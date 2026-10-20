Just in case your daily work and chores aren't enough, we have compiled a list of the finest survival games for iOS that will push you off the limit.

Survival games are a relatively recent phenomenon when it comes to gaming; it certainly wasn't around until very recently, but now there are elements of it which are permeating into other genres all the time. As a matter of fact, if you look at some of the most popular current games, even Battle Royale games like Bandlanders or PUBG, you'll find them rife with mechanics which first found their feet in the survival genre. Therefore, we believe they deserve a list of the best survival games for iOS.

That's right, if you're looting, hoarding or crafting stuff, then you can probably trace the inspiration for that title back to the survival genre, and the game which brought the concept into a household name: Minecraft.

While there were arguably survival games before Minecraft, its combination of randomness, crafting and scavenging - as well as surviving environmental threats - inspired the games industry, and before long lots of other titles were honing in on delicate inventory management, and environmental 'picking' even if they had set, defined maps.

What are the survival games, and what can you expect?

With our list of best mobile survival games for iOS, you'll be picking clean the environment and choosing whether you should fight or flee a variety of enemies. The odds will be stacked against you as you explore the zombie-infested USA , an alien world filled with dinosaurs, or a deadly radioactive island.

Whether you are surviving the apocalypse or just trying to keep a small island habitable, there is a lot to discover in survival games. Although the majority of them currently feature zombies, we’ve compiled the best of them and a few which feature new faces like dinosaurs, dark monsters and mythical creatures.

So, click on the big button below to read on and discover our favourite survival games for iPhone and iPad. If you think we've missed something, please leave us a comment, as we occasionally revisit our various lists to ensure they remain completely up to date.

Don't Starve: Pocket Edition

A spooky survival game, Don’t Starve has you trying to survive in a very harsh world, where you need to build basically everything you need to survive to make it back home. Each bit of the world is procedurally generated, giving you different creatures to interact with and biomes to discover while you gather the materials to survive the night. We have a pretty detailed Don't Starve: Pocket Edition review , where we pretty much detailed how we got lost, hungry, cold, tired and pretty much everything else you might expect. Nonetheless, it's a game with so much charm and beauty that it's well-deserving of the top spot on our list of best survival games on iOS. Ah, and we've also got some Don't Starve tips to help you survive your first few days - don't miss them!

Winter Burrow

Winter Burrow is a survival game where you play as a little mouse, looking to fix up their home in the middle of a winter storm. It's cold, there is no food, and the home that you are trying to survive in doesn't have much. Over time, you are able to upgrade your home base, fix up the various items that you need to live outside in the snow, and stockpile items so that you can survive longer. It's a harsh winter, and you often get lost in the storm, so hopefully you do not freeze to death!

Fallout Shelter

Fans of the Fallout franchise will be familiar with the term Vault and what it represents in the game, but let's explain it for the newcomers, shall we? Vaults are underground facilities that are meant to save the population in case of a nuclear disaster. Since Fallout is set in the near future, a disaster did happen, and humanity endured. Now the world is riddled with dangerous raider gangs, and all kinds of mutated creatures that roam the wastes in search of food and resources. Your job as a vault overseer is to keep it safe and flourishing, able to defend from whatever might come. You'll pick your vault dwellers, help them develop skills, get married and give them various tasks. Some will go and explore; others will be used to take care of medical needs, food, electricity and whatnot. You'll expand the vault as more and more dwellers decide to live there, so it's a never-ending process of post-apocalyptic survival management!

Minecraft

Would this be a survival game list without Minecraft in the top 3? Probably not. If you've been living under a rock for the last 15 years, this is a survival and building title where you explore a blocky world, taking on skeletons, spiders, creepers and more as you build your own base, discover mysteries, and thrive in the seemingly never-ending world full of blocks. Not convinced to try out this mobile blocky masterpiece? Then you should read our review. For more on the game, feel free to check out our list of the best ideas for Minecraft farms , as well as the most creative Minecraft tower ideas.

Westland Survival

Playing as a cowboy in the wild, wild west, Westland Survival is a game about staying alive in a world without rules. You have been raided by bandits and need to keep yourself alive in the wilderness while building up a better place to live. There are other characters and players to interact with, trade with, and fight - but it’s up to you if you want to survive in the west. It may not be as futuristic and jaw-dropping as the TV show Westworld, but it's still a super fun Wild West type of game with RPG and survival elements that make it stand out from the rest. It's a top iOS survival game in our books.

This War of Mine

Released in 2014, The War of Mine is a survival-based game that starts in a war-torn city. You step into the shoes of civilians who are trying to survive in the city where finding basic necessities like food, shelter, and other supplies is a struggle. The War of Mine stands out because of its realism. You have to make decisions related to crafting things, managing resources, and finding ways to survive. Other than that, the inclusion of the day-night cycle and multiple characters makes the game even more interesting. The game is available on both platforms - Google Play Store and App Store.

Vampire Survivors

The next title on the list will be the best choice if you are a fan of roguelike survival games. Vampire Survivors is a great title where you have to destroy crowds of enemies and bosses. It has dynamic gameplay that intertwines well with cute pixel graphics and great soundtracks. There are many different weapons that you can combine to create a powerful character. By the way, we have an article on the best builds in Vampire Survivors , as well as the Vampire Survivors tier list , which will help you choose the best character.

Unkilled

UNKILLED is a shooter where you are placed in New York City after a zombie outbreak, leaving monsters everywhere. You need to work as a team to find Patient Zero and destroy it, while working with your team to destroy everything that is looking to kill you first. There are a lot of different bosses and missions in this game. The game might look like a typical shooter, which it is, but it also revolves around survival, thus making it a worthy addition to our list. You can read more about it in our Unkilled review

Organ Trail: Director's Cut

Another zombie game, but this time with less realistic graphics, Organ Trail: Director’s Cut has you trying to survive while moving out of the city, fighting zombies, collecting weapons, and gathering artifacts as you go. There are bosses to face off against, and the game imitates the weather and time of day to keep things interesting. If you need further convincing, you should read our Organ Trail: Director's Cut review - it's zombie greatness!

Survivor.io

Survivor.io is currently one of the best roguelike games for mobile devices. If you are looking for some crazy gameplay, you should definitely try it out. You will have to fight against many enemies and protect the city from zombies. To make your character stronger, you will have to choose the best gear, skills, and evolutions. We have a complete list of the best gear in Survivor.io , so make sure to check it, but also list of codes for Survivor.io that will get you some free gems and coins.

Grim Soul: Survival

Grim Soul is quite a dark MMORPG set in a fantasy world that is not full of zombies but does have a disease that is plaguing people all over. You need to survive and escape the disease, collect resources, defend yourself and continue to make your home safe. This game has a lot of fighting to keep yourself alive! The game is absolutely brilliant, and since it bears such a close resemblance to Dark Souls, you can expect it to be challenging as well. Therefore, we've prepared a couple of Grim Soul: Survival tips to help you out.

Ocean Nomad

Instead of being on dry land, Ocean Nomad introduces the challenge of survival on a raft in the middle of the ocean. Well, you aren’t only on a raft; there is also an island full of dangers. The ocean has its own dangers - mainly sharks. You’ll need to gather materials, craft, and work on your survival skills when it comes to beating up these animals. Raft: Ocean Nomad is a game that appeals to many players, and it's easy to understand why. Once you start playing it, it's really difficult to stop. Sort of like Minecraft. Everything comes down to creativity and skill. It's one of the best survival games for iPhones and iPads, even in 2025.

Last Day on Earth: Survival

Last Day on Earth: Survival has you surviving - you guessed it - a zombie outbreak. You are one of the last people left alive and will be tasked with building a safe space for you to try to live in. You can put out traps, create weapons, and scavenge for materials that will help you continue to stay alive in a world full of undead. When you do decide to start your zombie apocalypse survival journey, you should also take a look at some of our Last Day on Earth: Survival tips . We've made a list packed with essentials to help you have the best start ever to the game.

Cataclysm: Dark Days Ahead

Cataclysm: Dark Days Ahead is a turn-based survival game where you explore what is left of the world after everyone has died in an apocalypse. This game is generated differently each time, but there are always monsters to escape from and items like food and petrol to find. Skills can be built up to help you, but sometimes it’s all down to the world you get. Since it's a randomly generated game, you can expect... the unexpected. You've got a lot of replay value in Cataclysm: Dark Days Ahead, and it's unlike every other survival iOS game on this list. Definitely worth a shot!

Survivors: The Quest

If you want to survive without having to fight off hordes of the undead, Survivors: The Quest is a game more suited for you. After landing on a desert island, you must set up a camp and survive while discovering what happened to the people who had previously inhabited the island many years before. This game has lots of quests and mini-games! In reality, it's got a lot of match-three minigames that will fill up a majority of your time. However, there are also more than enough narrative-rich points to make it worth your time.

Day R Survival

Alongside trying to survive, Day R Survival has you trying to find your family and save them as well. You can’t stay put, as you have a family to locate, so you will need to gather resources and move across the country, fighting off mutants and looking for temporary shelters. This all comes after a nuclear power plant exploded, changing the course of the world. This game is one of those base builders that cleverly add survival elements into the gameplay. It's a game that will take time to fully complete, but if you love a tad slower-paced games, it's worth a shot.