Top 6 best games to play with friends far away
Get away from COVID-19 but hang out with friends with these ideal games!
Coronavirus has got to us. COVID-19. The big bad. People are acting like it's the end of the world, but here's the good news: it really, probably, is not. But it will be a big annoyance for the coming year, and especially the next few months.
If you're doing your part to help flatten the curve, or if you're social-distancing for a different reason, we've got the games to help. The fact is we all need friends and colleagues in life, and without them, well, things can get difficult and frustrating.
With these multiplayer games for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch, you'll be able to keep in contact with all of your loved ones no matter how far away they are.
And hey, while it's not a game, if you're desperate to communicate with loved ones and spend some more casual time with them, why not jump into a chat on Discord, Skype, PSN, Xbox Live, or whatever, and then watch Netflix or YouTube together? Just share videos in the chat, and count yourselves in to press play. Hey, we gotta do what we gotta do to survive this with our sanity intact.
Just take a look below for a mix of premium and free to play games that you can play with your friends on Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch…
1
PUBG Mobile/COD Mobile/Fortnite
These are the obvious choices, in my eyes. Fortnite is especially perfect honestly, since you can play with friends regardless of whether they're on Android, Nintendo Switch, iPhone, iPad, PC, PS4, Xbox One… You are literally spoilt for choice, and it pretty much guarantees your friends will have a capable device somewhere.
PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile are also fine choices, though of course are restricted to your mobile devices. Still, if you want to get together with friends and enjoy one another's voices, this is the perfect option.
2
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is launching this week, meaning you should both be looking at the Pocket Gamer review, and getting ready for your new life on the island.
Animal Crossing is a great game to play while cooped up at home, and you'll be able to enjoy playing with up to eight other players on a single island online with your friends. No voice chat option, so you might need an alternative, but you should be excited about this one.
3
Jackbox Party Pack
This is the definitive multiplayer game. One person, just one person, needs to buy the Jackbox Party Pack, and then every other player can join them in either a web browser or through their mobile phone.
Get everyone in a Skype call or on Discord, and boom, you've got a great multiplayer game with hours of fun to go through with you and friends. Gotta keep those bonds high even during these trying times!
4
UNO!
This is self-explanatory, right? It is UNO. UNO is a game people like, and it's about as simple and accessible as games get…
UNO! is actually free to play on both Android and iOS, so you should be able to freely play with your friends. It does have in-app purchases, but of course, you can decide for yourself what you need.
5
Minecraft
Minecraft! Again, it's basically available on every platform, and has wide-reaching cross-platform play as of late last year, when the PS4 version became the final version of the game to adopt the cross-platform play that we saw with Minecraft's Bedrock update.
As of the Bedrock update, you can play on mobile devices with people on a console, PC, or whatever, meaning you can also explore and create worlds together, talk with one another, and have adventures. That's what multiplayer gaming is all about, right?
6
Words With Friends Classic
Words With Friends is basically the game that plays multiple Scrabble games at once, with your friends. Need I say more? It's Scrabble. With anyone in the world. That's the sales pitch, and it's a good one, right?
But if Scrabble isn't your speed, then tell your friends to download Chess With Friends, Hanging With Friends, Gems With Friends, Match With Friends… The Zynga With Friends series has always been great for keeping up with your grandparents, and now you can use it to keep up with your friends and colleagues too.
These are the perfect apps to play with faraway friends or the ones that are close, but you can't hang out with because of social distancing.