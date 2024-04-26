Lego Hill Climb Adventures expands the popular franchise as it explores the Lego universe

Wacky physics gets combined with a bricky world

Latest iteration of Hill Climb Racing based in the Lego universe

Rich cast of Lego minifigures to guide you on your way

Vehicles and customizations from HCR will be available here as well

Fingersoft’s name is synonymous with wacky physics-based sims thanks to their wildly popular Hill Climb Racing series. Their latest carries forward this legacy while taking things up a notch as Lego Hill Climbing Adventures launches on Android and iOS. That’s right, this version of Hill Climb Racing is set within the bricky Lego universe.

In Lego Hill Climb Adventures, you will brave the hills of Climb Canyon, and you'll have the opportunity to pick from a variety of Hill Climb Racing and Lego vehicles. You’ll embark on a single-player adventure that seamlessly combines the fun gameplay of HCR with depth of exploration and storytelling that Lego offers. All in all, you're guaranteed hours of entertainment with this title.

The quirky game boasts a powerful cast of characters, each possessing a distinctive personality. You’ll meet various personalities from the Lego universe who will guide you through the various missions and storylines. In addition to the captivating storytelling, the game offers plenty of opportunities for customization and improvement.

You will gather coins and bricks scattered throughout the levels to upgrade your vehicles, boosting their power and performance. These stages also come with a number of hidden secrets and who knows what hidden treasures these unknown paths may hold. The game encourages you to explore and venture into uncharted territories in search of secrets.

To add to your adventure, you can make use of multiple gadgets as well, as seen in other versions of HCR. You can get your hands on active boosts that grant temporary upgrades as well as passive ones which are more of a permanent enhancement. Experiment with different combinations to find the best strategy for completing missions and overcoming obstacles.

If that sounds interesting to you, then download Lego Hill Climb Racing from the App Store or Google Play by clicking on your preferred link below.