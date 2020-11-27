If you've been looking for the best arcade games for Android then look no further. We've compiled this list of the best quick-run, score-chasing games for your reading pleasure.

Back before everyone had a gaming device in their home or on their body, arcades full of simple games were very popular. Arcades are still around, but so are a plethora of arcade games that you can actually just play at home, often without dumping loads of coins into them.

As time has passed the definition of 'arcade' as a genre has changed a little bit, not least due to the games themselves moving out of the clunky, standing machines of yesteryear. However, a lot of the mechanics and ideas behind the games are the same: the games should have short, limited-life runs which you can sometimes extend beyond normal means, you should, realistically, be chasing a high score, or at least looking to hit some major milestones ahead of you, and -well- they don't need to be extremely realistic. Nowadays, however, lots of games get listed as arcade-based which might fit in other genres, and sometimes that's simply down to aesthetics.

In this list we have everything from arcade cabinet classics like PacMan through to runners like Subway Surfers, but we also head off to glorious snowboarding through beautiful winter scenes. Have a read, and let us know what you think of our choices.

So, click on the big button below to read on and find out our favourite arcade games for Android, and if you think we've missed something then leave us a comment, because we do occasionally revisit our various lists to make sure that we've kept them completely up to date and true to the genre.