Tier Lists

Dragonheir tier list - Characters ranked by elemental type

By Mihail Katsoris
|
iOS + Android
| Dragonheir: Silent Gods
Dragonheir tier list - Characters ranked by elemental type

Left Arrow
0/6
Right Arrow
Updated on August 28th - Checked for new characters

In this article, we are talking about the latest MMORPG, Dragonheir: Silent Gods. If you are a new player, it's important to know which are the best characters in the game. Not every Legendary is worth investing in! It's a bit more complicated than that! On the following pages, you can find our complete Dragonheir tier list where we analyze and evaluate every character in the game.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on
Before we get into our list, it's important to note that our evaluation is based on the data we've collected during the game's closed beta. It's likely that there will be some changes in the upcoming patches. So, make sure to check back to this page to get the latest Dragonheir tier list!

Click Here To View The List »

1
Poision characters

S-Tier
Name Rarity
Ergander Legendary
Lothair Legendary
Oggok Legendary
A-Tier
Name Rarity
Durango Legendary
Frurbath Epic
Jathalea Legendary
B-Tier
Name Rarity
Corrin Epic
Talwer Legendary
Eches Epic
Sifris Epic
Heksandra Rare
C-Tier
Name Rarity
Noteera Rare
Eli Rare
Dench Rare
Lorarri Rare
Jijel Rare

Poison type characters are all about stacking poison to their enemies and causing them to take damage over time (DoT). Thanks to their immunities, Poison types are considered to be the best for clearing dungeons.

Ergander is arguably the star of this specific type. He's a tank that has the ability to restore his health and deal solid damage. On top of that, he can taunt enemies and become undead for a period of time. He has a very wide area of effect.

Lothair is a must-have in for this type of team. His damage scales based on the poison stacks the enemy has. Oggok is simply the best support character this type has to offer. He can debuff enemies' attacks, heal allies, and remove debuffs. Simply a must-have!

2
Ice characters

S-Tier
Name Rarity
Elecebre Legendary
Hvitar Legendary
Auster Legendary
A-Tier
Name Rarity
Varna Legendary
Dorkuraz Epic
Trolgar Legendary
Dallbam Epic
B-Tier
Name Rarity
Vidimir Epic
Hochadir Legendary
Voresh Epic
Pargu Epic
Eurion Legendary
C-Tier
Name Rarity
Gulal Rare
Loris Rare
Vojeh Rare
Usha Rare
Wilt Rare
Rephe Rare
Forbrit Rare

Ice type characters characterized by their ability to apply the unique debuff Frost. When attacking an enemy with Frozen status, many Ice-type characters get extra effects such as dealing extra damage. They are well-balanced and able to perform in PvP as well as PvE modes. A very good choice overall for new players.

Elecebre is S-Tier support thanks to her ability that allows her to shield her allies as well as provide various other buffs (regen, defense, and so on).

Hvitar's ability to cull enemies below 15% health is extremely helpful against every opponent regardless of their faction.

Auster is a damage carry that doesn't need a particular setup. Due to synergies in this game, many characters need a certain amount of allies to boost their damage. Auster can do damage anyhow.

Varna is another solid ice-support. Not as strong as Elecebre, but certainly way above average. He can shield and buff his allies, remove debuffs, and more. Dorkuraz is a damage carry that you can rely on until you get a stronger character. His synergy with Vidimir is good enough to carry you through the story. Dallbam is very good tank for the ice team. The fact that he's only of Epic rarity makes it much easier to obtain him.

As we mentioned above, Vidimir has a good synergy with Dorkuraz. Voresh can potentially be used in PvP thanks to his healing ability. Pargu also can see some play in PvP, but you shouldn't invest too much in these characters.

C-Tier characters are low-quality. You can use them in the very early stages of the game in order to progress in the main story mode. Replace them once you can.

3
Electric characters

S-Tier
Name Rarity
Nastjenka Legendary
Fungal-Glow Legendary
Grishnaar Legendary
A-Tier
Name Rarity
Ivellios Legendary
Sutha Legendary
Tamar Legendary
Schaltar Epic
B-Tier
Name Rarity
Shagrol Epic
Bionphray Legendary
lola Epic
Vani Rare
C-Tier
Name Rarity
Lydia Epic
Enna Rare
Irina Rare
Immeral Rare
Yagnatz Rare

Electric type is what we usually call a "glass cannon". They are able to deal high amounts of damage, but they lack defense. Due to how the "Dauntless" mechanic works, they can be potentially the best Boss-killers in the game. With that said, they require a lot of investment in terms of gear and skills before they get to that level. In that sense, this type isn't the best for new players or players who want to play as F2P.

Nastjenka's passive grants her extra critical chances based on her attack speed. That makes Nastjenka a great damage dealer. Fungal-Glow is the best Electric type support. He can provide shields for his allies, buff their defenses, and more. Grishnaar is the Electric-type tank. Has damage reduction in his kit, chances to perform counter-attacks, shield, and more.

In PvP, Tamar is an S-Tier support, better than Fungal-Glow. The problem is that he's not as effective in other modes. Ivellios, Sutha and Schaltar are Nastjenka's crew. Schaltar is easy to get since he's of Epic rarity.

4
Dark characters

S-Tier
Name Rarity
Berengar Legendary
Lelwanis Legendary
Sylvester Legendary
A-Tier
Name Rarity
Scharlach Legendary
Gaiolere Legendary
Questa Epic
B-Tier
Name Rarity
Zadok Epic
Ripekas Legendary
Thia Epic
Isitarian Epic
C-Tier
Name Rarity
Meggan Rare
Korth Rare
Tioh Rare
Fitz Rare
Scarell Rare
Dark types revolve around their ability to summon objects. They can then manipulate them either by sacrificing them or enhancing them to gain various effects. Berengar could have been in a tier of his own like SS-Tier. He's that good. He has damage reduction, can heal, debuff enemies, and negate healing. All in all, pretty overpowered I'd say. Sylvester is the only Dark-type support. He can provide healing, invisibility, and immunity to debuffs among other things. Especially potent in Dungeons and PvP instances. Lelwanis is a DPS carry. She does a lot of damage especially against tank enemies since she ignores 35% of enemies' defense. Scharlach is the Dark-type tank. Can be used together with Gaiolere who has the ability to copy other summons. Questa offers team healing on kill. That ability of hers can be very helpful in dungeons. Megan's passive increases allies' charge bars by 25% so potentially can see some play in certain instances.

5
Fire characters

S-Tier
Name Rarity
Flora Legendary
Khrysos Legendary
A-Tier
Name Rarity
Felicity Legendary
Tonalnan Epic
Errich Legendary
Garrika Legendary
B-Tier
Name Rarity
Dane Epic
Huldork Legendary
Horrus Epic
C-Tier
Name Rarity
Fihrah Rare
Brody Rare
Nedda Rare
Livia Rare
Thea Rare
Dubok Rare
Fire types damage are mainly single-target. Their special "Wild" mechanic makes their damage output even higher. Potentially as strong as the Electric type when it comes to boss fights. Flora is the star of Fire-types. She has a lot of single-target damage and damage over time, but she also has the unique ability to release a fireball when the "Wild" special is activated. Also, a good leader skill that increases ATK by 30%. Khrysos is the fire-type tank. He can shield and heal himself, but he's also able to negate enemy shields. Especially good during boss fights. Felicity is a damage carry with the ability to ignore enemy shields. Definitely a character worth investing in. If you have her on your team, then Tonalnan becomes borderline S-Tier. Their synergy is really that good. Keep in mind that Tonanlnan is of Epic rarity. Errich has probably the best AoE damage on any fire type.

Those are all of the characters ranked by their element on our Dragonheir tier list. If you're interested in other lists as well, take a look at our GranBlue Fantasy tier list or Snowbreak tier list. If none of them interests you, go through our collection of tier-list articles, we are sure you'll find something interesting.

6
Light characters

S-Tier
Name Rarity
Mithrasea Legendary
Acilia Legendary
Huberg Legendary
A-Tier
Name Rarity
Thelendor Legendary
Lorentheel Legendary
Donella Legendary
Gillian Legendary
Hegiio Epic
B-Tier
Name Rarity
Sagomir Legendary
Philto Legendary
Martina Epic
Alvis Epic
C-Tier
Name Rarity
Kamari Epic
Clovis Epic
Nessa Epic
Quarrion Rare
D-Tier
Name Rarity
Berrik Rare
Wellby Rare
Mulier Rare
Awstin Rare
Mithrasea is by far the strongest support Light type character in the game. She can raise her fallen allies and also remove enemy buffs. Her passive can also negate fatal damage. Acilia can remove every debuff from your team and provide debuff immunity. She also has a healing ability even though it's not that much. She's amazing against bosses and certain dungeons. Huberg is the damage carry of this type. He doesn't need much setup in order to perform. You should invest in him if you have him. Thelendor is another DPS but simply not as good as Huberg. Lorentheel is a buffer that can raise the ATK of your whole team. Donella is an excellent support overall. Has the ability to apply crowd control to enemies (CC) and various debuffs. Hegiio is a very solid DPS character that you can use since he's of Epic rarity. His damage output is pretty solid.
Left Arrow
0/6
Right Arrow
Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I enjoy playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). Everything started with an Atari 65XE. Then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, a Playstation, a Playstation 2 and so on. Anyway, you get the idea. I consider myself lucky to be able to experience the gaming evolution throughout the years. This is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.