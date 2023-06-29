Top 11 best collectible card games on Android

Best CCGs on Android that you can download right now

Updated on June 29th, 2023 - re-checked the list. Original article by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Cristina Mesesan

Collectible card games are strategic deck builders, where you need to unlock new cards, build up a deck, and work towards becoming the best of the best. Many collectible card games have you taking on another player or some sort of enemy, using your cards and hoping to draw something that will help you greatly in your challenge. There are often massive communities around collectible card games, who have been collecting, building the best decks, and taking on other community members to improve their skills.

With so many different collectible card games out on Android, it might be hard to find the ones worth putting your time into. We have hand-selected a bunch of different collectible card games, all available on your mobile phone - some pitting you against other players, others pitting you against AI. You can download all of mentioned CCG games from Google Play Store.

