Top 25 best tower defence games for Android phones and tablets

25 essential Android tower defence games, true masterpieces

Although tower defence games for Android are nowhere near as popular as they used to be in the early days of Android, they are catchy and interesting!

But while we're not seeing bold new genre entries released each week, the TD genre's influence can be felt in various other contemporary genres. If you've played a mobile game that asks you to fend off successive waves of attacking foes by strategically placing defensive units lately, then you've played a game that's standing on the shoulders of some TD giants.

This streamlined offshoot of the real-time strategy genre didn't start life on mobile, but it sure has taken up residence here. Tapping and dragging to lay down defensive turrets - in whatever form they might take - just makes so much sense on a touchscreen device.

Don't think that the genre is completely obsolete, either. There continue to be a steady drip of new TD games being released, from recognisable sequels to intriguing new genre hybrids.

Here, then, are 25 of the best tower defence games for Android.

Original list by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.