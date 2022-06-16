Top 25 best trivia apps for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
Trivia apps to keep your brain cogs active
There are plenty of different iOS trivia apps, ranging from broad subjects to more specialist apps that deal with dedicated topics like geography. You can surely find an app that's tailored to your knowledge!
When it comes to showing off your knowledge of seemingly useless facts against other people, you might not have the friend base to appreciate your talent. Fear not, there are plenty of trivia apps out there that you can play on the iOS device that will pit you against people who have similar talents to you!
Then you'll just need to know the most and master each of the categories that each app has, coming out on top and impressing strangers along the way.
Interested in finding out the best trivia apps and games available for your iPhone or iPad? Read on.Original article by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Jeopardy! World Tour
If you are a fan of trivia apps, you’ve probably watched trivia-based TV shows like Jeopardy, but as it turns out, you can join in the form of a mobile app! Jeopardy! World Tour allows you to face off online against other players or play solo, with the addition of power-ups in both game styles to give you a bit of an edge on tricky questions.
This one is as good as it gets, hence it gets the landing spot on our best trivia apps for iOS. Give it a shot and let us know what you think!Download Jeopardy! World Tour
2
PopcornTrivia
If your knowledge-base is more focused on all sorts of movies, PopcornTrivia might be your chance to shine! This app covers a bunch of different genres of movies, from classics to fan favorites, testing out just what you do know about movies. There are both multiple-choice rounds and picture rounds, as well as power-ups that can help you if you get stuck.Download PopcornTrivia
3
Psych!
Psych! gives you points for not only knowing the answer to trivia but also for tricking people into picking your fake but plausible answer to trivia questions! You’ll be able to come up with fake answers to questions, which are then sent to your challenger's phones, who might end up selecting them as the actual answer! It’s a pretty nice idea.
There are so many ways to trick your friends and have a good laugh together that it's a well-deserving trivia app on our list. It's even better if you make up your own mini set of rules to spice things up!Download Psych!
4
Trivia Crack 2
Covering a more wide range of topics, in Trivia Crack 2 you can pick various channels of trivia and face off against other people on them! You are able to play multiple games at once, waiting for other people to answer their questions and get back into the game, as well as pick one or multiple channels of trivia to play through at once.
It's extremely challenging and the best part is that you can either play with your friends, or with complete strangers. Online play is filled with players eager to queue up in various challenges and rank up, so you can always find someone to compete against. If that doesn't make it one of the best iOS trivia apps, I don't know what does.Download Trivia Crack 2
5
Stupid Test!
An app that is not at all like the rest - this one is specifically designed to make you question everything, and then make you go 'ahhh, so that's how you play it!' every other question. In fact, it's such a twisty little app that it might even become frustrating after a while.
Does that make it bad, though? Quite the opposite. Stupid Test! is brilliant and we even consider it one of the best trivia apps for iOS nowadays.Download Stupid Test!
6
Exposed - Who's Most Likely To
Exposed is a party app with more than 5000 questions and dares to pick. You can play it with friends, and protect your group with a security PIN. Then all of you can sit together and answer a bunch of awkward questions and do a set of different challenges that will put you in an unwillingly funny position.
Another idea is to make one friend in a group, or a family member who's got the app downloaded and then you can play with them live. You can just use the said questions and challenges, it will be mighty fun. Being all personal and not having to know all of the general knowledge is what's giving this app its popularity. Because everyone likes other people's dirty laundry, right?Download Exposed - Who's Most Likely To
7
SongPop 2 - Guess The Song
SongPop 2 focuses more on music, challenging you to guess the name of the song you are listening to! This app allows you to challenge your friends to guess songs on a playlist you create or challenge people online through tournaments using songs from SongPop 2’s massive library! There are plenty of artists both old and new to try and guess at!
You can even rank up the ladder and try to become the best song guesser out there - just start a challenge and put on your best song guessing hat. The rest will unfold naturally!
If you want some more relaxing and beautiful titles, you can check our top 25 best looking games on iOS!Download SongPop 2 - Guess The Song
8
Who Wants to be a Millionaire?
Following the format of the TV show with the same name, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? has you climbing a tree of trivia, getting closer and closer to the million-dollar prize (though, unlike the TV show, you won’t actually win money).
There are the same lifelines that you’d get in the show; ask an expert, call a friend, and ask the audience. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? covers a wide range of trivia as well. It might as well be one of the best trivia apps for iPads and iPhones since it poses real, plausible questions you might encounter at real-life trivia shows!Download Who Wants to be a Millionaire?
9
DK Quiz
DK Quiz is a quiz app that covers a variety of different trivia from food to music to insects to inventions! You can play in a solo mode and see how you do on the leaderboard or play in individual categories against your friends! The rounds are turn-based, challenging you to play head to head with whatever opponent you want to be smarter then!
In a way, the app is similar to the TV show - except, it's much more compact and you can always spend your earnings on unlocking new categories of quizzes, so you can always compete in whatever field you excel at.Download DK Quiz
10
Heads Up!
A mobile version of the tabletop game that was a staple in American households, Heads Up! is a family friendly trivia game that always goes down well. There are base categories of trivia to choose from, then a member of the group will place their phone against their forehead while other players shout out clues as to what word, name, title, etc is being displayed!
You can never go wrong with such immersive family fun!Download Heads Up!
11
Kahoot! Play & Create Quizzes
Kahoot! positions itself as a learning app, aimed at children and adults alike. Along with playing various trivia games, you can also easily create your own then present the game to a large group of people, playing in person with each other on a larger screen. Being able to be the quizmaster might appeal to some and Kahoot! makes it quite easy.
Furthermore, you can even create and play quizzes on a bigger screen and compete against other players from your iPhone. How great is that?!Download Kahoot! Play & Create Quizzes
12
100 PICS Quiz - Guess The Trivia
Instead of answering questions, 100 Pics Quiz shows you images and you’ll need to guess what they are of. There are thousands of images and over 100 categories, so you can challenge how well you remember what specific things look like and how fast you can solve pictures! It’s great for those who don’t know general knowledge but have a good memory.
If you're looking for even more challenges with your friends, you can also check out these top 12 best 2-player mobile games!Download 100 PICS Quiz - Guess The Trivia
13
Guess The GIF
If you need a little more than pictures, Guess the GIF might be what you are looking for! Guess the GIF presents you with an original, line-styled drawing of some pop culture icon or personality, and it’s up to you to guess it! There is a word box showing you how many letters you need, just to help you along.
This apps' images are really funny, for a start. Then, you have some really amazing gifs that are basically an attraction in and of themselves.Download Guess The GIF
14
Quizoid
Quizoid is just a well-presented trivia app full of tons of questions, that boosts not needing an internet connection or a social media account login. It’s just the simplicity of trivia games, stripped down to the basics without any fat. With that in mind, there are different modes to play in and tons of content to explore through!
The best part, however, would have to be the offline mode. There are very few quiz games that can be played in offline mode and at your own pace, and that's what makes Quizoid stand out.Download Quizoid
15
Questions & Answers: QuizzLand
QUIZZLand is packed full of trivia questions to challenge you in a single player or multiplayer setting but does way more than just present questions. There are also detailed explanations and additional informational bits within the app, allowing you to learn more knowledge about the subjects that you might think you are a master at!
If you are thinking about giving it a try, then you can expect over 1000 levels of carefully selected challenges. It's a truly great iOS trivia app that you cannot go wrong with.Download Questions & Answers: QuizzLand
16
Know It Or Blow It - Trivia Game
Know It Or Blow It is a title where you will be facing off against players from all over the world in short, bite-sized rounds, before getting the chance to double your points by taking on a Big Break question. This app rewards you with coins if you win and lets you compete in tons of cities from all around the world, all from your phone.
It can be played online with other players from around the world, and all the points you score will basically place you in a ladder, where the top player earning bragging rights and other rewards. It's fun and it's highly competitive - definitely the app for you if you like trivia shows.Download Know It Or Blow It - Trivia Game
17
Quiz Panic
This adorable-looking app has a herd mentality to it! Quiz Panic places 20 characters onto the screen of a multiple-choice question, allowing players to run to the answer they think is correct, gathering onto the spot. You can follow the herd if you think they are correct or branch off on your own as you wait for the answer to be revealed.
Quiz Panic looks absolutely lovely, and it's one of the very few trivia apps with such adorable graphics. There are also multiple levels and some of them are arguably more difficult than others.Download Quiz Panic
18
TRIVIA 360
TRIVIA 360 is a polished-looking trivia app with a multitude of questions and topics, all beautifully presented for you to play through. You can customize a lot of aspects of your rounds, including the time limit you want to play through and it features both local leaderboards and online leaderboards to see how well you’ve done!
It's actually quite fun, and you can always enjoy this in multiplayer if you have some friends willing to take on the challenge with you.Download TRIVIA 360
19
Bible Trivia
If you are an expert on the Bible, you can put your knowledge to the test in Bible Trivia. The trivia in this app comes under the categories; people, books, time lines, prophets, revelations, the life of Jesus, world, statistics, and New Testament, giving you plenty of areas to test how well you have read and understood the Bible.
It's cleverly designed and looks perfect, even depicting key images in order to guess their origin. It's perfect for both adults and children alike, and questions vary from easy to expert.Download Bible Trivia
20
Where is that?
'Where is that?' is a geography-based trivia app, where you must answer where a specific country, city, or landmark is located by pinning a map! You can play it locally, by passing the phone around, to see how well you and your friends know the world. It’s a pretty neat concept for those who like maps and locations.
It's even good if you're trying to discover your next holiday destination - albeit without the alluring images and just from a map perspective. Still, it's a great learning app if you're trying to expand your geographical knowledge.Download Where is that?
21
80's Quiz Game
If you are a master of the 80s, there is a trivia app for you! 80’s Quiz Game is, simply, a game about the ’80s, covering pop culture questions from this timeframe. 80’s Quiz Game has a bunch of different question types from true and false questions to multiple-choice and questions where you need to fill in the letter. You can also earn coins to spend on hints along the way.
If you want something more contemporary though, you can check out these top 25 best free games you can play on iOS and not only, today!Download 80's Quiz Game
22
Sir Dapp! Game Show
Sir Dapp! Game Show is a quiz made for children, that lets them explore important skills like politeness and respect while answering different questions in a TV show format run by Sir Dapp, who is a dog. These questions come in categories that cover things like table manners or social gatherings.Download Sir Dapp! Game Show
23
I Know the Cartoon
I Know the Cartoon is essentially a cartoon, anime and manga guessing game. You have to correctly identify characters from popular Pixar animation, Cartoon Network and Disney, and even some very few (but popular) anime. It's pretty good if you want something more visual than brainy, so if you think you've got the necessary knowledge, give it a try!
Otherwise, if you're looking for something a tad more serious, you should try out some of these top 25 best gacha games for iPhones and iPads! You'll definitely find the right one for you.Download I Know the Cartoon
24
Logos Quiz - Guess the brands!
Logos are something that you see every single day, whether you mean to or not, but if you are interested in seeing how well you have retained those images, Logos Quiz is one for you! You are presented with a logo and must tap letters to spell out what it is from - logos with the names inside of them are partially blurred out, to add to the challenge.
If you might remember, this app used to be all the rave a few years back - with some updates, it has been brought back though, and it's more fun than ever!Download Logos Quiz - Guess the brands!
25
Flags of the World Best Trivia
Flags of the World focuses on capitals of all of the world countries as well as flags of the world. You only have 20 seconds to match the flag to each question, but the app will show you the correct flag if you run out of time or guess the wrong one. Each level has a total of 20 flags, 20 capital cities, or 20 currencies that you need to match too.Download Flags of the World Best Trivia