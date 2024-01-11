Top 7 games similar to Hollow Knight available on mobile
A list of highly-rated mobile games similar to the look or feel of Hollow Knight.
If you're reading this, you've likely decided to walk the path of the Soulslike game. This is a genre that separates the casual from the professional. It's a trial by fire that tests not only your skill but your patience. There will be times when you will fail and will never fully understand why. The Soulslike game is out to get you, but you have the power to get back at it. You must learn and see it for its darkness so that you can weather the dark and turn it into a weapon against it. Along this path, you will come across the game that is Hollow Knight.
Hollow Knight is a visually beautiful and dark game about an insect warrior descending into an underground insect kingdom that has fallen to pieces. The survivors are few, with monsters and infected bugs roaming the tunnels seeking to destroy you. It can be a very brutal game, where you realize that your hero's main strength is the skill that you choose to give them. For now, the game is confined to PC and consoles, but if you're looking for games like Hollow Knight with a similar taste or feel, then you can check out the following titles.
Candies n' Curses
When you think of candy and horror, Halloween comes to mind - but there's a game that shows that the combination isn't restricted to just that time of year. That game is Candies 'n Curses by Tako Boy Studios LLC. Enter the world of the sweetly named Molli Pop as she investigates a mysterious mansion ominously located far from the rest of society. Once she enters, Molli will find herself trapped in a series of changing chambers having to deal with the ghosts and goblins within. Use her candy powers and change up your play style by selecting either a Candy or a Curse as a reward to carry you forward.
Typoman Remastered
Word games are the closest we can come to making the idea of grammar homework fun. You've got the classic Scrabble, the more modern Words With Friends, and the very unusual Typoman Remastered by Brainseed Factory. Enter a dark world that is falling apart because an evil entity of letters has risen to commit spelling errors all over the place. As the embodiment of the word Hero, your job is to apply a nice dose of valiant spellcheck to the chaos. Cross various environments and physically change words to restore the world and push forward. Don't just be a hero - become hope.
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
Please, can we all come together to force education institutions to teach future adults how to do their taxes? More often than not, you'll end up with people getting slammed by the tax agency for something they didn't even know they weren't doing. As a result, you end up with those who follow as Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion…by PID Games. In a stylized pixel fantasy world populated by sentient vegetables, you are the titular Turnip Boy who hits rock bottom after failing to contribute to the government. To make up for it, you must take up a weapon and go on a huge quest to repay all your debts and maybe become a positive influence on your local community. You can talk with other veggies on the way, but be prepared for difficult dungeons and bosses ready to make you work for your redemption.
Reaper - Tale of a Pale Swordsman
The reaper is an entity that is present in every universe, fiction or non-fiction. Whether it's a positive presence or not comes down to how it interacts with everything, like in Reaper by HEXAGE. While not explicitly the Grim Reaper, the main character visits the same tailor and goes by the brooding title of Black Swordsman (or Pale Swordsman, if you wish). That's the first thing that will remind you of the Hollow Knight. He's on a hack-and-slash platforming adventure through various realms to slaughter anything that may be a threat. There is a darkness, but there's also a light to all the vibrant environments and animated enemies you'll face. Just remember that you're not the only one with a sword.
Guidus
Sometimes a warrior is only as good as how much stuff they have. In a game like Guidus by Izzle, you'll have so much stuff that you won't know what to do with it. It's a classic take on the dungeon crawler: You're a hero who enters a dungeon and crawls through it fighting things because that will somehow solve everyone's problems. While on a crawl, you'll have a top-down perspective showing you all the randomly generated chambers with monsters, traps, and most importantly, treasures to help you last a bit longer. Don't worry if you die - that's expected of the dungeon-crawling lifestyle.
HAAK
There's an art style defined by sharp edges and defined black outlines that are used a lot in gritty action comics. This is the style that was decided upon for HAAK by Blingame. The story takes place in yet another wasteland where everyone fights for survival with mutants and robots having the obvious upper hand. Don't let this get you down because you are HAAK, one of the few wasteland survivors that's capable of doing things. You'll be able to run and jump with sharply rendered 2D graphics to fight all sorts of threats to the closest thing people have to a peaceful life in this world. It's a brutal place and you need to be just like it to survive.
Oddmar
Everyone likes an underdog story - well, assuming that they're a likeable underdog. You can find that in Oddmar by Mobge Ltd. The guy is a squat upbeat Viking who just wants to prove that he can be a real warrior like his fellow Vikings. With boundless determination and a costly offer, he sets off on a journey to fill out the requirements for admission to Valhalla. This involves travelling across a lush 2D natural world filled with beauty and danger, which will immediately remind you of Hollow Knight. Help Oddmar fight the various creatures of this world and from parts of Norse mythology. Together, you and Oddmar can grant the recognition of the gods.
