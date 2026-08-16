Honkai Star Rail codes (August 2026)

Are you short on Stellar Jade or credits? Use HSR codes, and the need shall be sated. If you're unsure how to redeem them, there's a guide below, too.

Honkai Star Rail is another wonderful mobile game from miHoYo, the same company that gave us an award-winning Genshin Impact. To get a satisfactory headstart, you can use the different gift codes that have been made available. In essence, Honkai Star Rail codes will reward you with Stellar Jade and credits, along with other items. Do remember to redeem the codes quickly, though, as they will expire, and we don't want you missing out on any rewards.

Apart from HSR codes, there are tonnes of gifts and rewards that you can claim in other games as well. In our vast pool of codes, we have gathered all the Call of Dragons redeem codes, Left to Survive codes, or Dragon Adventures codes, if you prefer Roblox experiences. Anyway, back to the topic, here are the latest HSR codes.

New and working HSR codes

NSJR3B97ZZ5X - 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credit (new!)

50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credit (new!) SilverWolfLV999 - 3 Travelers Guide, 2 Badge Battle Robes

3 Travelers Guide, 2 Badge Battle Robes STARRAILGIFT - 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits

These codes will remain active for a set time, so you will want to use them as soon as possible.

Expired codes

How to redeem HSR codes?

First method: In-game

Step 1: Launch Honkai Star Rail and click on the icon in the left corner.

Launch Honkai Star Rail and click on the icon in the left corner. Step 2 : Head to your profile and click on the ellipsis (three dots) on the right side.

: Head to your profile and click on the ellipsis (three dots) on the right side. Step 3: Press the Redemption Code option and carefully type in or paste the code.

Second method: Using the official Honkai Star Rail redemption site

Step 1: Access HoYoverse’s Honkai: Star Rail redemption site.

Access HoYoverse’s Honkai: Star Rail redemption site. Step 2: Log in to your account using your user name/email address or one of the social media platforms associated with your Hoyoverse account.

Log in to your account using your user name/email address or one of the social media platforms associated with your Hoyoverse account. Step 3: Select the Server from the list and then carefully paste one of the codes listed above. Click the “Redeem” button to complete the process.

HERESTHECODE I SHAREANDSAVEIT I HAPPY3RDANNIV I KBJ8VZ6Y27QX I XAK9QJ454SG7 I HailYaoGuang I MH5KC I BGF3A I AT45Q I THEDAHLIA I 9BJ8YE37HM8B I YA266JQ8VA4X I CREATIONNYMPH I MADFORMARCH I 3S3RGX2PGL7PTB2NPKQ8USKF I CT2N72RRUAJK I YA37N29RUSJ7 I FAREWELL I IFYOUAREREADINGTHIS I EBKLKMGLVMG7 I FIGHTWELLMYDEI I WAJ7CVBC4SG3 | DTJ7CVACLBGF | ZS36CVBUMTZB | FTJ6CVTULSXP | GA3M24Z5C5KT | 7T34K5YLU5GT | SAJ4KLZLDMW3 | GT34K5Z4U4EX | WS25K4Y4C5ET | 2A3LF64ANXSX | HSRINGAMESTOP | DBKMW7MA6XB3 | XYZ7OPQR9012 | ABC1GHIJ4567 | HSRANIMATE2025 | EAJJPMN3DDE3 | BS3265PKCVXT | RTKJPM6JVCFF | HELLOAMPHOREUS | HSRAWAITSYOU | ABC1CDEF0123 | AMPHOREU0115 | LIGHTTHEWAY | THISISTHEHERTA | DEF3Y5Z6A7B8 | HSRNEWYEAR2025 | HSRFUGUE1225 | AS3J6MNJVCA7 | TINGYUNISBACK | HAPPYSUNDAY | WOVPRK19JGM41 | 3A23UG9FR24T | RAPPAISHERE | HBKKDH9FR3NX | 4AKKCZQF92P3 | EB3KUYQW833P | RAPPANINJADICT | MISTERRATIO | KFWJM3H8L1Q6Y | 5T3Y6764D3Q3 | LINGSHAQUIZ | AA2G7664C2RX | XRPTL1P7K5H8W | CM25RWG44W62 | FeixiaoFiles | HJSZQ4C8H2F6W | BKWHQ9B3G7T1M | NOHOTFOODPLEASE | YUNLIGIFT | HAOCHIXIANZHOU | YUNLISNACK | QB2XKWZLNUK3 | 7A324EYX6SHT | 4A2KLEHFPBGF | DB22LWYXPSY3 | VBKJP473VCS3 | HSRHOYOFAIR2025 | HSRSEASTHEDAY | STARRAILOSAKA | HSR320250115 | HSR3WENGFALUOSI | HSR3DAWEIDELIWU | HSR3AMPHOREUS | HSR3DAWEISGIFT | UAJJDY9E8JJT | MTJ2CG9XRK2F | DSJKDYQF82J3 | 3BKGPPN4VJN3 | 2T3Z77PLCK67 | WB3H6664CK9T | DB3FKWZ4NUG7 | NB2W2XZ46VJT | 2BKWKEHL6DJX | 4TKSX77Y58QK | WAKE4HCV745T | SEABLAZE | FIREFLY0619 | FIREFLYSGIFT | NS3ELGCC64LF | ZA2FMHCD6553 | QSKF4GUV6ML7 | 6T3F5HVD6LK7 | FA2CU3P7P6QT | VAJEGY4MNMDK | HSRGFN24 | LOVEFROMROBIN | ROBININSIDE | NSRPJRNHVEMX | GOODFORTUNE | LUCKYGAME | ALLORNOTHING | CHARMEDONE | BTKBH6P47B77 | ST3SHPNLNTN3 | HSR1YEAR | 0327CARNIVAL | MOREPEACH | VSKTGNPMNBRB | BT3BG67LPS9X | RSKSYP646TR3 | 5AJTZPPMN8VB | QBJTY77MN9T7 | POMPOMPOWER | SB87P52BTVQ3 | 6B976L2STURF | VegasHSR | DIVEINTODREAMS | 0206PENACONY | 0206GRANDOPEN | 3SRN6L3AADLK | YTRN743TSUL7 | 2S8N6M3ATV6T | ZA9674JSAUPF | 3S9N65KTBD63 | 6T96N52TADN7 | 2AQA294J5R37 | NB9TKRMK5R23 | HSRGALAXY23 | TT9S28LK4QHP | EA8BKR4JL93T | LTQA2Q5249KF | 9TRB7C2LDQBP | JT8BPUJMURUP | 4BQSPDKLVQFF | US9SND24U8FB | KB9A7VJ5VQW7 | YTRB6VKMVRZB | ST9T6DKLVRGX | 5S9BND25CRBK | 7S9SPCJ5CRUT | QTRTNC3LU9UX | VA8APU34C8C3 | 6B9BFPK58Q3T | JB9BE7K5RQY3 | ELFNBN5W2J | SOULN1Y30I | SOULWLT4EB | HT8BX7JL89Z7 | KBQBEP3L8823 | PT8TF72MQ93X | 5S6ZHRWTDNJB | STPN3TUUTQ8K | MB6N2TVCSQ9F | TAP8H27JBRGP | JSPRZ272S9JB | MT79YKNKARJX | BTN5EL69P6K3 | 8B64E57RPP3P | QSN7CYEBRYE7 | 7B6B7GBZTVTB | 5TPBPGAGBDAK | MSPT7HAZTCTX | 2SP2XE4YBJBB | BSN2EWMHA4RP | CS75WMP976AK | GOODGAME1024 | SURPRISE1024 | HSRVER10JYTGHC | 2T7BP4JVEBT7 | HSRVER10XEDLFE | HSRGRANDOPEN1 | HSRGRANDOPEN2 | HSRGRANDOPEN3You have two ways to use Honkai: Star Rail codes and get the rewards into your account. The details about both of them are provided below.

After completing the redemption using either of the two processes, you will receive the redeemed items via in-game mail.

About the HSR codes