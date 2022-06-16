Top 25 best zombie games for Android phones and tablets
Updated on June 16, 2022: New entries added, changed the wording
Whether you're talking about films, TV shows, comics or video games, the zombie genre simply will not die. Even with a bullet to the brain. Therefore we decided to enhance the hype and make a list of the best zombie games for Android phones and tablets.
We seem to be morbidly obsessed with shuffling crowds of the undead. And if we can jump in and actively smash some zombie skulls, or flee for our lives from the said rabble, even better.
There are a whole bunch of zombie-themed games on the Google Play Store. And while we've referred to it as the zombie genre, there's really nothing of the sort. Rather, there are a whole bunch of different genres that have received a zombie theme, from tower defence to first-person shooters to RPGs for Androids.
All these titles really share in common is that they feature the undead and that they're really good fun.
If you're hankering for some undead bashing action, check these Android zombie games.Original list by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Death Road to Canada
A sharp dungeon crawler with a neat zombie twist, Death Road to Canada has way more charm and brains than your average undead-blaster. It is all about party management and (tough) decision-making since you need to come up with the best plan in order to get to... Canada!
It's probably one of the best titles to kick off our best Android zombie games list, and if you're looking for a compelling adventure zombie-shooting game, this is as good as it gets!Download Death Road to Canada
2
Plants vs Zombies
Plants vs Zombies is one of the key games in the rise of the tower defence genre - although technically it's a lane defence game. It's worth noting that it has been around for a considerable while, and it's as good as ever. There's also Plants vs Zombies 2, which is the sequel that has a lot more challenging content than the first.
We've covered them plenty in the past, but if you haven't played any of them yet, then you can dive in anytime. There are plenty of in-game events and PvZ feels like it celebrates Halloween every day!Download Plants vs Zombies
orDownload Plants vs Zombies 2
3
Organ Trail: Director's Cut
Organ Trail: Director's Cut is a survival horror adventure with a gleefully twisted sense of humour. Indeed, the whole thing exists as a grim parody of the popular educational game The Oregon Trail, but Organ Trail takes it to the next level. It is fun, filled with zombies and pixelated - just what one might expect from a brilliant old-school zombie game for Android.
If zombies and odd humour are something that you like in your games, then make sure you give this one a try.Download Organ Trail: Director's Cut
4
Into the Dead 2
The sequel to PokPok's eery first-person auto-runner Into the Dead received a much more action-focused sequel in the form of Into the Dead 2. Despite the increased firepower, Into the Dead 2 remains a highly atmospheric zombie game that is hard not to fall in love with.
If you played the first Into the Dead or even 7 Days to Die and you liked them, chances are you'll love this pick. It's a great mobile title from every point of view.Download Into the Dead 2
5
Stupid Zombies 3
It might not sound like much, but Stupid Zombies 3 is actually so much fun and filled to the bream with zombie brain-mashing that it's not even funny. There are plenty of levels to dive into (over 200 to be precise) and you always need to come up with the best strategy in order to maximize your gains.
So, is Stupid Zombies 3 the best zombie game for Android? It might as well be if you're into strategy shooters!Download Stupid Zombies 3
6
The Walking Dead: The Game
Telltale's Walking Dead games are all about making tough decisions that have brutally meaningful narrative consequences. In other words, a whole lot of 'major' characters get munched by zombies. Not your standard zombie game for Android where pieces of flesh keep getting torn away and that's it.
There are also several seasons in the game (or episodes, if you may) and even a TWD: Michonne - so, if you can never get enough of this juicy zombie series, you'll love this.Download The Walking Dead: The Game
7
Flat Zombies
Flat Zombies is a shooter with a rather simple premise and controls. Also, the graphics isn't something that you'll talk to your friends about. Then why did it get here, some of you might ask? Well, it will release a lot of frustration through your fingers. We mentioned that the premise is simple, so let's clear that out.
It's a side-scrolling shooter where hordes of zombies will come at you and you'll have to shoot them and push them away. Now the interesting part is that there's a lot of carnage on the screen, blood is splattering everywhere, and you can, for example, knock their legs off and they will keep crawling towards you. Absolutely brutal, but it's also not a title that we would recommend to kids.Download Flat Zombies
8
Dead Venture
Dead Venture scores a cliche double whammy in being an Android zombie game with blocky Minecraft visuals. If that isn't a deterrent for you, however, you can expect tons of fun and engaging zombie-crushing!
So, if a very fresh action title that has you running down zombies in a car is something up your alley, Dead Venture will see to it.Download Dead Venture
9
Dead Ahead
A pixelated fun little game that takes the name of Dead Ahead can only mean one thing - there are plenty of zombies in front of you, and your goal is to crush them all. Sure enough, rummaging through hordes of the undead is super fun when you're at the wheel of a bloodstained school bus!
It's an extremely fun title if you like the adventure and strategy genres, and given its neat 8-bit approach, Dead Ahead feels just right. We even have some beginner tips to help you out!Download Dead Ahead
10
Kill Shot Virus
Kill Shot Virus is a vibrant, violent, and deliberately brainless zombie-themed first-person shooter, with a variety of shooting gallery-like missions to run and gun through. The game is ideal for those who seek action-packed fun and jumpscares (in the form of zombies jumping you, literally).
It's one of the best Android zombie shooters out there, since it gives so many customisations and weapons to choose from, that it makes zombie sniping fun!Download Kill Shot Virus
11
Mini Day Z
Here we have a simplified top-down take on one of the original zombie survival game big-hitters, Day Z. Mini Day Z is a lot more basic, of course, but it still offers a sprawling roguelike survival experience.
If you ever find yourself in a stump, make sure to read our Mini Day Z tips and tricks to help you survive in this zombie-ridden apocalyptic place! We've tried and tested everything!Download Mini Day Z
12
Zombie Football
Zombie football is real, and it's just what you might imagine it to be. In Zombie Football you have a neat twist on the runner genre that sees your American football player juking past hoards of the undead, utilising speed boosters and other environmental elements as you head for the end zone.
Ever imagined American football to be hard? Then try marching your way to score a touchdown through brain-hungry undead!Download Zombie Football
13
Infectonator
In casual strategy experience Infectonator, you are the zombie plague-bringer. It's your gruesome task to ravage cities with brain-munchers. And while this is the original, there's also a sequel (actually a third part - Infectonator 3: Apocalypse) which is arguably just as good, if not better.
It's up to you to decide how you want to fight your way through this pixelated Android zombie game, so pick it up and start right now! It's worth it!Download Infectonator
14
The Walking Dead: No Man's Land
A decent strategy game based on the most popular zombie TV show ever made. Actually, another TWD title to make an appearance on this list. No Man's Land lets you build up your very own post-apocalyptic community, under the tutelage of Daryl himself.
Just like we mentioned with the previous ones, and will continue to do so with any more The Walking Dead features on this list (which spoiler - there will be more), it's a must-play if you love the show and comics.Download The Walking Dead: No Man's Land
15
Plants vs. Zombies Heroes
Plants vs Zombies Heroes bravely messes with the lane defence genre of the original, stirring in a little Clash Royale for taste - and it tastes good. PvZ Heroes is fairly similar to the original in the sense that you have the same plants (and mandatory zombies) we know and love, but it's arguably less eventful than Plants vs Zombies 2.
Also, the gameplay is pretty slow especially when comparing it to Clash Royale, but if you don't mind that, then it an awesome zombie game to play any day.Download Plants vs. Zombies Heroes
16
Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns
No, we didn't just make up a word based on 'genocide', it's the developers that did that. Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns is not particularly involved or deep, but this board game conversion provides a healthy dose of light tactical RPG action featuring a bunch of brain-munching zombies.
We even have a Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns review if you're interested in reading further, so make sure to check it out. It might just be what you've been looking for!Download Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns
17
Puzzles & Survival
Puzzles & Survival is another Android zombie game that takes match-three and mashes it with zombies and strategy. Sounds fun? Well, it's even better once you start playing it. It's extremely addictive, and if you know a thing or two about match-three games, then you're probably aware of the fact that they can get difficult fast.
Oh, and if you're not yet convinced why you should give this one a try, then we've got Puzzles & Survival codes - check them out!Download Puzzles & Survival
18
Dead Trigger 2
Dead Trigger 2 is a relentless and technically impressive FPS with lots of bite-sized levels to tackle. The game looks amazing actually, and the realistic physics and mechanics make it that much more interesting. If you're not into fast-paced zombie shooters - or shooters in general, for that matter - then chances are you will enjoy Dead Trigger 2 for the sheer fact that it's extremely smooth and rather forgiving. For that alone, it's one of our favourites and probably one of the best zombie games for Android phones and tablets.Download Dead Trigger 2
19
War of the Zombie
War of the Zombie could basically be described as X-COM with zombies, but with a more zoomed-out and top-down perspective.
It is highly strategic, and with a fairly realistic approach that makes it enjoyable to all strategists and tacticians. The one downside to War of the Zombie would be its fairly cliche-ish narrative (or the essence of the game, if you may), but if you can see past that, then you've got a brilliant strategy zombie game.Download War of the Zombie
20
Zombie Catchers
Looking past pixelated and realistic graphics, we've got something a tad more lighthearted, but with equally massive gameplay. Another title that understands how silly and darkly funny zombies can be, Zombie Catchers is an action-platformer that has you harpooning zombies and feeding them to unwitting punters.
It's casual, it's fun, and it's fantastic if you want a simple game that won't require you to have a diploma in zombie killing. Give it a try!Download Zombie Catchers
21
Guns 'n' Glory Zombies
The popular Guns'n'Glory tower defence series gets an undead twist, as you take control of four gung-ho girls fighting back a zombie outbreak. One could argue that it's better than the original, but that's up to you to decide. We stand by our choice, which is that it looks and plays great, and the zombie aspect is just a plus.Download Guns 'n' Glory Zombies
22
Unkilled
Yet more first-person zombie shooting from the Dead Trigger developer, Unkilled still has you legging it around small maps blasting the undead in first person. That's fine by us, but if you're into something more laid-back, you can shift your attention to a previously mentioned title in the list, Dead Trigger 2.
Otherwise, Unkilled is fun and fast, and the zombies are unforgiving as ever. After all, they still want your brains.Download Unkilled
23
The Walking Dead: Survivors
The Walking Dead: Survivors is yet another base builder, but one which sees you expanding your post-apocalyptic shelter in the company of (very) famous and beloved characters from the show. It even has some gacha involved to let you recruit Darryl, Michonne, Glenn and everybody else.
It's fantastic and it looks great - that's not enough to make it one of the top zombie games for mobile of all time though, so we'll add in the fantastic aspect of the gameplay too. That should do it. Oh, and let's not forget our The Walking Dead: Survivors codes - that's more like it.Download The Walking Dead: Survivors
24
State of Survival
State of Survival is probably one of the best zombie games ever created, period. It also has some of the weirdest ads of the bunch, but we'll set that aside for now. In terms of gameplay, it combines zombie battles with classical base development, and much more. It's actually extremely great and it can become addictive fairly quickly - at least, until your HQ requires a day to complete the upgrade.
In the meantime, you can check our State of Survival redeem codes and even a guide on which heroes to pick for each game mode!Download State of Survival
25
Zombie Gunship Survival
We haven't had one of these on this list, so how about leaving the ground to the zombies in favour of something a lot safer - the air. Blasting zombies from the comfort of an AC-130 gunship sounds like a lot of fun - and it is. But Zombie Gunship Survival also stirs in base building elements for an extra edge.
It's a fantastic title that has realistic graphics, physics and it's well worth trying out if you want an astounding zombie game.
With this, our list of the best zombie games for Android is concluded. Did we miss out on any of the brain-eating spectacles that you are aware of? Let us know in the comments below!Download Zombie Gunship Survival