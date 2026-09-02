After each big update, characters get added, and the developers balance the rest. So, our Honkai Star Rail tier list is updated to reflect the latest meta.

Updated on September 2nd, 2026 - Version 4.5.0 - Latest Additions: Robin - Summeretto, Aventurine - Waveflair, Rin Tohsaka, Gilgamesh, Hilmeko Nova



We've ranked each character based on its strength alongside its element, rarity, and path (or role, if you may) so you can find exactly the type that you need!

This miHoYo game shines over the horizon with visuals that appear as though they've been pulled straight out of a sci-fi fairytale, and turn-based action reminiscent of older RPGs. Coming from the same developers, Honkai Star Rail is an adventure set on the Astral Express and the planets it travels to. If you thought that sounds fun, wait until you play the actual game.

How did we rank the characters?

Honkai Star Rail features a(called 'Warp') where you can try your luck at summoning new characters or Light Cones. Some of the top-tier characters usually boast extremely versatile skills - they can either hit very strongly, affect several enemies or provide useful buffs to their allies. A team is made up of multiple heroes (depending on the content, the number can vary), and they will each take turns attacking the enemy or performing another action (such as casting a buff or heal).

There are also different elements and star ratings for each character, and each of these elements plays a role in a hero's ranking. In our, we added the rank, element, and role (or faction) for each character, so you will have an easier time assembling a team with all your favourites!