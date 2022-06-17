Top 15 turn-based games for mobile devices
What is considered to be a turn-based game? Why there are so many people who enjoy this particular style of play? And more importantly, which are the top 15 best turn based games that you can play on your mobile device?
What are turn-based games?First thing's first. What exactly is a turn-based game? Let's try to make this really simple without getting too technical about it. Let's use the one that pretty much everyone knows as an example, say chess.
So in chess, player A goes first and only after they completed their move Player B can play. Simple right? I go, you go and so on. That kind of thing. We could say that a turn-based game has a certain structure that controls the flow of the gameplay, and is split into phases.
When it comes to video games, we use the term turn based, to describe a wide variety of titles that follow this simple concept. It can be anything, from card games, simulators, board games, RPGs and the list goes on and on.
Below you'll find a list of the top 15 best turn based games for mobile devices. As always, we've tried to make our list as diverse as possible so that anyone can find a title of their liking to play on the go!
Let's get right into it!
1
Another Eden
Another Eden The Cat Beyond Time and Space follows the story of a young boy named Aldo in his adventure to rescue his sister Feinne from the Beast-King. When a distortion in space-time occurred, Aldo found himself 800 years into the future. This turn-based mobile game mostly plays as a side-scrolling JRPG, and it involves travelling through the future, the present and the past.
There are more than 80 chapters and a variety of characters that you can recruit through gacha mechanics to make your party stronger. Take a look at our tier list of the best characters in Another Eden if you decide to give it a go.
2
Marvel Strike Force
In Marvel Strike Force 5 you can collect heroes and villains from the Marvel Universe, create powerful teams, and go up against Ultimus' legions in turn-base battles.
There are various modes that you can participate in, such as Campaign, Blitz, Arena, Raids, Challenges, Alliance War and even Real Time Arena if you enjoy PvP. The battle mechanics are rather simple and easy to understand.
Even though it was released back in 2018, a number of new characters are often released to keep things fresh.
3
Legends of Runeterra
Legends of Runeterra is a collectible card game inspired by Magic: The Gathering where players face each other in one versus one battle. Both players start the match with the same number of health points, and the first to fall to zero loses.
All the cards are inspired by the League of Legends universe, and many main characters from the popular MOBA are featured as Champion cards.
Everything about it looks great and polished, and the overall quality is simply incredible. If you are a fan of deck-builders, Legends of Runeterra is a mobile turn-based game that you will enjoy.
4
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
Master Duel is the digital form of the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game that's been going strong for over 20 years now. Build your very own deck and duel against other players from all over the world. Win prizes by participating in special events and tournaments, or try to climb the competitive ladder in ranked duels. Of course, you can always just play for fun against your friends or even AI. Try to come up with new strategies and combos that will give you the edge over your opponents and make you the number one duelist!
5
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
As we've mentioned previously, the turn-based games category is wide, and it includes titles from various genres. Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a single-player J-RPG adventure featuring deep dungeon diving and a turn-based combat system. The story follows Gully's quest to find her long-lost father, a famous hero named Aramus who suddenly disappeared one day. A party of five rather unlikely heroes, each with their own unique abilities and style, will help Gully on her adventure.
6
Dungeon Maker
Dungeon Maker is a strategy game that blends elements from tower defence, deck-builders and rogue-like games.
Create your own dungeon and try to come up with unique strategies to survive against hordes of enemies. Carefully place the traps and monsters that you have at your disposal, and unlock more elements the longer you survive.
Each turn you can decide if you want to rest, fight, or upgrade the dungeon by picking fate cards. There are over 260 monsters and heroes and more than 240 relics that you can collect along the way and many special events.
7
DC Worlds Collide
To the surprise of many, DC created a gacha game, and they actually did an amazing job.
The Crime Syndicate members have invaded the Earth, and the only ones who can stand in their way are DC's most powerful heroes and villains. Batman, Superman, the Flash, Wonder Woman, Penguin and Bane are only some of the names in a roster that keeps expanding with new characters being added constantly.
Create teams with unique synergies and skill rotations as you try to find the ideal combination of characters to tackle various types of content.
8
Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle
You don't really have to be a Dragonball fan to enjoy Dokkan Battle. But if you are a fan of the legendary franchise, and you are looking for a turn-based game for mobile, then this title should be on the top of your list.
Since its release in 2015, Dokkan Battle has created a huge online community that's still going strong to this day, with more than 350 million downloads and over 3 billion dollars in revenue worldwide.
Its unique gameplay blends elements of card, board games and even tile-matching. There are hundreds and hundreds of cards with all the fan favourite characters from the Dragonball universe, as well as others that are less popular. To keep things fresh, new cards and events are being added all the time.
9
The Battle of Polytopia
4X are some of the better turn-based strategy games for mobile devices. The four Xs are actually an abbreviation for eXplore, eXpand, eXploit and eXterminate, all key gameplay elements in this genre.
In The Battle of Polytopia, you can select one of the available tribes and develop it into an empire that will rule the world. Of course, it won't be that easy! It requires a lot of strategy and planning. Fight against enemy tribes, discover new technologies and explore new lands. The auto-generated maps feature makes each game a unique experience. It can be played in single, or multi-player modes.
10
Hoplite
If you are looking for something different, Hoplite is an old-school single-player roguelike dungeon crawler that was released back in 2013. Still, after all these years, it remains unique and really enjoyable.
Hoplite's gameplay is very simple and easy to understand but at the same time very challenging. It requires strategic thinking and planning ahead, almost like a game of chess, as your every decision matter.
The first levels are easy enough to give you the required time and experience to understand the game mechanics, but as you progress, the challenges will become much harder.
11
Rakshasa Street
After an anime series and a live drama adaptation, now there's also a new RPG based on the famous manhua by Xu Chen, Rakshasa Street. The place where the spirits go and evil spirits are kept in check. Only a selected few can enter this place, the spirit masters and their guardian spirits. The game features a turn-based battle system where you need to mix and match skills and different guardian classes to create a powerful team. There's a ton of content based on the official anime and even real-time PvP where you can compete against players from all over the world.
12
Through The Ages
When one of the best board games ever created receives a well-polished, quality digital version, the result is nothing short of amazing. This is an excellent adaptation of Vlaada Chvátil’s strategy classic, with tremendous replay value as every round plays out differently, even against the AI. If you are a fan of Civilization-type games, you are definitely going to enjoy this one.
13
Alchemy Stars
Alchemy Stars is a strategy RPG with innovative gameplay. As the Navigator, you lead a team of powerful Aurorians by moving around a board by connecting tiles of the same colour. Everything about Alchemy Stars is top quality. The storyline is captivating and the art style and graphics are gorgeous. There's a plethora of Aurorians with various skills and abilities that you can use to create the strongest teams. Unlike other gacha games, there's no 'power creep' in Alchemy Star. The game doesn't really force players to invest in new units, as the old ones remain very competitive
14
The Alchemist Code
Since its release in 2017 to this day, The Alchemist Code has created a huge online community worldwide. This is one of the better tactical RPGs that you can play on mobile. Its turn-based battle system, 3D isometric view and overall gameplay, borrows elements from titles such as Final Fantasy and Tactics Ogre. Check out our Alchemist Code tier list and create the best possible team to start your adventure!
15
Slay the Spire
Slay the Spire brings together two seemingly totally different gaming genres as it blends elements of roguelikes and deck builders. The result is a very fun and addictive gaming experience. The gameplay is simple enough in a way that anyone can grasp, but at the same time, it requires strategic thinking. You feel that every decision matters. Collect hundreds of cards and build powerful combos as you climb the spire! All in all, Slay the Spire is a mobile turn-based game like no other that will keep you entertained for a long time!