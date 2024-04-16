Rovio drops Moomins: Puzzle & Design game

The game had been in soft-launch for two years

Rovio has dropped development of their planned Moomin: Puzzle & Design game after two years of soft-launch. Development ended as of 11th April and the servers are set to permanently shutter on July 8th. That's the reporting from our sister-site over at PocketGamer.biz.

And if you're not familiar with them, Moomin (or The Moomins) is the franchise created by famed Finnish comic artist Tove Jansson. These cute elephant...rat...things are a pop-culture sensation in Finland and have had comics, merchandise, films and yes, video games like Snuffkin: Melody of Moominvalley which released last year.

We all know Rovio from games like Angry Birds, but you may not recall that the studio was purchased by Sega last year. It was a pretty major event for a company that's traditionally been very insular and independent, but it was bound to happen sooner or later. They've already announced that Rovio will be working closely on translating Sega properties to mobile, so that may be one reason why Moomin: Puzzle & Design went on the chopping block.

For Moomin fans it'll be a definite disappointment as this promising game goes the way of the Dodo. But we can at least be hopeful in the fact that Rovio are clearly refocusing elsewhere. A lot of good, or at least potentially good, games don't often get the space they deserve to grow, so it's a shame to see Moomin: Puzzle & Design drop off the face of the earth like this.

