Captain Tsubasa Ace codes (March 2024)

You can get Ace Medallions, Energy Drinks, Golden and Silver Balls and many other rewards, just by redeeming these codes for Captain Tsubasa Ace.

Captain Tsubasa Ace is an incredible game on mobile that is inspired by the popular manga series Captain Tsubasa. It offers an exhilarating football experience and is comparatively different from most of the other titles available in the sports genre.

The developers have been periodically releasing special codes, rewarding the community with a wide range of freebies. If you are hunting for Captain Tsubasa Ace codes, check out the following section.

Working Captain Tsubasa Ace codes

You can get a range of valuable in-game items by using the Captain Tsubasa Ace codes. They may include Energy Drinks, Tactical Refinement, and other things that can end up being extremely useful as you play. Listed below are the different active codes that you can use:

JLFZOFAX : 5x Ace Medallion – Ordinary + 5x Energy Food + 10x Energy Drink Ordinary

: 5x Ace Medallion – Ordinary + 5x Energy Food + 10x Energy Drink Ordinary LQSUECTV : 2x Energy Feast + 21400x Silver Ball + 2x Energy Drink Rare

: 2x Energy Feast + 21400x Silver Ball + 2x Energy Drink Rare JUSKRPWL : 200x Golden Ball + 3x Dream Rally Voucher + 3x Self-selection Normal stamp

: 200x Golden Ball + 3x Dream Rally Voucher + 3x Self-selection Normal stamp UBTFYWHO : 5x Tactical Refinement – Rare + 5x Energy Package + 20x Energy Drink Normal

: 5x Tactical Refinement – Rare + 5x Energy Package + 20x Energy Drink Normal FWSIDSJI : 5x Ace Medallion – Ordinary + 5x Energy Food + 10x Energy Drink Ordinary

: 5x Ace Medallion – Ordinary + 5x Energy Food + 10x Energy Drink Ordinary JFBMBLTG : 5x Ace Medallion – Ordinary + 5x Energy Food + 10x Energy Drink Ordinary

: 5x Ace Medallion – Ordinary + 5x Energy Food + 10x Energy Drink Ordinary NXWQQLBI: 1000x Silver Ball + 5x Tactical Refinement – Rare + 5x Energy Package + 20x Energy Drink Normal

Please use the codes as soon as possible since they can expire after a short period.

Expired codes

XRBSTJPQ

TWIINREF

WZHKXUOI

JIBXXJRA

RAVOCCWQ

BKNWSQBA

QDUKQHJW

ROEYVPAY

ELHDWOE

CPJEWKLH

MHBUDHMB

QFJNZKYP

DJUFBNAE

EMYNMSQW

QDWOCRMG

JJYZDHAN

KBBF61

VFOMAT

DWOCRMG

The following Captain Tsubasa Ace codes were active but have since expired:

How to use Captain Tsubasa Ace codes

Step 1: Get started by opening Captain Tsubasa Ace on your device.

Once the game boots up, you must click on the Settings icon in the top-right corner.

Next, tap on the "Redemption code" option. A dialogue box will appear where you must insert the aforementioned codes.

Complete the process by clicking "Confirm to Redeem".

Follow the steps below to use Captain Tsubasa Ace codes:

The rewards from the code will automatically get deposited into your account.