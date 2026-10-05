Dragonheir tier list - Characters ranked by elemental type
The only correct way to compare characters is through their elements. We have ranked each of them on the Dragonheir tier list.
Updated on October 5th, 2026 - Version 0.330.1820302 - Added: Tariz, Ernesto, Kushuhaar, Selva, Vyressa, Virrianne, Solmo, Munch, Urgoula, Irnjaw Mog, Child of Chaos
Let's talk about one of the latest popular MMORPGs, Dragonheir: Silent Gods. If you are a new player, it's important to know who the best characters are in the game. Not every Legendary is worth investing in, you see! It's a bit more complicated than that! On the following pages, you can find the complete Dragonheir tier list, where we analyse and evaluate every available character.
During our evaluation process, we considered several things. First of all, our personal experience playing the game. But also, the opinion of the community. That said, no tier list is absolute. Use it more as a general rule of thumb and a glimpse into the current meta.
Also, keep in mind that these rankings will change with every season as new characters will be released. So, make sure to check back to this page to get the latest Dragonheir tier list!
1
Poison characters
|S-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Malak
|Legendary
|Ergander
|Legendary
|Halramar
|Legendary
|Calavera
|Legendary
|Rook
|Legendary
|Lothair
|Legendary
|Sacredeia
|Legendary
|Oggok
|Legendary
|A-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Urgoula
|Legendary
|Halramar
|Legendary
|Calavera
|Legendary
|Durango
|Legendary
|Jathalea
|Legendary
|Frurbath
|Epic
|Stegamoffyn
|Legendary
|Jathalea
|Legendary
|B-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Sleight
|Legendary
|Corrin
|Epic
|Talwer
|Legendary
|Eches
|Epic
|Sifris
|Epic
|Heksandra
|Rare
|C-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Noteera
|Rare
|Eli
|Rare
|Dench
|Rare
|Lorarri
|Rare
|Jijel
|Rare
|Ghellid
|Epic
Poison type characters are all about stacking poison on their enemies and causing them to take damage over time (DoT). Thanks to their immunities, Poison types are considered the best for clearing dungeons.
Ergander is arguably the star of this specific type. He's a tank that has the ability to restore his health and deal solid damage. On top of that, he can taunt enemies and become undead for a period of time. He has a very wide area of effect.Lothair is a must-have for this type of team. His damage scales based on the poison stacks the enemy has. Oggok is simply the best support character this type has to offer. He can debuff enemy attacks, heal allies, and remove debuffs. Simply a must-have!
2
Ice characters
|S-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Ernesto
|Legendary
|Anselmo
|Legendary
|Derrell
|Legendary
|Beldelle
|Legendary
|Felocia
|Legendary
|Ladehlia
|Legendary
|Theodemer
|Legendary
|Feliciberta
|Legendary
|Feenja
|Legendary
|Elecebre
|Legendary
|Aladiah
|Legendary
|Hvitar
|Legendary
|Auster
|Legendary
|A-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Virrianne
|Legendary
|Fredegonda
|Legendary
|Zorak
|Legendary
|Varna
|Legendary
|Dorkuraz
|Epic
|Trolgar
|Legendary
|Dallbam
|Epic
|B-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Miro
|Legendary
|Shinnah
|Legendary
|Miro
|Legendary
|Vidimir
|Epic
|Hochadir
|Legendary
|Voresh
|Epic
|Pargu
|Epic
|Eurion
|Legendary
|C-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Gulal
|Rare
|Loris
|Rare
|Vojeh
|Rare
|Usha
|Rare
|Wilt
|Rare
|Rephe
|Rare
|Forbrit
|Rare
Ice type characters are characterised by their ability to apply the unique debuff Frost. When attacking an enemy with Frozen status, many Ice-type characters get extra effects, such as dealing extra damage. They are well-balanced and able to perform in PvP as well as PvE modes. A very good choice overall for new players.Elecebre is S-Tier support thanks to her ability that allows her to shield her allies as well as provide various other buffs (regen, defense, and so on).
Hvitar's ability to cull enemies below 15% health is extremely helpful against every opponent, regardless of their faction.
Auster is a damage carry that doesn't need a particular setup. Due to synergies in this game, many characters need a certain number of allies to boost their damage. Auster can do damage without assistance.Varna is another solid ice-support. Not as strong as Elecebre, but certainly way above average. He can shield and buff his allies, remove debuffs, and more. Dorkuraz is a damage carry that you can rely on until you get a stronger character. His synergy with Vidimir is good enough to carry you through the story. Dallbam is very good tank for the ice team. The fact that he's only of Epic rarity makes it much easier to obtain him.
As we mentioned above, Vidimir has a good synergy with Dorkuraz. Voresh can potentially be used in PvP thanks to his healing ability. Pargu also sees some play in PvP, but you shouldn't invest too much in these characters.C-Tier characters are low-quality. You can use them in the very early stages of the game in order to progress in the main story mode, but replace them once you can.
3
Lightning characters
|S-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Child of Chaos
|Legendary
|Tariz
|Legendary
|Maashtur
|Legendary
|Nastjenka
|Legendary
|Fathomdown
|Legendary
|Perkunte
|Legendary
|Stanguem
|Legendary
|Fungal-Glow
|Legendary
|Maashtur
|Legendary
|Orfenna
|Legendary
|Shai'nachtan
|Legendary
|Grishnaar
|Legendary
|A-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Fathomdown
|Legendary
|Ivellios
|Legendary
|Divine Ascetic
|Legendary
|Nissa
|Legendary
|Sutha
|Legendary
|Tamar
|Legendary
|Schaltar
|Epic
|B-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Solmo
|Legendary
|Orfenna
|Legendary
|Shagrol
|Epic
|Bionphray
|Legendary
|lola
|Epic
|Vani
|Rare
|C-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Lydia
|Epic
|Enna
|Rare
|Irina
|Rare
|Immeral
|Rare
|Yagnatz
|Rare
In PvP, Tamar is an S-Tier support, better than Fungal-Glow. The problem is that he's not as effective in other modes. Ivellios, Sutha and Schaltar are Nastjenka's crew. Schaltar is easy to get since he's of Epic rarity.
4
Necrosis characters
|S-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Child of Chaos
|Legendary
|Tiamat
|Legendary
|Larclys
|Legendary
|Ozul
|Legendary
|Child of Chaos
|Legendary
|Alphanarsy
|Legendary
|Aspalta
|Legendary
|Astaion
|Legendary
|Perseus
|Legendary
|Daphne
|Legendary
|Quaesitia
|Legendary
|Berengar
|Legendary
|Lelwanis
|Legendary
|Sylvester
|Legendary
|A-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Astaion
|Legendary
|Gaiolere
|Legendary
|Bernade
|Legendary
|Sintrellia
|Legendary
|Dalk
|Legendary
|Scharlach
|Legendary
|Gaiolere
|Legendary
|Questa
|Epic
|B-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Zadok
|Epic
|Ripekas
|Legendary
|Thia
|Epic
|Dalk
|Legendary
|Isitarian
|Epic
|C-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Meggan
|Rare
|Korth
|Rare
|Tioh
|Rare
|Fitz
|Rare
|Scarell
|Rare
5
Radiance characters
|S-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Monelisse
|Legendary
|Yfeir
|Legendary
|Annelisis
|Legendary
|Aemonleyda
|Legendary
|Bigby
|Legendary
|Lincos
|Legendary
|Ardreth
|Legendary
|Mithrasea
|Legendary
|Acilia
|Legendary
|Huberg
|Legendary
|Rose
|Legendary
|A-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Selva
|Legendary
|Gladys
|Legendary
|Diantha
|Legendary
|Thelendor
|Legendary
|Lorentheel
|Legendary
|Donella
|Legendary
|Gillian
|Legendary
|Hegiio
|Epic
|Nissa
|Legendary
|Karak Vela (Calamity Dancer)
|B-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Yfeir
|Legendary
|Shahla
|Legendary
|Sagomir
|Legendary
|Philto
|Legendary
|Martina
|Epic
|Alvis
|Epic
|C-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Phassa
|Legendary
|Kamari
|Epic
|Clovis
|Epic
|Nessa
|Epic
|Quarrion
|Rare
|D-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Berrik
|Rare
|Wellby
|Rare
|Mulier
|Rare
|Awstin
|Rare
Mithrasea is by far the strongest support Light-type character in the game. She can raise her fallen allies and also remove enemy buffs. Her passive can also negate fatal damage. Acilia can remove every debuff from your team and provide debuff immunity. She also has a healing ability, even though it's not that much, it all helps, right? She's amazing against bosses and certain dungeons.
Huberg is the damage carry of this type. He doesn't need much setup in order to perform. You should invest in him if you have him. Thelendor is another DPS, but simply not as good as Huberg. Lorentheel is a buffer that can raise the ATK of your whole team. Donella is an excellent support overall. He has the ability to apply crowd control to enemies (CC) and various debuffs. Hegiio is a very solid DPS character that you can use since he's of Epic rarity. His damage output is pretty solid.
6
Fire characters
|S-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Vyressa
|Legendary
|Kushuhaar
|Legendary
|Flora
|Legendary
|Khrysos
|Legendary
|Majtan
|Legendary
|Paixton
|Legendary
|Aschetius
|Legendary
|Karf
|Legendary
|A-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Munch
|Legendary
|Lizkar
|Legendary
|Paixton
|Legendary
|Vortex
|Legendary
|Naro
|Legendary
|Synarell
|Legendary
|Victor
|Legendary
|Felicity
|Legendary
|Irnjaw Mog
|Epic
|Durem
|Legendary
|Tonalnan
|Epic
|Ashqar
|Epic
|Errich
|Legendary
|Garrika
|Legendary
|B-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Majtan
|Legendary
|Dane
|Epic
|Huldork
|Legendary
|Ashqar
|Epic
|Araces
|Epic
|Horrus
|Epic
|C-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Fihrah
|Rare
|Brody
|Rare
|Nedda
|Rare
|Livia
|Rare
|Thea
|Rare
|Dubok
|Rare
Fire types damage is mainly single-target. Their special "Wild" mechanic makes their damage output even higher. They are potentially as strong as the Electric type when it comes to boss fights. Flora is the star of Fire-types. She has a lot of single-target damage and damage over time, but she also has the unique ability to release a fireball when the "Wild" special is activated. She also has a good leader skill that increases ATK by 30%. Khrysos is the Fire-type tank. He can shield and heal himself, but he's also able to negate enemy shields. He is especially good during boss fights. Felicity is a damage carry with the ability to ignore enemy shields. Definitely a character worth investing in. If you have her on your team, then Tonalnan becomes borderline S-Tier. Their synergy is really that good. Keep in mind that Tonanlnan is of Epic rarity. Errich has probably the best AoE damage on any Fire-type. Those are all of the characters ranked by their element on our Dragonheir tier list. If you're interested in other lists as well, take a look at our Brown Dust 2 tier list or Snowbreak tier list. If none of them interest you, go through our collection of tier-list articles, we are sure you'll find something interesting.