Evertale tier list to help you pick the best characters
- Updated on November 2nd, 2026 - Version: 2.0.105 - Latest Additions: Cupid - Sorceress of True Love
This Evertale tier list is going to rank all of the SSR characters in the game from best to worst in tiers S, A, B and C. Naturally, we recommend using the top tier, as they are crazy strong in the current meta, and you won't need to make big investments to make them useful.
Evertale is a mobile fantasy RPG where you have to catch monsters and evolve them. Of course, there are a lot of possible monsters to collect, and each one requires a different approach. Some are stronger, some are weaker; you need to assemble a team in order to defeat your opponents and slowly climb your way up to the top.
Unlike many other gacha RPGs out there, such as Revived Witch, Another Eden, Illusion Connect and even Dislyte, Evertale is a premium game. It's got beautiful visuals and narrative, so if you're into that, it's definitely worth checking out. Since we mentioned them, you can check our Idle Heroes tier list of best characters, Another Eden tier list, and Dislyte tier list.
The best SSR characters in EvertalePicking the best Evertale characters (those in S tier, mainly) means that you'll have a way easier time ahead of you. They usually have a powerful kit that won't require you to max them out in order to clear all the content. The same cannot be said about the characters in the B and C tiers, which will require considerably more resources.
This tier list will only cover the SSR characters since they are the ones that everyone will eventually have on their team. They're not super easy to get (it's a gacha after all), so it might take some time to devise a team you're aiming for.
And with that being out of the way, let's jump straight into our Evertale tier list!
1
S Tier
Currently, these are the best characters in the game. We could divide them into S+ and S, but we think that, given the gacha rates, it's best to enjoy an S-tier just as much as an SS-tier. Therefore, all of the characters listed here are considered "the best", so you should try to use them and upgrade them as much as possible.
- Marie Antoinette - White Lily of the Guillotine
- Cupid - Sorceress of True Love
- The Queen of Hearts - Crimson Arbiter
- Alice - The Dream's Origin
- Helsing - Twilight Avenger
- Dracula - The King of Vampires
- Manchester - Exorcist Knight of the West
- Basilisk - Master of Wraiths
- Jeanne - The Saint of a Lost Kingdom
- Lü Bu - Revenant of a Wrathful Demon
- Chopin - Maestro of Reveries
- Holmes - Ubiquitous Master Detective
- Victoria - The Crowned Étoile
- Thor - Apocalyptic Thunder God
- Kenshin - Master of Rashomon Gate
- Mysha - Knight of the Red Banner
- Rizette - Cerulean Valkyrie
- King Arthur - Revenant of the Round Table
- Anastasia – Frostbound Princess
- Perry - Admiral of Debt
- Hibiki - Cursed Demon Princess
- Freya - Goddess of Blazing Flames
- Ruvi - Faithful Red Dragon
- Ryoma - Blade of Tomorrow
- Zhuge Liang - Raging Dragon
- Elizabeth - Glorious Queen
- Little Mermaid - Guardian of the Sea
- Zoro - Great Phantom Thief
- Musashi - Asura of Carnage
- Pinocchio - Automaton of Memories
- Cleopatra - The Last Pharaoh
- Masamune - The One-Eyed Swordsman
- Dark Jeanne - Summertime Fallen Angel
- Kirin - Arbiter of the Heavens
- Loki - Goddess of Lies and Betrayal
- Nobunaga - Demon Queen of the 6th Heaven
- Shuten-Douji - Degenerate Oni Queen
- Mysha - Fox-Eared Idol
- Anya - The Lost Von Draclow
- Alira - Silk-Veiled Siren
- Alira - Sweet Beach Temptation
- Kojiro - Wandering Swordmaster
- Aria - Petite Primordial
- Ossia - Bewitching Devil
- Astrid - Hero of the West
- Chronos - Primordial of Time
- Freya - The Goddess of Love and War
- Dark Callen - Dark Guardian Dragon
- Callen - Dragon Bride
- Callen - Daughter of the Dragon
- Cinderella - Black Rose of Fresalia
- Callen - Brilliant Magic Researcher Girl
- Clarice - Black Summer Rose
- Endless Rizette - Angel of Ruin
- Fornaxos - Flame Incarnate
- Xiao Li - Indomitable Martial Warrior
- Mizuchi - Black-Hearted White Snake
- Merlin - Sorceress of Prophecy
- Okita - Shinsengumi's Finest
- Jeanne d'Arc - Maiden of Radiance
- Bahamut - Doomsday Dragon God
- Frankenstein - Twin Horrors
- Reina - Crimson-Eyed Vampire
- Dark Sun Wukong - The Great Menace, Hell's Equal
- Ludmilla - Crimson Valkyrie
- Goemon - Legendary Thief
- Rin - Canine Blademaster
- Haku - Sacred Deer Onmyoji
- Yamato - Invincible Battleship Maiden
- King Arthur - Seaside Monarch
- Rolotia - Sorceress of Dawn
- Shanna - Red Riding Hood, Dragon Slayer
- Elmina - Sunkissed Mirage
- Endless Astrid - Voice of Defiance
- Norza - Blade of the Aeons
- Tiamat - Creator of the Primordial Sea
- Ossia - The Hollow Heart
- Elmina - Bunnygirl Assassin
- Saya - Solitary Star
- Snow White - Frost Flower
- Gyurelle - Myriadmask Aeon Lord
- Jeanne d'Arc - Bride of Salvation
- Gawain - Round Table Knight of the Sun
- Sun Wukong - The Great Sage
- Shen Long - Divine Dragon Lord
- Lucifer - Seed of Evil
- Snow White - Queen of Dreams
- Momoka - Vanished Shrine Maiden
- Young Rizette - Pure Blue
- Hijikata - Demon Vice-Commander
2
A Tier
Second to the best, A-tier characters in Evertale are not exactly super good, but not bad either. You can't go wrong by investing your resources into them, since you can probably use them for PvP and other instances where you'll find their skills useful. I wouldn't recommend aiming for them at the start, though; it's best to aim for S-tier and just settle for the A-tier when you don't have better alternatives.
- Ludmilla - Red Dragon Dancer
- Kintaro - Sugar, Spice, and Brute Force
- Beauty & Beast - Pair of Morphean Flowers
- Snow White - Snow Maiden of Black & White
- Washington - Always the Number One!
- Anya - Harmonic Maiden
- Siegfried - Dragonslayer of Legends
- Pinocchio - Automaton of Memories
- Clare - Knight of Silver
- Lupin - Moonlight Phantom Thief
- Nike - Goddess of Victory
- Siegfried - Dragonslayer of Legends
- Tristan - Troubadour of the Round Table
- Alice - Dreamy Magical Girl
- Ludmilla & Clarice - Red Dragon Sisters
- Sun Wukong - Celestial Bride
- Zeus - God of Absolute Dominion
- Musashi - Oni Slayer
- Hokusai - Paintbrush Virtuoso
- Apollo & Artemis - Goddesses of the Sun and Moon
- Astrid - Red Dragon Heiress
- Lu Bu - Master of Treachery
- Dark Clarice - Maid of Darkness
- Momoka - Mysterious Shrine Maiden
- Anya - Summertime Mecha Girl
- Ludmilla - Red Dragon Race Queen
- Rapunzel - Lady of the Tower
- Astrid - Red Dragon Bride
- Kaguya - Princess of the Black Moon
- Callen - Seaside Scholar
- Sleeping Beauty - Lakeside Reverie
- Lancelot -Twin Blades of the Round Table
- Callen - Magical Dragon Girl
- Sun Wukong - The Great Sage, Heaven's Equal
- Momotaro - Peachy Big Sister
- Sleeping Beauty - Princess of Thorns
- Altaieron - Soul of the Storm
- Infernal Mysha - Nine-Tailed Calamity
- Antares - Thunderhearted Heroine
- Ludmilla - Red Dragon of the East
- Ossia - Plaguebearer Aeon Lord
- Elmina - Moonveiled Agent
- Dark Alice - One More Nightmare
- Unicorn - Pure-Hearted Knight
- Artimeia - Lady of the White Moon
- Astrid - Hero of Rigland (On Break)
- Cthulhu - Creature of the Void
- Gaia - The Goddess of the Earth
- Bahamut - Terror of the Gods
- Clarice - The Black Rose
- Mizuchi - White Snake Onmyoji
- Clarice - Venomous Rose
- Mizuchi - White Snake Onmyoj
- Gilgamesh - Lion Queen of the Desert
- Rizette - Cerulean Bride
- Cyrus - Mercurial Mastermind
- Endless Ludmilla - Savior of the Living City
- Endless Rizette - Maid of Midwinter
- Hibiki - Demon of Class 2-B
- Kisara - Blade of the Summer Sun
- Genie - Almighty
- Maxima - Fiery Princess
- Satan - Petite Demon Overlord
- Mysha - Fox-Eared Blader
- Mirai - Sparkling Idol
- Theo - Cerulean Sorcerer
- Rei - Goddess of Bounty
- Rei - Sakura Onmyoji
- Rizette - Lightbearing Leader
- Rizette - Spring's First Blossom
- Dark Gawain - Herald of the Lightless Moon
- Rolotia - Lady of Eternal Summer
- Shiori - Steed-Edged Sakura
- Murasaki Shikibu - Weaver of Tales
- Jeanne d'Arc - Valentine's Day Maiden
- Yuki - Born of Winter
- Snow White - A Midsummer Snow's Dream
- Napoleon - The Perfect Empress
- Dark Ludmilla - Marshal of Darkness
- Antares - Knight of the Sacred Fire
- Reina - Deadly Nurse
- Rei - Sakura Bride
- Elmina - Violet-Eyed Assassin
3
B Tier
The characters in B tier are pretty situational; sometimes they might have a good, useful skill, but most of the time they won't be helpful. They also need quite a considerable investment, so it's best to just use them until you have something better, and then leave them be.
- Ludmilla - Avatar of Light
- Don Quixote – Relentless Knight
- Kaguya - White Rabbit Princess
- Odin - Goddess of All Laws
- Dark Rolotia - Corrupted Sorceress of Time
- Kaguya - Seaside Rabbit Princess
- Cerberus - Guardian of the Underworld
- Anya - Radiant Mecha Bride
- Anya - Divine Mecha Girl
- Lancelot - Swordmaster Bride
- Da Vinci - Inventor Extraordinaire
- King Arthur - Ruler of the Round Table
- Genie - Almighty Lamp Spirit
- Honnoji - Flame-Catching Streamer
- Snow White - Dazzling White Bride
- Rolotia - Sorceress of Time
- Endless Rizette - Angel of the Sleepless City
- Ludmilla - Knight Of The Holy Eve
- Dark Jeanne - Maiden of Darkness
- Cinderella - Princess in Glass Slippers
- Ludmilla - The Paladin Bride
- Lancelot - Twinblade Round Table Knight
- Akatsuki - Elven Swordmaster Supreme
- Shiori - Steel-Edged Sakura⠀
- Alice - The Eternal Dream
- Otohime - Ruler of the Dragon Palace
- Rizette - Bashful Bunnygirl
- Anya - Annihilation Girl
- Diabolos - Dragon Lord of Shadow
- Dark Lancelot - Black-Hearted Gunslinger
- Endless Astrid - Twilight Bride
- Finn - The Crimson Crestbearer
- Kaidaros - Riptide Guardian
- Kirin - Mythweaver
- Lucius - Fighter Against Fate
- Excalibur - Legendary Sacred Blade
- Merdain - Knight of Vengeance
- Rizette - The Cerulean Crestbearer
- Ryouma - Warrior of the Nameless Beast
- Shirra - Mistress of the Butterflies
- Vesh - Will of the Soil
- Voraxion - Adamantine Maw
4
C Tier
The bottom of this Evertale tier list contains the most trash characters in the game. We don't recommend investing any resources in them as they are really weak and you won't use them for too long. Sometimes you're better off using some maxed-out SR characters instead of them, so we suggest you don't bother with them at all.
- Himiko - Priestess of the Sun
- Clarice - Full-Throttle Racer
- Hibiki - Scarlet Oni Samurai
- Druke - Apex Blademaster
- Elmina - Yuletide Rogue
- Le Fay - The Witch of Avalon
- Ludmilla - Summertime Valkyrie
- Lancelot - Swordmaster Bride
- Sakura - Thoroughbred Idol
- Nagi - The Ladies' Knight
- Mirai - Halloween Idol
- Orzachron - Organica War Machine MK
- Rashanar - The Burning Hunger
- Rolotia - Timeless Beauty
- Elmina - Void Renegade
- Grenzor - Scourge of the Hinterlands
- Oumei - Spirit of Spring
- Vonn - Bearer of the Demon Maul
- Imran - The Walking Storm
Gambit Heroes tier list (November 2026)