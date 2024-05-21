Dragonheir codes for the true heirs

Dragonheir: Silent Gods has been one of the notable releases this year, offering a highly gaming experience. The open-world RPG incorporates diverse heroes that players can assume control of and advance alongside. The combat is also excellent and will keep you engaged.

One of the ways you can acquire free rewards in the game would be to use the different Dragonheir codes made available occasionally. These codes can give you in-game currencies alongside several other freebies that will be valuable. In the section below, we will post all of the working codes for Dragonheir: Silent Gods that are available at the moment.

Working Dragonheir codes

DragonheirS3 - Heliolite Dice *1, Starlight Stone Dice *2 and Gold *50,000 (Expires Jun 22)

- Heliolite Dice *1, Starlight Stone Dice *2 and Gold *50,000 (Expires Jun 22) DRAGONYT100K

dragon23p

DRAGONDC200K - Heliolite Dice x1, Master Scroll x1 and Gold x200,000

- Heliolite Dice x1, Master Scroll x1 and Gold x200,000 IVYODD

dragonbs1215

dragons2

dragon777

dragonseason

drizzt

All the new codes will be included here, so stay tuned until the developers release new ones for you to redeem.

Expired codes

BUGSBUNNY

SHADOW

HAPPYNEWYEAR (Valid till March 26)

(Valid till March 26) MERRYXMAS (Valid till March 20)

(Valid till March 20) DRAGONHEIRS2 (Valid till March 14)

(Valid till March 14) DHSGsunba

dragonJP

eudragon

dragon17

ICINGDEATH

dragon11

dragon919

DragonheirJP

dragonna

dragonsea

dragonluck

dragon888

Tszling0919

DRAGONHEIRGL

dragonheireu

Summit1G

Shroud

Lirik1

The following is a list of the expired Dragonheir codes that worked previously:

You should remember that whenever a new code is released, you should use it as soon as possible. This is mainly because of their tendency to expire very soon.

How to use Dragonheir: Silent Gods codes

Employing Dragonheir codes is straightforward, and you can easily claim the rewards in minutes. If you do not know the exact procedure, check out the steps that have been outlined below:

Step 1: Start by opening Dragonheir: Silent Gods on your device. Once the game boots up, navigate to the “ Settings ” section of the game.

Start by opening Dragonheir: Silent Gods on your device. Once the game boots up, navigate to the “ ” section of the game. Step 2: Next, tap the “ Service ” tab and click the “ Go ” button next to the Redemption code option.

Next, tap the “ ” tab and click the “ ” button next to the option. Step 3: A dialogue box will appear, and you can enter the necessary code into the text field and press “Confirm.”

If the code works, the rewards will be redeemed, and you can reap their benefits.

Original article by Nishant Thakkar, updated by Sumant Meena.