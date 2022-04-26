All active Space shooter gift codes that will let you claim exclusive in-game rewards

Space shooter is a great arcade shooter. If you enjoy playing it and are looking for working Space shooter gift codes, then your search ends here. We have compiled a list of all the gift codes that are working, and you can use them to get in-game rewards like gems, coins, medals and much more.

Currently working Space Shooter gift codes

BTUCL - New!

Expired

HTCVT - Rewards: 5 Gem, 1 Bomb, 5000 Medal, 20000 Coin 2 Epic Galaxy Chest, 1 Unicard and 5000 Wing Card (Valid until February 25th, 2022)

- Rewards: 5 Gem, 1 Bomb, 5000 Medal, 20000 Coin 2 Epic Galaxy Chest, 1 Unicard and 5000 Wing Card (Valid until February 25th, 2022) LOVESPACESHOOTER - Use this gift code to get 5 Gems, 20000 Coins and other exclusive rewards

- Use this gift code to get 5 Gems, 20000 Coins and other exclusive rewards HTYAC - Use this gift code to get 5 Gems, 20000 Coins and other exclusive rewards

How to redeem Space Shooter gift codes?

Open the game and tap on the menu icon in the top right corner of the screen

Now click on the gift code button

Enter any of the active Space Shooter gift codes from above in the text area

Click on the ok button to collect your reward

About the game

Space shooter is an arcade shooter developed and published by OneSoft Global. In Space shooter, you have to use your spaceship to defend the earth from a dangerous alien invasion. If you loved playing Galaxian and Galactica, you might find Space shooter interesting since it's a modern take on these games. It features 200+ levels, various fighter ships, epic various bosses and a PvP mode.

Space shooter is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.