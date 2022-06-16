Top 25 best trivia apps for iPhone and iPad (iOS)

Trivia apps to keep your brain cogs active

There are plenty of different iOS trivia apps, ranging from broad subjects to more specialist apps that deal with dedicated topics like geography. You can surely find an app that's tailored to your knowledge!

When it comes to showing off your knowledge of seemingly useless facts against other people, you might not have the friend base to appreciate your talent. Fear not, there are plenty of trivia apps out there that you can play on the iOS device that will pit you against people who have similar talents to you!

Then you'll just need to know the most and master each of the categories that each app has, coming out on top and impressing strangers along the way.

Interested in finding out the best trivia apps and games available for your iPhone or iPad? Read on.

Original article by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.