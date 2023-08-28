Dragonheir tier list - Characters ranked by elemental type
In this article, we are talking about the latest MMORPG, Dragonheir: Silent Gods. If you are a new player, it's important to know which are the best characters in the game. Not every Legendary is worth investing in! It's a bit more complicated than that! On the following pages, you can find our complete Dragonheir tier list where we analyze and evaluate every character in the game.
Before we get into our list, it's important to note that our evaluation is based on the data we've collected during the game's closed beta. It's likely that there will be some changes in the upcoming patches. So, make sure to check back to this page to get the latest Dragonheir tier list!
1
Poision characters
|S-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Ergander
|Legendary
|Lothair
|Legendary
|Oggok
|Legendary
|A-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Durango
|Legendary
|Frurbath
|Epic
|Jathalea
|Legendary
|B-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Corrin
|Epic
|Talwer
|Legendary
|Eches
|Epic
|Sifris
|Epic
|Heksandra
|Rare
|C-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Noteera
|Rare
|Eli
|Rare
|Dench
|Rare
|Lorarri
|Rare
|Jijel
|Rare
Poison type characters are all about stacking poison to their enemies and causing them to take damage over time (DoT). Thanks to their immunities, Poison types are considered to be the best for clearing dungeons.
Ergander is arguably the star of this specific type. He's a tank that has the ability to restore his health and deal solid damage. On top of that, he can taunt enemies and become undead for a period of time. He has a very wide area of effect.Lothair is a must-have in for this type of team. His damage scales based on the poison stacks the enemy has. Oggok is simply the best support character this type has to offer. He can debuff enemies' attacks, heal allies, and remove debuffs. Simply a must-have!
2
Ice characters
|S-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Elecebre
|Legendary
|Hvitar
|Legendary
|Auster
|Legendary
|A-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Varna
|Legendary
|Dorkuraz
|Epic
|Trolgar
|Legendary
|Dallbam
|Epic
|B-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Vidimir
|Epic
|Hochadir
|Legendary
|Voresh
|Epic
|Pargu
|Epic
|Eurion
|Legendary
|C-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Gulal
|Rare
|Loris
|Rare
|Vojeh
|Rare
|Usha
|Rare
|Wilt
|Rare
|Rephe
|Rare
|Forbrit
|Rare
Ice type characters characterized by their ability to apply the unique debuff Frost. When attacking an enemy with Frozen status, many Ice-type characters get extra effects such as dealing extra damage. They are well-balanced and able to perform in PvP as well as PvE modes. A very good choice overall for new players.Elecebre is S-Tier support thanks to her ability that allows her to shield her allies as well as provide various other buffs (regen, defense, and so on).
Hvitar's ability to cull enemies below 15% health is extremely helpful against every opponent regardless of their faction.
Auster is a damage carry that doesn't need a particular setup. Due to synergies in this game, many characters need a certain amount of allies to boost their damage. Auster can do damage anyhow.Varna is another solid ice-support. Not as strong as Elecebre, but certainly way above average. He can shield and buff his allies, remove debuffs, and more. Dorkuraz is a damage carry that you can rely on until you get a stronger character. His synergy with Vidimir is good enough to carry you through the story. Dallbam is very good tank for the ice team. The fact that he's only of Epic rarity makes it much easier to obtain him.
As we mentioned above, Vidimir has a good synergy with Dorkuraz. Voresh can potentially be used in PvP thanks to his healing ability. Pargu also can see some play in PvP, but you shouldn't invest too much in these characters.C-Tier characters are low-quality. You can use them in the very early stages of the game in order to progress in the main story mode. Replace them once you can.
3
Electric characters
|S-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Nastjenka
|Legendary
|Fungal-Glow
|Legendary
|Grishnaar
|Legendary
|A-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Ivellios
|Legendary
|Sutha
|Legendary
|Tamar
|Legendary
|Schaltar
|Epic
|B-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Shagrol
|Epic
|Bionphray
|Legendary
|lola
|Epic
|Vani
|Rare
|C-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Lydia
|Epic
|Enna
|Rare
|Irina
|Rare
|Immeral
|Rare
|Yagnatz
|Rare
Electric type is what we usually call a "glass cannon". They are able to deal high amounts of damage, but they lack defense. Due to how the "Dauntless" mechanic works, they can be potentially the best Boss-killers in the game. With that said, they require a lot of investment in terms of gear and skills before they get to that level. In that sense, this type isn't the best for new players or players who want to play as F2P.Nastjenka's passive grants her extra critical chances based on her attack speed. That makes Nastjenka a great damage dealer. Fungal-Glow is the best Electric type support. He can provide shields for his allies, buff their defenses, and more. Grishnaar is the Electric-type tank. Has damage reduction in his kit, chances to perform counter-attacks, shield, and more.
In PvP, Tamar is an S-Tier support, better than Fungal-Glow. The problem is that he's not as effective in other modes. Ivellios, Sutha and Schaltar are Nastjenka's crew. Schaltar is easy to get since he's of Epic rarity.
4
Dark characters
|S-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Berengar
|Legendary
|Lelwanis
|Legendary
|Sylvester
|Legendary
|A-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Scharlach
|Legendary
|Gaiolere
|Legendary
|Questa
|Epic
|B-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Zadok
|Epic
|Ripekas
|Legendary
|Thia
|Epic
|Isitarian
|Epic
|C-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Meggan
|Rare
|Korth
|Rare
|Tioh
|Rare
|Fitz
|Rare
|Scarell
|Rare
5
Fire characters
|S-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Flora
|Legendary
|Khrysos
|Legendary
|A-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Felicity
|Legendary
|Tonalnan
|Epic
|Errich
|Legendary
|Garrika
|Legendary
|B-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Dane
|Epic
|Huldork
|Legendary
|Horrus
|Epic
|C-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Fihrah
|Rare
|Brody
|Rare
|Nedda
|Rare
|Livia
|Rare
|Thea
|Rare
|Dubok
|Rare
6
Light characters
|S-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Mithrasea
|Legendary
|Acilia
|Legendary
|Huberg
|Legendary
|A-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Thelendor
|Legendary
|Lorentheel
|Legendary
|Donella
|Legendary
|Gillian
|Legendary
|Hegiio
|Epic
|B-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Sagomir
|Legendary
|Philto
|Legendary
|Martina
|Epic
|Alvis
|Epic
|C-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Kamari
|Epic
|Clovis
|Epic
|Nessa
|Epic
|Quarrion
|Rare
|D-Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Berrik
|Rare
|Wellby
|Rare
|Mulier
|Rare
|Awstin
|Rare