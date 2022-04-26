Space shooter gift codes for gems, coins and medals (April 2022)
All active Space shooter gift codes that will let you claim exclusive in-game rewards
|
| Space shooter
| Space shooter
Updated on: April 26th, 2022 - Added 1 new code
Space shooter is a great arcade shooter. If you enjoy playing it and are looking for working Space shooter gift codes, then your search ends here. We have compiled a list of all the gift codes that are working, and you can use them to get in-game rewards like gems, coins, medals and much more.
Currently working Space Shooter gift codesHere is a list of all working Space shooter gift codes:
- BTUCL - New!
Expired
- HTCVT - Rewards: 5 Gem, 1 Bomb, 5000 Medal, 20000 Coin 2 Epic Galaxy Chest, 1 Unicard and 5000 Wing Card (Valid until February 25th, 2022)
- LOVESPACESHOOTER - Use this gift code to get 5 Gems, 20000 Coins and other exclusive rewards
- HTYAC - Use this gift code to get 5 Gems, 20000 Coins and other exclusive rewards
- Also, check out our Streetball Allstar codes, Solarland gift codes and Lord of Heroes coupon codes
How to redeem Space Shooter gift codes?Follow these steps to redeem Space shooter gift codes:
- Open the game and tap on the menu icon in the top right corner of the screen
- Now click on the gift code button
- Enter any of the active Space Shooter gift codes from above in the text area
- Click on the ok button to collect your reward
About the gameSpace shooter is an arcade shooter developed and published by OneSoft Global. In Space shooter, you have to use your spaceship to defend the earth from a dangerous alien invasion. If you loved playing Galaxian and Galactica, you might find Space shooter interesting since it's a modern take on these games. It features 200+ levels, various fighter ships, epic various bosses and a PvP mode.
Space shooter is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.