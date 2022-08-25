Who is the best character in Slay the Spire and why?

The best character in Slay the Spire.

A common trait in roguelike and roguelite games is that each run starts you at square one with only a handful of starting abilities and equipment. Its turn-based combat uses a card-game system, giving you a lot of options. However, you'll only ever have one character on your side of the screen while the enemies are free to attack in groups. Because of this, the character you choose will greatly determine how easy or hard it will be to reach the top. We made this guide to help you pick the best character in Slay the Spire.

There are four characters that you have to choose from: The Ironclad, the Silent, the Defect, and the Watcher. Each character has their own starting health and Relic that is tailored to their playstyle. Each character gains access to different cards, giving an insight into their strategy and how they need to be played in order to ensure that they get as far as they can. You'll need to complete runs with the characters to unlock cards for their respective decks as well as additional Relics to obtain during runs. Each character has distinct strengths and weaknesses, but is seemingly more effective than the others.

Who's the best character in Slay the Spire?

Each character has the potential to be the best character based on how you play them. Some of the characters are much more difficult to master than others, but each could potentially be effective once you understand how they work.