Evertale tier list to help you pick the best characters

Updated on November 2nd, 2026 - Version: 2.0.105 - Latest Additions: Cupid - Sorceress of True Love

This Evertale tier list is going to rank all of the SSR characters in the game from best to worst in tiers S, A, B and C. Naturally, we recommend using the top tier, as they are crazy strong in the current meta, and you won't need to make big investments to make them useful.

Evertale is a mobile fantasy RPG where you have to catch monsters and evolve them. Of course, there are a lot of possible monsters to collect, and each one requires a different approach. Some are stronger, some are weaker; you need to assemble a team in order to defeat your opponents and slowly climb your way up to the top.

Unlike many other gacha RPGs out there, such as Revived Witch, Another Eden, Illusion Connect and even Dislyte, Evertale is a premium game. It's got beautiful visuals and narrative, so if you're into that, it's definitely worth checking out. Since we mentioned them, you can check our Idle Heroes tier list of best characters, Another Eden tier list, and Dislyte tier list.

The best SSR characters in Evertale

Picking the(those in S tier, mainly) means that you'll have a way easier time ahead of you. They usually have a powerful kit that won't require you to max them out in order to clear all the content. The same cannot be said about the characters in the B and C tiers, which will require considerably more resources.

This tier list will only cover the SSR characters since they are the ones that everyone will eventually have on their team. They're not super easy to get (it's a gacha after all), so it might take some time to devise a team you're aiming for.

And with that being out of the way, let's jump straight into our Evertale tier list!