Dragonheir tier list - Characters ranked by elemental type

S-Tier Name Rarity Elecebre Legendary Hvitar Legendary Auster Legendary A-Tier Name Rarity Varna Legendary Dorkuraz Epic Trolgar Legendary Dallbam Epic B-Tier Name Rarity Vidimir Epic Hochadir Legendary Voresh Epic Pargu Epic Eurion Legendary C-Tier Name Rarity Gulal Rare Loris Rare Vojeh Rare Usha Rare Wilt Rare Rephe Rare Forbrit Rare

Ice type characters characterized by their ability to apply the unique debuff Frost. When attacking an enemy with Frozen status, many Ice-type characters get extra effects such as dealing extra damage. They are well-balanced and able to perform in PvP as well as PvE modes. A very good choice overall for new players.

is S-Tier support thanks to her ability that allows her to shield her allies as well as provide various other buffs (regen, defense, and so on).

Hvitar's ability to cull enemies below 15% health is extremely helpful against every opponent regardless of their faction.

Auster is a damage carry that doesn't need a particular setup. Due to synergies in this game, many characters need a certain amount of allies to boost their damage. Auster can do damage anyhow.

is another solid ice-support. Not as strong as Elecebre, but certainly way above average. He can shield and buff his allies, remove debuffs, and more.is a damage carry that you can rely on until you get a stronger character. His synergy with Vidimir is good enough to carry you through the story.is very good tank for the ice team. The fact that he's only of Epic rarity makes it much easier to obtain him.

As we mentioned above, Vidimir has a good synergy with Dorkuraz. Voresh can potentially be used in PvP thanks to his healing ability. Pargu also can see some play in PvP, but you shouldn't invest too much in these characters.

characters are low-quality. You can use them in the very early stages of the game in order to progress in the main story mode. Replace them once you can.