Top 15 turn-based games for mobile devices

What is considered to be a turn-based game? Why there are so many people who enjoy this particular style of play? And more importantly, which are the top 15 best turn based games that you can play on your mobile device?

What are turn-based games?

First thing's first. What exactly is a turn-based game? Let's try to make this really simple without getting too technical about it. Let's use the one that pretty much everyone knows as an example, say chess.

So in chess, player A goes first and only after they completed their move Player B can play. Simple right? I go, you go and so on. That kind of thing. We could say that a turn-based game has a certain structure that controls the flow of the gameplay, and is split into phases.

When it comes to video games, we use the term turn based, to describe a wide variety of titles that follow this simple concept. It can be anything, from card games, simulators, board games, RPGs and the list goes on and on.

Below you'll find a list of the top 15 best turn based games for mobile devices. As always, we've tried to make our list as diverse as possible so that anyone can find a title of their liking to play on the go!

