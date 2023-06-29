Top 11 best collectible card games on Android
Best CCGs on Android that you can download right now
Updated on June 29th, 2023 - re-checked the list. Original article by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Cristina Mesesan
Collectible card games are strategic deck builders, where you need to unlock new cards, build up a deck, and work towards becoming the best of the best. Many collectible card games have you taking on another player or some sort of enemy, using your cards and hoping to draw something that will help you greatly in your challenge. There are often massive communities around collectible card games, who have been collecting, building the best decks, and taking on other community members to improve their skills.
With so many different collectible card games out on Android, it might be hard to find the ones worth putting your time into. We have hand-selected a bunch of different collectible card games, all available on your mobile phone - some pitting you against other players, others pitting you against AI. You can download all of mentioned CCG games from Google Play Store.
Enjoy.
1
Magic: The Gathering Arena
Magic: The Gathering is literally the first game that comes to mind when anyone says collectible card games. So many people play the physical game, collecting cards and ensuring that they have decks pre-build for matches. Magic: The Gathering Arena has recently launched on Android, where it has been doing very well within the community! The game itself allows you to play as someone without any experience - walking you through the game or if you are more au fait, you can dive right into the action!
And here are some of the MTG Arena's codes to help you start with the game!Download Magic: The Gathering Arena
2
Clash Royale
Clash Royale is a real-time, multiplayer game from SuperCell, where you can collect and upgrade tons of cards that feature troops from Clash of Clans. You can then build up your team, placing out characters that will battle for you, against your opponent. Your area, in front of you, will showcase a few towers and whatever troops you place out - which can look slightly like a tower defense game. Through some careful upgrading, you can end up mastering this game!
Take a look at the Clash Royale tier list where we are ranking every card in the game from best to worst.Download Clash Royale
3
Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
Hearthstone is another very popular collectible card game, which did very well on PC before making its way onto mobile devices. In Hearthstone, you get to pick a hero to represent yourself, with their own abilities to master, and then craft a deck that compliments your hero’s abilities. From there, you will face off against an opponent, using your cards to beat down on their hero until one of your lives hit zero.Download Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
4
Slay the Spire
Slay the Spire is a procedurally generated card battler mixed with roguelike elements, where you are playing against AI and not other people who have been honing their deck for years. Following a path that you do get to pick, you will face off against groups of enemies, upgrade or burn your cards, find new artifacts that affect gameplay and much more. It’s one of those games where if you do die, you can find a whole new experience in your next run!Download Slay the Spire
5
Gwent: The Witcher Card Game
In The Witcher, there is a card game called Gwent, where players are able to play alongside the main parts of the game. The developers behind this game saw the potential in Gwent becoming a game in its own right, and have released it onto mobile! Players are able to create decks that will help them defeat opponents, unlocking more cards as they gain experience. There are various game modes, including a quick online PVP mode. The game is simple to learn, and the cards are really beautiful.Download Gwent: The Witcher Card Game
6
Card Thief
Card Thief combines deck-building and stealth, in a fun way, where you need to sneak through a dungeon created by cards - dealing with guards, stealing treasure, and putting out torches so that nobody can actually see you. You only have 12 equipment cards to manage, but you can upgrade these cards to continue to make them more powerful, then try out the various heists to see if you can make it through whatever comes at you!Download Card Thief
7
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is a collectible card game where you can build decks and battle out against other humans or AI, depending on what you want to do. This game is, of course, very similar to the physical Yu-Gi-Oh! game, however, you don’t have to physically bring your cards and battle against someone in person. There are also lots of ways to gain cards without actually spending a lot of money, which is very welcome in these sorts of games!Download Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links
8
Shadowverse
Shadowverse has a massive online community, who are constantly around so that you can battle against them! If you don’t want to take on the community, there is a story mode with beautiful voice acting, a bunch of different character classes with their own paradigms and special cards to master, and thousands of cards that you can collect and learn how to properly use! It’s a large game that has clearly had a lot of work put into it.Download Shadowverse
9
Exploding Kittens
Exploding Kittens is a pretty hilarious card battler, where you and your friends will be drawing cards, hoping that you do not get an exploding kitten, which will cause you to lose the game. There are tons of cards that you can use to defuse an exploding kitten, as well as mess with other players - and many to unlock through playing the game! There is also an online multiplayer, so you can play online with strangers - unlike the physical board game version of this game, which requires your friends to be in your home.Download Exploding Kittens
10
Mythgard
Mythgard is a collectible card game, packed with lore! This game allows you to play solo, against an opponent, or with your friend against two other people in 2v2 battles. The game itself has fast, tactical gameplay and there are loads of different ways to take on the game - finding the best strategy for you. If you are looking to take on a story, there is a campaign mode too, or you can just build your deck and master the board against some opponents.
We hope you liked our list of Best collectible games on Android. If you think we missed some of the games, please let us know!Download Mythgard
11
Marvel Snap
Marvel Snap is another incredible collectable card game in the setting of the beloved Marvel universe. It is a multiplayer title where you have to create your team of Marvel characters and compete with the other players. It is a perfect option if you want to play something when you have a few free minutes since matches last for approximately 3 minutes. The gameplay is dynamic, and it has a fantastic Marvel atmosphere.
Also, Marvel Snap is constantly updated with new cards and features. Here you can check our Marvel Snap tier list. Also, we have a list of winning decks in Marvel Snap.Download Marvel Snap
