet to a caveperson who throws bones.

Bakowski also recently released Bad Roads, a casual truck driving game in which you attempt to travel as far as possible before losing all of your ducks. You play as Ted who is transporting cages full of ducks across bumpy terrain. Control Ted’s speed and most importantly know when to hit the brakes in order to keep driving along.

As you play, you'll come across obstacles like steep slopes, hills and uneven ground. Keeping your truck chugging along with the ducks nested safely in the back takes patience and a bit of luck. If you lose all of Ted’s cages, you’ll have to start from the beginning. The game also features a distinct aesthetic with a bright yellow background that contrasts the silhouette design of the truck and its environment.

Bakowski has several other games available on the App Store and Google Play, such as Alien Tower, Bad Roads GO, and Basketball Vs. Zombies. To learn more about solo developer Laurent Bakowski and his various games, follow him on YouTube or check out his official website.