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Honkai Star Rail tier list - Robin - Summeretto, Aventurine - Waveflair, Rin Tohsaka, Gilgamesh, Hilmeko Nova added

By Mihail Katsoris
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iOS + Android
| Honkai: Star Rail
Honkai Star Rail tier list - Robin - Summeretto, Aventurine - Waveflair, Rin Tohsaka, Gilgamesh, Hilmeko Nova added

After each big update, characters get added, and the developers balance the rest. So, our Honkai Star Rail tier list is updated to reflect the latest meta.

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Updated on September 2nd, 2026 - Version 4.5.0 - Latest Additions: Robin - Summeretto, Aventurine - Waveflair, Rin Tohsaka, Gilgamesh, Hilmeko Nova

We've ranked each character based on its strength alongside its element, rarity, and path (or role, if you may) so you can find exactly the type that you need!

This miHoYo game shines over the horizon with visuals that appear as though they've been pulled straight out of a sci-fi fairytale, and turn-based action reminiscent of older RPGs. Coming from the same developers, Honkai Star Rail is an adventure set on the Astral Express and the planets it travels to. If you thought that sounds fun, wait until you play the actual game.

Looking at the explosion from above

How did we rank the characters?

Honkai Star Rail features a gacha system (called 'Warp') where you can try your luck at summoning new characters or Light Cones. Some of the top-tier characters usually boast extremely versatile skills - they can either hit very strongly, affect several enemies or provide useful buffs to their allies. A team is made up of multiple heroes (depending on the content, the number can vary), and they will each take turns attacking the enemy or performing another action (such as casting a buff or heal). 

There are also different elements and star ratings for each character, and each of these elements plays a role in a hero's ranking. In our Honkai Star Rail tier list, we added the rank, element, and role (or faction) for each character, so you will have an easier time assembling a team with all your favourites! 

Click Here To View The List »

1
S+ Tier

Himeko character with a biblical looking angel behind it
At the moment, these are the absolute best characters and belong at the very top of our tier list for Honkai Star Rail. They provide great DPS and good buffs, and their stats are well above average. They should be the ones you should aim to get from the gacha because their overall kit and usefulness cannot be matched.

S+ Tier
Icon Name Rarity Element Path
Robin's Portal Robin - Summeretto 5* Remembrance
Mortenax's Blade Portal Himeko Nova 5* Nihility
Rin Tohsaka 5* Erudition
Mortenax's Blade Portal Mortenax Blade 5* Nihility
Ashveil's Portal Ashveil 5* Hunt
Sparxie's Portal Sparxie 5* Elation
Honkai Star Rail - Dan Heng - Permansor Terrae Dan Heng - Permansor Terrae 5* Preservation
Silverwolf Lv999 Silver Wolf - Lv. 999 5* Elation
Cyrene 5* Remembrance
March 7th - Evernight 5* Remembrance
Cipher 5* Nihility
Archer 5* Hunt
Cerydra 5* Nihility
Hysilens 5* Nihility
Hyacine 5* Remembrance
Anaxas 5* Erudition
Phainon 5* Destruction
Mydei 5* Destruction
Castorice 5* Remembrance
Tribbie 5* Harmony
Aglaea (Trailblazer) 5* Remembrance
Lingsha 5* The Abundance
Feixiao 5* The Hunt
Herta 5* The Erudition
Rappa 5* The Erudition
Acheron 5* The Nihility
Firefly 5* Destruction
Aventurine\ Aventurine 5* The Preservation
Luocha 5* The Abundance
Sunday 5* Harmony
Sparkle 5* The Abudance
Gepard 5* The Preservation
Ruan Mei 5* Harmony
Himeko 5* The Erudition
Jing Yuan 5* The Erudition
Seele 5* The Hunt
Den Heng - Imbibitor Lunae 5* Destruction
Fugue (Tingyun) 5* The Nihility
Argenti 5* The Erudition
Silver Wolf 5* The Nihility

2
S Tier

Kafka next to a man holding an umbrella
The characters featured in the S tier are almost as good as the ones at the top of this Honkai Star Rail tier list - they can be useful in most situations, so you should also try to complete your collection by acquiring them whenever given the opportunity. You can usually make them work in any team composition.

S Tier
Icon Name Rarity Element Path
Gilgamesh 5* Destruction
Trailblazer 5* Elation
Yao Guang's Portal Dahlia 5* Elation
Dahlia 5* The Nihility
Robin 5* The Harmony
Boothill 5* The Hunt
Asta 4* The Harmony
Jiaoqiu 5* The Nihility
Black Swan 5* The Nihility
Saber 5* The Destruction
Trailblazer (Male / Female) 5* The Destruction
Bronya 5* The Harmony
Fu Xuan 5* Preservation
Rappa 5* Erudition
Welt 5* The Nihility
Jingliu 5* The Destruction
Topaz and Numby 5* The Hunt
Qingque 4* The Erudition
Blade 5* The Destruction
Huohuo 5* Abundance
Hanya 4* Harmony
Dr.Ratio 5* The Hunt

3
A Tier

Clara sitting in a lap of a giant robot
In the A tier, we have characters that are pretty good and can work well until you acquire some better ones. They are mostly 4* characters, which are obtained via the story mode or so, but they are viable at most stages of the game if you invest a lot of resources.

A Tier
Icon Name Rarity Element Path
Aventurine 5* Preservation
Yukong 4* The Harmony
Moze 4* The Hunt
Lynx 4* Abundance
Guinaifen 4* The Nihility
Yunli 5* The Destruction
Gallagher Gallagher 4* Abudance
Natasha 4* The Harmony
March 7th 4* The Preservation
Sampo 4* The Nihility
Serval 4* The Erudition
Clara 5* The Destruction
Bailu 5* The Abundance
Tingyun 4* The Harmony
Yanqing 5* The Hunt
Luka 4* The Nihility

4
B Tier

Honkai Star Rail character Danheng sitting below the red tree
In the B tier, we have a bunch of characters that you'll probably play with until you acquire some better ones. They are really nothing too great, but can get the job done until you get a better alternative, especially Dan Heng, a character that is unlocked from the beginning.

B Tier
Icon Name Rarity Element Path
Arlan 4* The Destruction
Dan Heng 4* The Hunt
Pela 4* The Nihility
Trailblazer (Male / Female) 5* The Destruction
Jade 5* The Erudition
Xueyi 4* The Destruction

5
C Tier

Hook surrounded by hand-drawn cartoonish characters
In the C tier, we have characters that are okay for a while, but not ideal in the long run. We don't really recommend investing a lot of resources or equipping them with your best Light Cones, because they still won't be that great. It's best to avoid the characters at the bottom of our Honkai Star Rail tier list unless you're a glutton for punishment.

C Tier
Icon Name Rarity Element Path
Sushang 4* The Hunt
Herta 4* The Erudition
Misha 4* The Destruction
Hook 4* The Destruction

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Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.