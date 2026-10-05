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Dragonheir tier list - Characters ranked by elemental type

By Mihail Katsoris
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| Dragonheir: Silent Gods
Dragonheir tier list - Characters ranked by elemental type

The only correct way to compare characters is through their elements. We have ranked each of them on the Dragonheir tier list.

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Updated on October 5th, 2026 - Version 0.330.1820302 - Added: Tariz, Ernesto, Kushuhaar, Selva, Vyressa, Virrianne, Solmo, Munch, Urgoula, Irnjaw Mog, Child of Chaos

Let's talk about one of the latest popular MMORPGs, Dragonheir: Silent Gods. If you are a new player, it's important to know who the best characters are in the game. Not every Legendary is worth investing in, you see! It's a bit more complicated than that! On the following pages, you can find the complete Dragonheir tier list, where we analyse and evaluate every available character.

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During our evaluation process, we considered several things. First of all, our personal experience playing the game. But also, the opinion of the community. That said, no tier list is absolute. Use it more as a general rule of thumb and a glimpse into the current meta.

Also, keep in mind that these rankings will change with every season as new characters will be released. So, make sure to check back to this page to get the latest Dragonheir tier list!

Click Here To View The List »

1
Poison characters

S-Tier
Name Rarity
Malak Legendary
Ergander Legendary
Halramar Legendary
Calavera Legendary
Rook Legendary
Lothair Legendary
Sacredeia Legendary
Oggok Legendary
A-Tier
Name Rarity
Urgoula Legendary
Halramar Legendary
Calavera Legendary
Durango Legendary
Jathalea Legendary
Frurbath Epic
Stegamoffyn Legendary
Jathalea Legendary
B-Tier
Name Rarity
Sleight Legendary
Corrin Epic
Talwer Legendary
Eches Epic
Sifris Epic
Heksandra Rare
C-Tier
Name Rarity
Noteera Rare
Eli Rare
Dench Rare
Lorarri Rare
Jijel Rare
Ghellid Epic

Poison type characters are all about stacking poison on their enemies and causing them to take damage over time (DoT). Thanks to their immunities, Poison types are considered the best for clearing dungeons.

Ergander is arguably the star of this specific type. He's a tank that has the ability to restore his health and deal solid damage. On top of that, he can taunt enemies and become undead for a period of time. He has a very wide area of effect.

Lothair is a must-have for this type of team. His damage scales based on the poison stacks the enemy has. Oggok is simply the best support character this type has to offer. He can debuff enemy attacks, heal allies, and remove debuffs. Simply a must-have!

2
Ice characters

S-Tier
Name Rarity
Ernesto Legendary
Anselmo Legendary
Derrell Legendary
Beldelle Legendary
Felocia Legendary
Ladehlia Legendary
Theodemer Legendary
Feliciberta Legendary
Feenja Legendary
Elecebre Legendary
Aladiah Legendary
Hvitar Legendary
Auster Legendary
A-Tier
Name Rarity
Virrianne Legendary
Fredegonda Legendary
Zorak Legendary
Varna Legendary
Dorkuraz Epic
Trolgar Legendary
Dallbam Epic
B-Tier
Name Rarity
Miro Legendary
Shinnah Legendary
Miro Legendary
Vidimir Epic
Hochadir Legendary
Voresh Epic
Pargu Epic
Eurion Legendary
C-Tier
Name Rarity
Gulal Rare
Loris Rare
Vojeh Rare
Usha Rare
Wilt Rare
Rephe Rare
Forbrit Rare

Ice type characters are characterised by their ability to apply the unique debuff Frost. When attacking an enemy with Frozen status, many Ice-type characters get extra effects, such as dealing extra damage. They are well-balanced and able to perform in PvP as well as PvE modes. A very good choice overall for new players.

Elecebre is S-Tier support thanks to her ability that allows her to shield her allies as well as provide various other buffs (regen, defense, and so on).

Hvitar's ability to cull enemies below 15% health is extremely helpful against every opponent, regardless of their faction.

Auster is a damage carry that doesn't need a particular setup. Due to synergies in this game, many characters need a certain number of allies to boost their damage. Auster can do damage without assistance.

Varna is another solid ice-support. Not as strong as Elecebre, but certainly way above average. He can shield and buff his allies, remove debuffs, and more. Dorkuraz is a damage carry that you can rely on until you get a stronger character. His synergy with Vidimir is good enough to carry you through the story. Dallbam is very good tank for the ice team. The fact that he's only of Epic rarity makes it much easier to obtain him.

As we mentioned above, Vidimir has a good synergy with Dorkuraz. Voresh can potentially be used in PvP thanks to his healing ability. Pargu also sees some play in PvP, but you shouldn't invest too much in these characters.

C-Tier characters are low-quality. You can use them in the very early stages of the game in order to progress in the main story mode, but replace them once you can.

3
Lightning characters

S-Tier
Name Rarity
Child of Chaos Legendary
Tariz Legendary
Maashtur Legendary
Nastjenka Legendary
Fathomdown Legendary
Perkunte Legendary
Stanguem Legendary
Fungal-Glow Legendary
Maashtur Legendary
Orfenna Legendary
Shai'nachtan Legendary
Grishnaar Legendary
A-Tier
Name Rarity
Fathomdown Legendary
Ivellios Legendary
Divine Ascetic Legendary
Nissa Legendary
Sutha Legendary
Tamar Legendary
Schaltar Epic
B-Tier
Name Rarity
Solmo Legendary
Orfenna Legendary
Shagrol Epic
Bionphray Legendary
lola Epic
Vani Rare
C-Tier
Name Rarity
Lydia Epic
Enna Rare
Irina Rare
Immeral Rare
Yagnatz Rare
Electric type is what we usually call a "glass cannon". They can deal high amounts of damage, but they lack defense. Due to how the "Dauntless" mechanic works, they can be potentially the best Boss-killers in the game. With that said, they require a lot of investment in terms of gear and skills before they get to that level. In that sense, this type isn't the best for new players or players who want to play as a F2P player. Nastjenka's passive grants her extra critical chances based on her attack speed. That makes Nastjenka a great damage dealer, putting her ahead of other lightning characters on our Dragonheir tier list. Fungal-Glow is the best Electric type support. He can provide shields for his allies, buff their defenses, and more. Grishnaar is the Electric-type tank. Has damage reduction in his kit, chances to perform counter-attacks, shield, and more.

In PvP, Tamar is an S-Tier support, better than Fungal-Glow. The problem is that he's not as effective in other modes. Ivellios, Sutha and Schaltar are Nastjenka's crew. Schaltar is easy to get since he's of Epic rarity.

4
Necrosis characters

S-Tier
Name Rarity
Child of Chaos Legendary
Tiamat Legendary
Larclys Legendary
Ozul Legendary
Child of Chaos Legendary
Alphanarsy Legendary
Aspalta Legendary
Astaion Legendary
Perseus Legendary
Daphne Legendary
Quaesitia Legendary
Berengar Legendary
Lelwanis Legendary
Sylvester Legendary
A-Tier
Name Rarity
Astaion Legendary
Gaiolere Legendary
Bernade Legendary
Sintrellia Legendary
Dalk Legendary
Scharlach Legendary
Gaiolere Legendary
Questa Epic
B-Tier
Name Rarity
Zadok Epic
Ripekas Legendary
Thia Epic
Dalk Legendary
Isitarian Epic
C-Tier
Name Rarity
Meggan Rare
Korth Rare
Tioh Rare
Fitz Rare
Scarell Rare


Dark types revolve around their ability to summon objects. They can then manipulate them either by sacrificing or enhancing them to gain various effects.

Berengar could have been in a tier of his own, like SS-Tier. He's that good. He has damage reduction, can heal, debuff enemies, and negate healing. All in all, pretty overpowered I'd say.

Sylvester is the only Dark-type support. He can provide healing, invisibility, and immunity to debuffs, among other things. He is especially potent in Dungeons and PvP. Lelwanis is a DPS carry. She does a lot of damage, especially against tank enemies, since she ignores 35% of enemy defense.

Scharlach is a Dark-type tank. She can be used together with Gaiolere, who has the ability to copy other summons. Questa offers team healing on kill, which is a very helpful ability in dungeons.

Megan's passive increases ally charge bars by 25%, so potentially can see some play in certain instances.

5
Radiance characters

S-Tier
Name Rarity
Monelisse Legendary
Yfeir Legendary
Annelisis Legendary
Aemonleyda Legendary
Bigby Legendary
Lincos Legendary
Ardreth Legendary
Mithrasea Legendary
Acilia Legendary
Huberg Legendary
Rose Legendary
A-Tier
Name Rarity
Selva Legendary
Gladys Legendary
Diantha Legendary
Thelendor Legendary
Lorentheel Legendary
Donella Legendary
Gillian Legendary
Hegiio Epic
Nissa Legendary
Karak Vela (Calamity Dancer)
B-Tier
Name Rarity
Yfeir Legendary
Shahla Legendary
Sagomir Legendary
Philto Legendary
Martina Epic
Alvis Epic
C-Tier
Name Rarity
Phassa Legendary
Kamari Epic
Clovis Epic
Nessa Epic
Quarrion Rare
D-Tier
Name Rarity
Berrik Rare
Wellby Rare
Mulier Rare
Awstin Rare



Mithrasea is by far the strongest support Light-type character in the game. She can raise her fallen allies and also remove enemy buffs. Her passive can also negate fatal damage.

Acilia can remove every debuff from your team and provide debuff immunity. She also has a healing ability, even though it's not that much, it all helps, right? She's amazing against bosses and certain dungeons.

Huberg is the damage carry of this type. He doesn't need much setup in order to perform. You should invest in him if you have him.

Thelendor is another DPS, but simply not as good as Huberg. Lorentheel is a buffer that can raise the ATK of your whole team.

Donella is an excellent support overall. He has the ability to apply crowd control to enemies (CC) and various debuffs. Hegiio is a very solid DPS character that you can use since he's of Epic rarity. His damage output is pretty solid.

6
Fire characters

S-Tier
Name Rarity
Vyressa Legendary
Kushuhaar Legendary
Flora Legendary
Khrysos Legendary
Majtan Legendary
Paixton Legendary
Aschetius Legendary
Karf Legendary
A-Tier
Name Rarity
Munch Legendary
Lizkar Legendary
Paixton Legendary
Vortex Legendary
Naro Legendary
Synarell Legendary
Victor Legendary
Felicity Legendary
Irnjaw Mog Epic
Durem Legendary
Tonalnan Epic
Ashqar Epic
Errich Legendary
Garrika Legendary
B-Tier
Name Rarity
Majtan Legendary
Dane Epic
Huldork Legendary
Ashqar Epic
Araces Epic
Horrus Epic
C-Tier
Name Rarity
Fihrah Rare
Brody Rare
Nedda Rare
Livia Rare
Thea Rare
Dubok Rare



Fire types damage is mainly single-target. Their special "Wild" mechanic makes their damage output even higher. They are potentially as strong as the Electric type when it comes to boss fights.

Flora is the star of Fire-types. She has a lot of single-target damage and damage over time, but she also has the unique ability to release a fireball when the "Wild" special is activated. She also has a good leader skill that increases ATK by 30%.

Khrysos is the Fire-type tank. He can shield and heal himself, but he's also able to negate enemy shields. He is especially good during boss fights.

Felicity is a damage carry with the ability to ignore enemy shields. Definitely a character worth investing in. If you have her on your team, then Tonalnan becomes borderline S-Tier. Their synergy is really that good. Keep in mind that Tonanlnan is of Epic rarity. Errich has probably the best AoE damage on any Fire-type.

Those are all of the characters ranked by their element on our Dragonheir tier list. If you're interested in other lists as well, take a look at our Brown Dust 2 tier list or Snowbreak tier list. If none of them interest you, go through our collection of tier-list articles, we are sure you'll find something interesting.

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Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.