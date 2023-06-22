Top 10 best cooking games for Android phones and tablets
Take one of these Android cooking games to relax while cooking in real life!
I really enjoy cooking, and so I enjoy cooking games for Android as well! Games that involve food - something we all can relate to - and the ones that allow you to explore new dishes or create something, or even just manage a place where you cook food - I love them all.
I’ve played so many different types of cooking games for Android - from Diner Dash style simulations to rhythm-based titles to others that are just about taking pictures of food - this list has it all. If you like food and have always wanted to play with your food, there is a chance to do so through these games!
Whether you want to play management games full of food or just want to see some different dishes in various games, I am sure that you will enjoy at least a few Android cooking games on this list. And, there aren’t any famous chef match-3 games for mobile here, either.Original list by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Cristina Mesesan
1
Cooking Craze
We are going to start this list off with one of the more classic cooking games for Android, Cooking Craze. In this one, you are using the countertop space in front of you to prep, cook and create a variety of dishes for the customers that walk into your shop.
There are lots of different types of food in this Cooking Craze from a number of countries, as well as tons of upgrades to purchase and events to take part in. Cooking games such as this one are very popular on mobile, but Cooking Craze in particular has to be one of the best!Download Cooking Craze
2
Good Pizza, Great Pizza
Good Pizza, Great Pizza has you managing a cute-looking pizzeria, and your goal is to become the best in town. You have a rival you are fighting against (who sometimes comes to order your pizza - it’s wild!) as well as tons of customers who often talk in code... and the best part? You will need to try and guess what pizza they are actually ordering.
You can take the pizzas, paint sauce and cheese over them, slice them up, bake them - it’s a fun title! Especially if you're a pizza lover.Download Good Pizza, Great Pizza
3
Hungry Hearts Diner
Hungry Hearts Diner is fairly similar to Diner Dash, where various people will sit down at your restaurant, and you will have to serve them the food they order. It’s a semi-idle game where you need to set items up to cook and come back when they are done, ready to serve them out, however, where Hungry Hearts Diner shines is in the story.
It is especially lovely thanks to the main character, an adorable granny. If you love cooking games, then chances are you will love Hungry Hearts Diner as much as we did!Download Hungry Hearts Diner
4
Too Many Cooks
If you are looking for some multiplayer cooking games on Android, Too Many Cooks is the best out there. Though there is a single-player mode, Too Many Cooks also allows you to play with other people and is quite fun to play in the same room.
Everyone has a limited counter space in front of them, and they must pass ingredients around, prep, and create dishes for customers as fast as possible! There are icons that allow you to ask for items from people who aren’t in the same room as you. It’s just a fun and chaotic game, that reminds us of some of our favourite multiplayer games such as Overcooked! and Diner Bros.Download Too Many Cooks
5
Gordon Ramsay: Chef Blast
If you thought that cooking games couldn’t include a world-renown chef, you’ve not heard of Gordon Ramsay: Chef Blast. It is a very simple game, where you have rather typical match-three mechanics, but super fun! You will be able to different dishes, such as his famous Beef Wellington and Truffle Pasta, by passing the levels and unlocking the recipes for each one - recipes which, by the way, are real and you could cook for yourself and for your loved ones!
We love the graphics quite a lot. As for the gameplay, it fits in perfectly with the atmosphere. It's a game that becomes more challenging over time, and if you think you're up for the challenge, give it a try!Download Gordon Ramsay: Chef Blast
6
Diner Dash Adventures
Diner Dash is a major veteran when it comes to cooking games, although they didn't originally start on mobile. With the same character, Flo, "piloting" the game, you will be in charge of expanding and opening various restaurants, where you will need to cook for hungry customers.
Each customer will have a unique dish they request, and you will have to tailor each order you make to their preference. It's a brilliantly done mobile game that is so immersive and so fun once you dive into it - it's intense, will keep you on your toes at all times, and is exactly what one might expect from a genuine cooking game on Android.Download Diner Dash Adventures
7
Cooking Mama: Let's Cook!
Cooking Mama is well known when it comes to Android cooking games! She is fiery, but quick to compliment and will walk you through all sorts of home cooking steps. You can, with her help, learn how to perfectly sauté onions, mix meat around, chop various veggies and plate your finished food for her to try and try.
Aside from the coolinary aspect of the game, you can also grow your own crops, open your very own restaurant, and even fish! It's a terrific title that delivers from every single point of view.Download Cooking Mama: Let's Cook!
8
Hunt Cook: Catch and Serve
Hunt Cook: Catch and Serve is a pretty interesting one - you don't have just a typical cooking game with given ingredients here, but rather, you have to hunt various game and cook it as best as you can. You can cook a raven, rabbit, venison, and all other sorts of wild game.
After you're done hunting, you can decide how you want to cook the meat - will you boil it? will you grill it? process it? or maybe you want to try something completely new! Nonetheless, this cooking game is unlike anything else you've played before, and in all the good ways. Give it a shot (pun intended)!Download Hunt Cook: Catch and Serve
9
SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
If you are a fan of SpongeBob, then there is a cooking game specifically for you. Much like Cooking Craze, this one puts you at a window with tons of counter space, in order to cook, you guessed it, pancakes. Though you can eventually get to the point where you can cook Krabby Patties, which makes more sense in a SpongeBob game, there will be plenty of upgrades between then and now.
It’s a colourful game that takes a lot of characters from the TV show and brings them to your mobile device. It's also extremely well-made from a gameplay perspective, with increasingly more challenging stages. We stand by it, and you should give it a try too, especially if you love the show.Download SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
10
Food Truck Pup: Cooking Chef
Maybe you’d rather go for an adorable cooking sim where you play as an adorable Shiba Inu pupper and get to expand your own food truck. Food Truck Pup is basically a cooking game meets business management simulator. You will have to collect ingredients in order to cook the recipes, promote your business, hire people to help you out and - of course - cook.
It's one of the cutest cooking games on Android you can get your hands on today, and it's completely free to play. If you are an avid fan of cuisine simulation games and haven't tried this one out just yet, make sure you do so ASAP!Download Food Truck Pup