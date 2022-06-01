If you're eager to check out the best characters in Honkai Star Rail, then the Honkai Star Rail tier list we've prepared for you is the best place to get started. We've ranked each character based on its strength alongside its element, rarity, and path (or role, if you may) so you can find exactly the type of character you need!

A brand-new miHoYo game shines over the horizon with visuals that appear as though they've been pulled straight out of a Sci-Fi fairytale, and gameplay closely resembling Genshin Impact. Coming from the same developers, Honkai Star Rail is an adventure set on the Astral Express and the planets it travels to. If you thought that sounds fun, wait until you play the actual game - it is every bit as exciting as it sounds.

Honkai Star Rail tier list

Similar to Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail features a gacha system (called 'Warp') where the player can try their luck at summoning new characters or Light Cones. Some of the top-tier characters in the game usually feature skills that are extremely versatile - they can either hit very strong, affect a number of enemies or provide useful buffs to the allies. A team is made up of multiple heroes (depending on the content the number can vary) and they will each take turns in attacking the enemy or performing another action (such as casting a buff or heal).

Also read:

You also have different elements and star ratings for each character, and each of these elements plays a role in ranking the hero. In our Honkai Star Rail tier list, we added the rank, element, and role (or faction) for each character, so you will have an easier time assembling a team with all your favourites!

About the character Path and Element

The Destruction - strong front attacks (the equivalent of a "Fighter")

- strong front attacks (the equivalent of a "Fighter") The Harmony - the offense supports, they provide useful attack buffs to the team (the "Support" character)

- the offense supports, they provide useful attack buffs to the team (the "Support" character) The Hunt - powerful and quick single-target attacks (they could be considered "Assassins")

- powerful and quick single-target attacks (they could be considered "Assassins") The Erudition - great AoE damage dealers (the equivalent of "Mages")

- great AoE damage dealers (the equivalent of "Mages") The Preservation - the defense supports, they provide defense enhancing buffs to the team (another "Support" character type)

- the defense supports, they provide defense enhancing buffs to the team (another "Support" character type) The Nihility - control characters that specialise in removing the enemy's buffs and applying various debuffs (supposedly a type of "Control Mages")

- control characters that specialise in removing the enemy's buffs and applying various debuffs (supposedly a type of "Control Mages") The Abundance - these are the characters that restore HP to allies (the "Healers")

In Honkai Star Rail, each character will follow a specific Path - that is, in fact, the equivalent to the character's class. Each Path signifies that a hero takes a specific approach to battles; some prefer to perform powerful front attacks (such as the receptacle - Trailblazer), and others are great at dealing AoE damage (such as Herta and Serval). These are the seven Paths (or classes) available in the game at the moment:

Now when it comes to the elements, these are also in abundance - seven, to be precise. Enemies can be weak to a specific element, which makes them "break" for one round if attacked with said element. That can be extremely useful in long battles.

Fire

Wind

Lightning

Physical

Ice

Imaginary

Quantum

Enough with the introductions though. Let's dive into the Honkai Star Rail tier list!