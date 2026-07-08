Popular Android card games

When it comes to card games, there are so many different types - from adventure games that have cards to deck builders, to board games and card titles that have been transformed into mobile games. With so many different card games to choose from and explore, we have spent some time building decks and trying out cards to select the top 5 best card games on Android.

Whether you enjoy roguelikes but want the strategic element of collecting and building up your cards, or you are interested in playing board games but don’t want to keep track of all of the physical cards that come with the game, there is something for you on mobile devices.

Without further ado, let’s get on with the list of the top best card games for Android devices.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket (such a convoluted title) is a collectable card game where you can open juicy packs of Pokemon cards. Along with opening a bunch of packs, you can create decks and then battle against bots or other players. There are often in-game events that give you specific tasks when it comes to battle, but you can also auto-battle if you are fighting against a bot!

Slay the Spire

Slay the Spire is a roguelite card battler where you are looking to fight against monsters, building up your deck and making your cards stronger, while finding artifacts that can also help your journey. Each playthrough is different due to the procedurally generated aspect, but you can master the cards that your selected character starts with and pick your path so that you can have a bit of an edge versus the monsters you are up against.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

In The Witcher, there is a card game called Gwent, where players are able to play alongside the main campaign, offering a welcome break from the normal gameplay. The developers behind this saw the potential in Gwent becoming a game in its own right, and have placed it on Android as well! Players are able to create decks that will help them defeat opponents, unlocking more cards as they gain experience. There are various modes, including a quick online PVP mode. It works very similarly to Hearthstone, and the cards are really beautiful.

Skip-Bo Mobile

Skip-Bo Mobile is a mobile card game for Android. It has pretty good graphics and a comfortable interface. Some of the levels can give you a challenge and test your skills. Also, this is one of the most interesting picks to play together with your family. If you are looking for something that will make you think, Skip-Bo Mobile is one of the most suitable options.

Miracle Merchant

Miracle Merchant has such a cool general style, and it’s a bit different from others on the list as well. Here, you will become the apprentice of an alchemist master, who creates potions by mixing and combining different ingredients, in the form of cards, to create whatever is needed for your customers. Each time you play, you will be given a randomly generated set of cards, giving you a new challenge as you try to fulfil the needs of those who want your potions.

Did we forget your favourite card game for Android? Let us know in the comments below!