Top 25 best fighting games for Android phones and tablets
Beat-'em-ups to fill your rage bar - list of most popular fighting games for Android
Updated on May 19, 2022: New entries added, updated with download links
Looking for a list of the best fighting games for Android that you can play on your phone or tablet? Look no further, here is a list of 25 top.
Wanna fight? Of course, you don't. We're all civilised people of poise and restraint here, and we'd rather not get our trousers dirty.
But do you wanna play an Android fighting game? Of course, you do. If you're anything like us, the invitation to wreak virtual violence on another entity is difficult to resist.
Working out your frustrations by introducing a digital fist to the pixellated face is a time-honored coping mechanism. And we could all do with some of that old-school stress release right now.
The ultimate list of best fighting games for AndroidThe following list of popular fighting games for Android is surprisingly diverse. We've got scrolling scrappers, single-screen beat-'em-ups, arena brawlers, and plenty of other stuff that slips into the gaps in between.
They're all fighting games, though, and they can all be played on your Android phone or tablet. Can't see your favourite? Pick a fight in the comments section below, if you think you're hard enough.Original list by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Skullgirls
The name and publisher might have changed, but following its relaunch Skullgirls remains one of the most thoughtful console title reworkings on mobile. The graphics are stunning, the touch controls work brilliantly, and the combat is fast and fluid.
There's really no better title to kick off our list than this great-looking action fighter where you get to beat your friends up! You should also read some useful Skullgirls tips to help you land better punches - who wouldn't want that?Download Skullgirls
2
Beat Street
Beat-'em-ups don't need to be complex multi-button affairs. Beat Street shows you how to get that old-school scrolling brawler feel with just a single control input - and it plays great.
The mini pixel graphics take us back to the old-style console games, but in reality, it's just as good as it gets. Beat Street is one of the best fighting games for Android with a truly hands-on approach, and by all means, you should give it a try.Download Beat Street
3
Brawlhalla
One of the most popular platform fighters around gets a strong mobile conversion. Brawlhalla wears its Smash Bros. influence on its sleeve, but it's no lesser a free brawler for it.
Pack a team of up to 8 brawl-hungry players and put them in an arena together. The result? A brilliant fighting game that packs a great punch and feels at home on Android devices. We have a tier list of Brawlhalla characters, so if you're just starting out, make sure to check it out!Download Brawlhalla
4
Bloody Bastards
Bloody Bastards is a clever fighting game like no other, really. The controls are extremely simple, and it has some sleek ragdoll action to knock your socks off. It's a fun-looking title that gets better and better with each battle. We have also compiled a couple of useful tips for Bloody Bastards that will help you out with the basics when you first start playing the game.
Furthermore, you've got some outstanding customizations that will clearly make you love it even more. I mean, who doesn't love dorky pixel fighting games?Download Bloody Bastards
5
Grimvalor
Grimvalor is a wonderful mix of hack-and-slash, RPG, fighting and platformer. The game is free to try, but to unlock the complete experience you'll have to make a one time purchase. We think it's a fair model, you can play-test it and decide whether it's worth your time (and money) or not.
The story could be a bit better, but it's in the range of most Android fighting games anyway. Fans of the genre aren't really looking for a compelling and gripping narrative, most of them just want to bash some skulls and call it a day. Combat is satisfying and completely skill-based, and that's what's important, right?Download Grimvalor
6
Punch Club
What's this? A fighting game in which you don't actually fight? Punch Club instead asks you to train up an MMA fighter and guide him to greatness.
There's always something special about titles like this where you can just enjoy a more laid-back fighting experience. It basically takes you right into the core, where the action happens, and then hands you the reins to do as you please. It's definitely worth a feature in our best Android fighting games list!
Read the Punch Club review if you are curious to learn more about this Android fighting game.Download Punch Club
7
Comix Zone Classic
This arcade beat 'em up first saw the light of...consoles back in '95. The most interesting element is the one similar to what Deadpool as a character implemented first: it's breaking of the fourth wall and reacting to the world outside of the comic. As the title states, Comix Zone is really a comic where the main protagonist moves through the slides and beats up the bad guys. The paradox is that he is a comic artist that got stuck in one of his own creations, and now he'll have to move through the villains and the deviant world he created to get out.
The concept is really engaging, and it's one of those fighting games that aren't easy to forget.Download Comix Zone Classic
8
Dragon Ball Legends
The name doesn't quite say it all - Dragon Ball Legends is a finely poised fighter where timing and strategy take precedent over button mashing and aggression. Of course, there is the mandatory button mashing (since we're talking about Dragon Ball), but it's a strategic fighter where you really need to watch every single move your opponent makes.
You will put together a team of your favourite Saiyans (or Androids even, who am I to judge) and show off your skills in both melee and ranged combat. It's a finely tuned title and easily one of the best fighting games for mobile phones and tablets.
Did you know we have an actual Dragon Ball Legends tier list of best characters? You can also take a look at the best team compositions, and a few other guides.Download Dragon Ball Legends
9
Real Boxing 2
Real Boxing 2's fights are intuitive, tactical, and incredibly handsome - and it even has the Rocky license to add an extra layer of cinematic glamour. You really can't help but wonder - is there any drawback? Everything seems so great that it's almost too good to be true.
Well, fairly speaking there is none. You have the mandatory IAPs since it's a free game, but everything comes down to player skill and movement fluency. Real Boxing 2 is worth checking out if you are heavy into Android fighting games!Download Real Boxing 2
10
Marvel Contest of Champions
The screen-tapping fights themselves are a little simplistic, but the Marvel Contest of Champions lets you pitch all your favourite Marvel heroes against each other in beautifully rendered one-on-one fights.
It has all the heroes you're accustomed to from the MCU, so really - what is there not to love? To help you out, we have created the tier list for Marvel Contest of Champions, and it's been updated regularly.Download Marvel Contest of Champions
11
Ronin: The Last Samurai
Ronin: The Last Samurai's brand of action is so slick and friction-free, that you can almost forget what a brutal hack-and-slasher it is. Swipe and tap to dash, slice and parry, leaving a trail of claret in your wake.
The graphics in Ronin are also something to behold - it makes use of what looks like traditional Japanese hand-drawn characters and environments, which only work by adding more layers to this masterpiece.Download Ronin: The Last Samurai
12
One Punch
No, it's not One Punch Man - it's just One Punch. This terrific title is fun, featuring simple and intuitive tap controls. All you need to do is fight the bag and try not to run into it or miss - think of it as a training fighting game!
One Punch has some simple and colourful pixel graphics to spice things up, and it might come as a surprise, but it's actually exceptionally well-made!Download One Punch
13
The King Of Fighters-A 2012
Want to see what KoF has become since its '90s heyday? Check out The King of Fighters-A 2012, a mobile conversion of one of the best arcade and console fighting games of 2010.
The name might not say much, but it's actually one of the genuine experiences that KoF titles offered all throughout the years packed neatly onto mobile devices. It's one of the most popular fighting games for Android of all time!Download The King Of Fighters-A 2012
14
Dan the Man
Dan the Man is a slick tribute to the action platformers of the early '90s, but with a steadily expanding range of hand-to-hand combat moves at your disposal.
In the graphics department, it's not as outstanding as Shadow Fight 3, but it definitely has a unique approach to the fighting scene. Derpy-looking characters drawn in a pixel-style attempt give it that much more charm, so make sure to check it out.Download Dan the Man
15
Shadow Fight 3
A slick, fast and handsome one-on-one beat-'em-up with a brutal focus on timing and a satisfying RPG component. Following the massive success that was Shadow Fight 2, Shadow Fight 3 is even better.
It's got console-quality 3D graphics, ditching the body outline (the shadow) that gave it so much more flavour in SF2. We're not mad about that though, the game is absolutely spot on. You can also read the Shadow Fight 3 review.Download Shadow Fight 3
16
Dual Souls: The Last Bearer
This massive 1 on 1 fighting game packs all the elements of a successful action battler. You've got intense fights with smooth and responsive controls, and some colourful graphics to complement them.
It also features cross-platform play, so you can challenge your friends no matter what their preferred platform is. Dual Souls is not as exciting as some of the other, better-known titles on the list, but it's still an essential choice for all looking to expand their fighter title collection.Download Dual Souls: The Last Bearer
17
Streets of Rage 2
Ahh, what a classic.
Is this mobile port of Streets of Rage 2 the best way to experience Sega's '90s brawler? Perhaps not. But it remains one of the finest games of its type to this day - provided you hook up a controller. You'll encounter Mr.X again, and you'll be missing Adam Hunter, as he got kidnapped, but his baby brother Skate will become an option, as well as the enormous wrestler Max. Streets and enemies might be different, but it's the same thrill of the next area that will keep luring you forward. If you are looking for a good Android fighting game, look no further.
18
Machinal Instinct
We don't see many 3D arena beat 'em ups on any platform, so it's good to see Machinal Instinct lighting up mobile. Its pacy online robotic scraps look a little bit rusty, but they still feel great.
You might not have heard of this game before, but if you did, kudos to you. It's an interesting mecha battler where you can really come out of your shell and smack everyone's mecha as much as you'd like. It's out of this world.Download Machinal Instinct
19
Knight Brawl
No one does deliberately clumsy chaos like Colin Lane, and in Knight Brawl he's brought that magic to the weapons-based brawling sub-genre.
It is a little bit derpy, but it's a rather welcome breath of fresh air when it comes to the genre. Why not enjoy a fighting game with... unnatural movements, actions, and really, really weird physics? Exactly - so go ahead and check it out!
Did you already read our Knight Brawl review? If you haven't, make sure you do so ASAP!Download Knight Brawl
20
Rowdy City Wrestling
Following up with another title from Colin Lane, this one is a clear winner. The developer has expanded the Rowdy Wrestling formula with a fleshed-out career mode, but it's still all about those hilariously chaotic physics-led 2D scraps. You'll meet a plethora of different characters through the game that will try to push their own agenda, which will sometime match your own goals, but most of the time it won't. You want to earn as much money as possible, increase your stats, and then you 'might' be able to challenge the guys at the top for a real heavy brawl.
If you haven't tried it out yet, make sure you do so because it's a beat 'em up like no other - literally (you'll see what I mean).Download Rowdy City Wrestling
21
SNK Allstar
A game from Superprism that features all the beloved SNK heroes packed into an incredible fighting title. If it's the first time hearing about SNK, it's basically a King of Fighters with a twist. You'll see quite a lot of similar elements between the two, and there's nothing to be upset about.
SNK Allstar looks and plays great, and if you like Android fighting games with more than a handful of heroes to master, make sure to check it out!Download SNK Allstar
22
WWE Undefeated
Like a wrestling royal rumble, WWE Undefeated's mix of one-on-one beat-'em-up and tactical card battler components might seem chaotic, but it's actually a finely choreographed production.
It has real-time battles with players from across the globe, and a unique set of movements the player can choose from to expand their character's kit. It's one of those popular fighting games where you can choose the way you want to fight, stick to that style and improve on it.Download WWE Undefeated
23
Robotics!
Since we're talking about unique experiences and games, Robotics! is one of those choices that leaves little to no room for questions.
This deeply absorbing title of virtual robot wars sees you building and programming your very own clanking warrior, then sending them into battle against those of other players. It's fun and oddly rewarding seeing your creation take off - just read our Robotics! review if you're curious.Download Robotics!
24
Prizefighters
Essentially a mobile take on Nintendo's Punch-Out series, Prizefighters offers you an intuitive, cartoony brand of over-the-shoulder boxing. There is also a Prizefighters 2, but we prefer the first one for a reason - the retro approach feels a lot smoother.
So, if you want a title with a little history behind that champion belt, make sure to check it out! Also, don't forget about our Prizefighters review if you are eager to read more about this Android fighting game!Download Prizefighters
25
Shadow Fight Arena
Shadow Fight Arena is a game where you make a team with 3 of your best heroes and try to take out opponent after opponent. It's got a lot to do with skill and on-the-spot decision-making, so it's a little bit more than just button mashing left and right.
It's a realistic title with great attention to detail, and it's a clear winner. The best choice to wrap up our most popular fighting games for Android list! We even have a few Shadow Fight Arena guides and tips to help you out.Download Shadow Fight Arena